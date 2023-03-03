All information about The Azkaban Prison in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest releases in gaming this year and it has already struck a chord with the users with millions of units sold. The game offers a fantastic exploration of the Harry Potter franchise and its magical elements involving spells, magic wands, magical places, dark wizards etc.

One of the most discussed and sought after places in the game is the Azkaban prison and players wonder how to reach there. However, the prison is only accessible for in-game exploration to the gamers who were sorted into the house Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy. The reason for it is that the prison can only be reached through a house-specific quest which is available in Hufflepuff.

The quest involves players travel to the prison to seek out an individual who is believed to be unjustly incarcerated. Along the way, they encounter hostile Dementors and unpredictable inmates.

Here is a brief history of the Azkaban Prison

In Harry Potter franchise, the Azkaban Prison is located on a remote and mysterious island in the North Sea and primarily houses British witches and wizards convicted of severe crimes. It has been used for incarceration since the 1700s, with its construction dating back to the 15th century.

For most of its history, Azkaban was guarded by dangerous magical creatures called Dementors, who are notorious for feeding on human happiness. The presence of these Dementors caused significant psychological damage to the already suffering prisoners as they were even capable of stealing an individual's soul. Although the use of Dementors in Azkaban has been discontinued, the prison and the island have a sinister legacy that existed even before the use of Dementors.

Originally, the island was the home of a dark wizard named Ekrizdis who lived there alone and practiced nefarious magic. He lured non-magical sailors and travelers to the island using his dark powers and subjected them to torture and death. After the wizard's demise, the island remained uninhabited until being discovered by magical authorities, who converted it into Azkaban prison.