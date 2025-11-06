Amazon Appliances clearance sale with up to 40% off on refrigerators and washing machines

If you have been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your home, Amazon’s Major Appliance Clearance Sale offers a practical opportunity to save on essential items. This sale features significant price drops on major appliances like refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ranges. We’ve sifted through the listings to highlight the most noteworthy deals and help you find reliable upgrades without paying full price. Now is the time to review your home needs and capitalise on these limited-time clearance discounts. Discover major appliance deals now at Amazon's Appliance Clearance sale.

The Godrej Smart Choice 600L refrigerator is an elegant, side-by-side model equipped with AI-driven inverter technology, making cooling efficient and convenient for large families. Its adaptive compressor varies power based on load and usage, cutting energy costs and operating quietly. Mirror-like toughened glass doors and LED touch panels add a modern accent to any kitchen.​

Dedicated smart convertible zones provide temperature options between -3°C and 5°C for flexible storage. Three intelligent modes—Eco, Holiday, and Super Freeze—allow for personalized cooling and savings. With a massive 600L capacity, this fridge is ideal for storing bulk groceries or leftovers from big gatherings.​

Specifications Capacity 600 L (Fresh food: 387 L, Freezer: 213 L) Convertible zone 3°C to 5°C adjustable Shelves Toughened glass; 8 door racks; LED lighting Technology AI-powered inverter compressor, frost free Warranty 10 years compressor, 3 years comprehensive​

This 600L Godrej model, like its Storm Blue sibling, offers the same spacious, side-by-side layout, adaptive inverter compressor, and elegant toughened glass doors. Large compartments allow organized separation of fresh and frozen goods, suitable for busy homes.​

The refrigerator features convertible zones for flexible cooling, preset Eco and Holiday modes for energy-optimized operation, and Super Freeze for fast chilling. Its robust build, long warranty, and easy-to-clean surfaces make it both a practical and stylish solution.​

Specifications Capacity 600 L (387 L fridge, 213 L freezer) Modes Convertible zone with preset cooling modes Convertible zone with preset cooling modes Toughened glass, deep storage drawers Inverter Technology: Advanced efficiency/quiet Warranty 10 years compressor, up to 3 years full​

This Samsung 653L side-by-side fridge boasts AI-enabled controls and a digital inverter for adaptive performance, quiet operation, and 5-in-1 convertible mode to match changing needs. Modes span from Normal to Extra Fridge, Vacation, Home Alone, and Seasonal for maximum flexibility.​

Wi-Fi and SmartThings integration provide remote control and alerts, while the robust 3-star energy rating keeps consumption reasonable for large households. Ample storage (409L fridge, 244L freezer) and thoughtful features like Twin Cooling Plus and anti-bacterial gaskets ensure food safety and convenience.​

Specifications Capacity 653 L, 3-star energy rating Convertible 5-in-1 modes with bespoke AI control Connectivity Wi-Fi, SmartThings app Cooling Twin Cooling Plus, Digital Inverter Warranty 20 years on compressor, 1 year full​

LG’s 655L inverter refrigerator features auto-defrost, dual compartments (416L fridge, 239L freezer), and energy-saving inverter compressor for silent, efficient cooling. Multi Air Flow and Express Freeze ensure food stays fresher longer and ice is always ready.​

The refrigerator includes tempered glass shelves, spacious drawers, Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting, and bright LED interior lights. Tailored for larger families, it offers accessible storage, sleek design, and a 10-year compressor warranty.​

Specifications Capacity 655 L (416L fridge, 239L freezer) Compressor Smart inverter, multi airflow, express freeze Interior Tempered glass, LED lighting Smart Diagnosis App-based troubleshooting Warranty 10 years compressor, 1 year full​

This variant mirrors the features of the silver Samsung 653L, adding a sleek black matte finish. AI-powered inverter and 5-in-1 convertible modes optimize for any occasion, from daily use to vacation standby. Integrated Wi-Fi, SmartThings compatibility, and intuitive internal layout cater to smart homes.​

Hygienic features like anti-bacterial gaskets combine with powerful cooling to maintain food quality. The balance of high-tech controls and robust capacity suits versatile, modern kitchens.​

Specifications Capacity 653 L (409L fridge, 244L freezer) Convertible 5-in-1 with AI and WiFi Compressor Digital inverter, 20-year warranty Shelves Toughened glass, 4+4 layout Special SmartThings energy, fingerprint-resistant​

Samsung’s 8kg front loader offers advanced Ecobubble tech for deep but gentle washing and powerful Digital Inverter Motor for energy savings (5-star rated). AI Control and Wi-Fi enable remote or smart scheduling, and Hygiene Steam eliminates 99.9% of germs.​

With 21 wash cycles, a diamond drum for fabric care, robust 1400 RPM spin, and child lock, the model excels for busy families. Rat mesh and rust-proof body enhance durability.​

Specifications Capacity 8 kg, front load, 5-star energy rating Motor 1400 RPM digital inverter Control AI and Wi-Fi support, Hygiene Steam Drum Diamond stainless steel, gentle on clothes Warranty 2 years full, 20 years on motor​

Bosch’s 7kg machine combines Active Water Plus AI with an eco-friendly BLDC inverter and steam for a superior, low-consumption wash. 15 programs include dedicated cycles for delicates, jeans, anti-bacterial washing, and quick washes. Its Ecosilence Drive ensures longevity and quiet operation.​

With a robust stainless steel drum, toughened glass door, and child/overflow protection, the model assures both durability and energy savings for mid-sized families.​

Specifications Capacity 7 kg, front load, 5-star rating Motor Ecosilence BLDC inverter, 1200 RPM Features Active Water Plus AI, inbuilt heater, steam cycle Drum Stainless steel, glass door Warranty 2 years product, 12 years motor

This 9kg LG fully automatic washer blends energy efficiency (5-star inverter) with convenient smart features for Indian homes. The durable TurboDrum and 740 RPM spin save time and boost cleaning power, while the top load design maximises ease.​

Eight wash programs cater to various loads, from heavy quilts to quick daily washing, and the tub auto-cleanse keeps hygiene levels high. Display, child lock, and JetSpray+ tech round out a user-friendly package.​

Specifications Capacity 9 kg, top load, 5-star inverter Motor Smart Inverter, TurboDrum (740 RPM) Programs 8 wash cycles, auto-clean tub Display Digital panel, child lock Waranty 2 years product, 10 years motor​

IFB’s compact, AI-powered 6kg front loader is designed for small families or individuals seeking superior energy efficiency (0.057 kWh per cycle). Neural network algorithms optimize wash based on fabric/load, while 10+ years of support ensure reliability.​

Its crescent moon drum protects garments, PowerSteam refreshes clothes with no detergent needed, and the 1000 RPM spin speed reduces drying time. Multiple wash modes—from Bulky to Baby Wear—meet diverse needs.​

Specifications Capacity 6 kg, front load, 5-star rated AI Wash Neural networks, auto-sense load and fabric Drum Crescent moon stainless steel Speciality PowerSteam, Eco Inverter Warranty 4 years entire product, 10 years motor​

Whirlpool’s 7kg semi-automatic delivers efficient, budget cleaning for small households. Its 1400 RPM motor ensures fast spin and drying; star-rated energy use keeps operating costs low. Superior drying, spin-shower, rat protection, and a rust-proof body prioritise reliability.​

Full lint filter, portable design, and simple knob controls make this top loader low-maintenance and user-friendly. Strong warranty coverage guarantees support as well.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg, top load, semi-automatic Spin 1400 RPM; fast drying Features Spin shower, rat proofing, rust proof Body Durable plastic build Warranty 4 years full, 5 years motor​

