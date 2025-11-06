Search
Amazon Appliances clearance sale with up to 40% off on refrigerators and washing machines

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Nov 06, 2025 12:24 pm IST

Amazon's Major Appliance Clearance Sale is on! Score huge savings on refrigerators and washing machines.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Godrej Smart Choice 600L 3Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Tech 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Door Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL, Black Glass) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹9,940

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

If you have been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your home, Amazon’s Major Appliance Clearance Sale offers a practical opportunity to save on essential items. This sale features significant price drops on major appliances like refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ranges. We’ve sifted through the listings to highlight the most noteworthy deals and help you find reliable upgrades without paying full price. Now is the time to review your home needs and capitalise on these limited-time clearance discounts.

Discover major appliance deals now at Amazon's Appliance Clearance sale.
Loading...

The Godrej Smart Choice 600L refrigerator is an elegant, side-by-side model equipped with AI-driven inverter technology, making cooling efficient and convenient for large families. Its adaptive compressor varies power based on load and usage, cutting energy costs and operating quietly. Mirror-like toughened glass doors and LED touch panels add a modern accent to any kitchen.​

Dedicated smart convertible zones provide temperature options between -3°C and 5°C for flexible storage. Three intelligent modes—Eco, Holiday, and Super Freeze—allow for personalized cooling and savings. With a massive 600L capacity, this fridge is ideal for storing bulk groceries or leftovers from big gatherings.​

Specifications

Capacity
600 L (Fresh food: 387 L, Freezer: 213 L)
Convertible zone
3°C to 5°C adjustable
Shelves
Toughened glass; 8 door racks; LED lighting
Technology
AI-powered inverter compressor, frost free
Warranty
10 years compressor, 3 years comprehensive​
Loading...

This 600L Godrej model, like its Storm Blue sibling, offers the same spacious, side-by-side layout, adaptive inverter compressor, and elegant toughened glass doors. Large compartments allow organized separation of fresh and frozen goods, suitable for busy homes.​

The refrigerator features convertible zones for flexible cooling, preset Eco and Holiday modes for energy-optimized operation, and Super Freeze for fast chilling. Its robust build, long warranty, and easy-to-clean surfaces make it both a practical and stylish solution.​

Specifications

Capacity
600 L (387 L fridge, 213 L freezer)
Modes
Convertible zone with preset cooling modes
Toughened glass, deep storage drawers
Inverter Technology:
Advanced efficiency/quiet
Warranty
10 years compressor, up to 3 years full​
Loading...

This Samsung 653L side-by-side fridge boasts AI-enabled controls and a digital inverter for adaptive performance, quiet operation, and 5-in-1 convertible mode to match changing needs. Modes span from Normal to Extra Fridge, Vacation, Home Alone, and Seasonal for maximum flexibility.​

Wi-Fi and SmartThings integration provide remote control and alerts, while the robust 3-star energy rating keeps consumption reasonable for large households. Ample storage (409L fridge, 244L freezer) and thoughtful features like Twin Cooling Plus and anti-bacterial gaskets ensure food safety and convenience.​

Specifications

Capacity
653 L, 3-star energy rating
Convertible
5-in-1 modes with bespoke AI control
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, SmartThings app
Cooling
Twin Cooling Plus, Digital Inverter
Warranty
20 years on compressor, 1 year full​
Loading...

LG’s 655L inverter refrigerator features auto-defrost, dual compartments (416L fridge, 239L freezer), and energy-saving inverter compressor for silent, efficient cooling. Multi Air Flow and Express Freeze ensure food stays fresher longer and ice is always ready.​

The refrigerator includes tempered glass shelves, spacious drawers, Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting, and bright LED interior lights. Tailored for larger families, it offers accessible storage, sleek design, and a 10-year compressor warranty.​

Specifications

Capacity
655 L (416L fridge, 239L freezer)
Compressor
Smart inverter, multi airflow, express freeze
Interior
Tempered glass, LED lighting
Smart Diagnosis
App-based troubleshooting
Warranty
10 years compressor, 1 year full​
Loading...

This variant mirrors the features of the silver Samsung 653L, adding a sleek black matte finish. AI-powered inverter and 5-in-1 convertible modes optimize for any occasion, from daily use to vacation standby. Integrated Wi-Fi, SmartThings compatibility, and intuitive internal layout cater to smart homes.​

Hygienic features like anti-bacterial gaskets combine with powerful cooling to maintain food quality. The balance of high-tech controls and robust capacity suits versatile, modern kitchens.​

Specifications

Capacity
653 L (409L fridge, 244L freezer)
Convertible
5-in-1 with AI and WiFi
Compressor
Digital inverter, 20-year warranty
Shelves
Toughened glass, 4+4 layout
Special
SmartThings energy, fingerprint-resistant​
Loading...

Samsung’s 8kg front loader offers advanced Ecobubble tech for deep but gentle washing and powerful Digital Inverter Motor for energy savings (5-star rated). AI Control and Wi-Fi enable remote or smart scheduling, and Hygiene Steam eliminates 99.9% of germs.​

With 21 wash cycles, a diamond drum for fabric care, robust 1400 RPM spin, and child lock, the model excels for busy families. Rat mesh and rust-proof body enhance durability.​

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg, front load, 5-star energy rating
Motor
1400 RPM digital inverter
Control
AI and Wi-Fi support, Hygiene Steam
Drum
Diamond stainless steel, gentle on clothes
Warranty
2 years full, 20 years on motor​
Loading...

Bosch’s 7kg machine combines Active Water Plus AI with an eco-friendly BLDC inverter and steam for a superior, low-consumption wash. 15 programs include dedicated cycles for delicates, jeans, anti-bacterial washing, and quick washes. Its Ecosilence Drive ensures longevity and quiet operation.​

With a robust stainless steel drum, toughened glass door, and child/overflow protection, the model assures both durability and energy savings for mid-sized families.​

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg, front load, 5-star rating
Motor
Ecosilence BLDC inverter, 1200 RPM
Features
Active Water Plus AI, inbuilt heater, steam cycle
Drum
Stainless steel, glass door
Warranty
2 years product, 12 years motor
Loading...

This 9kg LG fully automatic washer blends energy efficiency (5-star inverter) with convenient smart features for Indian homes. The durable TurboDrum and 740 RPM spin save time and boost cleaning power, while the top load design maximises ease.​

Eight wash programs cater to various loads, from heavy quilts to quick daily washing, and the tub auto-cleanse keeps hygiene levels high. Display, child lock, and JetSpray+ tech round out a user-friendly package.​

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg, top load, 5-star inverter
Motor
Smart Inverter, TurboDrum (740 RPM)
Programs
8 wash cycles, auto-clean tub
Display
Digital panel, child lock
Waranty
2 years product, 10 years motor​
Loading...

IFB’s compact, AI-powered 6kg front loader is designed for small families or individuals seeking superior energy efficiency (0.057 kWh per cycle). Neural network algorithms optimize wash based on fabric/load, while 10+ years of support ensure reliability.​

Its crescent moon drum protects garments, PowerSteam refreshes clothes with no detergent needed, and the 1000 RPM spin speed reduces drying time. Multiple wash modes—from Bulky to Baby Wear—meet diverse needs.​

Specifications

Capacity
6 kg, front load, 5-star rated
AI Wash
Neural networks, auto-sense load and fabric
Drum
Crescent moon stainless steel
Speciality
PowerSteam, Eco Inverter
Warranty
4 years entire product, 10 years motor​
Loading...

Whirlpool’s 7kg semi-automatic delivers efficient, budget cleaning for small households. Its 1400 RPM motor ensures fast spin and drying; star-rated energy use keeps operating costs low. Superior drying, spin-shower, rat protection, and a rust-proof body prioritise reliability.​

Full lint filter, portable design, and simple knob controls make this top loader low-maintenance and user-friendly. Strong warranty coverage guarantees support as well.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg, top load, semi-automatic
Spin
1400 RPM; fast drying
Features
Spin shower, rat proofing, rust proof
Body
Durable plastic build
Warranty
4 years full, 5 years motor​

  • What major appliances are included in the sale?

    The clearance typically features refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, ovens, and dishwashers from major appliance brands.

  • How long does the Amazon clearance sale last?

    Clearance events usually run for a limited time and are based on current inventory. We recommend shopping early for the best selection.

  • Do these clearance appliances come with a warranty?

    Yes, items are generally new and carry the standard manufacturer's warranty. Check the specific product page for details.

  • Is delivery and installation included with the purchase?

    Delivery options vary by product and seller. Look for "white glove" or "delivery and haul-away" services on the item page.

  • Can clearance items be returned?

    Amazon's return policy for heavy and bulky items can be restrictive. Be sure to review the specific return policy on the product listing before buying.

