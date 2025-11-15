Search
Nov 15, 2025
Amazon Asus days: Grab up to 40% off on top laptops and desktops for students and professionals

Bharat Sharma
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 08:00 am IST

Highlights include Vivobook AI models, gaming rigs with serious graphics, and all-in-one desktops ready for home offices. 

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.70kg, X1504VA-NJ540WS, Intel Iris Xᵉ iGPU, 42WHrs, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X,Smartchoice,Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP492WS View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Smartchoice,Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details checkDetails

₹144,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X, 16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), Intel Core i5-13420H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605VC-RP413WS View Details checkDetails

₹64,490

ASUS AIO A3202,21.45 FHD,Intel Celeron 7305, All-in-One PC (8GB/256GB/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Black/4.84 Kg), with Wireless Keyboard & Wireless Mouse, A3202WBA-BPB009WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

ASUS AIO A3202,21.45,12th Gen, Intel Core i3-1215U, All-in-One PC (FHD/8GB/256GB/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Black/4.84 Kg), with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, A3202WBA-BPB010WS View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

ASUS AiO M3402WFA Series, 23.8 (60.45 cm) FHD, AMD Ryzen™ 5 7520U, All-in-One Desktop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 21/1Year McAfee Security/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/Black/5.4 kg), M3402WFA-KBA015WS View Details checkDetails

₹59,999

ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14, Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹93,749

ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Silver, 1.88kg, X1607CA-MB142WS, Intel iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.70kg, X1504VA-NJ540WS, Intel Iris Xᵉ iGPU, 42WHrs, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.7Kg, X1504VA-NJ3321WS, Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Cool Silver, 1.40kg, X1404VA-NK761WS, Intel UHD, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Backlit Keyboard Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,750

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ1297WS View Details checkDetails

₹60,990

ASUS Vivobook 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Cool Silver, 1.7Kg, M1502YA-BQ702WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Touchscreen, Win11, Office Home 2024, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Quiet Blue, 1.7Kg, X1504VA-E83959WS, Intel UHD iGPU, Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.7Kg, M1502YA-BQ703WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, 42Whr Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Cool Silver, 1.7Kg, X1504VA-NJ3320WS, Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹37,019

ASUS TUF A16 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/140W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/56Whrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mecha Gray/2.2Kg) FA607NUG-RL189WS View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB )512GB SSD,FHD,15.6,144Hz,RGB Keyboard,48Whrs,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg) FA506NCG-HN199W View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

ASUS ROG Strix G16,Samrtchoice, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.5 Kg) G614PH-RV033WS View Details checkDetails

₹144,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X,Smartchoice,Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP492WS View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Smartchoice,Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details checkDetails

₹144,990

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18,Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 5090-24GB/175W TGP/64GB/2TB/2.5K QHD+/18/240Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Off Black/3.30 Kg)G835LX-SA187WS View Details checkDetails

₹449,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X (2025),Smartchoice, Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Indie Black/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP517WS View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X, 16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), Intel Core i5-13420H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605VC-RP413WS View Details checkDetails

₹64,490

ASUS TUF F16,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13450HX,Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/115W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.5 Kg)FX608JH-RV057WS View Details checkDetails

₹119,990

ASUS TUF F16,14th Gen,Intel Core i7 14650HX,Gaming Laptop(RTX 5070-8GB/115W TGP/32GB/1TB /2.5K QHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg)FX688JPR-QT043WS View Details checkDetails

₹169,990

ASUS AIO A3202,21.45 FHD,Intel Celeron 7305, All-in-One PC (8GB/256GB/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Black/4.84 Kg), with Wireless Keyboard & Wireless Mouse, A3202WBA-BPB009WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

ASUS AIO A3202,21.45,12th Gen, Intel Core i3-1215U, All-in-One PC (FHD/8GB/256GB/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Black/4.84 Kg), with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, A3202WBA-BPB010WS View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

ASUS AIO A3202,21.45 FHD,Intel 7305, All-in-One PC for Students(8GB/512GB/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Black/4.84 Kg), with Wireless Keyboard & Wireless Mouse,A3202WBA-BPB006WS View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

ASUS AiO V470,13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 27 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V470VA-KWPE005WS View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

ASUS AiO V470,13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 27 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V470VAB-KWPE002WS View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

ASUS AiO V470,13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 27 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V470VAB-KWPE001WS View Details checkDetails

₹48,909

ASUS AiO V470,13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 27 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V470VA-KWPE006WS View Details checkDetails

₹86,990

ASUS V470 13th Gen,Intel Core i7-13620H,27 FHD,100Hz, All in One PC(32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) g V470VA-KWPE023WS View Details checkDetails

₹96,990

ASUS A3402, 23.8 FHD, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-1335U, All-in-One PC (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/5.4 Kg) with Wireless Black Keyboard & Mouse, 3 Years Warranty, A3402WVA-BPC002WS View Details checkDetails

₹56,499

ASUS AiO M3402WFA Series, 23.8 (60.45 cm) FHD, AMD Ryzen™ 5 7520U, All-in-One Desktop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 21/1Year McAfee Security/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/Black/5.4 kg), M3402WFA-KBA015WS View Details checkDetails

₹59,999

ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Cool Silver, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB050WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic(1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹58,990

ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite,Copilot+PC,0.9kg Light-Weight,14(35.6 cm),32hrs Battery* (16GB/512GB/Windows 11/MSO 2024/M365 Basic-1yr/AI PC/Metal Body/UX3407RA-QD061WS) View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Copilot+PC, 0.9kg Light-Weight, 14(35.6 cm),32hrs Battery Life*(16GB/512GB/Windows 11/MSO 2024/M365 Basic-1yr/AI PC/Metal Body/UX3407QA-QD258WS) View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Copilot+PC, 0.9kg Light-Weight, 14(35.6 cm),32hrs Battery Life*(16GB/512GB/Windows 11/MSO 2024/M365 Basic-1yr/AI PC/Metal Body/UX3407QA-QD259WS) View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip,Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2),Copilot+ AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/47TOPS/16GB/512GB/FHD+ Touch screen/14/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Gray/1.57 kg) TP3407SA-QL025WS View Details checkDetails

₹101,990

ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Silver, 1.88kg, X1607CA-MB142WS, Intel iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14, Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹93,749

ASUS Zenbook 14,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB/1TB/3K OLED Touch screen/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Foggy Silver/1.28 kg) UX3405CA-PZ345WS View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

Amazon’s ongoing Asus Days offers an open door for anyone hunting for reliable tech. If it’s for a new term, remote work or side projects that demand a bit more muscle, you’re at the right place. This sale covers just about every kind of user: school-goers after a lightweight Vivobook, parents wanting an all-in-one desktop to keep the family organised, or gamers looking at TUF models known for cool temps and smooth graphics. Even the AI-ready Vivobooks which are powered by the Snapdragon X Elite are up for grabs with features tailored for video calls, content creation or marathon document sessions. These are machines made to survive commutes, handle dozens of tabs at once, and stream your comfort show without slowdowns. Shoppers get more than just a lower sticker price - they’re choosing a faster, quieter daily grind, fewer maintenance worries, and a few hours back each week thanks to better battery life or smarter screens. There hasn’t been a more practical time to level up.

Students and professionals can explore Asus Vivobook, gaming laptops, and desktops on Amazon.

Asus laptops for school, up to 40% off

Asus Vivobook laptops stand out for students heading back to school and college, especially with discounts up to 40% right now. The lineup covers every need: thin and light models for easy carrying to class, full-HD screens for presentations, and speedy processors that keep multitasking hassle-free. Every pick in this sale has a sturdy keyboard and reliable design, making long assignments and last-minute Zoom classes easier without breaking your budget.

Asus gaming laptops, up to 32% off

Gamers looking for a performance upgrade are eyeing Asus gaming laptops now at up to 32% off. These machines pack powerful AMD and Intel processors, fast SSDs, and dedicated graphics, so frame rates stay high even with new titles. Models like the TUF and Vivobook Gaming lines use high-refresh displays and advanced thermal design, keeping things cool through marathon gaming or editing sessions. Solid keyboards, sturdy builds, and upgrade-friendly specs make these laptops a practical pick for serious play and daily work.

Asus desktops, up to 35% off

Asus desktops are now up to 35% off, making it easier to set up a solid work or learning space at home. All-in-one models like the A3202 series bundle a sharp display, wireless keyboard, and tidy design, so you need less desk space and fewer cables. Options range from budget-friendly Intel Celeron and i3 setups for browsing and multitasking to powerful Core i5 and i7 models that handle creative work or streaming smoothly. These deals are a genuine upgrade for home study, office use, or replacing ageing family PCs.

Asus AI laptops, up to 32% off

Asus AI laptops are now up to 32% off, opening the door for students and creators wanting a modern, machine-learning ready device. The Vivobook series built on the new Snapdragon X Elite and Qualcomm platforms promise better battery life and instant AI features for photo editing, content creation, and coding. Sleek, lightweight builds and ultra-fast connectivity are standard, so these models handle long sessions, multitasking, and even AI-powered apps with ease. A timely upgrade for future-ready workflows.

  • How long does a typical Asus laptop battery last on a full charge?

    Most Asus laptops deliver 6–12 hours, depending on screen size, usage patterns, and processor type.

  • Are Asus desktops easy to upgrade at home?

    Yes, most Asus desktops allow you to easily swap out RAM or storage; check your model for exact details.

  • Do Asus AI laptops support Windows Copilot and AI tools?

    The latest Asus AI laptops are built to support new Windows AI features, including Copilot and photo-editing enhancements.

  • Is customer support for Asus laptops available in India?

    Yes, Asus offers pan-India support with service centres in major cities and online help for warranty and repairs.

  • Can Asus all-in-one PCs handle video calls and office apps smoothly?

    All-in-one models come with built-in webcams, speakers, and enough RAM for multitasking, making daily work and calls hassle-free.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

