Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Black Friday Sale is LIVE: Up to 80% off laptops, tablets, smartwatches from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more | 10 deals

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Amazon Black Friday Sale now live with price drops on leading brands across laptops, smartwatches, tablets, wearables, audio devices and more categories today.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Big Dial Smartwatch Deal

Noise New Macro Smart Watch with 2.0” HD Display,Metallic Finish BT Calling, Functional Crown, 7 Days Battery Life, Sleep Tracking, 200+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Black Friday Dell Deal

DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details checkDetails

₹44,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer AspireLite 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Backlit Keyboard)AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6)Full HD Display,Metal Body,Steel Gray,1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 HD Display/Smoky Black/1.5 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹34,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V14 Intel Core i5 13th Gen 14 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey/1.43 kg), 83A0A0PTIN View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus, Dolby Audio, 160W Signature Sound, 2.1CH Wired Subwoofer,Multiple Ports & EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Premium Audio Deal

Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazon Tablet Hot Deal

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹52,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details checkDetails

₹15,468

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹23,895

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 29.21 CM (11.5 inch) Large Display, 8360mAh Mega Battery, 7.2mm Ultra-Slim Design,MediaTek G99 Processor, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, Wi-Fi Only Tablet (Inspiration Green) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen+Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Watch 7 Ultra 2025 LTE Ai (47mm) SM-L705F Latino Version (Tmobile Mint Tello & Global), Rate Tracking, Sleep Fitness Tracker, GPS (Titanium Blue/Blue Band SM-L705FZB1GTO) View Details checkDetails

₹35,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details checkDetails

₹15,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Ultra 3 Luminary Smart Watch Indias 1st Ever Personalised Notification Alerts (Lumilert),1.96 AMOLED, Premium Metallic Dial,Send Upto 5 Emojis (Lumiping), Health Suite (Space Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, Large Rugged GPS Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Solar Charging and Ultratough Design Features, Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹12,995

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (2025) 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch – Black | Rotating Bezel, Sleep & Fitness Tracking, Energy Score, Quick Button with Smart Plug [US Version] View Details checkDetails

₹33,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹18,639

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Core i5 Student Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.70kg, X1504VA-NJ540WS, Intel Iris Xᵉ iGPU, 42WHrs, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Black Friday Tab Offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is finally live on Amazon, and it really feels like the big tech sale of the year. You’ll see price drops across almost every gadget category: phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, speakers, party speakers, soundbars, TVs and even home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, Lenovo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, LG, Sony, boAt and JBL all have products marked down.

Load up your cart in the Amazon Black Friday Sale with up to 80% off laptops, smartwatches, tablets and top audio products.
Load up your cart in the Amazon Black Friday Sale with up to 80% off laptops, smartwatches, tablets and top audio products.

On top of that, there are bank offers with around 10% instant discount on select cards and no cost EMI options to trim the final price. If you’ve been waiting to replace an old laptop or pick up new audio gear, this is a good time to start shortlisting.

Top 10 deals shortlisted:

Loading...

Noise New Macro Smart Watch in Elite Silver brings a big 2.0 inch HD screen, metallic finish and Bluetooth calling with a handy functional crown. During the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it is available at up to 80% off, which makes it tempting for first time smartwatch users.

Seven day battery life, sleep tracking and 200 plus watch faces keep it ready for daily use throughout the sale.

Specifications

Display
2.0 inch HD TFT display
Body
Metallic finish, Elite Silver, square dial
Battery
Up to 7 days use, about 168 hours rated life
Calling
Bluetooth calling with mic, speaker, dial pad and recent call log
Health
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress and activity tracking
Watch Faces
200 plus cloud watch faces
Special Features
Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Notifications, Oxymeter (SpO2)
Loading...

Dell 14 2025 is aimed at users who want a light office laptop with a 14 inch FHD plus IPS display and Ice Blue design.

During the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it is listed at 53% off, which is strong for a machine with Intel Core i3 thirteenth gen, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD that handles daily work, study and multitasking easily through the day ahead.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3 thirteenth Gen 1305U
RAM
16 GB
Storage
512 GB SSD
Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics
Display
14 inch FHD plus IPS
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Special Features
Anti Glare Coating, HD Audio, Lightweight, Memory Card Slot

More laptop deals in Amazon Black Friday Sale

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...

Lenovo V14 with Intel Core i5 thirteenth Gen blends performance with portability for daily work and study needs. The 14 inch FHD antiglare display delivers crisp visuals even in bright light.

During the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it is priced at 48% off, making it one of the more practical options for students and professionals who prefer a light 1.43 kg design and sturdy build. Don’t miss this deal, it's a 2025 launched laptop. Grab it now with great discount offers.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 thirteenth Gen
RAM
16 GB
Storage
512 GB SSD
Display
14 inch FHD antiglare, 250 nits
Graphics
Integrated Intel UHD
Special Features
Anti Glare Coating, HD Audio, Lightweight, Spill Resistant
Loading...

boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus suits viewers who want bigger TV sound. You get 160W output, Dolby Audio and a wired subwoofer that adds punch to movies, sports and weekend music.

In the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 this soundbar is down now by 70%, making it one of the big home theatre deals for buyers building a living room setup or replacing an old speaker bar.

Specifications

Audio Output
160W boAt Signature Sound
Channels
2.1CH with wired subwoofer
Audio Tech
Dolby Audio support
Connectivity
Bluetooth, AUX, USB, HDMI ARC
EQ Modes
Multiple preset sound modes
Type
Home theatre soundbar speaker
Loading...

Marshall Emberton II keeps the classic Marshall look but shrinks it into a rugged 20W portable Bluetooth speaker that you can toss into a bag for weekend plans or outdoor evenings.

In the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it sits at a 35% discount, which is rare for this brand, so buyers wanting louder outdoor music, better detail and long battery life can finally justify picking a Marshall speaker.

Specifications

Power Output
20 W
Type
Wireless Bluetooth portable speaker
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours (approximate)
Water Resistance
IP67 dust and water resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Key Features
True Stereophonic sound, multi speaker stack mode
Loading...

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet suits buyers who want one device for streaming, notes and light work. The 12.7 inch 3K 144 Hz display, six speakers and bundled pen plus keyboard make it feel close to a media laptop.

In the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it drops to a 40% discount, which makes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage easier to justify.

Specifications

Display
12.7 inch 3K, 144 Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB ROM
Battery
10200 mAh
Speakers
6 speaker setup

More tablet deals in Amazon Black Friday Sale

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...

Samsung Watch 7 Ultra 2025 LTE AI in Titanium Blue is aimed at users who want a tougher smartwatch with bigger display and built-in cellular.

It handles rate tracking, advanced sleep and fitness tracking plus GPS for outdoor runs and rides. In the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it is marked at 49% discount now, which is a rare cut for buyers wanting the full LTE Ultra experience.

Specifications

Model
Samsung Watch 7 Ultra 2025 LTE AI (SM-L705F)
Size
47mm
Connectivity
LTE, Bluetooth, GPS
Tracking
Rate, sleep and fitness tracking
Use Case
Outdoor runs, rides and daily wear
Compatibility
T-Mobile, Mint, Tello and global use (Latino version)

More smartwatch deals in Amazon Black Friday Sale

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm BT plus LTE in Silver targets people who want the newer three nanometre processor, dual GPS and full health suite without paying Ultra money.

You still get heart rate, SpO2, BP and ECG tracking along with tough glass and aluminium. In the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it sits at 53% off right now, tempting first time Galaxy Watch buyers for everyday wrist use.

Specifications

Model
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Size
44mm
Processor
3nm processor
Connectivity
Bluetooth + LTE
GPS
Dual GPS
Build
Sapphire glass, Armour Aluminum
Special Features
Activity Tracker, Always On Display, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG
Loading...

If your day jumps between meetings, notes and streaming, ASUS Vivobook 15 keeps up with a 15.6 inch FHD display and Cool Silver body. Intel Core i5 13th Gen with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD handles tabs, calls and light edits smoothly.

In the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it drops to a 40% discount, turning it into a sensible pick for work, college and streaming with Windows 11 and Office 2021 preloaded.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Battery
42WHrs
Special Feature
Anti Glare Display
Loading...

When a phone screen feels cramped, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 with its 8.7 inch TFT display steps in for reading, OTT, light gaming and school tasks, helped by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

During the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 it carries a 36% discount, giving families and students an easier entry into the Samsung tablet line for browsing, classes, video calls and casual entertainment at home.

Specifications

Display
8.7 inch TFT LCD (22.05 cm)
RAM
8GB
Storage
128GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Type
Android tablet

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Mega Electronic Days: Enjoy up to 75% discount on laptops, headphones and more

13th Gen i5 gaming laptops for serious gamers: High performance and fast loading times on a budget

Top 10 AI laptops in 2025 built for smarter workflows and everyday performance

Handpicked smartwatches for everyday use with smart features and more: Top 10 picks to keep you connected and organised

5 premium tablets you should not miss: Top high-end picks for power users and creators

Best gaming headphones of Sept 2025 with immersive sound and ultra-comfort for long, pro-level gaming sessions

Top 10 earbuds to buy as gift for music lovers and everyday use

  • Are laptops included in Amazon Black Friday Sale deals on electronics?

    Many brands offer big discounts on work, gaming and student laptops during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025.

  • Do smartwatches get good discounts in the Amazon Black Friday Sale deals?

    Yes, you usually see strong offers on smartwatches from brands like Samsung, Apple, Noise, boAt and more.

  • Are Bluetooth speakers part of Amazon Black Friday Sale electronics offers?

    Yes, portable and home speakers from leading audio brands often get bundled and flat price cuts.

  • Can I expect tablet deals in the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025?

    Yes, Android tablets and iPads both appear with reduced prices and bank offers on select models.

  • Do smartwatch deals include LTE variants or only Bluetooth models?

    Many times both LTE and Bluetooth smartwatches are discounted, with LTE models still priced a bit higher.

  • Are student friendly tablets also covered in Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 offers?

    Entry level and mid range tablets for reading, classes and OTT streaming usually see price cuts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Black Friday Sale is LIVE: Up to 80% off laptops, tablets, smartwatches from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more | 10 deals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On