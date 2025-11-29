Amazon Black Friday Sale is LIVE: Up to 80% off laptops, tablets, smartwatches from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more | 10 deals
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Amazon Black Friday Sale now live with price drops on leading brands across laptops, smartwatches, tablets, wearables, audio devices and more categories today.
Our Pick
Big Dial Smartwatch Deal
Black Friday Dell Deal
Premium Audio Deal
Amazon Tablet Hot Deal
Core i5 Student Laptop
Black Friday Tab Offer
Big Dial Smartwatch DealNoise New Macro Smart Watch with 2.0” HD Display,Metallic Finish BT Calling, Functional Crown, 7 Days Battery Life, Sleep Tracking, 200+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details
₹1,599
|
Black Friday Dell DealDELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details
₹38,490
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
₹44,999
|
Acer AspireLite 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Backlit Keyboard)AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6)Full HD Display,Metal Body,Steel Gray,1.59 KG View Details
₹43,990
|
DELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 HD Display/Smoky Black/1.5 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details
₹34,890
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
₹52,990
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details
₹37,990
|
Lenovo V14 Intel Core i5 13th Gen 14 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey/1.43 kg), 83A0A0PTIN View Details
₹46,990
|
boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus, Dolby Audio, 160W Signature Sound, 2.1CH Wired Subwoofer,Multiple Ports & EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
₹6,499
|
Premium Audio DealMarshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details
₹12,999
|
Amazon Tablet Hot DealLenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details
₹52,999
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details
₹15,468
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Silver View Details
₹23,895
|
realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 29.21 CM (11.5 inch) Large Display, 8360mAh Mega Battery, 7.2mm Ultra-Slim Design,MediaTek G99 Processor, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, Wi-Fi Only Tablet (Inspiration Green) View Details
₹13,499
|
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details
₹16,999
|
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen+Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details
₹49,999
|
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey View Details
₹31,999
|
Samsung Watch 7 Ultra 2025 LTE Ai (47mm) SM-L705F Latino Version (Tmobile Mint Tello & Global), Rate Tracking, Sleep Fitness Tracker, GPS (Titanium Blue/Blue Band SM-L705FZB1GTO) View Details
₹35,299
|
Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black) View Details
₹1,399
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
₹15,299
|
Noise Ultra 3 Luminary Smart Watch Indias 1st Ever Personalised Notification Alerts (Lumilert),1.96 AMOLED, Premium Metallic Dial,Send Upto 5 Emojis (Lumiping), Health Suite (Space Blue) View Details
₹2,799
|
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, Large Rugged GPS Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Solar Charging and Ultratough Design Features, Graphite View Details
₹30,990
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel) View Details
₹12,995
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (2025) 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch – Black | Rotating Bezel, Sleep & Fitness Tracking, Energy Score, Quick Button with Smart Plug [US Version] View Details
₹33,999
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
₹18,639
|
Core i5 Student LaptopASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.70kg, X1504VA-NJ540WS, Intel Iris Xᵉ iGPU, 42WHrs, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹47,990
|
Black Friday Tab OfferSamsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details
₹13,999
|
