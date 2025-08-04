Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings up to 59% off on ceiling fans from Crompton, Havells and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is turning up the cool factor with discounts of up to 59% on ceiling fans. Whether you're replacing an old model or adding a new one to your space, this sale has just the right fan at just the right price. Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings a breeze of savings on fans.

From BLDC motor fans to high-speed, energy-saving models, brands like Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Usha, Havells, and Bajaj are offering great choices for every budget. Make the most of this festive upgrade with bank offers, exchange benefits, and more.

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet uses an energy-efficient BLDC motor, drawing just 35W and earning a BEE 5-star rating. Its 340 RPM speed and air delivery of 220 CMM provide robust cooling, while anti-rust aluminium blades and sleek design blend modern aesthetics with durability.

A “point anywhere” remote gives easy control for speed, timers, or sleep mode without line-of-sight. The two-year warranty ensures reliability. It’s suited for homes keen on savings, hassle-free installation, and modern, low-maintenance style.

The Orient Electric Apex-FX focuses on robust airflow, boasting a 350 RPM motor and airflow of 210 CMM at just 50W power. Its galvanised, corrosion-resistant blades make for easy maintenance, and a simple, compact look fits any decor.

Easy to clean and featuring a strong, reliable motor, this model is built for longevity. Its no-frills operation is best for users wanting classic reliability over modern extras.

The Bajaj Frore ceiling fan combines wide tip blades and a 340 RPM copper motor for high air delivery at only 52W. Its 1-star BEE rating means decent power savings for its price class, and the rust-free coating ensures a long lifespan.

Ribbed blades enhance looks while two-year warranty and straightforward assembly ensure peace of mind. The fan brings a trusted mix of performance, value, and proven durability for home use.

RR Signature Morpheus features an attractive white and gold body, offering elegance in bedrooms or lounges. Consuming 52W and sporting a high-speed motor, it operates efficiently in varied voltage conditions.

Its 5-speed regulator and efficient airflow suit homes seeking budget comfort with durable yet aesthetic appeal. While lacking smart features, its basic control provides straightforward cooling.

The Polycab Superb Neo ceiling fan has a 100% copper winding motor and galvanised, corrosion-resistant blades for longevity. With its 52W operation and 1-star BEE rating, it can save up to 33% electricity compared to non-star models.

It achieves high air delivery and speed, perfect for large bedrooms or living spaces. Its understated aesthetics make it versatile, while efficient engineering delivers reliable comfort with easy care.

The amazon basics BLDC Fan Pro offers five-star-rated savings with a quiet, efficient 35W BLDC motor. IR remote, smart memory, 4KV surge protection, and ultra-quiet operation make it perfect for bedrooms or workspaces.

Optimized for great airflow, it uses precision-engineered blades and a robust build for durability. The PC cover and advanced safety features ensure this is a modern, reliable solution for tech-forward homes.

Crompton’s Surebreeze Sea Sapphira combines a sturdy, 51W copper motor with dynamically balanced, powder-coated blades. At 380 RPM and 210 CMM airflow, it’s built for consistent, high-speed cooling and durability through double ball bearings.

An affordable option featuring corrosion resistance, it’s easy to clean and maintain, making it popular with value-conscious buyers needing trouble-free comfort in multiple home spaces.

Havells Ambrose ES combines energy-saving performance with premium, decorative design. Its 5-speed motor uses a double ball bearing for smooth, quiet operation and 100% copper coil for durability.

Energy-efficient and stylish, this fan is perfect for bedrooms, family rooms, or interiors needing a touch of elegance and quick air delivery—even in demanding Indian weather.

The Orient Zeno BLDC fan uses a 5-star BLDC motor to deliver up to 50% savings, operating at just 32W and offering 220 CMM airflow. Smart remote, boost mode, and timer functions add convenience, and consistent performance is assured even when voltage fluctuates.

Runs twice as long on inverter, making it ideal for power cut-prone areas. Three-year warranty and robust aluminium build mean this is a premium, yet real-world solution for Indian households.

Atomberg’s Renesa Enzel features a pioneering BLDC motor, consuming just 35W at peak and delivering 225 CMM airflow below 57 dB. It comes with universal IR remote, 6 speed settings, timers, and a sleek compact body with an LED speed indicator.

Its compatibility with false ceilings and the 3-year warranty provide flexibility and peace of mind. The fan is a top choice for high-tech, energy-conscious households seeking style and smooth operation with minimal noise.

FAQs on ceiling fan sale Which brands are included in the ceiling fan sale? Amazon is offering deals on Crompton, Atomberg, Havells, Orient, Bajaj, Usha, and more.

Are smart or BLDC ceiling fans on discount? Yes, Atomberg and Crompton offer BLDC fans with remote and smart control features.

Can I get bank discounts on fan purchases? Yes, you can use SBI, ICICI, and BOB credit cards for instant savings during the sale.

Is installation included with fan delivery? Some listings offer installation for an additional fee. Check product details before buying.

Do these fans support no-cost EMI? Yes, many fan models are eligible for no-cost EMI using select bank cards.

