Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Price drop on Samsung tablets with up to 48% off

Explore big savings on the best Samsung tablets at the ongoing sale, The Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is bringing solid discounts on Galaxy tablets. These tablets come in all shapes and sizes with premium hardware, making them a great choice for work or entertainment. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals worth tapping into this Freedom Sale.

Apart from the up to 48% discount on Samsung tablets, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI, cashback, and bank card deals. In this article, we’re listing the top Samsung tablet deals to grab during this Amazon Sale.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ offers an 11-inch (27.94cm) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and WQXGA resolution for vivid, fluid visuals. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, supporting seamless everyday use and multitasking.

Quad speakers deliver immersive sound, while the 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras handle clear photography and video calls. Its 7,040 mAh battery ensures all-day productivity and entertainment, and support for a physical nano SIM enhances connectivity.

This 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a sharp WQXGA display at 2304x1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp, fluid visuals. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, it includes 8MP rear and 12MP ultrawide front cameras, plus dual AKG speakers for clear audio.

The 8,000 mAh battery supports long use, and IP68 water and dust resistance guarantees durability. The in-box S Pen boosts productivity and creativity for users on the go. Get this budget friendly Android tablet at a discount during the Amazon Sale.

Featuring a generous 12.4-inch display (31.5cm) with 2560x1600 (WQXGA) resolution at 90Hz, this Tab S9 FE+ excels in both visuals and multitasking. The Exynos 1380 chip, 8GB RAM, dual rear cameras, and 12MP ultra-wide front camera make it suitable for creative and professional work.

It provides 8,000 mAh battery life, supports dual SIM (physical + eSIM), and comes with IP68 rating, ensuring both performance and resilience. During Amazon Sale, you can get this tablet at a great price.

With a stunning 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display at 2960x1848 (120Hz), the S8 Ultra is a powerhouse for creators and high-end users. It packs a Snapdragon chipset, massive 12GB RAM, and 256GB (expandable) storage. Quad speakers, dual 13/6MP rear and 12+12MP front cameras, and a 11200mAh battery make it ideal for multitasking, content creation, and long sessions. It’s robust, fast-charging, and fully equipped for any demanding workflow.

Check out more Samsung tablet deals on Amazon Sale

The Galaxy Tab S7 balances performance and value, featuring an 11-inch WQXGA LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. Its Snapdragon 865+ ensures snappy operations, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for multitasking. Grab this flagship tablet at a steal price during Amazon Sale.

Dual rear (13+5MP) and 8MP front cameras offer creative flexibility, while the 8,000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging keep you productive. It’s optimized for notes, streaming, and portability, making it a smart mid-range pick.

Tab S9’s 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen (2560x1600) refreshes at 120Hz for stunning visuals. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it excels at gaming, productivity, and streaming. Cameras (13MP rear, 12MP front), quad AKG speakers, and 8,400 mAh battery add further appeal.

IP68 water/dust resistance and S Pen make it a top choice for creative productivity and daily robustness. Amazon is offering an amazing discount on this powerful tablet during this Freedom Festival Sale.

This model matches the previous S9, 11” Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 13MP rear and 12MP front cameras, quad AKG speakers, IP68 durability, and 8,400 mAh battery. It delivers the same powerhouse blend of creativity, speed, and resilience, suited for users needing robust tablet performance every day. Get this tablet to watch movies or play your favourite games during the Amazon Sale to save on it.

The Tab S10 FE is designed for life on the go. The 10.9-inch display (2304x1440) with 90Hz refresh, Vision Booster, and multiple color options suits creative users. Powered by the Exynos 1580, it’s IP68 rated for dust and water protection. Features like instant translation, homework assist, and Circle to Search fuel productivity. With lightweight design, robust performance, and Samsung’s intelligent suite, it’s ideal for creative discovery and students.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ sports a large 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 2800x1752 for immersive visuals. Powered by Galaxy AI, a robust cooling system, and Vision Booster, it excels in gaming and binge-watching. Armor aluminum frame adds durability while AI features enhance interactivity and efficiency. Perfect for users seeking a cutting-edge display and creative productivity in a strong, portable shell.

Boasting a huge 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2960x1848), the S10 Ultra delivers spectacular color and clarity. Innovative Galaxy AI tools and a cooling system cater to multitasking and intensive use. Armor aluminum frame enhances build quality, while anti-reflection and Vision Booster technology optimize outdoor viewing. It’s built for demanding pros seeking unbridled productivity, cinematic delight, and resilience. This massive 14.6 inch tablet can replace your laptop at a steal price during the Amazon Sale.

FAQs on Samsung tablets How much discount can I get on Samsung tablets during the sale? You can get up to 41% off on select Samsung Galaxy Tabs during this sale.

Are both Wi-Fi and LTE variants available at discounted rates? Yes, the sale includes offers on both Wi-Fi and LTE models of Samsung tablets.

Is there an exchange offer on Samsung tablets? Yes, you can exchange an old device and get additional savings on your new Samsung tablet.

Can I use bank cards for extra discounts? Yes, buyers can use select credit/debit cards for instant bank discounts over the sale price.

Are no-cost EMI options available? Yes, many Samsung tablets in the sale come with no-cost EMI options depending on the seller.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.