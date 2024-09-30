Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Top laptop deals below 50,000—Save up to 45%

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is almost nearing its end, but you still have time to make your purchases. If you are interested in buying a new laptop for under ₹50,000, now is the ideal time to do so. You have multiple good options with individual strengths, and we will tell you all about what you can expect. Read on for this list of the best five laptops within the ₹50,000 price bracket on Amazon. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: There are plenty of laptops to look forward to.

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H

Asus makes some of the most reliable laptops across various price points, and the Vivobook 15 is no exception. While the Core i5-12500H is several generations old at this point, it is still plenty fast for most day-to-day tasks, such as going through detailed Excel sheets, light coding, and even some 4K video editing, provided you keep the layers to a minimum. You also have a Full HD 15.6-inch display, 16GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD. All of this fits into a sharp-looking package that weighs just 1.7kg.

Also Read: iPhone 16 first impressions: Blend of affordability and performance

Acer Aspire Lite, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

This is another thin and light Windows laptop that you can buy for under ₹50,000. It, too, features an H-series chipset in the form of the Core i5-12450H, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Additionally, the Acer Aspire Lite comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD LED display that will be useful for most tasks, including regular office work, and it will be ideal for college students as well.

Also Read: Lava Agni 3 launching on October 4 with iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4+512GB SSD

Dell is known for making some of the most well-rounded laptops in the Windows space. If you are looking for a model that offers one of the best possible customer care experiences, as well as a laptop that fits most professional scenarios, the Dell 15 could be an excellent choice. You also get quality-of-life features like fast charging, which allows you to top up the laptop to around 80% in about an hour of charging.

Also Read: Vivo X200 design leaked showcasing micro-curved display and slim bezels

Lenovo Smart Choice Ideapad Gaming 3 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

The Lenovo Smart Choice Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop is the ideal option under ₹50,000 if you want something for casual gaming. This laptop would be suitable for games like GTA V and even some graphically intensive ones like The Witcher 3 at reduced fidelity. However, do remember that the screen is only 300 nits, so it may not be bright enough outdoors and in rooms with a lot of light.

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

This is another great gaming laptop choice under ₹50,000. Not only do you get the RTX 2050 GPU, but you also have a 144Hz screen that will allow you to play competitive shooters like CS and others like Valorant (at reduced fidelity). You do get the Core i5-12450H, but if you can spend a little bit more, MSI also gives you the option to upgrade to the Intel i7-12650H, which can boost the performance further.