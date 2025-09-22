Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live for Prime members: Massive discounts on electronics, gadgets and appliances

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has kicked off early for Prime members, offering 24-hour exclusive access to some of the biggest discounts of the year. From smart TVs and laptops to gaming laptops, tablets, and headphones, the sale brings a wide range of exciting deals on top tech products. Exclusive early deals for Prime members on top gadgets and home appliances.

It’s not just gadgets, Prime members can also grab massive savings on home appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines, before the sale opens to all shoppers tomorrow.

Bank offers, credit card deals and more on Amazon Sale 2025

SBI Bank cardholders receive a 10% instant discount on credit, debit, and EMI transactions.

HDFC Bank cards offer a flat 10% instant discount across all categories.

No-cost EMI options are available with Bajaj Finserv EMI and other leading financiers.

Additional cashback offers are available via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Exchange offers are available on select smartphones, laptops, and appliances to further reduce payable amounts.

Festival combo offers let shoppers save up to 40% by buying multiple products together.

Top deals

Smart TVs are available at 65% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Smart TVs are now up to 54% off, giving you a golden chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Choose from premium models with brilliant displays, immersive sound, and smart features.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings exchange offers, EMI, and card discounts. It is the perfect time to bring home a brand-new Smart TV with massive savings.

Laptops available at 42% off during the Amazon Sale

Laptops are seeing discounts of up to 42% off in the Amazon Sale, covering everything from budget-friendly models to high-end devices. Students, professionals, and casual users all have excellent choices.

Extra benefits like instant bank discounts, cashback, and EMI offers make these deals even more appealing. The Amazon Sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your laptop without overspending.

Gaming laptops available at 34% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Gaming laptops are available with discounts up to 34% off, giving gamers the power to upgrade at lower prices. Expect high refresh rate displays, powerful GPUs, and performance-focused builds.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also adds attractive EMI plans, card discounts, and exchange deals. This makes it easier than ever to grab a gaming laptop at a bargain.

Tablets available at 51% off during the Amazon Sale

Tablets are up to 51% off in the Amazon Sale, offering versatile options for entertainment, productivity, and learning. From compact models to premium tablets, there’s something for everyone.

On top of discounts, you can save more through cashback, instant bank offers, and EMI plans. The Amazon Sale ensures upgrading to a new tablet is both affordable and rewarding.

Get up to 48% off on Air purifiers during Amazon Sale

Air purifiers are available with up to 48% off, helping you keep your home environment healthy and clean at an affordable price.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 ensures extra benefits with bank card offers, EMI options, and cashback deals. Now is the right time to invest in cleaner air.

Air Conditioners available at 47% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Air conditioners are now up to 47% off, providing an ideal time to get your home ready for every season. Energy-efficient models and smart ACs are all part of the sale.

With additional benefits like exchange offers, cashback, and EMI, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 ensures maximum savings. This is the right time to bring home an AC upgrade.

Refrigerators available at 37% off during the Amazon Sale

Refrigerators are up to 37% off in the Amazon Sale, making it easier to buy reliable, stylish, and energy-efficient models. From single-door to double-door, plenty of choices are available.

With bank discounts, EMI schemes, and exchange deals, you can save even more. The Amazon Sale is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances without stretching your budget.

Washing machines available at 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Washing machines are now up to 50% off, making laundry easier and smarter. Choose from top-load and front-load models equipped with advanced washing technology and energy-saving features.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also includes additional benefits like cashback, instant card discounts, and EMI. This is a great chance to upgrade your washing machine at half the price.

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 start? The sale officially starts on September 23, 2025, with exclusive early access for Prime members from September 22.

Who gets early access to the sale? Amazon Prime members get a 24-hour early access to the Great Indian Festival sale before it opens to everyone.

What product categories are included in the sale? The sale covers smart TVs, laptops, gaming laptops, tablets, headphones, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and more.

Are there any special bank or payment offers? Yes, major banks like SBI and HDFC offer instant discounts, no-cost EMI options, cashback via Amazon Pay, and exchange offers.

How can I save more during the sale? Use available bank and credit card offers, apply exchange discounts, and look out for combo deals and Amazon Pay UPI cashback promotions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.