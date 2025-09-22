Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live for Prime members: Massive discounts on electronics, gadgets and appliances

By Amit Rahi
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 12:00 am IST

Prime members get early access to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with big deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, air purifiers and home appliances.

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details checkDetails

₹23,390

amazonLogo
ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 5 210H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024,Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP550WS View Details checkDetails

₹76,890

amazonLogo
Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
Godrej 223 L 2 Star | AI Powered | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details checkDetails

₹20,490

amazonLogo
Bosch 8KG 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN,White,AI Active Water Plus,In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹25,449

amazonLogo
Dell Inspiron 3535, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD WVA IPS 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Platinum Silver, 1.67kg, 120Hz, Standard Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display with 500 Nits Brightness|8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR75006LC View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹76,490

amazonLogo
acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GT2851UDFL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,866

amazonLogo
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

amazonLogo
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹42,490

amazonLogo
Vu 189cm (75 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 75VIBE-DV View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

amazonLogo
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5011TU, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹42,402

amazonLogo
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹66,190

amazonLogo
MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

amazonLogo
ASUS TUF F15 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13620H Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB/140W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/90Whr/Windows 11/Mecha Gray/2.20kg) FX507VV-LP287W View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS, 8GB RTX 4060, 16GB RAM (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, IPS, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office 24, Blue, 2.29Kg, Backlit, fb3025AX, AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹98,990

amazonLogo
HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹105,990

amazonLogo
Acer Nitro Lite 16, Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB/ 512 GB, 16.0/40.64 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, White, 1.95 kg, NL16-71G, Backlit KB,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹65,999

amazonLogo
ASUS ROG Strix G16, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/115W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.5 Kg) G614PH-RV033WS View Details checkDetails

₹139,990

amazonLogo
Xiaomi Pad 6|[Smartchoice] | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Mist Blue View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹18,289

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹31,800

amazonLogo
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹11,769

amazonLogo
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹52,999

amazonLogo
Sharp Air Purifier for Homes/Offices Dual Purification, Plasmacluster Technology,(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter) Captures 99.97% of Impurities (White) FP-F40E-W White 7 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

amazonLogo
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q600 for Home by Hero Group | 600 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 15000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White View Details checkDetails

₹18,599

amazonLogo
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2 View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

amazonLogo
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
Philips AC1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 380 Sq ft (36 M²) | Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption | CADR 300 m3/h | Ideal For Bedrooms View Details checkDetails

₹12,699

amazonLogo
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, IC518ZNURS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹43,490

amazonLogo
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,511

amazonLogo
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

amazonLogo
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
Godrej 180L 2Star Advanced Capillary Technology | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves | 2.25L Bottle Space | Wide Shelf Space | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

amazonLogo
IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey, 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3032GS/HL, Gray Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

amazonLogo
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Anti Bacteria Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, In-Built Heater, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details checkDetails

₹11,490

amazonLogo
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹9,290

amazonLogo
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has kicked off early for Prime members, offering 24-hour exclusive access to some of the biggest discounts of the year. From smart TVs and laptops to gaming laptops, tablets, and headphones, the sale brings a wide range of exciting deals on top tech products.

Exclusive early deals for Prime members on top gadgets and home appliances.

It’s not just gadgets, Prime members can also grab massive savings on home appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines, before the sale opens to all shoppers tomorrow.

Bank offers, credit card deals and more on Amazon Sale 2025

  • SBI Bank cardholders receive a 10% instant discount on credit, debit, and EMI transactions.
  • HDFC Bank cards offer a flat 10% instant discount across all categories.
  • No-cost EMI options are available with Bajaj Finserv EMI and other leading financiers.
  • Additional cashback offers are available via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.
  • Exchange offers are available on select smartphones, laptops, and appliances to further reduce payable amounts.
  • Festival combo offers let shoppers save up to 40% by buying multiple products together.

Top deals

Smart TVs are available at 65% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Smart TVs are now up to 54% off, giving you a golden chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Choose from premium models with brilliant displays, immersive sound, and smart features.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings exchange offers, EMI, and card discounts. It is the perfect time to bring home a brand-new Smart TV with massive savings.

Laptops available at 42% off during the Amazon Sale

Laptops are seeing discounts of up to 42% off in the Amazon Sale, covering everything from budget-friendly models to high-end devices. Students, professionals, and casual users all have excellent choices.

Extra benefits like instant bank discounts, cashback, and EMI offers make these deals even more appealing. The Amazon Sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your laptop without overspending.

Gaming laptops available at 34% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Gaming laptops are available with discounts up to 34% off, giving gamers the power to upgrade at lower prices. Expect high refresh rate displays, powerful GPUs, and performance-focused builds.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also adds attractive EMI plans, card discounts, and exchange deals. This makes it easier than ever to grab a gaming laptop at a bargain.

Tablets available at 51% off during the Amazon Sale

Tablets are up to 51% off in the Amazon Sale, offering versatile options for entertainment, productivity, and learning. From compact models to premium tablets, there’s something for everyone.

On top of discounts, you can save more through cashback, instant bank offers, and EMI plans. The Amazon Sale ensures upgrading to a new tablet is both affordable and rewarding.

Get up to 48% off on Air purifiers during Amazon Sale

Air purifiers are available with up to 48% off, helping you keep your home environment healthy and clean at an affordable price.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 ensures extra benefits with bank card offers, EMI options, and cashback deals. Now is the right time to invest in cleaner air.

Air Conditioners available at 47% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Air conditioners are now up to 47% off, providing an ideal time to get your home ready for every season. Energy-efficient models and smart ACs are all part of the sale.

With additional benefits like exchange offers, cashback, and EMI, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 ensures maximum savings. This is the right time to bring home an AC upgrade.

Refrigerators available at 37% off during the Amazon Sale

Refrigerators are up to 37% off in the Amazon Sale, making it easier to buy reliable, stylish, and energy-efficient models. From single-door to double-door, plenty of choices are available.

With bank discounts, EMI schemes, and exchange deals, you can save even more. The Amazon Sale is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances without stretching your budget.

Washing machines available at 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Washing machines are now up to 50% off, making laundry easier and smarter. Choose from top-load and front-load models equipped with advanced washing technology and energy-saving features.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also includes additional benefits like cashback, instant card discounts, and EMI. This is a great chance to upgrade your washing machine at half the price.

  • When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 start?

    The sale officially starts on September 23, 2025, with exclusive early access for Prime members from September 22.

  • Who gets early access to the sale?

    Amazon Prime members get a 24-hour early access to the Great Indian Festival sale before it opens to everyone.

  • What product categories are included in the sale?

    The sale covers smart TVs, laptops, gaming laptops, tablets, headphones, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and more.

  • Are there any special bank or payment offers?

    Yes, major banks like SBI and HDFC offer instant discounts, no-cost EMI options, cashback via Amazon Pay, and exchange offers.

  • How can I save more during the sale?

    Use available bank and credit card offers, apply exchange discounts, and look out for combo deals and Amazon Pay UPI cashback promotions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

