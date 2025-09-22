Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live for Prime members: Massive discounts on electronics, gadgets and appliances
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 12:00 am IST
Prime members get early access to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with big deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, air purifiers and home appliances.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details
|
₹36,490
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
|
₹23,390
|
|
|
ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 5 210H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024,Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP550WS View Details
|
₹76,890
|
|
|
Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 2 Star | AI Powered | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details
|
₹20,490
|
|
|
Bosch 8KG 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN,White,AI Active Water Plus,In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) View Details
|
₹25,449
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3535, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD WVA IPS 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Platinum Silver, 1.67kg, 120Hz, Standard Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display with 500 Nits Brightness|8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR75006LC View Details
|
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹76,490
|
|
|
acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GT2851UDFL (Black) View Details
|
₹28,866
|
|
|
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹42,490
|
|
|
Vu 189cm (75 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 75VIBE-DV View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details
|
₹22,490
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5011TU, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details
|
₹42,402
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
|
₹66,190
|
|
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF F15 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13620H Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB/140W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/90Whr/Windows 11/Mecha Gray/2.20kg) FX507VV-LP287W View Details
|
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS, 8GB RTX 4060, 16GB RAM (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, IPS, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office 24, Blue, 2.29Kg, Backlit, fb3025AX, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹98,990
|
|
|
HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹105,990
|
|
|
Acer Nitro Lite 16, Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB/ 512 GB, 16.0/40.64 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, White, 1.95 kg, NL16-71G, Backlit KB,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹65,999
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/115W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.5 Kg) G614PH-RV033WS View Details
|
₹139,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6|[Smartchoice] | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Mist Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹18,289
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹31,800
|
|
|
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹11,769
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details
|
₹52,999
|
|
|
Sharp Air Purifier for Homes/Offices Dual Purification, Plasmacluster Technology,(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter) Captures 99.97% of Impurities (White) FP-F40E-W White 7 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q600 for Home by Hero Group | 600 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 15000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Coway Airmega 150 (Ap-1019C) Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs),Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13),Kills Allergies,Virus,Germs & Pm 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency,White View Details
|
₹18,599
|
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2 View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Philips AC1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 380 Sq ft (36 M²) | Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption | CADR 300 m3/h | Ideal For Bedrooms View Details
|
₹12,699
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, IC518ZNURS, White) View Details
|
₹43,490
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
|
₹35,511
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Godrej 180L 2Star Advanced Capillary Technology | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves | 2.25L Bottle Space | Wide Shelf Space | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details
|
₹15,290
|
|
|
IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey, 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3032GS/HL, Gray Silver) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹13,490
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Anti Bacteria Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, In-Built Heater, Silver) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details
|
₹11,490
|
|
|
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
|
₹9,290
|
|
|
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
|
|
View More Products