Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best premium smartwatches now at up to 80% off on the latest models from top brands

ByIqbal
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 08:00 am IST

Explore premium smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Amazon sale 2025 delivers top discounts on the best premium smartwatches.

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Black Silicone Strap View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Ultra Personalization with Smart Dock, Productivity Suite, 100 Sports Modes and More - (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Red View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Titan Celestor 1.43 AMOLED Smart Watch with Built-in GPS, Advanced Health Intelligence, AI Voice Assistant, Aluminium Case, 100+ Sports Modes, Water Resistance – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,500

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch FTW4071 View Details checkDetails

₹7,197

Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Archaic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Fastrack Limitless FS2 Classic Smart Watch, 1.83” TFT Display, 240 * 284 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,298

boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Matte Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

CrossBeats Everest 2.0 2025 Smart Watch for Men 1.43 True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Huawei Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Strap Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Bold Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91 High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Charcoal) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

boAt Chrome Horizon, Video Watch Faces, 1.51” AMOLED Display, HRV & VO2 Max, Auto-Activity Detection, ASAP Charge, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, IP68, Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor Smart Watch(Coco Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

Titan Zeal 1.85 AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Black Leather Strap (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,998

sekyo Magic Pro Calling Smartwatch for Kids | Accurate & Live GPS Location, 4G/5G Sim, Video Call, Pedometer, History Route, Games, SOS, Habit Coach, Parent App | Kids Smart Watch for Boys/Girls-Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,977

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Light Gold View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

Fastrack Radiant FX2 2.04 AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Functional Crown, Metal Alloy Case, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2, AOD – Smartwatch for Men and Women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Titan Crest 2.0 Smart Watch for Man & Women, 1.43 AMOLED Display, Silicone Strap, BT Calling, Tailored Activity Tracker, 100+ Sports Modes, Fast Charging, Smart Watches for Women Latest & Men (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,250

Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Fastrack Marvellous FX2 1.54 Super AMOLED Smart Watch with SpO2, Sleep Monitor, BT Calling, Metal Body, Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes – Smartwatch for Professionals (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

Titan Crest 2.0 Smart Watch for Man & Women, 1.43 AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal Strap, BT Calling, Tailored Activity Tracker, 100+ Sports Modes, Fast Charging, Smart Watch for Men Latest & Women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,000

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS, AI Based Auto Gym, in Built GPS, Advanced X2 Chip, 6-axis sensors, 3 ATM,15 Days Battery,1.43 AMOLED Display w/Gorilla Glass Smart Watches for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,495

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Titan Heritage 1.43 AMOLED Stainless Steel Bracelet Smart Watch for Men, BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Quick Health Measurement, Functional Crown, 3D UI, 60Hz Display, Fast Charging (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹9,750

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green] View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Pink Sand/Copper Rose Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

HUAWEI Watch GT 5 41mm Smartwatch, Up to 7 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Amazfit Active 2 Premium 44mm Smart Watch, Sapphire Glass Display, Free Silicon Strap in Box, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM, for iOS & Android, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Black Leather View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

HUAWEI Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82 Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Titan Elixir 1.19 AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch for Women Latest with Diamond Cut Design, SpO2, BP & Skin Temp Monitorings, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Water Resistant (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹10,500

Premium smartwatches redefine convenience by merging advanced technology with stylish craftsmanship. These wearables now serve as essential lifestyle partners, offering fitness tracking, calling features, and productivity tools all on the wrist. Shoppers searching for the best smartwatches value both performance and aesthetics, making premium models an excellent choice. From AMOLED displays to long-lasting batteries and water resistance, the hardware matches the high expectations of modern buyers. Premium smartwatches also enhance health monitoring with accurate sleep tracking, stress insights, and real-time notifications.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival presents unbeatable deals on premium smartwatches.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival presents unbeatable deals on premium smartwatches.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival provides buyers the opportunity to own premium smartwatches at attractive prices. Amazon sale 2025 adds more variety, making it easier to compare models and secure the right deal. Premium smartwatches not only keep users connected but also make a strong fashion statement. Investing during the festival season ensures top-class features at the best value.

Premium smartwatches under 3000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The best smartwatches under 3000 have become surprisingly advanced, offering features once reserved for higher-priced models. Expect fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and step counters to be standard. Stylish designs with lightweight bodies and customisable watch faces make them suitable for daily use as well as casual outings. Some models also support notifications for calls, texts, and apps, adding convenience at an affordable price. The Amazon sale 2025 makes these smartwatches even more attractive by bringing well-known brands into this price segment at competitive deals. Long battery life, water resistance, and simple touch controls ensure that these devices are not only practical but also durable.

Premium smartwatches under 5000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The best smartwatches under 5000 strike a balance between affordability and performance. They come equipped with large AMOLED displays, accurate health monitoring, and multiple sports modes for active lifestyles. Notifications, alarms, and music control features enhance their day-to-day usefulness, while stylish straps and durable materials make them appealing to younger buyers. With the Amazon sale 2025 offering lucrative deals, this segment becomes even more desirable for those seeking functional and fashionable wearables. Extended battery life and water resistance are common, ensuring reliability for workouts and outdoor activities. Some models also include built-in GPS for more precise tracking.

Best premium smartwatches under 7000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The best smartwatches under 7000 deliver a rich mix of advanced features and design. Buyers can expect high-resolution touch displays, extensive health tracking, and detailed sports modes covering everything from running to cycling. Many models also include SpO2 monitoring, stress measurement, and guided breathing exercises, making them ideal companions for wellness routines. The Amazon sale 2025 highlights strong options from trusted brands that combine stylish looks with dependable technology. Improved battery backup, quick charging, and durable water-resistant designs allow users to stay connected in all conditions. Seamless integration with smartphones ensures access to notifications, calls, and music control on the go.

Best premium smartwatches under 10000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The best smartwatches under 10000 bring features that compete with higher-end models. Expect vibrant AMOLED displays, advanced fitness sensors, and smooth touch navigation that enhances user experience. Voice assistant integration, Bluetooth calling, and onboard storage for music make them versatile for everyday use. The Amazon sale 2025 ensures customers find top brands offering these premium capabilities at impressive price points. Watches in this category often include detailed sleep analysis, stress tracking, and female health monitoring, showcasing their focus on holistic well-being. Premium design materials like stainless steel cases, leather straps, and curved glass displays add a refined look to the wrist.

Best premium smartwatches under 15000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The best smartwatches under 15000 combine advanced technology with elegant design, making them true premium wearables. High-end features include AMOLED always-on displays, Bluetooth calling, GPS, and even NFC support in select models. Health-focused tools such as SpO2 monitoring, ECG, and heart rate tracking provide detailed insights into well-being. Fitness enthusiasts will benefit from multiple sports modes, accurate GPS data, and water-resistant builds. The Amazon sale 2025 brings these feature-packed devices at attractive prices, making them more accessible to buyers seeking luxury within budget.

  • What makes a smartwatch different from a fitness band?

    Smartwatches offer wider features like notifications, calling, apps, and advanced displays, while fitness bands mainly track health and activity.

  • Do smartwatches work with both Android and iOS phones?

    Most modern smartwatches support both, but some features may work better with the same brand’s ecosystem.

  • Can I make calls directly from a smartwatch?

  • Are smartwatches water-resistant?

    Yes, many come with IP or ATM ratings, making them splash-proof or swim-proof depending on the model.

  • Do smartwatches support music and apps?

    Yes, many allow music playback, control, or even offline storage. Some also support third-party apps.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

