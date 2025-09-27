Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get the best 7kg washing machines at up to 55% off from LG, Samsung and other brands
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 03:09 pm IST
The Amazon Great Indian Festival offers top deals on 7 kg washing machines, combining fabric care, energy efficiency, and smart features.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹13,490
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Anti Bacterial Cross Pulsator and Spray Function (HTW70-1187BTN, Anti Rat Mesh, Magic Filter, Castors, Burgundy) View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
