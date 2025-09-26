Best printers under 5000 for all your printing needs at home: Top picks during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Best printers under ₹5,000 that are fast, reliable, and cost-effective. Top options to simplify home printing during Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home., White View Details
|
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer View Details
|
|
|
|
HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06B View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
Finding the right printer for home use can make a big difference in your daily tasks. From printing school assignments and office documents to photos and creative projects, having a reliable printer saves time and ensures crisp, clear results every time. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, several high-quality printers under ₹5,000 are available, offering great value for money without compromising on performance.
These printers combine speed, efficiency, and ease of use, making printing at home simple and convenient. Compact designs fit seamlessly into any workspace, while features like wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and energy-efficient operation add extra practicality.
With attractive discounts during the Amazon Diwali deals, you can find printers that meet your needs at an affordable price. Explore our top picks and make home printing effortless, productive, and cost-effective this festive season.
The HP Deskjet 2331 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed for home or small office use, making printing, scanning, and copying effortless. Its compact size saves space, while the refillable ink tank and energy-efficient design help reduce running costs. With fast print speeds and seamless USB connectivity, it simplifies day-to-day tasks.
This printer ensures reliable, high-quality output for documents and photos, making it ideal for students, home offices, or casual printing needs. Available at 14% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it combines practicality, efficiency, and affordability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact design fits easily in home spaces
Energy-efficient and budget-friendly with refillable cartridges
Reasons to avoid
No wireless connectivity
Limited input/output tray capacity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer easy to use with good print quality, but report installation issues, slow speed, and high ink costs.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers reliable, fast, and cost-effective home printing with scanning and copying capabilities.
The Canon PIXMA E477 is a compact all-in-one printer designed to make home printing simple and affordable. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing support let you send documents and photos directly from your phone or laptop, saving time and effort. The low-cost ink cartridges reduce running costs, while the auto power-on feature helps save energy.
With high-quality prints, scanning, and copying, it’s perfect for students, home offices, or casual users. Available at 29% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it delivers value, reliability, and convenience for everyday printing needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wi-Fi and mobile printing support for convenience
Cost-efficient ink reduces monthly expenses
Reasons to avoid
Slower print speed for colour documents
No duplex printing option
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer easy to use for home, but report wireless issues, slow printing, cartridge errors, and mixed value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides affordable, energy-efficient, and reliable home printing with wireless convenience.
3. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer
The Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one printer built for home and small office use, providing print, scan, and copy functions in a compact, lightweight design. Its USB connectivity ensures fast, reliable printing from your PC, while low-cost cartridges help save money on monthly printing. With easy setup, energy-saving auto power-on, and high-resolution prints up to 4800 x 600 dpi, it’s ideal for occasional users who value convenience and quality. Available at 10% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it offers practical performance at a budget-friendly price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable and energy-efficient for home use
Compact design fits easily in small spaces
Reasons to avoid
No wireless connectivity
Manual duplex printing only
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer easy for home use, but report mixed print quality, setup issues, short ink life, and questionable value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable, affordable, and compact printing with low-cost running and simple setup.
The HP DeskJet 2338 brings together print, scan, and copy functions in one compact, energy-efficient device, making it perfect for home or small office use. Fast print speeds of up to 7.5 ppm for black and 5.5 ppm for colour help complete homework, documents, or personal projects quickly. With a 1000-page monthly duty cycle and high-yield cartridges, it offers long-term value. Hi-Speed USB ensures seamless connectivity, while Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale discounts make it an affordable, practical choice for everyday printing needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient for home tasks and small office use
Energy-saving and compact design
Reasons to avoid
No wireless printing support
Limited monthly duty cycle for high-volume use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer easy for home use, but report mixed print quality, cartridge issues, slow printing, wireless problems, and divided value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers fast, reliable, and cost-effective printing, scanning, and copying for everyday home needs.
The Canon Pixma TS207 is a reliable, compact printer designed for light home use. With fast printing speeds of up to 7.7 ppm (black) and 4 ppm (colour), it handles occasional documents and photos efficiently. Borderless printing makes family photos or creative projects look professional, while USB connectivity ensures hassle-free setup. Its low power consumption and simple design save energy and space, making it a practical choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for anyone looking for the best printers under 5000.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact and energy-efficient design
Affordable and easy to set up
Reasons to avoid
Single-function (no scan/copy)
Not ideal for high-volume printing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer easy for home and office, praising mobile printing and clarity, but report connectivity, ink, and value issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers efficient, affordable, and simple printing for occasional home use.
The Canon PIXMA E470 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed to simplify home printing, scanning, and copying. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, it lets you print from laptops, smartphones, or tablets effortlessly. Its efficient ink system reduces printing costs while delivering clear documents and vibrant photos, making daily tasks easier.
Compact and energy-conscious, it saves space and power, providing reliable performance for occasional or regular home use. With Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers, it’s one of the best printers under 5000 for families seeking value and convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient and cost-effective printing
Wireless printing for convenience
Reasons to avoid
No duplex printing
Limited to moderate home usage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer easy for home use, but report wireless, installation, speed, cartridge issues, errors, and mixed value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable, low-cost, and wireless printing for everyday home needs.
The Canon PIXMA MG3070S brings convenience and efficiency to your home printing needs. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, you can print, scan, or copy from multiple devices without hassle. Its compact design fits any home workspace, while efficient ink usage reduces costs, making it perfect for occasional or regular printing. The printer’s reliable performance, combined with low energy consumption, ensures smooth day-to-day operations. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it becomes one of the best printers under 5000, offering value, quality, and practicality for families and home offices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient, low-cost printing for home use
Wireless connectivity for ease and convenience
Reasons to avoid
No automatic duplex printing
Designed for low monthly usage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer easy to use, but report poor print quality, WiFi issues, short ink life, and mixed value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides reliable, affordable, and versatile printing for home and small office needs.
Which type of printer is best for home use under ₹5,000?
For home use, inkjet printers are ideal if you print photos or occasional documents, as they provide high-quality prints with vibrant colours. Laser printers are better for frequent document printing because they are faster and cost-effective per page. Many budget-friendly options now offer wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and compact designs, making them convenient for small spaces while keeping running costs low.
Can printers under ₹5,000 handle wireless or mobile printing?
Yes, many printers under ₹5,000 support Wi-Fi, mobile printing, and app-based controls. Features like AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, or manufacturer apps allow printing directly from smartphones, tablets, or laptops without a wired connection. This makes home printing faster and more convenient. Even at a budget price, these printers often provide multi-device connectivity, letting families or roommates print from different devices seamlessly.
Are budget printers cost-efficient in the long run?
Budget printers under ₹5,000 can be cost-efficient if you choose models with refillable ink tanks or high-yield cartridges. Inkjet printers may have slightly higher per-page costs, but modern tank-based printers reduce printing expenses significantly. Laser printers, though slightly pricier upfront, are ideal for heavy document printing. Assessing ink or toner availability, page yield, and running costs ensures your printer remains economical over time.
Factors to consider before buying printers under 5000
- Printer Type: Choose between inkjet (better for photos and occasional prints) or laser (faster and more cost-effective for documents).
- Print Quality & Speed: Check the resolution (DPI) for sharpness and pages per minute (PPM) for efficient printing.
- Connectivity Options: Look for Wi-Fi, USB, mobile printing, or app compatibility for convenient printing from multiple devices.
- Ink/Toner Costs: Evaluate refillable ink tanks or high-yield cartridges to keep long-term printing affordable.
- Additional Features: Consider scanning, copying, duplex printing, or compact design based on your home or office requirements.
Top 3 features of the best printers under 5000
Printer Name
Printing Technology
Connectivity
Print Speed
|HP Deskjet 2331
|HP Thermal Inkjet
|USB 2.0
|7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (colour)
|Canon PIXMA E477
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
|8 ppm (Monochrome), 4 ppm (colour)
|Canon Pixma MG2577s
|Inkjet
|USB
|8 ppm (Monochrome), 4 ppm (colour)
|HP DeskJet 2338
|Inkjet
|Hi-Speed USB 2.0
|7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (colour)
|Canon Pixma TS207
|Inkjet
|USB
|7.7 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (colour)
|Canon PIXMA E470
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
|8 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (colour)
|Canon PIXMA MG3070S
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB, Canon Selphy App
|8 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (colour)
Similar stories for you
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE with 8PM deals: Here are 5 best printers for home use
Amazon Great Indian Festival LIVE for Prime members: Up to 50% off on monitors and printers, best deals shortlisted
5 best printers for home in 2025 for easy printing, scanning and reliability
Top 5 printers under ₹5000 that bring you the best of both worlds with quality prints and budget friendly prices
- Can I print wirelessly with budget printers?
Yes, many models support Wi-Fi, mobile printing, or app-based printing for convenience.
- Are ink tank printers available under ₹5,000?
Yes, several budget ink tank printers offer cost-effective, high-volume printing.
- Do these printers support scanning and copying?
Many models are multifunctional, allowing scanning, copying, and sometimes faxing.
- How fast do printers under ₹5,000 print?
Speed varies, but most offer 5–20 pages per minute, suitable for home or small office use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.