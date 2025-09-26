Best printers under 5000 for all your printing needs at home: Top picks during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Finding the right printer for home use can make a big difference in your daily tasks. From printing school assignments and office documents to photos and creative projects, having a reliable printer saves time and ensures crisp, clear results every time. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, several high-quality printers under ₹5,000 are available, offering great value for money without compromising on performance. Print smarter at home with affordable printers under ₹ 5,000.

These printers combine speed, efficiency, and ease of use, making printing at home simple and convenient. Compact designs fit seamlessly into any workspace, while features like wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and energy-efficient operation add extra practicality.

With attractive discounts during the Amazon Diwali deals, you can find printers that meet your needs at an affordable price. Explore our top picks and make home printing effortless, productive, and cost-effective this festive season.

The HP Deskjet 2331 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed for home or small office use, making printing, scanning, and copying effortless. Its compact size saves space, while the refillable ink tank and energy-efficient design help reduce running costs. With fast print speeds and seamless USB connectivity, it simplifies day-to-day tasks.

This printer ensures reliable, high-quality output for documents and photos, making it ideal for students, home offices, or casual printing needs. Available at 14% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it combines practicality, efficiency, and affordability.

Specifications Screen Size N/A Printing Technology HP Thermal Inkjet Connectivity USB 2.0 Print Speed 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Special Feature Scan, Copy, Refillable Ink Tank Reasons to buy Compact design fits easily in home spaces Energy-efficient and budget-friendly with refillable cartridges Reasons to avoid No wireless connectivity Limited input/output tray capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to use with good print quality, but report installation issues, slow speed, and high ink costs.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers reliable, fast, and cost-effective home printing with scanning and copying capabilities.

The Canon PIXMA E477 is a compact all-in-one printer designed to make home printing simple and affordable. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing support let you send documents and photos directly from your phone or laptop, saving time and effort. The low-cost ink cartridges reduce running costs, while the auto power-on feature helps save energy.

With high-quality prints, scanning, and copying, it’s perfect for students, home offices, or casual users. Available at 29% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it delivers value, reliability, and convenience for everyday printing needs.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Speed 8 ppm (monochrome), 4 ppm (colour) Special Features Auto Power On, Low-cost cartridges, Mobile printing Maximum Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Reasons to buy Wi-Fi and mobile printing support for convenience Cost-efficient ink reduces monthly expenses Reasons to avoid Slower print speed for colour documents No duplex printing option

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to use for home, but report wireless issues, slow printing, cartridge errors, and mixed value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides affordable, energy-efficient, and reliable home printing with wireless convenience.

3. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one printer built for home and small office use, providing print, scan, and copy functions in a compact, lightweight design. Its USB connectivity ensures fast, reliable printing from your PC, while low-cost cartridges help save money on monthly printing. With easy setup, energy-saving auto power-on, and high-resolution prints up to 4800 x 600 dpi, it’s ideal for occasional users who value convenience and quality. Available at 10% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it offers practical performance at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity USB Print Speed 8 ppm (monochrome), 4 ppm (colour) Special Features All-in-One, Auto Power On, Compact, Lightweight Maximum Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Reasons to buy Affordable and energy-efficient for home use Compact design fits easily in small spaces Reasons to avoid No wireless connectivity Manual duplex printing only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy for home use, but report mixed print quality, setup issues, short ink life, and questionable value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable, affordable, and compact printing with low-cost running and simple setup.

The HP DeskJet 2338 brings together print, scan, and copy functions in one compact, energy-efficient device, making it perfect for home or small office use. Fast print speeds of up to 7.5 ppm for black and 5.5 ppm for colour help complete homework, documents, or personal projects quickly. With a 1000-page monthly duty cycle and high-yield cartridges, it offers long-term value. Hi-Speed USB ensures seamless connectivity, while Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale discounts make it an affordable, practical choice for everyday printing needs.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Print Speed 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Input/Output Tray Capacity 60-sheet input, 25-sheet output Special Features All-in-One, App Ink Level Monitoring, Flatbed Scanner Reasons to buy Efficient for home tasks and small office use Energy-saving and compact design Reasons to avoid No wireless printing support Limited monthly duty cycle for high-volume use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy for home use, but report mixed print quality, cartridge issues, slow printing, wireless problems, and divided value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers fast, reliable, and cost-effective printing, scanning, and copying for everyday home needs.

The Canon Pixma TS207 is a reliable, compact printer designed for light home use. With fast printing speeds of up to 7.7 ppm (black) and 4 ppm (colour), it handles occasional documents and photos efficiently. Borderless printing makes family photos or creative projects look professional, while USB connectivity ensures hassle-free setup. Its low power consumption and simple design save energy and space, making it a practical choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for anyone looking for the best printers under 5000.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity USB Print Speed 7.7 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (Colour) Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Special Features Borderless Printing, Auto Power On Reasons to buy Compact and energy-efficient design Affordable and easy to set up Reasons to avoid Single-function (no scan/copy) Not ideal for high-volume printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy for home and office, praising mobile printing and clarity, but report connectivity, ink, and value issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers efficient, affordable, and simple printing for occasional home use.

The Canon PIXMA E470 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed to simplify home printing, scanning, and copying. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, it lets you print from laptops, smartphones, or tablets effortlessly. Its efficient ink system reduces printing costs while delivering clear documents and vibrant photos, making daily tasks easier.

Compact and energy-conscious, it saves space and power, providing reliable performance for occasional or regular home use. With Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers, it’s one of the best printers under 5000 for families seeking value and convenience.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Speed 8 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (Colour) Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Special Features Scan, Copy, PictBridge Compatible Reasons to buy Efficient and cost-effective printing Wireless printing for convenience Reasons to avoid No duplex printing Limited to moderate home usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy for home use, but report wireless, installation, speed, cartridge issues, errors, and mixed value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable, low-cost, and wireless printing for everyday home needs.

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S brings convenience and efficiency to your home printing needs. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, you can print, scan, or copy from multiple devices without hassle. Its compact design fits any home workspace, while efficient ink usage reduces costs, making it perfect for occasional or regular printing. The printer’s reliable performance, combined with low energy consumption, ensures smooth day-to-day operations. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it becomes one of the best printers under 5000, offering value, quality, and practicality for families and home offices.

Specifications Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Canon Selphy App Print Speed 8 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (colour) Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Special Features Print, Scan, Copy, Auto Power On Reasons to buy Efficient, low-cost printing for home use Wireless connectivity for ease and convenience Reasons to avoid No automatic duplex printing Designed for low monthly usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to use, but report poor print quality, WiFi issues, short ink life, and mixed value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides reliable, affordable, and versatile printing for home and small office needs.

Which type of printer is best for home use under ₹ 5,000?

For home use, inkjet printers are ideal if you print photos or occasional documents, as they provide high-quality prints with vibrant colours. Laser printers are better for frequent document printing because they are faster and cost-effective per page. Many budget-friendly options now offer wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and compact designs, making them convenient for small spaces while keeping running costs low.

Can printers under ₹ 5,000 handle wireless or mobile printing?

Yes, many printers under ₹5,000 support Wi-Fi, mobile printing, and app-based controls. Features like AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, or manufacturer apps allow printing directly from smartphones, tablets, or laptops without a wired connection. This makes home printing faster and more convenient. Even at a budget price, these printers often provide multi-device connectivity, letting families or roommates print from different devices seamlessly.

Are budget printers cost-efficient in the long run?

Budget printers under ₹5,000 can be cost-efficient if you choose models with refillable ink tanks or high-yield cartridges. Inkjet printers may have slightly higher per-page costs, but modern tank-based printers reduce printing expenses significantly. Laser printers, though slightly pricier upfront, are ideal for heavy document printing. Assessing ink or toner availability, page yield, and running costs ensures your printer remains economical over time.

Factors to consider before buying printers under 5000

Printer Type : Choose between inkjet (better for photos and occasional prints) or laser (faster and more cost-effective for documents).

: Choose between inkjet (better for photos and occasional prints) or laser (faster and more cost-effective for documents). Print Quality & Speed : Check the resolution (DPI) for sharpness and pages per minute (PPM) for efficient printing.

: Check the resolution (DPI) for sharpness and pages per minute (PPM) for efficient printing. Connectivity Options : Look for Wi-Fi, USB, mobile printing, or app compatibility for convenient printing from multiple devices.

: Look for Wi-Fi, USB, mobile printing, or app compatibility for convenient printing from multiple devices. Ink/Toner Costs : Evaluate refillable ink tanks or high-yield cartridges to keep long-term printing affordable.

: Evaluate refillable ink tanks or high-yield cartridges to keep long-term printing affordable. Additional Features: Consider scanning, copying, duplex printing, or compact design based on your home or office requirements.

Top 3 features of the best printers under 5000

Printer Name Printing Technology Connectivity Print Speed HP Deskjet 2331 HP Thermal Inkjet USB 2.0 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Canon PIXMA E477 Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB 8 ppm (Monochrome), 4 ppm (colour) Canon Pixma MG2577s Inkjet USB 8 ppm (Monochrome), 4 ppm (colour) HP DeskJet 2338 Inkjet Hi-Speed USB 2.0 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Canon Pixma TS207 Inkjet USB 7.7 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (colour) Canon PIXMA E470 Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB 8 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (colour) Canon PIXMA MG3070S Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB, Canon Selphy App 8 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (colour)

FAQs on printers under 5000 Can I print wirelessly with budget printers? Yes, many models support Wi-Fi, mobile printing, or app-based printing for convenience.

Are ink tank printers available under ₹ 5,000? Yes, several budget ink tank printers offer cost-effective, high-volume printing.

Do these printers support scanning and copying? Many models are multifunctional, allowing scanning, copying, and sometimes faxing.

How fast do printers under ₹ 5,000 print? Speed varies, but most offer 5–20 pages per minute, suitable for home or small office use.

