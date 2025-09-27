Top 10 JBL soundbar price drop deals with up to 54% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 - Don't miss out

Day 5 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival brings exceptional discounts on JBL soundbars, making it the ideal time to enhance your audio experience. Upgrading your home theatre system or improving your TV sound is easier than ever with JBL soundbars, now available at more affordable prices due to significant price drops. Top 10 JBL soundbars with massive price drops. Upgrade your home audio system today in this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale,

With discounts of up to 54%, these deals are hard to ignore. Don’t miss the chance to bring home high quality audio without the hefty price tag. Act fast as these offers are available for a limited time and are expected to sell out soon.

Top 10 JBL soundbar price drop deals:

The JBL Bar 1000 Pro, a 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel truly wireless soundbar, is now available at an exciting price drop of 54% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Enjoy True Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with Multi Beam Surround Sound for a cinematic experience at home. This deal includes a 10 inch down firing wireless subwoofer, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, WiFi, and Alexa support. Grab the deal now.

Specifications Channels 11.1 (7.1.4) Sound Technology Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, MultiBeam™ Subwoofer 10” down-firing wireless Audio Output Mode Surround

Get the JBL Cinema SB271 Dolby Digital soundbar with a wireless subwoofer at a fantastic price drop of 53% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, so just grab it before its discount price changes.

Experience deep bass with 2.1 channels and seamless connectivity through HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and Optical. This deal offers premium home theatre sound at an unbeatable price on Amazon.

Specifications Subwoofer Wireless Sound Technology Dolby Digital Conenctivity HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical Power Output 220W

The JBL Cinema SB510 Dolby Audio soundbar with a built-in subwoofer is available at an incredible 53% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This is the best soundbar deal to grab it on Amazon.

Immerse yourself in superior voice clarity with its 3.1 channels and centre channel, ideal for immersive home theatre sound. This deal includes HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, and Optical connectivity, offering a premium audio experience at an extraordinary price.

Specifications Subwoofer Built-in Sound Technology Dolby Audio Conenctivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Optical Power output 200W

The JBL Cinema SB590 soundbar, featuring Dolby Atmos and deep bass with a wireless subwoofer, is now available at an amazing 50% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Experience superior voice clarity with its 3.1 channels and center channel. It offers HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, and Optical connectivity for seamless integration with your devices.

Specifications Sound Technology Dolby Atmos Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Optical Power Output 440W Channels 3.1

The newly launched JBL Cinema SB560 soundbar offers Dolby Audio and deep bass with a wireless subwoofer at a 30% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

With 3.1 channels and a center channel for superior voice clarity, this soundbar delivers an immersive audio experience. It features HDMI eARC and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Power Output 250W Subwoofer Wireless Subwoofer Wireless Speaker Maximum Output Power 250W

Get the JBL Cinema SB140 Dolby Digital soundbar with a wired subwoofer for deep bass at an incredible 44% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

This 2.1 channel home theater system features HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and Optical connectivity, providing versatile sound options for your home entertainment setup. The included remote gives you full control over your audio experience.

Specifications Subwoofer Wired Power Output 110W Sound Technology Dolby Digital Channels 2.1

Take benefit of the 40% discount on the JBL Bar 800 Pro, a 7.1 (5.1.2) channel wireless soundbar, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Featuring Dolby Atmos 3D Surround Sound and a 10 inch down firing wireless subwoofer, this soundbar offers immersive audio for any room.

With advanced features like Pure Voice, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Optical Input, you’re in for an exceptional sound experience.

Specifications Speaker Maximum Output Power 720W Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Wireless, Wi-Fi, Optical Sound Technology Dolby Atmos® Subwoofer 10 inch wireless Channels 7.1 (5.1.2)

Get a 33% discount on the JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® soundbar during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This 5.1 channel system delivers immersive 3D surround sound with a wireless subwoofer and Multibeam technology.

With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Optical Input, it’s the ideal sound solution for immersive home theatre experiences. This is your time to purchase a JBL soundbar with great deals and cashbacks.

Specifications Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Optical Power Output 590W Second Technology Dolby Atmos® Channels 5,1

The JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® soundbar is now available at a 40% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This powerful 5.1 channel soundbar offers a premium audio experience with 3D surround sound, Multibeam™ technology, and a wireless subwoofer.

With HDMI eARC, 4K Dolby Vision pass through, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Optical Input, it's a complete package for your home theatre setup at home.

Specifications Sound Technology Dolby Atmos® Input Voltage 240 Volts Speaker Maximum Output Power 300W Audio Output Mode Surround

The JBL Professional PSB-2 Commercial Soundbar is now available at an incredible price drop of 6% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Designed for professional settings, this soundbar offers clear, powerful audio with HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity. Ideal for businesses, conferences, or large rooms, the PSB-2 delivers top quality sound with ease, ensuring your space is filled with crisp and detailed audio.

Specifications Connectivity HDMI, Bluetooth Sound Type Commercial grade Power Output Professional grade audio Channels 2

FAQs on Price Drop on JBL Soundbars in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 What JBL soundbars are included in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025? The sale includes a range of JBL Bar, Cinema, and Professional soundbars with significant discounts.

Are there any additional offers on JBL soundbars in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025? Yes, there are additional bank offers, bundle deals, and exchange discounts available.

Are JBL soundbars compatible with HDMI eARC? Most JBL soundbars, including the Bar series, support HDMI eARC for easy connectivity.

How much power do JBL soundbars have? JBL soundbars range from 110W to 720W, depending on the model.

Do JBL soundbars support Dolby Atmos? Many JBL soundbars, like the Bar 800 Pro, support Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

