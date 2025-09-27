Top 10 JBL soundbar price drop deals with up to 54% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 - Don't miss out
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 12:00 pm IST
This year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival brings unbelievable savings on JBL soundbars, with up to 54% off. Great price drops, extra discounts, and cashback.
Our Pick
Highest Price Drop
Home Theatre Sound
Voice Clarity Soundbar
Dolby Atmos Sound
Deep Bass Soundbar
Amazon Sale Soundbar
HDMI ARC Soundbar
4K Dolby Vision Deal
Premium Home Theatre
Two-Channel Soundbar
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest Price DropJBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹59,999
|
|
|
Home Theatre SoundJBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Voice Clarity SoundbarJBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Dolby Atmos SoundJBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Deep Bass SoundbarJBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Amazon Sale SoundbarJBL Cinema SB140, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
HDMI ARC SoundbarJBL Bar 800 Pro, 7.1 (5.1.2) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos® 3D Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, PureVoice, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (720W) View Details
|
|
|
|
4K Dolby Vision DealJBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W) View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
Premium Home TheatreJBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2), Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel, Built-in Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI & Optical Connectivity (300W) View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Two-Channel SoundbarJBL Professional PSB-2 Commercial Grade Two-Channel Soundbar with HDMI and Bluetooth View Details
|
₹59,615
|
|
View More Products