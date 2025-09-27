Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Top 10 JBL soundbar price drop deals with up to 54% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 - Don't miss out

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 12:00 pm IST

This year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival brings unbelievable savings on JBL soundbars, with up to 54% off. Great price drops, extra discounts, and cashback.

Highest Price Drop

JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10" Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W)

₹59,999

Home Theatre Sound

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

₹8,999

Voice Clarity Soundbar

JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W)

₹8,999

Dolby Atmos Sound

JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)

₹19,999

Deep Bass Soundbar

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W)

₹13,999

Amazon Sale Soundbar

JBL Cinema SB140, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)

₹8,999

HDMI ARC Soundbar

JBL Bar 800 Pro, 7.1 (5.1.2) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos® 3D Surround Sound, 10" Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, PureVoice, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (720W)

4K Dolby Vision Deal

JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W)

₹36,999

Premium Home Theatre

JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2), Soundbar with 6.5" Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel, Built-in Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI & Optical Connectivity (300W)

₹20,999

Two-Channel Soundbar

JBL Professional PSB-2 Commercial Grade Two-Channel Soundbar with HDMI and Bluetooth

₹59,615

Day 5 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival brings exceptional discounts on JBL soundbars, making it the ideal time to enhance your audio experience. Upgrading your home theatre system or improving your TV sound is easier than ever with JBL soundbars, now available at more affordable prices due to significant price drops.

Top 10 JBL soundbars with massive price drops. Upgrade your home audio system today in this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale,
Top 10 JBL soundbars with massive price drops. Upgrade your home audio system today in this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale,

With discounts of up to 54%, these deals are hard to ignore. Don’t miss the chance to bring home high quality audio without the hefty price tag. Act fast as these offers are available for a limited time and are expected to sell out soon.

Top 10 JBL soundbar price drop deals:

The JBL Bar 1000 Pro, a 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel truly wireless soundbar, is now available at an exciting price drop of 54% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Enjoy True Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with Multi Beam Surround Sound for a cinematic experience at home. This deal includes a 10 inch down firing wireless subwoofer, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, WiFi, and Alexa support. Grab the deal now.

Specifications

Channels
11.1 (7.1.4)
Sound Technology
Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, MultiBeam™
Subwoofer
10” down-firing wireless
Audio Output Mode
Surround
Get the JBL Cinema SB271 Dolby Digital soundbar with a wireless subwoofer at a fantastic price drop of 53% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, so just grab it before its discount price changes.

Experience deep bass with 2.1 channels and seamless connectivity through HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and Optical. This deal offers premium home theatre sound at an unbeatable price on Amazon.

Specifications

Subwoofer
Wireless
Sound Technology
Dolby Digital
Conenctivity
HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical
Power Output
220W
The JBL Cinema SB510 Dolby Audio soundbar with a built-in subwoofer is available at an incredible 53% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This is the best soundbar deal to grab it on Amazon.

Immerse yourself in superior voice clarity with its 3.1 channels and centre channel, ideal for immersive home theatre sound. This deal includes HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, and Optical connectivity, offering a premium audio experience at an extraordinary price.

Specifications

Subwoofer
Built-in
Sound Technology
Dolby Audio
Conenctivity
HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Optical
Power output
200W
The JBL Cinema SB590 soundbar, featuring Dolby Atmos and deep bass with a wireless subwoofer, is now available at an amazing 50% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Experience superior voice clarity with its 3.1 channels and center channel. It offers HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, and Optical connectivity for seamless integration with your devices.

Specifications

Sound Technology
Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Optical
Power Output
440W
Channels
3.1
The newly launched JBL Cinema SB560 soundbar offers Dolby Audio and deep bass with a wireless subwoofer at a 30% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

With 3.1 channels and a center channel for superior voice clarity, this soundbar delivers an immersive audio experience. It features HDMI eARC and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications

Connectivity
HDMI eARC, Bluetooth
Power Output
250W
Subwoofer
Wireless
Subwoofer
Wireless
Speaker Maximum Output Power
250W
Get the JBL Cinema SB140 Dolby Digital soundbar with a wired subwoofer for deep bass at an incredible 44% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

This 2.1 channel home theater system features HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and Optical connectivity, providing versatile sound options for your home entertainment setup. The included remote gives you full control over your audio experience.

Specifications

Subwoofer
Wired
Power Output
110W
Sound Technology
Dolby Digital
Channels
2.1
Take benefit of the 40% discount on the JBL Bar 800 Pro, a 7.1 (5.1.2) channel wireless soundbar, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Featuring Dolby Atmos 3D Surround Sound and a 10 inch down firing wireless subwoofer, this soundbar offers immersive audio for any room.

With advanced features like Pure Voice, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Optical Input, you’re in for an exceptional sound experience.

Specifications

Speaker Maximum Output Power
720W
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Wireless, Wi-Fi, Optical
Sound Technology
Dolby Atmos®
Subwoofer
10 inch wireless
Channels
7.1 (5.1.2)
Get a 33% discount on the JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® soundbar during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This 5.1 channel system delivers immersive 3D surround sound with a wireless subwoofer and Multibeam technology.

With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Optical Input, it’s the ideal sound solution for immersive home theatre experiences. This is your time to purchase a JBL soundbar with great deals and cashbacks.

Specifications

Connectivity
HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Optical
Power Output
590W
Second Technology
Dolby Atmos®
Channels
5,1
The JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® soundbar is now available at a 40% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This powerful 5.1 channel soundbar offers a premium audio experience with 3D surround sound, Multibeam™ technology, and a wireless subwoofer.

With HDMI eARC, 4K Dolby Vision pass through, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Optical Input, it's a complete package for your home theatre setup at home.

Specifications

Sound Technology
Dolby Atmos®
Input Voltage
240 Volts
Speaker Maximum Output Power
300W
Audio Output Mode
Surround
The JBL Professional PSB-2 Commercial Soundbar is now available at an incredible price drop of 6% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Designed for professional settings, this soundbar offers clear, powerful audio with HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity. Ideal for businesses, conferences, or large rooms, the PSB-2 delivers top quality sound with ease, ensuring your space is filled with crisp and detailed audio.

Specifications

Connectivity
HDMI, Bluetooth
Sound Type
Commercial grade
Power Output
Professional grade audio
Channels
2

  • What JBL soundbars are included in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025?

    The sale includes a range of JBL Bar, Cinema, and Professional soundbars with significant discounts.

  • Are there any additional offers on JBL soundbars in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025?

    Yes, there are additional bank offers, bundle deals, and exchange discounts available.

  • Are JBL soundbars compatible with HDMI eARC?

    Most JBL soundbars, including the Bar series, support HDMI eARC for easy connectivity.

  • How much power do JBL soundbars have?

    JBL soundbars range from 110W to 720W, depending on the model.

  • Do JBL soundbars support Dolby Atmos?

    Many JBL soundbars, like the Bar 800 Pro, support Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

