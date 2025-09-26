Amazon Great Indian Festival: Soundbars of all budgets get discounts of up to 80% from top brands like JBL and Sony
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 07:00 am IST
Festival deals on soundbars unlock premium audio for home entertainment. Top brands offer rich, cinematic sound, powerful bass, and handy features.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
amazon basics X20G 16W Bluetooth Soundbar with 2000mAh Battery | 2X Bass | Up to 7 hrs of Playback | RGB Lights | Bluetooth 5.3, Aux & USB Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 600, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Jade Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
GOVO Newly Launched GOSURROUND 750 Pro Max | 160W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 5.25” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 5 EQ Modes View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
Mivi Hip Hop 500 Soundbar [New Launch], 120 Watts, 2.2 Channel, HDMI, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, Remote Control, Made in India with Dual Built-in Subwoofers and Speakers View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS Soundbar TAB8947 5.1 Ch (3.1.2) 660W (Black) Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer UP-Firing Speakers,Virtual Surround, Built-in Chromecast, AI Voice Assistant View Details
|
|
|
|
Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Includes Remote Control and Optical audio cable, Wall mountable Black, View Details
|
₹27,490
|
|
|
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X 5.1 Multi-Channel Gaming Soundbar with Compact Subwoofer, 180W Peak Power, ft Tri-Amplified 5-Driver Design, Super X-Fi Technology, and RGB Lighting View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
