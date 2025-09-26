Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Soundbars of all budgets get discounts of up to 80% from top brands like JBL and Sony

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 07:00 am IST

Festival deals on soundbars unlock premium audio for home entertainment. Top brands offer rich, cinematic sound, powerful bass, and handy features.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

amazon basics X20G 16W Bluetooth Soundbar with 2000mAh Battery | 2X Bass | Up to 7 hrs of Playback | RGB Lights | Bluetooth 5.3, Aux & USB Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 600, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Jade Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOVO Newly Launched GOSURROUND 750 Pro Max | 160W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 5.25” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 5 EQ Modes View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Hip Hop 500 Soundbar [New Launch], 120 Watts, 2.2 Channel, HDMI, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, Remote Control, Made in India with Dual Built-in Subwoofers and Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Soundbar TAB8947 5.1 Ch (3.1.2) 660W (Black) Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer UP-Firing Speakers,Virtual Surround, Built-in Chromecast, AI Voice Assistant View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Includes Remote Control and Optical audio cable, Wall mountable Black, View Details checkDetails

₹27,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X 5.1 Multi-Channel Gaming Soundbar with Compact Subwoofer, 180W Peak Power, ft Tri-Amplified 5-Driver Design, Super X-Fi Technology, and RGB Lighting View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Fort Q18 Soundbar with 18W Bluetooth Speakers Soundbar, 2.0 Channel with 2 in-Built Full-Range Speakers, Multiple Input Modes, 6H Playtime, 2000mAh, Made in India Sound bar for TV View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

amazon basics X20G 16W Bluetooth Soundbar with 2000mAh Battery | 2X Bass | Up to 7 hrs of Playback | RGB Lights | Bluetooth 5.3, Aux & USB Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Fort Q26 Soundbar [Newly Launched] with 26W Powerful Audio, 2.0 Channel with Dual Full-Range Speakers, Multiple Input Modes, 6H Playtime, 2500mAh Battery, Made in India Soundbar for TV View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 600, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Jade Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.0 150, 2.0 CH, 16W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Dual Full-Range Drivers, Upto 5H Battery, TWS, Multi Ports, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound,RGB,Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,969

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Fort H30 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Soundbar – [Newly launched] 30W Bluetooth Soundbar for Campus Life, 2.0 Channel, Sleek Design, 6 Hours Playtime, Multi-connectivity, Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 490 10W Signature Sound, Dual Full-Range Drivers,7 HRS Battery, Built-in Mic,2.0 CH, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Classic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VW Chaser Bar | 30W Bluetooth SoundBar | 2.0 Channel | Multiple Connectivity & Sleek Design (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3902 Soundbar with 140 Watts, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX, Bluetooth v5.0, Virtual 5.1, Wall Mountable Design View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante 2.1 1200 (2025), 120W Signature Sound, 2.1 CH w/Wired Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Hip Hop 500 Soundbar [New Launch], 120 Watts, 2.2 Channel, HDMI, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, Remote Control, Made in India with Dual Built-in Subwoofers and Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Fort H120 Soundbar - 120W Home Theatre Sound Bar, 2.1 Channel, 2 in-Built Speakers and 1 External Subwoofer, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, Made in India Sound bar for TV View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar A1040 Bluetooth 2.1 Channel Soundbar with 50 W Signature Sound, Bluetooth v5.3, Multi-Compatibility & Master Remote Control (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOVO Newly Launched GOSURROUND 750 Pro Max | 160W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 5.25” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 5 EQ Modes View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOVO GOSURROUND 999 | 660W,True Dolby Audio, Dual 6.5 Subwoofers with Dual Satellites,5.2 Surround Soundbar, HDMI ARC, Opt,AUX,USB, Bluetooth,3 Equalizer Modes,LED Display & Remote (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus, Dolby Audio, 160W Signature Sound, 2.1CH Wired Subwoofer,Multiple Ports & EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt (2025 Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D, Cinematic Dolby Audio, 500W Signature Sound, 5.1-CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 7600 Soundbar, 300 Watts, 5.1 Surround, Dual Rear Satellites, Triple Driver Soundbar, 6.5 Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9775, Dolby Soundbar, 650 Watts, 5.2.2 Surround, Dolby Atmos, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Rear Satellites, 5 Driver Soundbar, BTv5.3| HDMI (eARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos & Cinematic Sound,5.1.2 Channel,8 Drivers for Surround Sound Effect,Multi- Compatibility, Remote Control(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,837

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9700 PRO Dolby Atmos Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar with Subwoofer Supporting 4K HDR, Wall Mount, USB, AUX, Optical in, 3xHDMI & Remote Control. (525 Watt, 2.1.2 Channel) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mivi Superbars Cinematic 900W Premium Dolby Home Theatre System [Newly Launch] with Dual Subwoofers soundbar, 5.2 Channel, EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Sound bar (Installation Included) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Soundbar TAB8947 5.1 Ch (3.1.2) 660W (Black) Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer UP-Firing Speakers,Virtual Surround, Built-in Chromecast, AI Voice Assistant View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Includes Remote Control and Optical audio cable, Wall mountable Black, View Details checkDetails

₹27,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X 5.1 Multi-Channel Gaming Soundbar with Compact Subwoofer, 180W Peak Power, ft Tri-Amplified 5-Driver Design, Super X-Fi Technology, and RGB Lighting View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S500RF Real 1000w Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer Home Theatre System (Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, USB Playback) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG S70TY 400W 3.1.1 Channel Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing, Wow Orchestra Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Soundbar S65TR, 600W, 5.1 Ch Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Digital & DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Wireless Subwoofer & New Wireless Rear Speaker Without Receiver Box View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sonodyne SAMA 5000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Immersive, Clear, Powerful Sound, 400W, 3.1 Ch, Dolby Atmos & Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, Optical, Wireless Sub View Details checkDetails

₹23,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9900, 725 Watts, Karaoke UHF Mic, Dolby Atmos, DTS X, 7.2.2 (5.2.4) Surround Soundbar with Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Satellites, HDMI eARC, Optical in, RGB LED View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

There’s nothing like crisp, punchy audio to make a movie night or cricket match at home actually feel special. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival underway, soundbars across all price ranges are finally seeing proper discounts. It's not just about tweaking volume or buying another gadget; these soundbars from boAt, Mivi, Philips, Sony and more genuinely change how you hear TV, tunes, and everything in between. Festival deals put decent sound well within reach for most homes, whether you want some bass in the bedroom or cinema vibes in your living room. We break down the best options under 2,000, 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, and 30,000, so you don’t have to wade through marketing noise to find your fit. Good audio, finally, isn’t reserved for people with deep pockets or complicated speaker setups.

Upgrade your home sound with these top festival soundbar picks - powerful audio for every budget and movie night.
Upgrade your home sound with these top festival soundbar picks - powerful audio for every budget and movie night.

Bank offers and EMI options

Festival season brings more than just price drops, savvy shoppers can make use of added bank offers and easy EMI options on soundbars. Major banks throw in instant discounts or cashback on select credit and debit cards, trimming your bill further. No Cost EMI plans also mean you can split payments over several months, making it easier to bring home better audio without stretching your budget all at once.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Soundbars under 2000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival

At the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers hunting for budget soundbars under 2000 have some solid options. Brands like Mivi and boAt deliver surprisingly powerful audio, compact designs, and Bluetooth connectivity without burning a hole in your wallet. These soundbars are ideal for small rooms or desktop setups, letting you upgrade your TV or laptop experience at a bargain. Festival deals make decent sound more accessible than ever.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Soundbars under 5000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, soundbars under 5000 bring cinematic audio to homes on a budget. Brands like boAt, Mivi, Zebronics, and Govo offer features such as deep bass, multiple input options, and Bluetooth streaming. These soundbars are designed for TV bingers and music lovers wanting an upgrade from basic speakers, providing immersive sound and better clarity for movies, games, and playlists - all at festival-friendly prices.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Soundbars under 10,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival

Soundbars under 10,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival strike a smart balance between great sound and sensible spending. Shoppers can find options from JBL, boAt, Zebronics, and Govo, each bringing a bit more punch to movies, cricket matches, or weekend playlists. Expect fuller bass, clearer vocals, and useful extras like remote control or HDMI ARC. These models offer genuine upgrades for living rooms that need better audio, minus the intimidating price tag.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Soundbars under 20,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival

Soundbars under 20,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival are all about taking home entertainment up a notch. Picks from Sony, JBL, LG, boAt, and Mivi deliver richer, more detailed audio that makes action scenes pop and music sound lively. With features like Dolby support, wireless streaming, and powerful subwoofers, these models are built for larger rooms and movie nights, finally bringing theatre-like sound without splurging too much.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Soundbars under 30,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival

For those chasing premium audio, soundbars under 30,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival offer a big jump in both power and clarity. With Philips, Bose, Creative, Sony, LG, or Blaupunkt, you can expect immersive sound, thumping bass, and smart features like wireless subwoofers or Dolby Atmos. These models genuinely lift movies, matches and music, making every detail clearer and they’re priced right for serious upgrades without going overboard.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Mega price drop on Dolby Atmos soundbars, earbuds, and more with up to 80% off

Price drop on Sony soundbars! Grab up to 40% discount on top speakers on Amazon today

Best soundbars in 2025 from top audio brands like Sony, JBL and many more: Expert recommendations for home

Amazon Sale 2025: Big discounts on Sony, JBL, Marshall, and Bose soundbars and Bluetooth speakers

Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime Members! Up to 80% off on top flagship soundbars, just hours before the Main Sale

  • Are soundbars better than regular TV speakers?

    Yes, soundbars deliver clearer dialogues, tighter bass, and a far wider audio experience than standard TV speakers.

  • Can I wall-mount my soundbar?

    Most soundbars include wall-mounting kits or are compatible with standard brackets for flexible placement under your TV.

  • Do I need a subwoofer for deep bass?

    A subwoofer greatly improves bass. Some soundbars include one, while others produce decent bass from the main bar itself.

  • Will soundbars work with any TV?

    Almost all modern soundbars will connect easily to TVs via HDMI ARC, optical, or AUX ports - check compatibility before buying.

  • Can I use Bluetooth to stream music on my soundbar?

    Yes, most soundbars under all price segments offer Bluetooth, so you can stream music directly from your phone or tablet.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Amazon Great Indian Festival: Soundbars of all budgets get discounts of up to 80% from top brands like JBL and Sony
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On