Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 47% off on top 5 Bluetooth speakers

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Looking for a Bluetooth speaker with deep bass and premium sound quality? Then now is a perfect time an premium speakers from brands such as Sony, JBL, Bose, and others as Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is offering huge discounts on Bluetooth speakers. Since the festive season has just started, the e-commerce website is conducting its annual festival sale which is one of the biggest Amazon sales. Therefore, if you are searching for search for high-quality and feature-filled Bluetooth speakers, then we have compiled a list of top models to narrow down your search. Check out the list of top 5 Bluetooth speakers available at huge discounts on Amazon.(Amazon)

Amazon Sale 2024: Top 5 Bluetooth speakers

Sonos Era 100: The Bluetooth speaker features a dual-tweeter acoustic architecture enabling the speaker to separate stereo and generate deep bass. The speaker's sound quality and listening experience can be easily customised with the Sonos app. The Sonos Era 100 comes with capacitive touch controls enabling users to play, pause, skip, replay, and adjust the volume, with a simple tap. Now, the speakers are available at a 26% discount on Amazon with a sale price of Rs.22,098.

Sony ULT Field 1: This newly launched Bluetooth speaker features a 16mm tweeter and 83 mm woofer diameter that enables the device to generate high-quality sound. It supports a frequency transmission range of 20Hz-20,000Hz and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. It comes with an easy-to-carry design and an IP67 rating for Water and rust protection. The Sony ULT Field 1 is currently available at a 47% discount on Amazon with a sale price of Rs.8988.

Bose SoundLink Flex: Another Bluetooth speaker you must consider is the Bose SoundLink Flex which comes with a powder-coated steel grille and silicone exterior to withstand the water, rust and even UV light. It is powered by PositionIQ Technology which optimises the sound and brings out a balanced result when listening to any kind of audio. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get it at a 31% discount.

Marshall Kilburn II: This is one of the most powerful Bluetooth speakers that comes with Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology for effortless wireless music play. It claims to offer multi-directional sound with deep bass and extended highs. It also offers up to 20+ Hours of Portable Playtime which is sufficient for long listening hours. Now, you can get the Marshall Kilburn II at just Rs.22499 from Amazon.

Sony New SRS-XV500: Lastly, this Sony Bluetooth speaker offers some cool features such as colourful ambient lighting, 10-minute quick charge, motion control gestures, and much more. It features a Sony-developed speaker unit for high-quality sound and deep bass. Additionally, users can also personalise their experience via the Music Center app. The Sony New SRS-XV500 speaker is now available at a discounted price of Rs.27900.