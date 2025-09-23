Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale goes LIVE for ALL! Best deals on tablets, smartwatches, headphones with up to 80% off

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 08:24 pm IST

The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is LIVE. Explore the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 for the best deals on smartwatches, headphones, and tablets now.

Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Archaic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
boAt Nirvana Ion ANC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 120Hrs Battery, App Support, Crystal Bionic Sound, 4Mics ENx, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Crystal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹45,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GOBOULT x Mustang Dyno TWS Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, Dual Pairing, 4 Mics ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Drivers, Touch Controls, Made in India, IPX5 Ear Buds Wireless (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹22,399

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹18,080

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹59,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹11,784

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹31,899

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige View Details checkDetails

₹59,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹27,690

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Silver, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | Bluetooth | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details checkDetails

₹46,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details checkDetails

₹5,000

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy in Ear Wireless Earbuds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy Ai | Adaptive ANC | Real-Time Interpreter | 24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | Ip57 View Details checkDetails

₹10,700

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro| Silver| Wireless Earbuds| Powered by Galaxy AI| IP57| Active Noise Cancellation| Adaptive Noise Control| 37hrs Battery| 360 Surround Sound| Pinch Controls| Galaxy Ecosystem View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core | Black | Powered by Galaxy AI | Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | 3 Mic Clear Sound | Tap Area | IP54 | 35hrs Battery View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro| White| Wireless Earbuds| Powered by Galaxy AI| IP57| Active Noise Cancellation| Adaptive Noise Control| 37hrs Battery| 360 Surround Sound| Pinch Controls| Galaxy Ecosystem View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹46,999

amazonLogo
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹45,999

amazonLogo
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details checkDetails

₹81,999

amazonLogo
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight View Details checkDetails

₹45,999

amazonLogo
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details checkDetails

₹45,999

amazonLogo
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple View Details checkDetails

₹45,999

amazonLogo
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink View Details checkDetails

₹34,900

amazonLogo
Lenovo Tab M11|8 GB RAM,128 GB ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% NTSC,400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1TB|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Rear Camera SeaFoam Green View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
Lenovo Tab M11 | LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB Ram, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera,Seafoam Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,899

amazonLogo
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

amazonLogo
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

amazonLogo
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Blue View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details checkDetails

₹19,980

amazonLogo
Sony New Linkbuds Fit WF-LS910N | Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Earbuds | Comfortable Fit with New Supporters | High Call Quality with AI-Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
Sony INZONE Buds WF-G700N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming in-Ear Earbuds, with 24 Hour Battery, for Mobile, PC, PS5, 360 Spatial Sound, 30ms Low Latency, USB-C Dongle & LE Audio (LC3)- White View Details checkDetails

₹14,592

amazonLogo
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Smartchoice Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 40mm Drivers, 22Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge, Flat-Folding and Collapsible,Light Weight,Work with Android and iOS- Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro (2025), 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Audio LDAC, 6Mics AI-ENx, 80 Hrs Battery, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Velvet Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2 Yr Warranty, White View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | Active Noise Cancellation, Sensory Bass, Dual Pairing, 50H Battery, Rapid Charge, Alexa Built-in | Bone, Off White View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
Skullcandy Icon ANC On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Active Noise Cancelling, 60Hr Battery + Rapid Charge, Mic, Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,891

amazonLogo
boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos w/Head Tracking, 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC,Hi-Res LDAC, Titanium Dual Drivers, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones w/mic (Crystal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

amazonLogo
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2 Yr Warranty, Denim View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
Fire-Boltt Brillia Pro Smart Watch 2.02” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitor, 120+ Sports Modes, Fitness Tracker, Voice Assistant, Smart Watch for Man & Women– Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Archaic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
boAt Chrome Horizon, Video Watch Faces, 1.51” AMOLED Display, HRV & VO2 Max, Auto-Activity Detection, ASAP Charge, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, IP68, HR & SpO2 Monitor Smart Watch(Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43 AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Gold Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
Garmin Forerunner 965 GPS Triathlon Smartwatch,Amoled Touchscreen, Battery Upto 23 Days, HRV Status, Advanced Sleep Score, Track Running, Cross Training, Vo2 Max, ClimbPro, Load Ratio with Black Band View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,495

amazonLogo
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, the biggest sale of the year, is LIVE. Get the best deals on smartwatches, tablets, headphones, earbuds and more. We've compiled a cheat sheet with top offers featuring maximum discounts and additional cashback from select bank offers.

The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is live. Get the best discounts on smartwatches, headphones, and tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
All deals are carefully selected to give you the most value for your money. Don’t wait, these incredible offers are available for a limited time only. Shop now and take full advantage of the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 before the best deals are changed.

Grand opening deals are out on all gadgets in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025:

Samsung tablets steal the show in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Up to 51% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is now live, bringing unbeatable offers on Samsung tablets. If you’re looking for a combination of power, portability, and style, this is the perfect time to grab one. With incredible discounts and offers, Samsung tablets are now more affordable than ever.

From daily tasks to entertainment, Samsung tablets offer versatile performance at a great value during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Don’t miss these exclusive tablet deals and tablet offers.

Top deals live on Samsung tablets:

Samsung smartwatches shine in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with up to 70% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings exclusive offers on Samsung smartwatches, blending style and advanced technology. With features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and long battery life, Samsung smartwatches are the best devices for health conscious tech enthusiasts.

Grab the best deals on Samsung smartwatches during the on going Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Grand opening deals out for all of these smartwatches with unbelievable discounts.

Top deals live on Samsung smartwatches:

Samsung earbuds at up to 62% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live with Samsung earbuds at up to 62% off. Enjoy exceptional sound quality, noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit.

Samsung earbuds are perfect for fitness enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Catch the best deals on Samsung earbuds in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 and grab your pair at unbeatable prices.

Top deals live on Samsung earbuds:

Apple tablets at 37% discount in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 offers exclusive discounts on Apple tablets, known for their superior performance and stunning displays. Ideal for both work and entertainment, these devices offer great functionality with powerful processors and rich graphics.

So, it's the best time to buy an Apple tablet if that was on your wishlist for quite a long time because the biggest sale of the year is here with exclusive discounts with great deals.

Top deals live on Apple tablets:

Unlock incredible savings on Lenovo tablets with up to 61% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is here, offering Lenovo tablets at a jaw dropping 61% off.

Engineered for peak performance, Lenovo tablets offer smooth multitasking, vibrant displays, and powerful processors, making them ideal for work, learning, and entertainment. Get your hands on the best Lenovo tablet deals and level up your tech game this festive season!

Top deals live on Lenovo tablets:

Sony headphones and earbuds at up to 56% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings you exclusive deals on Sony headphones and earbuds with discounts of up to 56%.

Known for their exceptional sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfortable design, Sony’s audio products offer the best listening experience to its users. From music lovers to professionals, grab the best offers on Sony headphones and earbuds and enjoy top quality audio at incredible prices.

Top deals live on Sony’s headphones and earbuds:

Top headphones brands on Diwali Sale: Bose, JBL, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser up to 80% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings the best of headphones from leading brands like Bose, JBL, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser.

Bose is known for noise cancellation and comfort, JBL offers bass heavy, durable sound, and Skullcandy combines bold designs with punchy audio. Meanwhile, Sennheiser offers neutral, high fidelity audio ideal for audiophiles and professionals.

Top deals live on headphones of above mentioned brands:

Top smartwatches from boAt, Noise, Amazfit, and Garmin in Amazon Sale up to 80% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings the best smartwatches from boAt, Noise, Amazfit, and Garmin. boAt offers trendy, affordable options with great features for fitness enthusiasts. Noise provides smartwatches with a focus on health tracking and stylish designs.

Amazfit delivers excellent performance with long battery life for active users. Garmin is ideal for serious fitness tracking and outdoor activities. Grab the best smartwatch deals now with most exclusive discounts.

Top deals on smartwatches of above mentioned brands:

  • What types of gadgets are included in the sale?

    The sale features smartwatches, headphones, tablets, earbuds and many more devices.

  • How can I maximise savings during the sale?

    Explore flash sales, compare prices, and use bank offers and cashback promotions for extra savings.

  • How do I choose the right gadget?

    Check reviews, compare specs, and consider expert opinions to ensure the gadget fits your needs.

  • What should I look for in fitness gadgets?

    Focus on features like heart rate monitoring, GPS, battery life, and water resistance.

  • Are there deals on gaming gadgets?

    Yes, the sale includes discounts on gaming consoles, accessories, and gaming headphones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

