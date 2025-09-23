Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale goes LIVE for ALL! Best deals on tablets, smartwatches, headphones with up to 80% off
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 08:24 pm IST
The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is LIVE. Explore the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 for the best deals on smartwatches, headphones, and tablets now.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Archaic Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
boAt Nirvana Ion ANC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 120Hrs Battery, App Support, Crystal Bionic Sound, 4Mics ENx, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Crystal Black) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details
|
₹45,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
GOBOULT x Mustang Dyno TWS Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, Dual Pairing, 4 Mics ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Drivers, Touch Controls, Made in India, IPX5 Ear Buds Wireless (Silver) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹4,998
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
|
₹22,399
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹18,080
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite View Details
|
₹59,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹11,784
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹31,899
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige View Details
|
₹59,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹27,690
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
|
₹15,499
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Silver, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details
|
₹37,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | Bluetooth | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details
|
₹46,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details
|
₹5,000
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy in Ear Wireless Earbuds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy Ai | Adaptive ANC | Real-Time Interpreter | 24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | Ip57 View Details
|
₹10,700
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro| Silver| Wireless Earbuds| Powered by Galaxy AI| IP57| Active Noise Cancellation| Adaptive Noise Control| 37hrs Battery| 360 Surround Sound| Pinch Controls| Galaxy Ecosystem View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core | Black | Powered by Galaxy AI | Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | 3 Mic Clear Sound | Tap Area | IP54 | 35hrs Battery View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro| White| Wireless Earbuds| Powered by Galaxy AI| IP57| Active Noise Cancellation| Adaptive Noise Control| 37hrs Battery| 360 Surround Sound| Pinch Controls| Galaxy Ecosystem View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Yellow View Details
|
₹46,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details
|
₹45,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
|
₹81,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight View Details
|
₹45,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
|
₹45,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple View Details
|
₹45,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink View Details
|
₹34,900
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11|8 GB RAM,128 GB ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% NTSC,400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1TB|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Rear Camera SeaFoam Green View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11 | LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB Ram, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera,Seafoam Green View Details
|
₹13,899
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Blue View Details
|
₹3,990
|
|
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
|
₹5,989
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Blue View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black View Details
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details
|
₹19,980
|
|
|
Sony New Linkbuds Fit WF-LS910N | Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Earbuds | Comfortable Fit with New Supporters | High Call Quality with AI-Black View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Sony INZONE Buds WF-G700N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming in-Ear Earbuds, with 24 Hour Battery, for Mobile, PC, PS5, 360 Spatial Sound, 30ms Low Latency, USB-C Dongle & LE Audio (LC3)- White View Details
|
₹14,592
|
|
|
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Smartchoice Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 40mm Drivers, 22Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge, Flat-Folding and Collapsible,Light Weight,Work with Android and iOS- Black View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro (2025), 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Audio LDAC, 6Mics AI-ENx, 80 Hrs Battery, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Velvet Grey) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2 Yr Warranty, White View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | Active Noise Cancellation, Sensory Bass, Dual Pairing, 50H Battery, Rapid Charge, Alexa Built-in | Bone, Off White View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Skullcandy Icon ANC On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Active Noise Cancelling, 60Hr Battery + Rapid Charge, Mic, Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Black View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details
|
₹2,891
|
|
|
boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos w/Head Tracking, 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC,Hi-Res LDAC, Titanium Dual Drivers, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones w/mic (Crystal Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Silver) View Details
|
₹9,998
|
|
|
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2 Yr Warranty, Denim View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Brillia Pro Smart Watch 2.02” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitor, 120+ Sports Modes, Fitness Tracker, Voice Assistant, Smart Watch for Man & Women– Black View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Archaic Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
boAt Chrome Horizon, Video Watch Faces, 1.51” AMOLED Display, HRV & VO2 Max, Auto-Activity Detection, ASAP Charge, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, IP68, HR & SpO2 Monitor Smart Watch(Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43 AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Gold Blue) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 965 GPS Triathlon Smartwatch,Amoled Touchscreen, Battery Upto 23 Days, HRV Status, Advanced Sleep Score, Track Running, Cross Training, Vo2 Max, ClimbPro, Load Ratio with Black Band View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹6,495
|
|
|
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
