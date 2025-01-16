Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings exclusive exchange offers up to 53000 on OnePlus 13, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale has brought some amazing offers on popular electronic models from brands such as Samsung, Apple, LG, Xiaomi, and others. Therefore, if have an electronic device on your mind, then it is your right to make the purchase and get it at a great price. This year, Amazon has introduced an exclusive exchange offer on selected mobile phones, allowing buyers to retire their old device and get a new one instead at a much lower price. Therefore, if you have a smartphone which desperately needs an upgrade, then exchange the device on Amazon at a great value and get a new model. During the sale, Amazon is providing up to Rs.53000 off on exchange with an additional bonus. Therefore, know which smartphone you can buy with an exclusive exchange offer. Grab OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and others at half price during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale with exclusive exchange offers.(HT Tech)

Smartphone discounts with exchange offers

OnePlus 13: It is a newly launched flagship smartphone which is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The OnePlus 13 is a performance and camera-centric smartphone with some exceptional capabilities, making it a worthy smartphone under Rs.70000. On Amazon, the smartphone is available at Rs.69998, however, as part of the Republic Day sale, buyers can avail up to Rs.53200 off with exchange offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This is an older generation flagship model which is still being popularised for its proven performance, AI capabilities, and amazing camera capabilities. While it's already available at a 51% discounted price, buyers can avail up to Rs.53200 off with an exchange offer during the Amazon sale. Therefore, buyers can get it at a reasonable price.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+: It is a mid-range series smartphone with impressive specifications and features. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 processor and features a 200MP Hi-Res camera, making it a worthy purchase. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available at a 25% discount during the Amazon sale, however, buyers can get up to Rs.24300 off by taking advantage of the exchange offer.

Realme 13+ 5G: Another mid-ranger that you could consider buying is the new Realme 13+ 5G which has a very attractive design and some powerful features. The Realme 13+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Processor, providing efficient performance. During Amazon sale, buyers can get it at a 23% discount and get an additional discount of up to Rs.20432 with the exchange offer.

Vivo V40 5G: Lastly, we have the Vivo V40 5G which is a camera-centric smartphone with Zeiss optic lenses. The smartphone features a 50 MP ZEISS main camera and a 50 MP AF ZEISS ultrawide angle camera. The Vivo V40 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs.36999, however, during the Amazon Republic Day sale, buyers can get up to Rs.32650 off with exchange offers