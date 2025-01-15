Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Up to 75% off on home audio from top brands like Sony, Marshall and more

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live, bringing exciting discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of home audio devices. Discover top brands like Sony, Marshall, JBL, boAt, and Sennheiser, offering premium-quality speakers, soundbars, and home theatre systems to elevate your listening experience. Upgrade your entertainment setup or add a powerful speaker to your home with options to suit all preferences and budgets. Shop from trusted names renowned for their immersive sound quality and advanced features. Don’t miss these incredible deals, available for a limited time during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Secure your favourite home audio products and enjoy unparalleled sound at unbeatable prices! Upgrade your sound with up to 75% off on home audio from Sony, Marshall, JBL, boAt, and more!

Here are the top picks with blockbuster deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

The Sony New SA-D40M2 4.1ch Home Theatre Speaker delivers rich surround sound with a powerful 100W output. Enjoy deep bass and clear audio while streaming music wirelessly through Bluetooth. Ideal for use with TVs, PCs, and music players, it’s also perfect for gifting or enhancing home entertainment. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 for great discounts!

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount Speaker Type: Multimedia Special features: 4.1 Channel Surround Sound, 100W Power Output

The Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker provides 360° sound and over 20 hours of playtime. Its rugged, waterproof design makes it perfect for outdoor use, while the True Stereophonic technology ensures immersive audio. Ideal for music lovers on the go, it’s great for gifting or personal use. Get yours during the Amazon Sale 2025 for unbeatable savings!

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount Speaker Maximum Output Power: 60 Watts Special features: 360° Sound, IP67 Dust and Waterproof

3. JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

The JBL Cinema SB271 offers 220W of powerful sound with Dolby Digital audio and a wireless subwoofer for deep bass. It’s perfect for movie lovers and music enthusiasts, enhancing clarity with a dedicated voice mode. This soundbar can be easily connected via Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, or Optical, fitting seamlessly into any home entertainment setup. Take advantage of the Republic Day Sale for great deals!

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI Mounting Type: Wall Mount Speaker Maximum Output Power: 220 Watts Special features: Wireless Subwoofer, Voice Clarity Enhancement

4. PHILIPS TAB7007 2.1 CH 240W Dolby Digital Plus Bluetooth Soundbar

The Philips TAB7007 delivers powerful 240W audio with Dolby Digital Plus surround sound and deep bass from its wireless subwoofer. Ideal for enhancing movies, shows, and music, it offers versatile connectivity through Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and AUX. Perfect for any home entertainment setup, especially during the Republic Day Sale.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI Mounting Type: Wall Mount Speaker Maximum Output Power: 240 Watts Special features: Dolby Digital Plus, Wireless Subwoofer

The boAt Aavante Bar 610 offers immersive 25W stereo sound with dual passive radiators for enhanced bass. With 7 hours of playback on a single charge, this Bluetooth soundbar delivers high-quality audio. Perfect for homes, it’s sleek, portable, and features multiple connectivity options, ideal for personal use or gifting.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, AUX, TF Card Mounting Type: Wall Speaker Maximum Output Power: 25 Watts Special features: Dual Passive Radiators, 7 Hours Playback

6. Boult Newly Launched X625 5.1ch Dolby Digital 625W Bluetooth Soundbar

Featuring a down-firing subwoofer for enhanced bass, this soundbar is ideal for movies, music, and gaming. It supports multi-connectivity options like HDMI, USB, and optical, providing versatility and ease of use in home setups.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, Optical, HDMI Mounting Type: Wall Speaker Maximum Output Power: 625 Watts Special features: Dolby Digital Audio, Dedicated DSP

7. GOVO GOSURROUND 950

Loading Suggestions...

The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 delivers a 280W peak output with 5.1 surround sound and a powerful 6.5" subwoofer. Featuring 5 equalizer modes, dynamic LED lights, and versatile connectivity, it elevates your home cinema experience. It also comes with a stylish remote and an LED display for easy control.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Optical, HDMI Mounting Type: Tabletop or Wall Mount Speaker Maximum Output Power: 280 Watts Special features: Dynamic LED Lights, 5 Equalizer Modes

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini offers 250W of immersive 3D audio with Dolby Atmos. Featuring dual subwoofers and audiophile-grade drivers, it provides deep bass and clarity. Its compact design fits seamlessly in your space, while smart connectivity (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi) ensures easy access to your favourite streaming services. Ideal for enhancing movies, music, and games, it adapts to your room for a personalized experience.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount Speaker Maximum Output Power: 250 Watts Special features: Dual Subwoofers, Smart Connectivity

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on home audio: FAQs What discounts can I expect during the sale? You can enjoy discounts of up to 75% on home audio products, including top brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, Marshall, and more.

Which brands are included in the Amazon Sale? The sale features popular brands such as Sony, JBL, Marshall, boAt, Sennheiser, Philips, and others.

Are there any special deals on soundbars and home theatres? Yes, soundbars, home theatres, and Bluetooth speakers are offered at attractive discounts, with bundled offers and no-cost EMI options.

Can I get free shipping during The Amazon Sale? Yes, free shipping options are available on many products depending on your location.

