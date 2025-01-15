Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Up to 75% off on home audio from top brands like Sony, Marshall and more
Jan 15, 2025 12:00 PM IST
The Amazon Sale 2025 has deals on home audio from brands like Sony, Marshall, JBL, boAt, and Sennheiser. Don’t miss out!
Sony New SA-D40M2 4.1ch Home Theatre Speaker with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer - Black View Details
₹9,488
|
Sony New SA-D40M2 4.1ch Home Theatre Speaker with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer - Black View Details
₹9,488
|
SONY New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for Tv with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Hdmi, Imax, Dolby Atmos/Dtsx(Ht-A8000) -Black View Details
₹79,590
|
Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 20+ Hours of Portable Playtime, 360° Sound, Dust & Waterproof (IP67) - Cream View Details
₹31,997
|
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass. View Details
₹12,999
|
Marshall Acton III Wired Connectivity Stereo Home Speakers with Bluetooth 5.2 & RCA or 3.5mm Input Brown View Details
₹24,997
|
Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 20+ Hours of Portable Playtime, (360° Sound), Water-Resistant (IPX2) Black View Details
₹22,500
|
Marshall Stanmore III Wired Connectivity Home Speaker with Bluetooth 5.2 & RCA or 3.5mm Input - Brown View Details
₹34,997
|
Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 20+ Hours of Portable Playtime, (360° Sound), Water-Resistant (IPX2) - Black & Brass. View Details
₹36,997
|
Marshall Woburn III Wired Connectivity Home Speaker with HDMI Input, Bluetooth 5.2 & RCA or 3.5mm Input - Cream View Details
₹52,997
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar View Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PHILIPS Audio MMS2625B 2.1 Channel, Bluetooth connectivity, Wired Multimedia Computer Speaker - Black View Details
₹3,350
|
Philips Bluetooth Party Speaker, Dynamic Bass Boost, Bluetooth and Aux-in, Microphone Input, Wireless Pairing for Stereo Sound, Up to 7 Hours Battery, Built-in Carry Handle, USB-C TAX2208 View Details
₹4,315
|
PHILIPS Convertible Soundbar MMS8090B/94 2.1 Channel 80W, Optical-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control (Black) View Details
₹8,539
|
boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound View Details
|
|
|
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Sound bar View Details
|
|
|
|
