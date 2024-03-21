Amazon Holi Sale: Beat the summer heat with a massive discount of up to 45% off on coolers

As the summer heat intensifies, we're all searching for ways to stay cool. The Amazon Holi Sale has arrived just in time to rescue us from the sweltering temperatures. This sale is your golden ticket to coolness, with unbeatable deals on the coolest coolers around. Plus, you can grab jaw-dropping discounts of up to 45% off on these essential appliances! Why suffer in the heat when you can chill in style? Explore the Amazon Holi Sale now and ensure you're well-prepared to breeze through the summer months effortlessly. Stay cool this Amazon Holi Sale with the best coolers on offer.

Coolers are essential appliances that keep us cool and comfortable when the temperature rises. There is something for everyone in the Amazon Holi Sale, whether you need a tower cooler for your office, a powerful desert cooler for your living room, or a portable air cooler for your bedroom. Now is the perfect time to buy a cooler that fits your needs and budget, with an extensive range of models available at incredible pricing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Check out the amazing deals offered during the Amazon Holi Sale to make sure you keep cool and comfortable throughout the summer and don't let the heat get to you! Look through the top choices that have been hand-picked for you in this article so you can quickly click through and get the ideal one for your home on Amazon.

1. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

B09R3QNGW5

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is your perfect companion for beating the summer heat. Its durable Duramarine pump and TurboFan Technology ensure powerful air throw and efficient cooling performance. This portable cooler, designed for home use, comes in an elegant white colour. It features a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind. With 3-speed control, you can adjust the cooling as per your preference. Whether you're relaxing in your living room or working in your home office, this air cooler provides reliable cooling throughout the day. This product is one of the best options to buy this summer.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler:

Capacity: 36 L

Pump: Duramarine

Technology: TurboFan

Control: 3-speed

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling performance May not be suitable for larger rooms Durable construction with a 3-year warranty Limited colour options Portable and easy to use

2. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 75L

B01DPL9B00

Beat the summer heat with the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler. With a large 75-litre capacity and advanced features like Everlast Pump and Auto Fill, this cooler ensures continuous cooling for extended periods. The 4-way air deflection system and high-density honeycomb pads provide efficient cooling in every corner of your room. Its sleek design in white and teal adds a touch of elegance to your living space. Experience uninterrupted comfort even during scorching summers with this reliable air cooler from Crompton. With its powerful cooling capabilities and convenient features, this cooler is the perfect companion to combat the summer heat. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to refreshing coolness with this premium air cooler from Crompton.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 75L

Capacity: 75 L

Features: Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection

Cooling Technology: High-Density Honeycomb Pads

Colour: White & Teal

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 75 L capacity for extended cooling May occupy considerable space in the room Everlast Pump ensures continuous water supply Some users may find the teal colour unappealing Auto Fill feature for hassle-free operation

3. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home

B08W29FFB9

Keep cool during the scorching summers with the Bajaj DMH 90 Neo Desert Air Cooler. Equipped with advanced features like Duramarine Pump, Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, and an ice chamber, this cooler ensures powerful and efficient cooling for your home. With a massive 90-litre capacity and a 90-foot air throw, it can effectively cool large rooms or living spaces. The sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to your home decor. Enjoy customizable comfort with its 3-speed control, allowing you to adjust the cooling as per your preference. Experience superior cooling performance and reliability with the Bajaj desert air cooler.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home

Capacity: 90 L

Pump Type: Duramarine Pump

Cooling Technology: Hexacool & TurboFan Technology

Air Throw: 90 feet

Speed Control: 3-speed control

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling performance May be too large for smaller rooms Large capacity for efficient cooling of large spaces Higher initial investment compared to smaller coolers Advanced cooling technologies for enhanced efficiency and comfort

Also Read: Best deals on window ACs on Amazon: Get up to 44% off on ACs from LG, Voltas, Blue Star and Lloyd

4. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100L

B07N93SYNQ

Keep your home cool and comfortable even during the hottest days with the Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler. Boasting a generous 100-litre capacity and equipped with an 18-inch fan, this cooler ensures powerful airflow and efficient cooling for larger spaces. The Everlast Pump and large, easy-to-clean ice chamber contribute to its reliability and convenience. Additionally, the humidity control feature helps maintain optimal moisture levels in the air, enhancing overall comfort. With its sleek design in white and black, this cooler adds a touch of modern elegance to any room. Beat the heat in style with the Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100L

Capacity: 100 L

Fan Size: 18 inches

Pump Type: Everlast Pump

Ice Chamber: Large and easy to clean

Colour: White and Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling performance for larger spaces None Convenient features like Everlast Pump and ice chamber Humidity control for enhanced comfort during hot weather

5. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler for home

B09R3JQ3P9

Stay comfortable and relaxed even during the hottest days with the Bajaj PMH 25 DLX Personal Air Cooler. Its durable construction and innovative cooling technologies make it a reliable choice for your home. Whether you're working, resting, or entertaining guests, this cooler provides consistent cooling performance to keep you feeling refreshed throughout the day. Upgrade your indoor comfort and enjoy a soothing environment with the Bajaj PMH 25 DLX Personal Air Cooler. Don't let the heat disrupt your daily activities. Invest in the Bajaj PMH 25 DLX Personal Air Cooler and stay cool and focused all day long. Beat the heat and enjoy enhanced comfort in your living space with this efficient and portable cooling solution.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler for home:

Capacity: 24 L

Pump: Duramarine Pump

Warranty: 3 years

Cooling Technology: Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master

Control: 3-speed control

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable construction ensures longevity. May not be suitable for large rooms. Advanced cooling technologies for efficiency. Limited capacity compared to larger models. Portable design allows for easy mobility. Some users may prefer a quieter operation. Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master ensures hygiene.

Also Read: Amazon Summer Appliances Fest 2024: Get up to 44% off on 2 ton split ACs from Lloyd, Cruise, Panasonic

6. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home

B00IYD419Q

Experience cool and refreshing airflow with the Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler. This compact yet powerful cooler is perfect for home use, offering a convenient solution to beat the heat. Equipped with honeycomb pads and a powerful blower, it ensures efficient cooling while consuming minimal power. The i-Pure technology enhances air quality by filtering out dust, allergens, and bacteria, creating a healthier indoor environment. With a capacity of 12 litres and a sleek white design, this cooler seamlessly blends into any room decor. Upgrade your comfort and enjoy relief from hot summer days with the Symphony Diet 12T Tower Air Cooler.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home

Capacity: 12 L

Honeycomb Pad: Yes

Blower: Powerful

i-Pure Technology: Yes

Power Consumption: Low

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling performance Limited capacity for larger rooms Compact and space-saving design Enhanced air quality with i-Pure technology

7. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home

B0794PFZ6F

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler will help you stay cool and comfortable throughout the summer. This stylish cooler is made to provide your house with strong cooling capabilities. With its powerful fan and three-sided honeycomb cushions, it effectively disperses cool air throughout the room to relieve heat. The i-Pure technology removes dust, pollen, and other contaminants from the air to guarantee that it is pure and healthful for you to breathe. This cooler delivers energy-efficient performance with low power consumption, saving you money on electricity expenses. The Symphony Ice Cube 27 is an essential summertime gadget that keeps you cool and rejuvenated whether you're working, lounging, or sleeping.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home

Capacity: 27 L

Colour: White

Cooling Media: 3-side honeycomb pads

Technology: i-Pure technology

Power Consumption: Low

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling performance in small spaces Limited capacity for larger rooms Enhanced air quality with i-Pure technology Low power consumption for cost-effective operation

Best 3 features for you:

Products Capacity Cooling Technology Power Consumption Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L 36L TurboFan Technology Moderate Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 75L Everlast Pump Low Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L 90L Hexacool & TurboFan Tech Moderate Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100L Everlast Pump Moderate Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L 24L TurboFan Technology Low Symphony Diet 12T 12L Honeycomb Pad Low Symphony Ice Cube 27 27L 3-Side Honeycomb Pads Low

Best value for money product:

The Symphony Diet 12T emerges as the best value-for-money option among the listed air coolers. Despite its compact size of 12 liters, it delivers efficient cooling performance, thanks to its honeycomb pad technology. This cooler is particularly suitable for smaller spaces or personal use, offering a balance between affordability and effectiveness. Its low power consumption further enhances its cost-effectiveness, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious consumers. With the Symphony Diet 12T, users can enjoy reliable cooling without compromising on quality, making it an ideal investment for beating the heat during hot summer days.

Best overall product:

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product among the listed options. With a generous capacity of 36 liters, it provides ample cooling for medium-sized rooms or personal spaces. Its TurboFan Technology ensures powerful airflow and efficient cooling, creating a comfortable environment even on the hottest days. Additionally, the 3-speed control allows users to customize the cooling experience according to their preferences. Overall, the Bajaj PX97 Torque offers a winning combination of capacity, cooling technology, and user control, making it the top choice for those seeking reliable and effective cooling solutions.

How to find the best coolers?

Consider things like energy efficiency, technology, and cooling capacity when choosing the best cooler. Seek for models that fit the size of your room in terms of capacity. For efficient and effective cooling, choose cutting-edge cooling solutions like TurboFan or Honeycomb Pads. To reduce your electricity costs, give priority to energy-efficient models. To ensure dependability and performance, read customer reviews and contrast features. Lastly, take your budget into account and select the nicest cooler you can afford. You may select the ideal cooler to keep you cool throughout the hottest months by taking these aspects into account.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.