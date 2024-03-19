Best deals on window ACs on Amazon: Get up to 44% off on ACs from LG, Voltas, Blue Star and Lloyd

In India, by the time of May arrives, almost all of India is reeling under severe heat. If you live in northern India, you have to deal with dry heat, while much of rest of India has to tackle the oppressive humid heat. While dry heat can be handled with air coolers, humid weather needs an air conditioner (AC). Best deals on window ACs on Amazon: Bring home an LG, Voltas, Blue Star and Lloyd AC at slashed down prices.

A good AC provides relief from the scorching heat, improves indoor air quality and promotes better rest and sleep. However, if you are confused about which AC to opt for, we are happy to help you. For price-conscious consumers, a window AC unit offers several advantages. Firstly, window ACs tend to be more affordable upfront compared to split-system air conditioners. They typically have lower installation costs since they are designed to fit into existing window openings, eliminating the need for complex ductwork or extensive modifications to the home.

When compared with portable air conditioners, window AC units are generally more energy-efficient. They help in reducing long-term operational costs. They often have higher cooling capacities, making them suitable for cooling larger spaces better.

When it comes to maintenance and repair, window ACs work out to be a better option. One can save money on servicing and replacement parts over time. Their simplicity of design also means they have fewer components that can malfunction, reducing the likelihood of costly repairs.

Overall, investing in a window AC unit provides an affordable and practical cooling solution for budget buyers, offering efficient cooling performance without breaking the bank.

We have shortlisted a list of window ACs from some of the best brand. If you are lucky then you can get as much as 44% discount on them. There are several limited time offers on Amazon. So, go ahead and pick one for your home now.

1) Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC boasts a copper condenser coil for efficient cooling. Its Turbo Mode accelerates cooling, swiftly bringing down room temperatures. With the 2023 model, the 183 Vectra Pearl design in white adds a touch of elegance to any space. This window AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms, offering a balance of reliability and performance. With its 3-star energy rating, it ensures cost-effective operation while keeping you cool and comfortable during scorching summers.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC:

Cooling capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy efficiency : 3 Star Rating

: 3 Star Rating Condenser Type : Copper

: Copper Special Feature : Turbo Mode for accelerated cooling

: Turbo Mode for accelerated cooling Model: 2023, Design - 183 Vectra Pearl, White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Cooling: Copper condenser and Turbo Mode ensure quick and effective cooling. Fixed Speed: Lack of variable speed options may limit customization to specific cooling needs. Aesthetic Design: 183 Vectra Pearl design in white adds elegance to any room. Window Installation: Requires proper window space and installation, limiting flexibility compared to split ACs.

2) LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC offers cutting-edge cooling technology with its dual inverter compressor, ensuring energy efficiency and optimal performance. With convertible 4-in-1 cooling, it adapts to various weather conditions, providing customized comfort. The RW-Q18WUZA model of 2023 boasts a sleek design in white, blending seamlessly with any decor. Equipped with a copper condenser for enhanced durability and efficient cooling, it ensures long-term reliability. Additionally, the HD filter with anti-virus protection purifies the air, safeguarding against harmful particles, making it an ideal choice for a healthy and comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC:

Cooling capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy efficiency : 5 Star Rating

: 5 Star Rating Compressor type : DUAL Inverter

: DUAL Inverter Special feature : Convertible 4-in-1 cooling

: Convertible 4-in-1 cooling Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Cooling: DUAL Inverter compressor ensures energy-efficient and optimal cooling performance. Initial Cost: May have a higher upfront cost compared to non-inverter or lower-rated models. Versatile Cooling: Convertible 4-in-1 cooling offers adaptability to different weather conditions and user preferences. Installation Limitation: Requires proper window space and installation, limiting flexibility compared to split ACs.

3) Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC offers superior cooling efficiency with its inverter technology, ensuring optimal performance while conserving energy. Its copper condenser enhances durability and provides efficient heat transfer. The 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode allows users to customize cooling according to their preferences and weather conditions. The 2023 model, 185V Vertis Elite, in a sleek white design, complements any interior. With its 5-star energy rating, it guarantees cost-effective operation. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this window AC delivers reliable cooling, making it a perfect choice for a comfortable indoor environment during hot summers.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC:

Cooling capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy efficiency : 5 Star Rating

: 5 Star Rating Compressor type : Inverter

: Inverter Special feature : 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode

: 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Model: 2023, Design - 185V Vertis Elite, White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating ensures cost-effective operation, saving on electricity bills. Initial Cost: May have a higher upfront cost compared to non-inverter models. Customizable Cooling: 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode allows users to tailor cooling according to their preferences and weather conditions. Installation Limitation: Requires proper window space and installation, limiting flexibility compared to split ACs.

4) Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers reliable cooling performance with its copper condenser, ensuring efficient heat transfer and durability. Its 2023 model features a sleek white design with a silver deco strip, adding a touch of elegance to any room. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 tons, it effectively cools medium-sized spaces. The fixed-speed compressor provides consistent cooling without fluctuations. While it may lack advanced features like inverter technology, its affordable price point and dependable performance make it a practical choice for those seeking effective cooling within a budget.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac:

Cooling capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy efficiency : 3 Star Rating

: 3 Star Rating Compressor type : Fixed Speed

: Fixed Speed Condenser material : Copper

: Copper Model: 2023, Design - White with Silver Deco Strip (GLW18C3YWSEW)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dependable Cooling: Fixed speed compressor ensures consistent and reliable cooling performance. Limited Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating may result in higher electricity consumption compared to higher-rated models. Affordable: Offers an economical cooling solution without compromising on essential features. Lack of Advanced Features: Does not include features like inverter technology for enhanced energy savings or advanced cooling modes.

5) Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers efficient cooling with its copper condenser and Turbo Cool feature, ensuring rapid temperature reduction. With humidity control, it maintains optimal indoor humidity levels for enhanced comfort. Featuring multiple fan modes - Auto, High, Medium, Low - it provides customizable airflow options. Hydrophilic Blue Fins enhance heat transfer efficiency, while the dust filter ensures clean and healthy indoor air. With self-diagnosis capability, it identifies and troubleshoots issues for hassle-free maintenance. The 2023 model, WFA412LN, in a sleek white design, combines advanced features and reliability, making it an ideal choice for cooling smaller spaces.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Cooling capacity : 1 Ton

: 1 Ton Energy efficiency : 4 Star Rating

: 4 Star Rating Compressor type : Fixed Speed

: Fixed Speed Special features : Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filter, Self-Diagnosis

: Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filter, Self-Diagnosis Model: 2023, Design - WFA412LN, White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Cooling: Turbo Cool feature ensures rapid temperature reduction. Fixed Speed Compressor: May result in less energy efficiency compared to inverter models. Enhanced Comfort: Humidity control and multiple fan modes provide customizable airflow options. Limited Cooling Capacity: Suitable for smaller spaces, may not be ideal for larger rooms or areas.

6) Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC ensures efficient cooling with its copper condenser and Turbo Cool technology, swiftly lowering temperatures. With humidity control and multiple fan modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), it offers personalized comfort settings. Hydrophilic Blue Fins enhance heat transfer efficiency while dust filters ensure clean air circulation. Its self-diagnosis feature identifies and resolves issues, simplifying maintenance. The 2023 model, WFB312LN, in a sleek white design, blends seamlessly with any decor. Despite being a 3-star rated appliance, it provides reliable cooling performance, making it a suitable choice for cooling smaller rooms or spaces effectively.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Cooling capacity : 1 Ton

: 1 Ton Energy efficiency : 3 Star Rating

: 3 Star Rating Compressor type : Fixed Speed

: Fixed Speed Special Features : Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis

: Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis Model: 2023, Design - WFB312LN, White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Cooling: Turbo Cool feature ensures rapid temperature reduction. Fixed Speed Compressor: May result in higher energy consumption compared to inverter models. Enhanced Comfort: Humidity control and multiple fan modes provide personalized cooling options. Limited Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating may lead to higher electricity bills over time compared to higher-rated models.

7) Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC delivers efficient cooling performance with its copper condenser and Turbo Cool technology, ensuring rapid temperature reduction. With humidity control, it maintains comfortable indoor moisture levels. The hydrophilic Blue Fins enhance heat transfer efficiency while dust filters ensure clean air circulation. Featuring self-diagnosis capability, it identifies and resolves issues for hassle-free maintenance. The 2023 model, WFA318LN, in a sleek white design, blends seamlessly with any decor. Despite its 3-star rating, it offers reliable cooling, making it an ideal choice for cooling mid-sized rooms effectively.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Cooling capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy efficiency : 3 Star Rating

: 3 Star Rating Compressor type : Fixed Speed

: Fixed Speed Special features : Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis

: Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis Model: 2023, Design - WFA318LN, White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Cooling: Turbo Cool feature ensures rapid temperature reduction. Fixed Speed Compressor: May lead to higher energy consumption compared to inverter models. Enhanced Comfort: Humidity control maintains optimal indoor moisture levels. Limited Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating may result in higher electricity bills over time compared to higher-rated models.

3 best features for you

Product Name Capacity Cooling Power Special Feature Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 Ton Turbo Mode Copper Condenser, Turbo Mode, 183 Vectra Pearl LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton Inverter 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Copper Condenser Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 Ton Fixed Speed Copper Condenser, Silver Deco Strip Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1 Ton Turbo Cool Humidity Control, Fan Modes, Hydrophilic Blue Fins Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1 Ton Turbo Cool Humidity Control, Fan Modes, Hydrophilic Blue Fins Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 Ton Turbo Cool Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins

Best value for money product

For the best value for money, the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC stands out. With its convertible 4-in-1 cooling, HD filter with anti-virus protection, and efficient copper build, it ensures long-term savings on energy bills and maintenance costs. Its advanced features like the dual inverter and anti-virus protection provide optimal cooling and healthier air quality, making it a worthwhile investment. Compared to other models, it offers a superior blend of energy efficiency, advanced technology, and durable build, making it the top choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality performance.

Best overall product

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC stands out as the best overall product with its efficient cooling capabilities and durable copper condenser. Featuring Turbo Mode, it ensures rapid temperature reduction, ideal for hot summers. Its sleek design, represented by the 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl in white, adds aesthetic appeal to any room. With reliable performance and essential features, this window AC offers optimal comfort and value, making it a top choice for cooling medium-sized spaces effectively.





How to buy the best windows AC on Amazon?

When buying window air conditioners in India, consider factors like room size, energy efficiency, and features. Measure your room to ensure the AC's capacity matches your needs. Check for star ratings for energy efficiency, with higher ratings indicating lower electricity consumption. Look for features like turbo mode, humidity control, and dust filters for enhanced comfort and air quality. Compare prices and warranties from reputable brands. Consider installation requirements and compatibility with your window type. Lastly, read reviews and seek recommendations to make an informed decision, ensuring you get the best window AC for your budget and requirements.

