Amazon Holi Sale: Upgrade to high performing split ACs at up to 44% discount, top 8 picks

The Amazon Holi Sale presents an enticing opportunity to upgrade your cooling solution with high-performing split ACs at unprecedented discounts of up to 44%. This annual sale extravaganza showcases a diverse array of split AC models from top-tier brands, offering consumers an unparalleled selection to cater to their specific requirements. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, advanced features, or sheer cooling power, the Amazon Holi Sale has something to offer for everyone. Amazon Holi Sale: Grab the best deals of the year and bring home a brand new split AC to beat the heat this summer.

With the promise of substantial savings and the convenience of doorstep delivery, there has never been a better time to invest in a split AC to beat the impending summer heat. With temperatures soaring and humidity levels rising, a reliable cooling system becomes indispensable. The range of split ACs featured in this sale combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design, ensuring efficient cooling performance while complementing your home decor. Whether you're seeking a compact unit for a small room or a powerful model to cool a larger space, the Amazon Holi Sale has you covered.

With top brands such as LG, Voltas and many more among the offerings, consumers have access to a wide range of options, each boasting its own set of features and specifications. From inverter technology for energy savings to intelligent cooling modes for personalized comfort, these split ACs are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern households. Hence, this is the perfect time to enter a greater comfort zone with the latest brand new split AC and make your living space more welcoming and pleasant for the upcoming season.

In this article, we have listed the top 8 split ACs that will be a perfect fit for you in terms of capacity, energy efficiency and cooling power. We hope this will help you make an informed decision.

1. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, providing variable-speed operation for energy savings. With adjustable cooling through remote control, it offers versatility to suit different cooling needs. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling performance with low maintenance, while features like anti-dust filter and anti-corrosive coating enhance durability. Stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range adds convenience, and environmental friendliness is ensured with R32 refrigerant gas. This model comes with a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand : Voltas

: Voltas Capacity : 1.4 Tons

: 1.4 Tons Cooling Power : 1.5 Kilowatts

: 1.5 Kilowatts Special Features : Remote Controlled, Dust Filter

: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Energy Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Wattage: 4600 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms May not be suitable for large rooms Variable-speed compressor for energy savings Higher initial investment compared to non-inverter models Stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range Installation may require professional assistance

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling performance with its variable-speed compressor, automatically adjusting power based on room temperature and heat load. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature allows operation in different tonnages for versatile cooling needs. With a capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 160 square feet, it ensures efficient cooling even in high ambient temperatures. The AC is equipped with Golden Fin evaporator coils for better corrosion resistance and enhanced durability. With stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range and hidden LED display for a sleek look, this AC provides convenience and style along with performance.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand : Lloyd

: Lloyd Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power : 4.75 Kilowatts

: 4.75 Kilowatts Special Features : 5-in-1 Convertible, Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

: 5-in-1 Convertible, Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Wattage: 1565 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 convertible feature for versatile cooling May not be suitable for larger rooms Anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters for clean air circulation Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models Stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range Installation may require professional assistance

3. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC provides efficient cooling for small-sized rooms up to 100 square feet. With a non-inverter compressor and Power Chill operation, it ensures quick cooling even in hot conditions. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance while requiring low maintenance. This AC features Coanda airflow for uniform cooling across the room and comes equipped with a PM 2.5 filter for air purification. With a 3-star energy efficiency rating and environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant gas, it offers both energy savings and eco-friendliness.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC:

Brand : Daikin

: Daikin Capacity : 0.8 Tons

: 0.8 Tons Cooling Power: 2.8 Kilowatts

2.8 Kilowatts Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter

Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter Wattage: ‎709 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick cooling with Power Chill operation Limited special features compared to inverter models Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating Fixed speed compressor may consume more power compared to inverter models Low maintenance copper condenser coil

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers advanced cooling technology with its Wi-Fi-enabled smart features. Equipped with the MirAie app and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it allows seamless control and monitoring of temperature settings, modes, and status. Its 7-in-1 convertible modes, including True AI mode, optimize cooling performance based on room temperature and forecast, saving energy by adjusting cooling capacity. With a 5-star energy rating and an ISEER of 5.10, it ensures efficient operation while providing powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms. The PM 0.1 filter ensures clean air by removing ultra-fine particles, while the copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance and durability.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Brand : Panasonic

: Panasonic Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 17400 British Thermal Units

17400 British Thermal Units Special Features: Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Enabled, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible Modes with True AI Mode, Voice Control with Alexa and Google

Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Enabled, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible Modes with True AI Mode, Voice Control with Alexa and Google Wattage:1290 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wi-Fi-enabled smart features for remote control Higher initial investment compared to non-smart models 7-in-1 convertible modes with True AI for optimized cooling Requires stable Wi-Fi connection for smart features to function PM 0.1 filter for clean air purification Installation may require professional assistance

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is a powerful cooling solution equipped with advanced features for enhanced comfort. Its variable-speed compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring energy-efficient operation. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, users can flexibly adjust cooling capacity according to their needs. The copper condenser coil with Ocean Black Protection ensures durability and uninterrupted cooling performance. Special features like HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection and Gold Fin+ coating enhance air quality and increase longevity.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Brand : LG

: LG Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 1.28 Kilowatts

1.28 Kilowatts Special Features : Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

: Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Wattage: ‎1284 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual Inverter compressor for energy efficiency Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for flexible operation May require professional installation HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for improved air quality Requires stable electricity supply for optimal performance

6. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is engineered for optimal cooling performance and energy efficiency. Its patented inverter Swing compressor ensures high energy efficiency, while Dew Clean Technology guarantees healthy air circulation. With a capacity suitable for small-sized rooms, it delivers efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil. The PM 2.5 filter enhances air quality by removing fine particles, and the Triple Display provides convenient monitoring of settings. Coanda Airflow ensures even distribution of cool air throughout the room, while the High Ambient Operation feature allows operation in temperatures up to 52 degrees.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand : Daikin

: Daikin Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 17100 British Thermal Units

17100 British Thermal Units Special Features: Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter

Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter Wattage:966.47 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Patented inverter Swing compressor for energy efficiency May not be suitable for large rooms Dew Clean Technology for healthy air circulation Limited special features compared to higher-end models Coanda Airflow for even cooling distribution Installation may require professional assistance

7. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC TS-Q18JNXE3

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is made to cool medium-sized rooms really well. Its special compressor changes how hard it works based on how hot it is, which saves energy. With the AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, you can change how cool it gets to fit what you need. The copper coil inside it is protected from rust and damage, so it lasts longer and keeps working smoothly. It also has a special filter that cleans the air, getting rid of germs and viruses. Plus, it has extra features like Silent Mode, Auto Clean, and Fast Cooling to make it even more convenient and comfortable.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC TS-Q18JNXE3:

Brand : LG

: LG Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power : 18000 British Thermal Units

: 18000 British Thermal Units Special Features: Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Wattage:1482 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual Inverter compressor for energy efficiency May not be suitable for large rooms AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for flexible operation Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for improved air quality Installation may require professional assistance

8. Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is perfect for cooling medium-sized rooms efficiently. It adjusts its power based on how hot it is, which helps save electricity. You can change its settings using the remote control, and it has different modes for cooling. It's very energy efficient, so it won't cost a lot to run. This is one of the best ACs with special features like filters to keep the air clean, and it can even work when it's really hot outside. It spreads the cool air around the room evenly and cools down quickly. It's easy to use and doesn't make a lot of noise. Plus, it's good for the environment. And if anything goes wrong, it's covered by a warranty for several years.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand : Lloyd

: Lloyd Capacity : 1.2 Tons

: 1.2 Tons Cooling Power: 4.2 Kilowatts

4.2 Kilowatts Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter, PM 2.5 Filter, 5-in-1 Convertible, 4 Way Air Swing, Turbo Cool, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display

Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter, PM 2.5 Filter, 5-in-1 Convertible, 4 Way Air Swing, Turbo Cool, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display Wattage:‎1030 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stabilizer-free operation Hidden LED display may be inconvenient for some users Turbo Cool for quick cooling Requires stable power supply for optimal performance Versatile with 5-in-1 convertible mode Installation may require professional assistance Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Wattage Special Features Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.4 Tons 4600 W Variable-speed compressor, Dust Filter, Remote Controlled Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1565 W 5-in-1 Convertible, Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC 0.8 Tons 709 W Quick cooling with Power Chill operation, Energy-efficient, Low maintenance copper condenser coil Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1290 W Wi-Fi Enabled, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible Modes with True AI Mode LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1284 W Dual Inverter compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 966.47 W Patented inverter Swing compressor, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1482 W Dual Inverter compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.2 Tons 1030 W Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter, PM 2.5 Filter, 5-in-1 Convertible

Best value for money

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC stands out as the best value for money option among the listed choices. Despite its smaller size, it delivers rapid cooling with its Power Chill feature, ensuring instant relief from heat. Its energy-efficient design helps save on electricity bills while maintaining optimal performance. Moreover, the inclusion of a low maintenance copper condenser coil enhances its durability, ensuring long-term reliability without frequent upkeep costs. Overall, this AC strikes a perfect balance between performance, efficiency, and affordability, making it a cost-effective choice for cooling smaller spaces and maximizing value for the user.

Best overall product

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC earns its title as the best overall product through a blend of versatile features, efficient cooling, and a trusted brand reputation. Its variable-speed compressor and remote-controlled adjustable cooling provide personalized comfort with energy-saving benefits. Additionally, the inclusion of a dust filter enhances air quality, promoting healthier indoor environments. With a robust build quality ensuring long-term durability, the Voltas AC strikes an optimal balance between performance, features, and value. This makes it the preferred choice for discerning consumers seeking reliability and effectiveness in their cooling solutions.

How to find the best split AC

When searching for the best split AC, consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, special features, and brand reputation. Determine the appropriate capacity based on your room size, opt for models with high energy efficiency ratings to save on electricity bills, and look for special features like inverter technology, air purification filters, and smart connectivity for added convenience. Additionally, read reviews, compare prices, and choose reputable brands known for quality and reliability to ensure a satisfactory purchase experience.

