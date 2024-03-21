 Amazon Holi Sale: Upgrade to high performing split ACs at up to 44% discount, top 8 picks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Amazon Holi Sale: Upgrade to high performing split ACs at up to 44% discount, top 8 picks

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Mar 21, 2024 05:56 PM IST

Amazon Holi Sale offers a wide selection of split AC models from top brands, giving you the opportunity to choose one that best fits your needs.

The Amazon Holi Sale presents an enticing opportunity to upgrade your cooling solution with high-performing split ACs at unprecedented discounts of up to 44%. This annual sale extravaganza showcases a diverse array of split AC models from top-tier brands, offering consumers an unparalleled selection to cater to their specific requirements. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, advanced features, or sheer cooling power, the Amazon Holi Sale has something to offer for everyone.

Amazon Holi Sale: Grab the best deals of the year and bring home a brand new split AC to beat the heat this summer.
Amazon Holi Sale: Grab the best deals of the year and bring home a brand new split AC to beat the heat this summer.

With the promise of substantial savings and the convenience of doorstep delivery, there has never been a better time to invest in a split AC to beat the impending summer heat. With temperatures soaring and humidity levels rising, a reliable cooling system becomes indispensable. The range of split ACs featured in this sale combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design, ensuring efficient cooling performance while complementing your home decor. Whether you're seeking a compact unit for a small room or a powerful model to cool a larger space, the Amazon Holi Sale has you covered.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With top brands such as LG, Voltas and many more among the offerings, consumers have access to a wide range of options, each boasting its own set of features and specifications. From inverter technology for energy savings to intelligent cooling modes for personalized comfort, these split ACs are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern households. Hence, this is the perfect time to enter a greater comfort zone with the latest brand new split AC and make your living space more welcoming and pleasant for the upcoming season.

In this article, we have listed the top 8 split ACs that will be a perfect fit for you in terms of capacity, energy efficiency and cooling power. We hope this will help you make an informed decision.

1. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRJ7N92P

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, providing variable-speed operation for energy savings. With adjustable cooling through remote control, it offers versatility to suit different cooling needs. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling performance with low maintenance, while features like anti-dust filter and anti-corrosive coating enhance durability. Stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range adds convenience, and environmental friendliness is ensured with R32 refrigerant gas. This model comes with a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Capacity: 1.4 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 1.5 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter
  • Energy Rating:3 Star
  • Wattage: 4600 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient cooling for medium-sized roomsMay not be suitable for large rooms
Variable-speed compressor for energy savingsHigher initial investment compared to non-inverter models
Stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage rangeInstallation may require professional assistance

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0CCY3HLCV

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling performance with its variable-speed compressor, automatically adjusting power based on room temperature and heat load. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature allows operation in different tonnages for versatile cooling needs. With a capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 160 square feet, it ensures efficient cooling even in high ambient temperatures. The AC is equipped with Golden Fin evaporator coils for better corrosion resistance and enhanced durability. With stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range and hidden LED display for a sleek look, this AC provides convenience and style along with performance.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

  • Brand: Lloyd
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 4.75 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: 5-in-1 Convertible, Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
  • Wattage: 1565 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
5-in-1 convertible feature for versatile coolingMay not be suitable for larger rooms
Anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters for clean air circulationHigher initial cost compared to non-inverter models
Stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage rangeInstallation may require professional assistance

3. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

B09R4SF5SP

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC provides efficient cooling for small-sized rooms up to 100 square feet. With a non-inverter compressor and Power Chill operation, it ensures quick cooling even in hot conditions. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance while requiring low maintenance. This AC features Coanda airflow for uniform cooling across the room and comes equipped with a PM 2.5 filter for air purification. With a 3-star energy efficiency rating and environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant gas, it offers both energy savings and eco-friendliness.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC:

  • Brand: Daikin
  • Capacity: 0.8 Tons
  • Cooling Power:2.8 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter
  • Wattage: ‎709 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Quick cooling with Power Chill operationLimited special features compared to inverter models
Energy-efficient with a 3-star ratingFixed speed compressor may consume more power compared to inverter models
Low maintenance copper condenser coil 

Also Read: Best ACs: Top 9 recommendations to stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest summer days

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

B0CSCWVKGK

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers advanced cooling technology with its Wi-Fi-enabled smart features. Equipped with the MirAie app and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it allows seamless control and monitoring of temperature settings, modes, and status. Its 7-in-1 convertible modes, including True AI mode, optimize cooling performance based on room temperature and forecast, saving energy by adjusting cooling capacity. With a 5-star energy rating and an ISEER of 5.10, it ensures efficient operation while providing powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms. The PM 0.1 filter ensures clean air by removing ultra-fine particles, while the copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance and durability.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

  • Brand: Panasonic
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 17400 British Thermal Units
  • Special Features: Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Enabled, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible Modes with True AI Mode, Voice Control with Alexa and Google
  • Wattage:1290 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Wi-Fi-enabled smart features for remote controlHigher initial investment compared to non-smart models
7-in-1 convertible modes with True AI for optimized coolingRequires stable Wi-Fi connection for smart features to function
PM 0.1 filter for clean air purificationInstallation may require professional assistance

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

B0CQHQZZVC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is a powerful cooling solution equipped with advanced features for enhanced comfort. Its variable-speed compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring energy-efficient operation. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, users can flexibly adjust cooling capacity according to their needs. The copper condenser coil with Ocean Black Protection ensures durability and uninterrupted cooling performance. Special features like HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection and Gold Fin+ coating enhance air quality and increase longevity.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

  • Brand: LG
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 1.28 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
  • Wattage: ‎1284 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Dual Inverter compressor for energy efficiencyHigher initial cost compared to non-inverter models
AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for flexible operationMay require professional installation
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for improved air qualityRequires stable electricity supply for optimal performance

6. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BK1KS6ZD

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is engineered for optimal cooling performance and energy efficiency. Its patented inverter Swing compressor ensures high energy efficiency, while Dew Clean Technology guarantees healthy air circulation. With a capacity suitable for small-sized rooms, it delivers efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil. The PM 2.5 filter enhances air quality by removing fine particles, and the Triple Display provides convenient monitoring of settings. Coanda Airflow ensures even distribution of cool air throughout the room, while the High Ambient Operation feature allows operation in temperatures up to 52 degrees.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

  • Brand: Daikin
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 17100 British Thermal Units
  • Special Features: Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter
  • Wattage:966.47 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Patented inverter Swing compressor for energy efficiencyMay not be suitable for large rooms
Dew Clean Technology for healthy air circulationLimited special features compared to higher-end models
Coanda Airflow for even cooling distributionInstallation may require professional assistance

7. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC TS-Q18JNXE3

B0CSDKZTP7

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is made to cool medium-sized rooms really well. Its special compressor changes how hard it works based on how hot it is, which saves energy. With the AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, you can change how cool it gets to fit what you need. The copper coil inside it is protected from rust and damage, so it lasts longer and keeps working smoothly. It also has a special filter that cleans the air, getting rid of germs and viruses. Plus, it has extra features like Silent Mode, Auto Clean, and Fast Cooling to make it even more convenient and comfortable.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC TS-Q18JNXE3:

  • Brand: LG
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 18000 British Thermal Units
  • Special Features: Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
  • Wattage:1482 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Dual Inverter compressor for energy efficiencyMay not be suitable for large rooms
AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for flexible operationHigher initial cost compared to non-inverter models
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for improved air qualityInstallation may require professional assistance

8. Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0CJF2XT8L

The Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is perfect for cooling medium-sized rooms efficiently. It adjusts its power based on how hot it is, which helps save electricity. You can change its settings using the remote control, and it has different modes for cooling. It's very energy efficient, so it won't cost a lot to run. This is one of the best ACs with special features like filters to keep the air clean, and it can even work when it's really hot outside. It spreads the cool air around the room evenly and cools down quickly. It's easy to use and doesn't make a lot of noise. Plus, it's good for the environment. And if anything goes wrong, it's covered by a warranty for several years.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

  • Brand: Lloyd
  • Capacity: 1.2 Tons
  • Cooling Power:4.2 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter, PM 2.5 Filter, 5-in-1 Convertible, 4 Way Air Swing, Turbo Cool, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display
  • Wattage:‎1030 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stabilizer-free operationHidden LED display may be inconvenient for some users
Turbo Cool for quick coolingRequires stable power supply for optimal performance
Versatile with 5-in-1 convertible modeInstallation may require professional assistance
Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air 

Also Read: Best air conditioners under 45000: Top 9 picks for efficient cooling during peak summer days

Best 3 features for you

Product NameCapacityWattageSpecial Features
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC1.4 Tons4600 WVariable-speed compressor, Dust Filter, Remote Controlled
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons1565 W5-in-1 Convertible, Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC0.8 Tons709 WQuick cooling with Power Chill operation, Energy-efficient, Low maintenance copper condenser coil
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons1290 WWi-Fi Enabled, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible Modes with True AI Mode
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons1284 WDual Inverter compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons966.47 WPatented inverter Swing compressor, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons1482 WDual Inverter compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1.2 Tons1030 WGolden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter, PM 2.5 Filter, 5-in-1 Convertible

Best value for money

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC stands out as the best value for money option among the listed choices. Despite its smaller size, it delivers rapid cooling with its Power Chill feature, ensuring instant relief from heat. Its energy-efficient design helps save on electricity bills while maintaining optimal performance. Moreover, the inclusion of a low maintenance copper condenser coil enhances its durability, ensuring long-term reliability without frequent upkeep costs. Overall, this AC strikes a perfect balance between performance, efficiency, and affordability, making it a cost-effective choice for cooling smaller spaces and maximizing value for the user.

Best overall product

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC earns its title as the best overall product through a blend of versatile features, efficient cooling, and a trusted brand reputation. Its variable-speed compressor and remote-controlled adjustable cooling provide personalized comfort with energy-saving benefits. Additionally, the inclusion of a dust filter enhances air quality, promoting healthier indoor environments. With a robust build quality ensuring long-term durability, the Voltas AC strikes an optimal balance between performance, features, and value. This makes it the preferred choice for discerning consumers seeking reliability and effectiveness in their cooling solutions.

How to find the best split AC

When searching for the best split AC, consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, special features, and brand reputation. Determine the appropriate capacity based on your room size, opt for models with high energy efficiency ratings to save on electricity bills, and look for special features like inverter technology, air purification filters, and smart connectivity for added convenience. Additionally, read reviews, compare prices, and choose reputable brands known for quality and reliability to ensure a satisfactory purchase experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aishwarya Faraswal

    I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in diverse domains including entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I hold a master's degree in English from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and I am deeply passionate about literature, dancing, and cooking.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On