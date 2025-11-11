Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest: Minimum 30% off the kitchen cleaning essentials including air purifiers and more

Iqbal
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 09:00 am IST

The Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest brings smart cleaning appliances at special prices. Keep your kitchen spotless, fresh and organised with trusted brands.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Little Green, Carpet Cleaner, Portable Spot Cleaner & Stain Remover for Carpets, Stairs & Car, Sofa Cleaner

₹7,990

Amazon
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty

₹6,299

Amazon
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

₹17,999

Amazon
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home

₹25,199

Amazon
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2

₹8,397

Amazon
Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Double Baffle Filter, Push Button, Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor,1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure

₹5,599

Amazon
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)

₹2,999

Amazon
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)

₹4,195

Amazon
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

₹8,999

Amazon
Eureka Forbes SmartClean, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Bin (65 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control

₹34,999

Amazon
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

₹24,999

Amazon
NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible

₹49,990

Amazon
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 400W Brushless Motor, 25 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacuuming, Red

₹14,599

Amazon
AMERICAN MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx

₹8,879

Amazon
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

₹4,998

Amazon
AGARO Royal Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom,True HEPA Filter H13, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Purification, CADR 300 m³/hr

₹6,999

Amazon
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White

₹12,498

Amazon
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

₹8,499

Amazon
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | 200 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal |4-Layer True HEPA H13 Filter | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | Smart App & Voice Control | Quiet Night Mode

₹6,790

Amazon
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home | 3rd Gen - Type-C Cable | Plasma Ions Function | H13 True HEPA Filter with Activated Carbon | Aromatherapy Function (Black)

₹2,455

Amazon
WINIX 5500-2 Air Purifier for Home Large Room Up to 1881 Ft² in 1 Hr, True HEPA, High Deodorization Carbon Filter and Auto Mode, Captures Pet Allergies, Smoke, 2 YEAR WARRANTY

₹14,999

Amazon
Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home |True HEPA H13 Filter & Real-time AQI Indicator |1.5-2 Yrs Filter Life* | Removes 99.97% PM2.5, Dust, Allergens, Bacteria & Pollen| Covers up to 365 Sq.Ft

₹7,999

Amazon
Kinsco Genuine Aqua Laser 15 Litre RO + Uv + UF + TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for home office

₹3,999

Amazon
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| 2.5 Year No Service Cost- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

₹15,212

Amazon
Aquaguard Marvel NXT Active Copper RO+UV+UF + 1 Free Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | 10-Stage RO Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources

₹9,999

Amazon
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

₹14,999

Amazon
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

₹6,299

Amazon
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

₹7,999

Amazon
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

₹11,499

Amazon
Faber Neutron Pro Ro + Uv + Mat +Copper Guard + Ph Enhancer, 10 Liter, Suitable Upto 2500 Tds

₹9,190

Amazon
Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

₹11,999

Amazon
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

₹13,950

Amazon
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black

₹9,990

Amazon
The Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest celebrates spotless spaces and smart cleaning solutions for every home. Designed for those who value cleanliness and efficiency, this fest features exclusive discounts on the latest vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, air purifiers, and kitchen chimneys. Each appliance offers advanced technology, powerful performance, and convenience for daily use. From purifying the air you breathe to keeping your kitchen free from grease and odour, every product ensures freshness all around. It’s the ideal time to explore reliable brands and modern designs that make your kitchen not just functional but also beautifully maintained. The Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest is all about simplifying life and elevating your home’s hygiene with innovative solutions that truly deliver.

Enjoy the Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest with top deals on kitchen cleaning essentials.
Enjoy the Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest with top deals on kitchen cleaning essentials.

Best vacuum cleaners: Up to 75% off

At the Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest, discover vacuum cleaners that make daily cleaning faster and more efficient. Designed for spotless results, these devices tackle dust, crumbs, and pet hair from every corner of your kitchen and beyond. Choose from compact handheld options for quick clean-ups or powerful upright models for deep cleaning floors and carpets. Many come with multi-surface attachments, advanced suction, and filtration systems that trap fine particles for cleaner air. Cordless designs add convenience, allowing easy movement around tight spaces. These vacuum cleaners are crafted to save time and effort, helping you maintain a fresh, hygienic kitchen all week long. With exciting festive discounts, you can upgrade your cleaning routine and enjoy premium features without stretching your budget.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Best air Purifiers: Up to 60% off

Breathe cleaner and fresher air during the Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest with air purifiers built to handle indoor pollutants and cooking odours. These purifiers filter out dust, smoke, allergens, and fine particles that build up in busy kitchens. Equipped with advanced HEPA filters and activated carbon layers, they effectively reduce harmful elements while keeping your kitchen and dining areas odour-free. Compact yet powerful, they blend easily into modern homes and run quietly, maintaining a peaceful environment. Some models come with smart sensors that automatically adjust purification levels to suit air quality in real time. With energy-efficient designs and easy filter replacements, these air purifiers are perfect for maintaining a healthy home atmosphere.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Best water Purifiers: Up to 80% off

Ensure every glass of water you drink is pure and safe during the Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest. Modern water purifiers come equipped with multi-stage purification systems that remove bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities. Choose from RO, UV, or UF technologies that provide crystal-clear drinking water while retaining essential minerals. Sleek designs fit neatly into any kitchen, offering convenience and reliability for everyday use. Some models also feature smart indicators for filter changes and tank-level alerts, ensuring uninterrupted supply. Energy-efficient operation and durable construction make them a long-term investment for your family’s health. During this special fest, explore a range of top-rated purifiers from trusted brands at attractive discounts.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Best kitchen chimneys: Up to 65% off

Keep your kitchen fresh, smoke-free, and odour-free during the Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest with stylish and efficient kitchen chimneys. Designed to remove oil fumes, steam, and airborne grease, these appliances help maintain clean walls and spotless tiles. With powerful suction capacities, auto-clean functions, and sleek designs, today’s kitchen chimneys combine performance with elegance. Many models feature touch controls, motion sensors, and energy-saving LED lights that enhance both convenience and style. The stainless-steel filters or filterless technology ensure low maintenance and long-lasting performance. A good chimney not only protects your kitchen interiors but also keeps the air around you fresh while cooking. During this festive event, you can find premium chimneys at attractive prices, making it the ideal time to upgrade your kitchen. Enjoy effortless cooking, reduced smoke, and a cleaner environment with the advanced technology of modern chimneys at the Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest.

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

  • What should I look for in a vacuum cleaner?

    Check suction power, dust capacity, attachments, and cord length for convenience and better cleaning performance.

  • Can I use these vacuum cleaners for both wet and dry cleaning?

    Many models support both wet and dry cleaning. Check the product details before buying.

  • How do air purifiers help in the kitchen?

    Air purifiers remove smoke, cooking odours, and airborne particles, keeping indoor air clean and breathable.

  • How often should I change air purifier filters?

    It depends on usage and model type. Typically, filters need replacement every 6 to 12 months.

  • Is installation support available for water purifiers?

    Yes, most brands provide free or affordable installation through authorised service partners.

  • How often should I clean a kitchen chimney?

    Auto-clean models need less maintenance, but manual chimneys should be cleaned every 2 to 3 weeks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

