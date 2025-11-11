Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest: Minimum 30% off the kitchen cleaning essentials including air purifiers and more
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 09:00 am IST
The Amazon Kitchen Cleaning Fest brings smart cleaning appliances at special prices. Keep your kitchen spotless, fresh and organised with trusted brands.
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Little Green, Carpet Cleaner, Portable Spot Cleaner & Stain Remover for Carpets, Stairs & Car, Sofa Cleaner
₹7,990
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty
₹6,299
|
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
₹17,999
|
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home
₹25,199
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2
₹8,397
|
Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Double Baffle Filter, Push Button, Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor,1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure
₹5,599
|
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)
₹2,999
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)
₹4,195
|
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty
₹8,999
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Bin (65 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control
₹34,999
|
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White
₹24,999
|
NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible
₹49,990
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 400W Brushless Motor, 25 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacuuming, Red
₹14,599
|
AMERICAN MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx
₹8,879
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
₹4,998
|
AGARO Royal Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom,True HEPA Filter H13, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Purification, CADR 300 m³/hr
₹6,999
|
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White
₹12,498
|
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms
₹8,499
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | 200 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal |4-Layer True HEPA H13 Filter | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | Smart App & Voice Control | Quiet Night Mode
₹6,790
|
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home | 3rd Gen - Type-C Cable | Plasma Ions Function | H13 True HEPA Filter with Activated Carbon | Aromatherapy Function (Black)
₹2,455
|
WINIX 5500-2 Air Purifier for Home Large Room Up to 1881 Ft² in 1 Hr, True HEPA, High Deodorization Carbon Filter and Auto Mode, Captures Pet Allergies, Smoke, 2 YEAR WARRANTY
₹14,999
|
Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home |True HEPA H13 Filter & Real-time AQI Indicator |1.5-2 Yrs Filter Life* | Removes 99.97% PM2.5, Dust, Allergens, Bacteria & Pollen| Covers up to 365 Sq.Ft
₹7,999
|
Kinsco Genuine Aqua Laser 15 Litre RO + Uv + UF + TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for home office
₹3,999
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| 2.5 Year No Service Cost- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|
₹15,212
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT Active Copper RO+UV+UF + 1 Free Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | 10-Stage RO Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources
₹9,999
|
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
₹14,999
|
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
₹6,299
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers
₹7,999
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
₹11,499
|
Faber Neutron Pro Ro + Uv + Mat +Copper Guard + Ph Enhancer, 10 Liter, Suitable Upto 2500 Tds
₹9,190
|
Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)
₹11,999
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control
₹13,950
|
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black
₹9,990
|
