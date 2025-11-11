Amazon Laptop Days sale ends today: Laptops from top brands are up to 30% off
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:58 am IST
Save up to 30% on HP, Lenovo, Dell, and more. Check out the best deals on laptops before they're gone.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
|
₹47,200
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹33,938
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/AI PC/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV00B3IN View Details
|
₹114,990
|
|
|
Dell Vostro, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, 1.66Kg, 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, Intel UHD Graphics Laptop View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹57,999
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16, 16 FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED,Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-SH1952WS View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
Dell DB14255, R5-340 AI Processor, 16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD, FHD Plus 14/35.56 cm, Win11+MSO 2024, Ice Blue, 1.52 Kg, 300 Nits IPS Display, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit+FPS Keyboard AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹68,490
|
|
|
HP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook S14, Smartchoice, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD+ 14, Windows 11, Office 2024, M365 Basic (1Year), Cool Silver, 1.4Kg, M3407KA-SF048WS, 50Tops,Metallic Design, Copilot AI PC View Details
|
₹87,990
|
|
View More Products