Amazon Laptop Days sale ends today: Laptops from top brands are up to 30% off

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin and light laptop featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with 8 cores and Turbo speeds up to 4.4 GHz. It supports 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for fast multitasking and ample storage.

The 15.6-inch FHD display features an anti-glare coating, and the laptop offers up to 7.6 hours of battery life, with rapid charging. It includes a backlit keyboard, a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6, and Dolby Audio speakers, making it suitable for productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 8 cores, up to 4.4 GHz Capacity 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (soldered) Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), TN, 250 nits, Anti-glare Battery 47Wh

The Acer Aspire Lite is a premium thin and light laptop powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz. It provides 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for smooth day-to-day tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen boasts narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and multiple USB ports, combined with a metal body and 36Wh battery for portable performance in a sleek design.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, up to 4.5 GHz Turbo Capacity 8GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio Battery 36Wh

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with speeds up to 4.1 GHz and integrated Radeon graphics, designed for efficient everyday computing. It packs 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

The 14-inch FHD display with 250 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate offers clear, anti-glare visuals. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 and Office Home 2024, equipped with a chiclet keyboard and weighs just 1.38 kg for portability.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, up to 4.1 GHz Capacity 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD Display 14" FHD (1920x1080), 250 nits, Anti-glare

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is a powerful premium laptop equipped with the AI-enabled Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, providing up to 5.1 GHz turbo speeds across 16 cores and 22 threads. It boasts 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

The 14" WUXGA OLED display delivers vibrant imagery with Dolby Vision and 400 nits brightness. Audio is enhanced with Dolby Atmos. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and features a rapid charge 65Wh battery in a slim 1.49 cm, 1.39 kg aluminium design.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, up to 5.1 GHz, 16 cores Capacity 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, Dolby Vision Battery 65Wh, Rapid Charge Boost

The Dell Vostro 15.6-inch laptop features the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U with up to 4.5 GHz Turbo speeds, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its Full HD display runs at 120Hz with anti-glare coating and narrow bezels.

It has an integrated Intel UHD Graphics card, spill-resistant keyboard, and multiple connectivity ports including HDMI and USB Type-C. The device runs Windows 11 Home with Office pre-installed, ideal for professional productivity.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, up to 4.5 GHz Capacity 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 120Hz, Anti-glare, Narrow Border

The Acer Aspire Go 14 is a premium AI-powered laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor boasting up to 4.5 GHz speeds across 14 cores. It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM (upgradable to 32GB) and a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD.

The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers wide viewing angles and 1920x1200 resolution. It features a backlit keyboard, an HD camera with a noise-cancelling microphone, and multiple USB ports for versatile connectivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, up to 4.5 GHz, 14 cores Memory 16GB DDR5 RAM (upgradable) Storage 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD Display 14" WUXGA IPS (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio

The ASUS Vivobook 16 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with up to 4.6 GHz turbo speeds, featuring 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Its 16-inch FHD OLED display offers 300 nits brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering vivid visuals. The laptop includes a backlit chiclet keyboard and integrated Intel UHD graphics, running Windows 11 Home with Microsoft 365 Basic pre-installed.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H, up to 4.6 GHz Capacity 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 16" FHD OLED (1920x1200), 300 nits

The Dell DB14255 is an AI-powered laptop with the AMD Ryzen 5 3400 AI processor delivering up to 4.8 GHz speeds, equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch FHD+ IPS display offers 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare coating. It features AMD Radeon graphics, a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader, and multiple ports, including USB Type-C and HDMI. It runs Windows 11 Home with Office Home & Student 2024 pre-installed.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3400 AI, up to 4.8 GHz Capacity 16GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" FHD+ IPS (300 nits), Anti-glare

The HP 15 features the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with up to 4.5 GHz turbo, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Its 15.6" Full HD IPS display offers anti-glare coating and 300 nits brightness. It includes Intel Arc graphics, a True Vision 1080p FHD camera with shutter, dual speakers, backlit keyboard, and multiple USB and HDMI ports. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, up to 4.5 GHz Capacity 16GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 300 nits, Anti-glare Battery 41Wh, fast charging support

The ASUS Vivobook S14 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with up to 5.0 GHz boost and 50 TOPS AI performance. It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM with 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The 14-inch FHD+ OLED display features anti-glare coating, 300 nits brightness, and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop has a backlit keyboard with a Copilot AI key, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and numerous USB ports, making it ideal for AI-driven productivity.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, up to 5.0 GHz, 50 TOPS Capacity 16GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14" FHD+ OLED (1920x1200), 300 nits, Anti-glare Battery 70Wh, 65W Type-C power adapter

