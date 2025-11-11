Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Amazon Laptop Days sale ends today: Laptops from top brands are up to 30% off

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:58 am IST

Save up to 30% on HP, Lenovo, Dell, and more. Check out the best deals on laptops before they're gone.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹47,200

Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,938

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Mixed Black, 1.38 kg, E1404FA-NK3325WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/AI PC/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV00B3IN View Details checkDetails

₹114,990

Dell Vostro, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, 1.66Kg, 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, Intel UHD Graphics Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹57,999

ASUS Vivobook 16, 16 FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED,Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.88 kg),X1605VA-SH1952WS View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

Dell DB14255, R5-340 AI Processor, 16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD, FHD Plus 14/35.56 cm, Win11+MSO 2024, Ice Blue, 1.52 Kg, 300 Nits IPS Display, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit+FPS Keyboard AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,490

HP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

ASUS Vivobook S14, Smartchoice, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD+ 14, Windows 11, Office 2024, M365 Basic (1Year), Cool Silver, 1.4Kg, M3407KA-SF048WS, 50Tops,Metallic Design, Copilot AI PC View Details checkDetails

₹87,990

Amazon's massive Laptop Days sale is officially ending tonight! This is your final chance to score significant savings, up to 40% off high-performance machines from top brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer.

Grab the top laptop deals at Amazon now

The clock is ticking, and the best deals are selling out fast. To help you maximise these final hours, we've compiled a definitive list of the absolute best laptop deals available in the sale right now. Don't wait—these prices vanish at midnight!

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin and light laptop featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with 8 cores and Turbo speeds up to 4.4 GHz. It supports 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for fast multitasking and ample storage.

The 15.6-inch FHD display features an anti-glare coating, and the laptop offers up to 7.6 hours of battery life, with rapid charging. It includes a backlit keyboard, a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6, and Dolby Audio speakers, making it suitable for productivity and entertainment.

Specifications

Processor
12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 8 cores, up to 4.4 GHz
Capacity
16GB LPDDR5 RAM (soldered)
Display
15.6" FHD (1920x1080), TN, 250 nits, Anti-glare
Battery
47Wh
The Acer Aspire Lite is a premium thin and light laptop powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz. It provides 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for smooth day-to-day tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen boasts narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and multiple USB ports, combined with a metal body and 36Wh battery for portable performance in a sleek design.

Specifications

Processor
13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, up to 4.5 GHz Turbo
Capacity
8GB DDR4 RAM
Storage
512GB NVMe SSD
Display
15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio
Battery
36Wh
The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with speeds up to 4.1 GHz and integrated Radeon graphics, designed for efficient everyday computing. It packs 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

The 14-inch FHD display with 250 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate offers clear, anti-glare visuals. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 and Office Home 2024, equipped with a chiclet keyboard and weighs just 1.38 kg for portability.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, up to 4.1 GHz
Capacity
8GB LPDDR5 RAM
Storage
512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
Display
14" FHD (1920x1080), 250 nits, Anti-glare
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is a powerful premium laptop equipped with the AI-enabled Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, providing up to 5.1 GHz turbo speeds across 16 cores and 22 threads. It boasts 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

The 14" WUXGA OLED display delivers vibrant imagery with Dolby Vision and 400 nits brightness. Audio is enhanced with Dolby Atmos. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and features a rapid charge 65Wh battery in a slim 1.49 cm, 1.39 kg aluminium design.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, up to 5.1 GHz, 16 cores
Capacity
32GB LPDDR5x RAM
Storage
1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Display
14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, Dolby Vision
Battery
65Wh, Rapid Charge Boost
The Dell Vostro 15.6-inch laptop features the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U with up to 4.5 GHz Turbo speeds, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its Full HD display runs at 120Hz with anti-glare coating and narrow bezels.

It has an integrated Intel UHD Graphics card, spill-resistant keyboard, and multiple connectivity ports including HDMI and USB Type-C. The device runs Windows 11 Home with Office pre-installed, ideal for professional productivity.

Specifications

Processor
13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, up to 4.5 GHz
Capacity
16GB DDR4 RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD, 120Hz, Anti-glare, Narrow Border
The Acer Aspire Go 14 is a premium AI-powered laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor boasting up to 4.5 GHz speeds across 14 cores. It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM (upgradable to 32GB) and a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD.

The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers wide viewing angles and 1920x1200 resolution. It features a backlit keyboard, an HD camera with a noise-cancelling microphone, and multiple USB ports for versatile connectivity.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, up to 4.5 GHz, 14 cores
Memory
16GB DDR5 RAM (upgradable)
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD
Display
14" WUXGA IPS (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio
The ASUS Vivobook 16 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with up to 4.6 GHz turbo speeds, featuring 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Its 16-inch FHD OLED display offers 300 nits brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering vivid visuals. The laptop includes a backlit chiclet keyboard and integrated Intel UHD graphics, running Windows 11 Home with Microsoft 365 Basic pre-installed.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H, up to 4.6 GHz
Capacity
16GB DDR4 RAM
Storage
512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Display
16" FHD OLED (1920x1200), 300 nits
The Dell DB14255 is an AI-powered laptop with the AMD Ryzen 5 3400 AI processor delivering up to 4.8 GHz speeds, equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch FHD+ IPS display offers 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare coating. It features AMD Radeon graphics, a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader, and multiple ports, including USB Type-C and HDMI. It runs Windows 11 Home with Office Home & Student 2024 pre-installed.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 3400 AI, up to 4.8 GHz
Capacity
16GB LPDDR5X RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14" FHD+ IPS (300 nits), Anti-glare
The HP 15 features the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with up to 4.5 GHz turbo, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Its 15.6" Full HD IPS display offers anti-glare coating and 300 nits brightness. It includes Intel Arc graphics, a True Vision 1080p FHD camera with shutter, dual speakers, backlit keyboard, and multiple USB and HDMI ports. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, up to 4.5 GHz
Capacity
16GB DDR5 RAM
Storage
1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display
15.6" FHD IPS, 300 nits, Anti-glare
Battery
41Wh, fast charging support
The ASUS Vivobook S14 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with up to 5.0 GHz boost and 50 TOPS AI performance. It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM with 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The 14-inch FHD+ OLED display features anti-glare coating, 300 nits brightness, and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop has a backlit keyboard with a Copilot AI key, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and numerous USB ports, making it ideal for AI-driven productivity.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, up to 5.0 GHz, 50 TOPS
Capacity
16GB DDR5 RAM
Storage
1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Display
14" FHD+ OLED (1920x1200), 300 nits, Anti-glare
Battery
70Wh, 65W Type-C power adapter

  • When does the Amazon Laptop Days sale end?

    The sale ends tonight, and it's your last chance to grab these amazing discounts on laptops.

  • What kind of discounts are available?

    Discounts vary by model, but you can find savings of up to 40% off the retail price on select laptops.

  • Which laptop brands are included in the sale?

    The sale features major brands, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and more.

  • Are these laptops new or refurbished?

    The deals we list are for brand-new laptops sold directly through Amazon or verified third-party sellers. Always check the product listing for details.

  • Can I still return a laptop purchased during the sale?

    Yes, items purchased during the sale are typically covered by Amazon's standard return policy. Check the specific product page for exact return windows.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

