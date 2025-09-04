Amazon monsoon deals on refrigerators you just can’t miss! Up to 60% off on LG, Samsung and more

Your old refrigerator keeps running out of gas or leaks water? No matter what the temperature you set it to, it just fails to keep your food and beverages fresh and edible. If this is happening with you, odds are that you have already called the technician a zillion times to get it fixed, but only to face the same issue a few days or weeks later. Best Amazon monsoon deals on refrigerators that are too good to be true.(Amazon)

All this means that it's high time you let go of your old appliance and bring home a brand new refrigerator during the Amazon monsoon sale that’s offering discounts up to 60% on a range of fridges.

Here are all the monsoon deals you need to check out right now to find the best refrigerator for you. From compact models for small spaces to feature-packed fridges for large families, the sale has something for everyone.

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 600L 3-Star Frost Free Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator is designed for large families seeking powerful cooling and energy efficiency. With 41% savings during the Amazon monsoon deals on refrigerators, this model combines smart convertible zones, AI-powered freshness, and advanced inverter technology for silent, durable performance.

Its toughened glass door, 600L capacity, and auto-defrost feature make it perfect for everyday use. Don’t miss these Amazon refrigerator deals, the monsoon sale brings unbeatable Amazon deals on refrigerators for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 600L Star Rating 3-Star Cooling Type Frost Free Inverter Special Feature Smart Convertible Zones Warranty 1+2 Years Comprehensive, 10 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 380L 3-Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator brings efficient cooling with its Smart Inverter Compressor and energy-saving design. Perfect for medium to large families, this model offers 24% savings under the Amazon monsoon deals on refrigerators.

With features like Convertible Mode, Express Freeze, Multi-Air Flow, and Smart Diagnosis, it ensures long-lasting freshness. Explore these Amazon refrigerator deals during the monsoon sale to upgrade your kitchen with this powerful, space-optimised fridge from LG.

Specifications Capacity 380L Star Rating 3-Star Cooling Type Frost Free, Multi-Air Flow Special Features Convertible, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis Warranty 1 Year Product, 10 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 197L 5-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator in Mystic Blossom Blue is a stylish, energy-efficient choice for small families. With a 66% discount under the Amazon monsoon deals on refrigerators, it offers advanced inverter technology, humidity-controlled storage, and up to 10 hours of cooling retention during power cuts.

Features like fast ice-making, stabiliser-free operation, and antibacterial gasket make it durable and reliable. Grab this model now under the best Amazon refrigerator deals this season.

Specifications Capacity 197L Star Rating 5-Star (126 units/year) Cooling Type Direct Cool Special Features Fast Ice, Humidity Controller, Inverter Compatible, Antibacterial Gasket Warranty 4 Years Product, 10 Years Compressor, 10 Years Spare Parts Support Click Here to Buy IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 419L 3-Star Bespoke AI Refrigerator is a premium frost-free double-door model packed with smart features. With a 29% discount under the Amazon monsoon deals on refrigerators, it offers 5-in-1 convertible modes, AI energy savings, and digital inverter technology for quiet, long-lasting performance.

WiFi-enabled with SmartThings support, it ensures flexible storage, stabiliser-free operation, and up to 15 days of freshness. A perfect buy this monsoon sale under the latest Amazon refrigerator deals.

Specifications Capacity 419L (324L fresh food, 95L freezer) Star Rating 3-Star (252 kWh/year) Cooling System Frost-Free, Twin Cooling Plus Special Features Convertible 5-in-1, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings WiFi, Power Freeze/Cool Warranty 1 Year Product, 20 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 396L 3-Star Bespoke AI Refrigerator is a frost-free double-door model designed for modern homes. With a 31% discount under the Amazon refrigerator sale, it features 5-in-1 convertible modes, AI Energy Mode for extra savings, and a digital inverter compressor backed by a 20-year warranty.

I offers quiet performance, stabiliser-free operation, and up to 15 days of fresh food storage with WiFi and SmartThings app support. A stylish Black Matte finish makes it a premium addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 396L (301L fresh food, 95L freezer) Star Rating 3-Star (249 kWh/year) Cooling System Frost-Free, Twin Cooling Plus Special Features Convertible 5-in-1, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings WiFi, Power Freeze/Cool Warranty 1 Year Product, 20 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 330L 3-Star Bespoke AI Refrigerator blends efficiency, smart technology, and style. Available at a 32% discount during the Amazon refrigerator sale, it features a frost-free design, 5-in-1 convertible modes, and AI Energy Mode for up to 10% extra savings.

Powered by a digital inverter compressor with a 20-year warranty, it ensures quiet, long-lasting performance. WiFi-enabled with SmartThings app control, this Luxe Black refrigerator offers stabiliser-free operation, Twin Cooling Plus, Power Freeze, and up to 15 days of food freshness.

Specifications Capacity 330L (255L fresh food, 75L freezer) Star Rating 3-Star (241 kWh/year) Cooling Frost-Free, Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus Special Features AI Energy Mode, SmartThings WiFi, Power Freeze/Cool Warranty 1 Year Product, 20 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade to the LG 655L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY), now at a 34% discount on Amazon. Designed in elegant Dazzle Steel, this spacious refrigerator offers dual compartments with 416L fresh food and 239L freezer capacity, perfect for large families.

Its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency, reduced noise, and lasting freshness. With Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, and Digital Sensors, your groceries stay optimally preserved.

Specifications Capacity 655L (416L fresh, 239L freezer) Type Side-by-Side Frost-Free Energy Rating 3-Star Key Features Smart Inverter, Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Door Alarm, Bio Shield gasket Warranty 1 Year Product, 10 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home the LG 201L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm), now at a 21% discount on Amazon. Perfect for couples, small families, or bachelors, this refrigerator offers 177L fresh food space and a 24L freezer, ensuring ample storage.

The Smart Inverter Compressor delivers energy efficiency, quiet performance, and durability. Added features like Smart Connect, Solar Connect, stabiliser-free operation, and anti-rat bite sleeve make it reliable and convenient.

Specifications Capacity 201L (177L fresh, 24L freezer) Energy Rating 5 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Special Features Stabiliser-free, Smart Connect, Solar Compatible, Door Lock, Base Stand Drawer Warranty 1 Year Product, 10 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer)

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your kitchen with the Samsung 350L 3 Star Bespoke AI Refrigerator, available at a 32% discount on Amazon. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures 50% less power consumption, reduced noise, and durability backed by a 20-year warranty.

With AI Energy Mode, you save an extra 10% energy while controlling settings via SmartThings WiFi app. Added features include Twin Cooling Plus, Power Freeze, Power Cool, Active Fresh Filter, and a 15-day freshness guarantee.

Specifications Capacity 350L (275L fresh, 75L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star (243 kWh/year) Key Features Convertible 5-in-1, AI Energy Mode, Twin Cooling Plus, SmartThings WiFi, Stabiliser-Free Operation Warranty 1 Year Product, 20 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 246 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator combines style, efficiency, and convenience for small families of 2–3 members. With Convertible Mode, you can flexibly manage storage by converting compartments as needed, while Express Freeze boosts ice-making speed.

The Multi Air Flow cooling system maintains optimal freshness, and the 23L large vegetable tray is perfect for daily groceries. Added benefits include Smart Diagnosis, Smart Connect (works with inverter), Deodoriser, Stabiliser-Free Operation, and an Anti-Bacterial Gasket for hygiene.

Specifications Capacity 246L (188L fresh, 58L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star Key Features Convertible mode, Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow, Smart Connect, Anti-Bacterial Gasket Warranty 1 Year Product, 10 Years Compressor Click Here to Buy LG 246 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (, GL-S262SESX, Ebony Sheen, Convertible)

Similar stories for you

Top 10 refrigerators under ₹20000 in Aug 2025 for budget friendly freshness and quality cooling

Best triple door refrigerators for modern homes: Spacious designs that add style to your kitchen

Best 3 Star double door refrigerators for August 2025 from LG, Samsung and more

Best 5-in-1 convertible refrigerators in August 2025 with powerful cooling and energy-saving features

Best 7 Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators for smart and connected kitchen

FAQs on refrigerators on monsoon deals on Amazon How often should I service my refrigerator? Ideally, once a year. Regular servicing helps clean coils, check gas levels, and ensure better cooling efficiency.

Can frequent opening of the fridge reduce cooling? Yes. Warm air enters every time you open the door, making the compressor work harder and reducing overall efficiency.

Do refrigerators need a stabiliser? Most modern refrigerators have in-built stabilisers, but in areas with frequent voltage fluctuations, an external stabiliser is recommended.

Why does my fridge make noise at night? The humming or clicking sounds are usually from the compressor or fan. It’s normal unless the noise becomes unusually loud.

Can I run a refrigerator on an inverter during power cuts? Yes, but check the power rating. Energy-efficient models are better suited for inverter backup.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.