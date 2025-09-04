Amazon monsoon deals on refrigerators you just can’t miss! Up to 60% off on LG, Samsung and more
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 04:06 pm IST
Amazon monsoon deals are offering discounts up to 60% on single door, double door, triple door and French door refrigerators across brands! Deals revealed here.
Our Pick
Best refrigerator deal
Highest discount
Highest capacity
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details
|
₹67,900
|
|
|
Best refrigerator dealLG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Highest discountIFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel) View Details
|
₹51,490
|
|
|
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹39,490
|
|
|
Highest capacityLG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹72,990
|
|
|
LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
LG 246 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (, GL-S262SESX, Ebony Sheen, Convertible) View Details
|
₹41,900
|
|
View More Products