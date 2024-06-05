Amazon offers on mixer grinder: Find our top 8 picks with up to 60% off to revamp your kitchen

Mixer grinders are essential kitchen appliances, designed to handle a range of culinary tasks. From grinding spices to making smoothies, they simplify meal preparation. These versatile machines can also whip up chutneys, purees, and batters, saving time and effort in the kitchen. Whether you are an amateur cook or a seasoned chef, a reliable mixer grinder is invaluable. Amazon offers mixer grinders that you simply cannot resist. Pick your top choice today.(Pexels)

Amazon currently offers significant discounts on a variety of mixer grinders, with savings of up to 60%. This extensive sale includes top brands known for their durability and efficiency, providing options to suit every budget and requirement.

With such substantial offers, there has never been a better time to replace your old, worn-out mixer grinder. Upgrading now not only ensures you get the best deals but also enhances your kitchen experience, making cooking more enjoyable and hassle-free. Don’t miss out on these fantastic savings to elevate your culinary skills.

Here are the top 8 picks we found with Amazon offers on mixer grinders:

1.

Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder is a versatile and powerful kitchen companion. With a 750-watt motor, it effortlessly grinds tough ingredients, making it perfect for creating masalas, chutneys, shakes, and purees. This model includes three stainless steel jars with different capacities: a 1.5-litre wet jar, a 1-litre multipurpose jar, and a 0.3-litre chutney jar. Designed for efficiency, it features a 3-speed control and pulse function, allowing precise adjustments for various recipes. Ideal for both daily cooking and special occasions, it also makes a thoughtful gift for friends and family. Its durable build ensures long-lasting performance, backed by a 5-year motor warranty.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder:

No. of jars: 3

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 years product, 5 years motor

Special features: Advanced air ventilation, leakproof jars

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750W motor Can be noisy during operation Versatile with 3 speed controls Initial burning smell

2.

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder is a reliable kitchen tool designed to handle various tasks with ease. Equipped with a 500W Titan motor, it ensures efficient performance for both dry and wet grinding. The appliance includes three stainless steel jars. A 1.20-litre liquidising jar, a 0.8-litre multi-purpose jar, and a 0.4-litre chutney jar which makes it suitable for a range of culinary needs. Its 3-speed control offers precise operation, while the motor overload protector ensures safety and longevity. Ideal for daily use, the Bajaj GX-1 is also a great gift for cooking enthusiasts. Its sleek design and multifunctional blade system make meal preparation simpler and quicker.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder:

No. of jars: 3

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year product

Special features: Motor overload protector, multifunctional blade system

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 500W motor Not suitable for very tough grinding Versatile 3-speed control Initial burning smell

3.

Lifelong Duos 500 Watt 2 Jar Mixer Grinder with 3 Speed Control and 1100 Watt Dry Non-Stick soleplate Iron Super Combo (Black, 1 Year Warranty)

The Lifelong Duos 500-watt mixer Grinder and 1100-watt dry Iron Super Combo is an excellent addition to any home. This combo offers a 500W mixer grinder with two jars, capable of handling both wet and dry ingredients with ease. Its 3-speed control knob ensures you achieve the perfect consistency for your recipes. Additionally, the 1100W dry iron features a non-stick soleplate, preventing clothes from sticking even at high temperatures. The iron's temperature setting knob allows precise adjustments based on fabric type. This combo is ideal for those looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances and makes a practical gift option. Enjoy reliable performance backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Lifelong Duos 500 Watt Mixer Grinder:

No. of jars: 2

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year product

Special features: Safety lock, non-stick soleplate on iron

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile combo set Initial burning smell 3-speed control for precision No dishwasher-safe option

4.

Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder, High Speed 21000 RPM Motor, 304 SS Blades, 5 Years Motor Warranty with Overload Protector, 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar I (Grey & Green)

The Havells Capture 500W Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient kitchen appliance, perfect for daily use. It comes with a high-speed 21000 RPM motor and 304-grade stainless steel blades, ensuring superior grinding results. This model includes three stainless steel jars. A 400ml chutney jar, an 800ml dry/wet grinding jar, and a 1.5-litre blending jar. The jar provides versatility for various culinary tasks. The mixer grinder features a 3-speed control with a pulse function, allowing precise adjustments for different recipes. Additionally, it has built-in overload protection and auto shut-off for motor safety. The dishwasher-safe jars make cleaning easy and convenient. Ideal for home chefs and as a thoughtful gift, this mixer grinder promises durability with a 5-year motor warranty.

Specifications of Havells Capture 500W Mixer Grinder:

No. of jars: 3

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 5 years motor

Special features: Overload protection, dishwasher-safe jars

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed motor (21000 RPM) Heavier compared to others Dishwasher-safe jars Initial burning smell

5.

Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder, 6 Jars (1500 ml, 1000 ml, 1500 ml, 450 ml) (Black, Silver)

The Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse designed to meet all your grinding needs. With its ultra-powerful 1000W motor and pure copper motor winding, it delivers superior performance and durability. This model features six jars, including a 1500 ml; polycarbonate juice extractor jar with a sieve, a multi-utility jar, and a mix-o-keep jar, providing versatility for various tasks. Its stainless steel finish body adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, while the 3-speed control ensures precise grinding results. While not dishwasher-safe, the jars are easy to clean and maintain. Ideal for modern kitchens, this mixer grinder combines stunning looks with heavy-duty functionality.

Specifications of Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder:

No. of jars: 6

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: Not specified

Special features: Pure copper motor winding, multi-utility jar

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-powerful 1000W motor Not dishwasher safe Versatile with 6 jars Initial burning smell

6.

Wonderchef Sumo Rust DLX Mixer Grinder with 4 Stainless Steel Jars, 1000 W, 5 Years Warranty

The Wonderchef Sumo Rust DLX Mixer Grinder is a blend of class and functionality. Featuring a powerful 1000W copper motor, it ensures perfect grinding and blending every time. Its unique cuboid shape and rich black and red finish add style to any kitchen. Equipped with coarse grinding blades, it replicates traditional stone-grinding effects for dry masalas, ensuring authentic flavours in your dishes. The anti-rust stainless steel blades effortlessly grind even the toughest ingredients, from podi to idli-dosa batter. With a 30-minute motor rating for optimum performance, this mixer grinder is a reliable kitchen companion. The food-grade stainless steel jars with flow breakers ensure consistency, while the ergonomic handles provide a comfortable grip for easy operation. Backed by a 5-year warranty, the Wonderchef Sumo Rust DLX is a durable and stylish addition to your culinary arsenal.

Specifications of Wonderchef Sumo Rust DLX Mixer Grinder:

No. of jars: 4

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 5 years

Special features: Safety lock, unique lid lock mechanism

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1000W motor Not dishwasher safe Stylish design with a rich finish Initial burning smell

7.

Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|3 Mixer Jars|Mixie for Kitchen with Nutri-Pro Feature|Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder is a versatile addition to any kitchen. With its powerful 750W Titan motor and stainless steel blades, it ensures efficient grinding and blending. This model features three mixer jars—a 1.5-litre blender jar, a 1.5-litre liquidising jar, a 1-litre dry jar, and a 0.4-litre chutney jar; which provide ample capacity for various culinary needs. Its elegant ABS body design and multi-functional blade system make it both stylish and efficient. Equipped with a motor overload protector, it ensures durability and reliability. Ideal for everyday use, this mixer grinder also comes with a 1-year warranty, providing peace of mind to users.

Specifications of Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder:

No. of jars: 4

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year

Special features: Rust-resistant, motor overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750W motor Not dishwasher safe Versatile with 3-speed control Might not be as sturdy as other brands

8.

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse designed for efficient grinding. With its 1000W motor and stainless steel blades, it ensures high performance for both wet and dry ingredients. The uniquely designed blunt pounding blade replicates a pounding effect on dry ingredients, enhancing texture and taste. This model features four high-grade stainless steel jars, offering versatility for various culinary tasks. Its hands-free operation, unique lid-locks, and strong suction feet ensure stability during use. The concealed bush prevents contamination during mixing and grinding, while the overload protector ensures safe operations. With an ergonomic design and cable management feature, this mixer grinder is both convenient and easy to use.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder:

No. of jars: 4

Blade material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: Not specified

Special features: Overload protection, dishwasher safe

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1000W motor Higher weight compared to others Unique PoundingBlade for authentic taste

Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders on Amazon offers:

Best mixer grinders Motor details Warranty Special features Philips HL7756/01 750W motor, 3-speed control 5 years motor, 2 years Leakproof jars, advanced air ventilation Bajaj GX-1 500W Titan motor, 3-speed control, motor overload protector 1 year Motor overload protector, multifunctional blade system Lifelong Duos 500W motor, 3-speed control 1 year Safety lock, non-stick soleplate on iron Havells Capture 500W high-speed motor, 3-speed control 5 years motor Overload protection, dishwasher-safe jars Prestige Endura 1000W ultra-powerful motor, 3-speed control Not specified Pure copper motor winding, multi-utility jar Wonderchef Sumo Rust DLX 1000W powerful copper motor, 30-minute motor rating 5 years Safety lock, unique lid lock mechanism Bajaj Rex 750W Titan motor, 3-speed control 1 year Rust-resistant, motor overload protector Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1000W motor, hands-free operation, unique lid-locks Not specified Overload protection, dishwasher safe

Best value for money mixer grinder available on Amazon offers:

Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder

The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder offers excellent value for money with its powerful 750W Titan motor and versatile functionality. Equipped with four stainless steel jars and a motor overload protector, it ensures efficient grinding and blending for various culinary needs. Its sleek design and multi-functional blade system make it a practical addition to any kitchen. Despite its affordability, it doesn't compromise on performance, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliable performance.

Best overall mixer grinder available on Amazon offers:

Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 750W motor, durable stainless steel jars, and advanced features like the pulse function. It offers versatility and efficiency, making it perfect for grinding tough ingredients, and preparing masalas, chutneys, shakes, and purees. With its thoughtful design, including leakproof jars and advanced air ventilation, it ensures hassle-free operation and long-lasting performance. Backed by a 5-year motor warranty, it provides peace of mind to users, making it the top choice for discerning buyers seeking quality and reliability.

How to pick the best mixer grinders on Amazon offers?

1. Consider the power of the mixer grinder, opting for higher-wattage motors for efficient grinding.

2. Evaluate the jar capacity, ensuring it meets your needs for various ingredients and quantities. 3. Check for special features like overload protection and dishwasher-safe jars.

4. Read customer reviews to understand real-world performance and durability.

5. Lastly, compare prices and discounts to make the most cost-effective choice during Amazon offers.

The best Amazon offers on mixer grinders: FAQs

1. What are the key features to consider when buying a mixer grinder during Amazon offers?

Look for motor power, jar capacity, special features like overload protection, and dishwasher-safe components.

2. How do I ensure I'm getting the best deal during Amazon offers on mixer grinders?

Compare prices, discounts, and additional benefits like warranty and free shipping before making a purchase.

3. Are there any specific safety measures I should keep in mind while using mixer grinders?

Follow the manufacturer's instructions, avoid overloading the grinder, and ensure the appliance is placed on a stable surface during operation.

4. What maintenance tips can help prolong the life of my mixer grinder purchased during Amazon offers?

Regularly clean the jars and blades, avoid grinding hard substances, and adhere to recommended usage guidelines provided by the manufacturer.

