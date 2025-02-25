Menu Explore
Amazon offers on monitors, printers, storage devices, and more: Up to 70% off on essential tech for work

ByBharat Sharma
Feb 25, 2025 05:02 PM IST

Amazon is offering big discounts on monitors, printers, storage devices, and more. Grab up to 70% off on essential tech for work today.

Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Seagate One Touch 1TB External SSD up to 1030 Mb/s, for Windows, Mac, Android App, 3yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Solid State Drive Black, 6 Month Mylio Create and Dropbox Plan (STKG1000400) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

View Details checkDetails

₹799

View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Zebronics Zeb-Crystal Clear Web Camera with 3P Lens,Built-in Microphone,Auto White Balance,Night Vision and Manual Switch for LED (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

1080P Webcam with Microphone, eMeet C960 Web Camera, 2 Mics Streaming Webcam with Privacy Cover, 90°View Computer Camera, Plug&Play USB Webcam for Calls/Conference, Zoom/Skype/YouTube, Laptop/Desktop View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I Zero Frame I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Adaptive Sync I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - Black View Details checkDetails

LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor, 27-Inch QHD (2560x1440), 180Hz 1ms 1000R AMD FreeSync HDR10, HDMI x 2 DisplayPort Borderless Design, Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair FPS Counter - Black View Details checkDetails

LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR 400, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Colour View Details checkDetails

Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black View Details checkDetails

LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 22-inch (54.6cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LS22C310EAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

HP DeskJet 2332 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WN44D View Details checkDetails

Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy with 1 Year Warranty and Additional 2 Set of Inks. View Details checkDetails

₹7,950

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing View Details checkDetails

₹18,000

View Details checkDetails

HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details checkDetails

₹6,060

Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹15,900

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details checkDetails

Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD Up to 800MB/s USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive, USB-C - CT1000X6SSD9 View Details checkDetails

₹6,449

amazon basics Portable SSD 512GB, Upto 2000MB/s, External SSD, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, USB-C View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

Seagate One Touch 1TB External SSD up to 1030 Mb/s, for Windows, Mac, Android App, 3yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Solid State Drive Black, 6 Month Mylio Create and Dropbox Plan (STKG1000400) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

View Details checkDetails

₹549

View Details checkDetails

₹799

View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

View Details checkDetails

₹2,495

View Details checkDetails

₹1,495

View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

View Details checkDetails

₹1,058

View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Zebronics Zeb-Crystal Clear Web Camera with 3P Lens,Built-in Microphone,Auto White Balance,Night Vision and Manual Switch for LED (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

View Details checkDetails

₹1,995

View Details checkDetails

₹3,195

View Details checkDetails

₹929

View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

1080P Webcam with Microphone, eMeet C960 Web Camera, 2 Mics Streaming Webcam with Privacy Cover, 90°View Computer Camera, Plug&Play USB Webcam for Calls/Conference, Zoom/Skype/YouTube, Laptop/Desktop View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- OffWhite View Details checkDetails

₹3,295

View Details checkDetails

₹784

Zebion Tiger Eye Webcam with Microphone, Auto Focus HD 720P Web Camera for Video Calling Conferencing Recording, PC Laptop Desktop, Online Classes, USB Webcams Play and Plug View Details checkDetails

₹499

Setting up a productive workspace doesn't have to be expensive, especially with Amazon offers bringing discounts on monitors, printers, and storage devices. A good monitor can reduce eye strain, a reliable printer saves time, and extra storage ensures seamless workflow.

Save big on monitors, printers, and storage devices with Amazon's latest tech deals. Upgrade your workspace for less

Are you looking to upgrade your home office or optimising a professional setup? These deals let you invest in essential tech without overspending. Make smart choices and grab the best discounts while they last.

Top Amazon offers for you:

Amazon offers on monitors

Amazon offers great deals on monitors, making it easier to upgrade your setup without overspending. A high-quality display improves productivity, reduces eye strain, and enhances visuals for work or entertainment. Whether for gaming or office tasks, now is the time to invest in a reliable screen at a discounted price.

Amazon offers on printers

Printing at home or in the office shouldn’t be a struggle, and Amazon offers deals on printers that make the choice easier. Whether you need sharp documents or vibrant photos, there’s an option to match your needs. Reliable printers save time, reduce running costs, and keep your workflow smooth. With discounts on top brands, now’s the perfect opportunity to invest in a dependable model without stretching your budget.

Amazon offers on portable SSD

Running out of storage is frustrating, but Amazon offers deals on portable SSDs that keep your files secure and accessible. Fast speeds mean quicker transfers, whether it’s work files or entertainment. Lightweight and durable, these SSDs fit easily into daily routines without slowing you down. Now’s the time to grab one at a discount and streamline your storage needs.

Amazon offers on keyboard and mouse combos

A good keyboard and mouse can make a huge difference in productivity and comfort. Amazon offers great deals on wireless, mechanical, and ergonomic options, catering to professionals, gamers, and casual users alike. A responsive keyboard and precise mouse improve workflow, reduce strain, and provide a better experience for long hours of use. Explore the latest Amazon offers to find reliable, budget-friendly choices that match your needs without overspending on big-brand names.

Amazon offers on webcams

Clear video calls and crisp recordings start with a good webcam. Amazon offers discounts on HD and 4K options, ensuring professional-quality visuals for meetings, streaming, or content creation. A reliable webcam improves communication, making remote work and virtual interactions more seamless. Browse Amazon offers to find a well-priced, high-performance webcam that fits your needs without overspending on big-name brands.

FAQs on office electronics

  • Are external monitors better than laptop screens for work?

    Yes, they provide a larger display, better resolution, and improved ergonomics, reducing eye strain and enhancing productivity.

  • Is a wired or wireless keyboard and mouse better?

    Wired options offer reliability and zero lag, while wireless provides flexibility and a clutter-free desk. Choose based on your needs.

  • Do I need an SSD over an HDD for storage?

    Yes, SSDs are faster, more durable, and improve boot times, making them ideal for work, gaming, and content creation.

  • What should I look for in a printer for home use?

    Choose based on printing volume—inkjets are great for colour prints, while laser printers are faster and more cost-effective long-term.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

