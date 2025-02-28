Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale: Save up to 57% on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and more with attractive deals
Feb 28, 2025 12:47 PM IST
Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza: Save up to 57% on ACs, fridges, washers & more from top brands like LG, Samsung, Haier and more. Hurry, limited-time deals!
Power Guard 7.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (2024 Model,PG75WM-BK-OP, Black, Powerful Motor, Effective Wash Pulsator,1400 RPM & Castors) View Details
₹7,690
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 4 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator (2024 New, RDC215B / W0BBR0M0000GO, Bonita Blue, Fresh Box Technology) View Details
₹14,490
|
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹8,990
|
MIDEA 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (MDWPF1301F(B), Black,7 wash program, Child Lock, Extra Dry & Intensive 70 degree wash, A++ Energy Efficient,Delay Timer, Half Load, Adjustable Basket) View Details
₹22,990
|
Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor (NEO Black) View Details
₹16,495
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details
|
|
Hitachi 1.8 Ton 4 Star, Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC with Expandable Technology (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 4100X HP RMRG422HFXO, White) View Details
|
|
Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RDC215A/W0BWRTM0B00GO, Bonita Wine, Fresh Box and Quick Freeze Technology, with Base Drawer) View Details
₹15,490
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (2024 Model, RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX, Active Fresh Blue Light) View Details
₹52,990
|
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO 278LH PRM SAPPHIRE VIOLA(2s)-TL) View Details
|
|
Toshiba 439 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Air Fall Cooling Double Door (GR-RT559WE-PMI(37, Satin Grey, 2022 Model), Free 1 Year Extended warranty View Details
₹41,990
|
Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204RDB-P, Red Dahelia, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model) View Details
₹15,790
|
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE BLOOM-Z, 2023 Model) View Details
₹12,990
|
IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (2025, Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling View Details
|
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black, 2025 Model) View Details
|
|
Power Guard 8.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, 2024 Model) View Details
₹8,490
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
₹16,590
|
Panasonic 7 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F70CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin) View Details
₹17,490
|
Acer 7.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR70HFATLH2C2IG24D, Inox Grey,12 Wash Programs, In-Built Heater, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details
₹14,499
|
Acer 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR65HFATLH1C1MB24D, Mid Black,8 Wash Programs, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details
|
|
Acer 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR65HFATLH1C1LG24D, Light Grey,8 Wash Programs, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details
₹12,499
|
Acer 8.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR80HFATLH2C2CR24D, Cherry Red,12 Wash Programs, In-Built Heater, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details
₹17,499
|
Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine(AR10SAMBGL124D, Black-Grey, 4 Wash Programs, Hexa Flow Pulsator, Advanced Lint Filter) View Details
₹13,499
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White) View Details
₹4,990
|
IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver) View Details
₹7,640
|
Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black, Auto Cook Recipes, Epoxy Gray Cavity Coating) View Details
|
|
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB, Black) View Details
₹7,280
|
Faber 3 Way suction Chimney with Air purifier & Fan,60 cm,1095 m³/hr (HOOD 3N1 AEROST. SPARK 3D BK FT 60,Baffle Filter,Black) View Details
₹10,990
|
Hindware Smart Appliances Kyra Plus wall mounted kitchen chimney comes with maximum suction power of 1150 m3/hr and baffle filters, touch control (Black 60CM), Free 1 Year Extended warranty View Details
₹9,190
|
Livpure Invicto 90 1400 m3/hr Curved Glass ||Filterless Auto-clean Chimney With BLDC Motor || 9 Speed With RPM Display ||10 Year Motor Warranty (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch + Gesture Control,Black) View Details
₹14,249
|
BLOWHOT Lara 75 Cm Smart Chimney 1300 M3/hr, Filterless, Autoclean, Touch Control, Motion Sensor, SS Oil Collector, Hydraulic Open - 12 Year On Motor & 1 Yr General Warranty, Free Installation Kit View Details
₹9,990
|
Hindware Smart Appliances Floria 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney With Durable Baffle Filters (Black) View Details
₹7,799
|
Faber 3 Way Suction Chimney with Air purifier & Fan,60 cm,1095 m³/hr (HOOD 3N1 AERO. SPARKLE PRO 3D AB TC 60,Baffle Filter,Touch Control, Alligator Black) View Details
₹15,490
|
Hindware Smart Appliances Cleo Plus 60 | Kitchen Chimney with Max Suction 1300 m³/hr | Thermal Auto Clean | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Technology | Energy Efficient LED Light View Details
₹15,490
|
KAFF Chimney MARBELLA BLACK 60 | Hassle Free Filter-Less Technology | Automatic Open Glass Panel | Touch Control, Free 1 Year Extended warranty View Details
₹14,113
|
KAFF 60 cm 1150 Nm³/h Chimney (KA15, Black, With Installation Kit) View Details
|
|
KAFF LIZ DHC 90 Heavy Duty Baffle Filter Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 90 CM with 1150 m3/hr Suction Capacity, Touch Control, Energy Saving Frosted LED Lights (Black) View Details
₹11,451
|
Havells-Lloyd Puro Hygiene (LDWF14PSB1IC, 14 Place Settings, 99% Germs Free with Sparkle Clean Technology, Auto Clean,Infinity Drawer, Super Silent, Silver) View Details
₹22,999
|
Faber 8 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 8S Ace Inox, Inox) View Details
₹27,490
|
Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher (WFC3C33 PF N IN, White, 30% extra space, 8 wash Programs, Ultra Quiet Performance) View Details
|
|
IFB 14 Place Settings 70 degree Hot wash Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 360 Degree Spray Arm, Washes from Kadhai to Crockery) View Details
₹37,990
|
Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I, White), extra dry and hygienic wash View Details
₹41,300
|
IFB 16 Place Setting Dishwasher with Ion Technology, Auto Programs, (Neptune VX16, 70 Degree Hot Water Wash, Hygienic Steam Drying, with Extra Third Rack, Inox Grey) View Details
₹49,780
|
Faber table top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 8S Ace Black) View Details
₹26,990
|
