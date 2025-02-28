Menu Explore
Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale: Save up to 57% on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and more with attractive deals

By Amit Rahi
Feb 28, 2025 12:47 PM IST

Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza: Save up to 57% on ACs, fridges, washers & more from top brands like LG, Samsung, Haier and more. Hurry, limited-time deals!

Power Guard 7.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (2024 Model,PG75WM-BK-OP, Black, Powerful Motor, Effective Wash Pulsator,1400 RPM & Castors) View Details checkDetails

₹7,690

GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 4 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator (2024 New, RDC215B / W0BBR0M0000GO, Bonita Blue, Fresh Box Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

GET THIS

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

GET THIS

MIDEA 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (MDWPF1301F(B), Black,7 wash program, Child Lock, Extra Dry & Intensive 70 degree wash, A++ Energy Efficient,Delay Timer, Half Load, Adjustable Basket) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

GET THIS

Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor (NEO Black) View Details checkDetails

₹16,495

GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Hitachi 1.8 Ton 4 Star, Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC with Expandable Technology (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 4100X HP RMRG422HFXO, White) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RDC215A/W0BWRTM0B00GO, Bonita Wine, Fresh Box and Quick Freeze Technology, with Base Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (2024 Model, RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX, Active Fresh Blue Light) View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO 278LH PRM SAPPHIRE VIOLA(2s)-TL) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Toshiba 439 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Air Fall Cooling Double Door (GR-RT559WE-PMI(37, Satin Grey, 2022 Model), Free 1 Year Extended warranty View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

GET THIS

Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204RDB-P, Red Dahelia, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹15,790

GET THIS

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 2S SAPPHIRE BLOOM-Z, 2023 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

GET THIS

IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (2025, Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black, 2025 Model) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Power Guard 8.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

GET THIS

Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details checkDetails

₹16,590

GET THIS

Panasonic 7 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F70CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

GET THIS

Acer 7.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR70HFATLH2C2IG24D, Inox Grey,12 Wash Programs, In-Built Heater, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

GET THIS

Acer 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR65HFATLH1C1MB24D, Mid Black,8 Wash Programs, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Acer 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR65HFATLH1C1LG24D, Light Grey,8 Wash Programs, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

GET THIS

Acer 8.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR80HFATLH2C2CR24D, Cherry Red,12 Wash Programs, In-Built Heater, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

GET THIS

Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine(AR10SAMBGL124D, Black-Grey, 4 Wash Programs, Hexa Flow Pulsator, Advanced Lint Filter) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

GET THIS

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹7,640

GET THIS

Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black, Auto Cook Recipes, Epoxy Gray Cavity Coating) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,280

GET THIS

Faber 3 Way suction Chimney with Air purifier & Fan,60 cm,1095 m³/hr (HOOD 3N1 AEROST. SPARK 3D BK FT 60,Baffle Filter,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances Kyra Plus wall mounted kitchen chimney comes with maximum suction power of 1150 m3/hr and baffle filters, touch control (Black 60CM), Free 1 Year Extended warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,190

GET THIS

Livpure Invicto 90 1400 m3/hr Curved Glass ||Filterless Auto-clean Chimney With BLDC Motor || 9 Speed With RPM Display ||10 Year Motor Warranty (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch + Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,249

GET THIS

BLOWHOT Lara 75 Cm Smart Chimney 1300 M3/hr, Filterless, Autoclean, Touch Control, Motion Sensor, SS Oil Collector, Hydraulic Open - 12 Year On Motor & 1 Yr General Warranty, Free Installation Kit View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances Floria 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney With Durable Baffle Filters (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

GET THIS

Faber 3 Way Suction Chimney with Air purifier & Fan,60 cm,1095 m³/hr (HOOD 3N1 AERO. SPARKLE PRO 3D AB TC 60,Baffle Filter,Touch Control, Alligator Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances Cleo Plus 60 | Kitchen Chimney with Max Suction 1300 m³/hr | Thermal Auto Clean | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Technology | Energy Efficient LED Light View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

GET THIS

KAFF Chimney MARBELLA BLACK 60 | Hassle Free Filter-Less Technology | Automatic Open Glass Panel | Touch Control, Free 1 Year Extended warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,113

GET THIS

KAFF 60 cm 1150 Nm³/h Chimney (KA15, Black, With Installation Kit) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

KAFF LIZ DHC 90 Heavy Duty Baffle Filter Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 90 CM with 1150 m3/hr Suction Capacity, Touch Control, Energy Saving Frosted LED Lights (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,451

GET THIS

Havells-Lloyd Puro Hygiene (LDWF14PSB1IC, 14 Place Settings, 99% Germs Free with Sparkle Clean Technology, Auto Clean,Infinity Drawer, Super Silent, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

GET THIS

Faber 8 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 8S Ace Inox, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹27,490

GET THIS

Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher (WFC3C33 PF N IN, White, 30% extra space, 8 wash Programs, Ultra Quiet Performance) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

IFB 14 Place Settings 70 degree Hot wash Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 360 Degree Spray Arm, Washes from Kadhai to Crockery) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

GET THIS

Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I, White), extra dry and hygienic wash View Details checkDetails

₹41,300

GET THIS

IFB 16 Place Setting Dishwasher with Ion Technology, Auto Programs, (Neptune VX16, 70 Degree Hot Water Wash, Hygienic Steam Drying, with Extra Third Rack, Inox Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹49,780

GET THIS

Faber table top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 8S Ace Black) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

GET THIS
Summer is almost here, and there is no better time to upgrade your home appliances. With the heat rising, a reliable air conditioner, a powerful refrigerator, and an efficient washing machine are necessary. Luckily, Amazon’s Pre Summer Bonanza Sale is here to help you save big, with attractive discounts of up to 57% on top brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier. Whether you need a new oven, chimney, or dishwasher, now is the perfect time to grab high-quality appliances at unbeatable prices. Do not wait too long, these deals will not last forever.

Huge savings on LG, Samsung, Haier, and more; you can grab up to 57% off on home appliances.
Huge savings on LG, Samsung, Haier, and more; you can grab up to 57% off on home appliances.

Top deals

AC deals on Amazon Sale

With summer heat on the rise, having a good air conditioner is essential for a comfortable home. Whether you need a split AC, a window unit, or an energy efficient inverter model, there are plenty of options to choose from. Top brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier offer advanced cooling technology to keep your space cool while saving on electricity. If your old AC is struggling to beat the heat, now is the perfect time to replace it.

Refrigerators

A reliable refrigerator is essential for keeping food fresh during hot summer days. Modern fridges offer spacious storage, energy-saving features, and smart cooling technology for better efficiency. Amazon’s Pre Summer Bonanza Sale offers great discounts, making it a perfect opportunity to upgrade your fridge at a lower price.

Washing machines

A high-quality washing machine makes laundry hassle-free. Whether you prefer a top-load, front-load, or fully automatic model, a good washer ensures clean clothes with minimal effort. Features like quick wash, steam cleaning, and inverter technology make modern washing machines more efficient and convenient. Amazon’s Pre Summer Bonanza Sale offers big savings on top brands, so now is the best time to replace your old washer with a powerful and water-efficient one.

Microwave oven deals on Amazon Sale

An oven is a great addition to any kitchen, making cooking, baking, and grilling much easier. Whether you need a convection oven, a microwave, or an OTG, brands like LG, Samsung and more offer high-performance models with advanced features. With auto-cook menus, precise temperature control, and smart heating, cooking meals becomes quicker and more efficient. If your oven is outdated or not working well, upgrading to a new one can make a huge difference in your daily cooking routine.

Chimneys

A powerful kitchen chimney helps remove smoke, grease, and strong cooking odours, keeping your kitchen fresh. Whether you are deep frying or making spicy dishes, modern chimneys with auto-clean technology and high suction power make cooking more comfortable. Brands like Elica, Faber, and more offer stylish and efficient chimneys to match your kitchen needs. Amazon’s Pre-Summer Bonanza Sale offers exciting discounts on top models, so this is a great time to invest in a high-performance chimney without overspending.

Dishwashers

A dishwasher is a game changer for any household, saving time and effort while ensuring spotless dishes. With multiple wash modes, energy efficiency, and quiet operation, modern dishwashers from top brands make cleaning up after meals effortless. If you are tired of scrubbing dishes every day, investing in a good dishwasher can make your life much easier. With great deals available, now is the perfect time to bring home a reliable dishwasher that does all the hard work for you.

FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale?

    It is a limited-time sale offering up to 57 percent off on home appliances like ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more.

  • Which brands are available in the sale?

    Top brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, Elica, and more are offering discounts on various appliances.

  • Are energy efficient appliances included in the sale?

    Yes, many energy saving ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines are available at discounted prices.

  • How long will the sale last?

    The sale is for a limited time, so it is best to grab the deals before they run out.

  • Is there a warranty on the discounted appliances?

    Yes, all appliances come with brand warranties, just like regular purchases.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

