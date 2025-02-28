Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale: Save up to 57% on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and more with attractive deals

Summer is almost here, and there is no better time to upgrade your home appliances. With the heat rising, a reliable air conditioner, a powerful refrigerator, and an efficient washing machine are necessary. Luckily, Amazon’s Pre Summer Bonanza Sale is here to help you save big, with attractive discounts of up to 57% on top brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier. Whether you need a new oven, chimney, or dishwasher, now is the perfect time to grab high-quality appliances at unbeatable prices. Do not wait too long, these deals will not last forever. Huge savings on LG, Samsung, Haier, and more; you can grab up to 57% off on home appliances.

Top deals

AC deals on Amazon Sale

With summer heat on the rise, having a good air conditioner is essential for a comfortable home. Whether you need a split AC, a window unit, or an energy efficient inverter model, there are plenty of options to choose from. Top brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier offer advanced cooling technology to keep your space cool while saving on electricity. If your old AC is struggling to beat the heat, now is the perfect time to replace it.

Refrigerators

A reliable refrigerator is essential for keeping food fresh during hot summer days. Modern fridges offer spacious storage, energy-saving features, and smart cooling technology for better efficiency. Amazon’s Pre Summer Bonanza Sale offers great discounts, making it a perfect opportunity to upgrade your fridge at a lower price.

Washing machines

A high-quality washing machine makes laundry hassle-free. Whether you prefer a top-load, front-load, or fully automatic model, a good washer ensures clean clothes with minimal effort. Features like quick wash, steam cleaning, and inverter technology make modern washing machines more efficient and convenient. Amazon’s Pre Summer Bonanza Sale offers big savings on top brands, so now is the best time to replace your old washer with a powerful and water-efficient one.

Microwave oven deals on Amazon Sale

An oven is a great addition to any kitchen, making cooking, baking, and grilling much easier. Whether you need a convection oven, a microwave, or an OTG, brands like LG, Samsung and more offer high-performance models with advanced features. With auto-cook menus, precise temperature control, and smart heating, cooking meals becomes quicker and more efficient. If your oven is outdated or not working well, upgrading to a new one can make a huge difference in your daily cooking routine.

Chimneys

A powerful kitchen chimney helps remove smoke, grease, and strong cooking odours, keeping your kitchen fresh. Whether you are deep frying or making spicy dishes, modern chimneys with auto-clean technology and high suction power make cooking more comfortable. Brands like Elica, Faber, and more offer stylish and efficient chimneys to match your kitchen needs. Amazon’s Pre-Summer Bonanza Sale offers exciting discounts on top models, so this is a great time to invest in a high-performance chimney without overspending.

Dishwashers

A dishwasher is a game changer for any household, saving time and effort while ensuring spotless dishes. With multiple wash modes, energy efficiency, and quiet operation, modern dishwashers from top brands make cleaning up after meals effortless. If you are tired of scrubbing dishes every day, investing in a good dishwasher can make your life much easier. With great deals available, now is the perfect time to bring home a reliable dishwasher that does all the hard work for you.

FAQs What is the Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale? It is a limited-time sale offering up to 57 percent off on home appliances like ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more.

Which brands are available in the sale? Top brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, Elica, and more are offering discounts on various appliances.

Are energy efficient appliances included in the sale? Yes, many energy saving ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines are available at discounted prices.

How long will the sale last? The sale is for a limited time, so it is best to grab the deals before they run out.

Is there a warranty on the discounted appliances? Yes, all appliances come with brand warranties, just like regular purchases.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.