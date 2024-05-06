Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 48% off on the best water purifiers from top brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and more

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has been live since 2nd May! Dive into unbeatable deals and discounts that'll make your summer even brighter. And here's a sizzling offer to kick things off: get up to a staggering 48% off on top-tier water purifiers from leading brands like Aquaguard, Kent, HUL Pureit, and more. With scorching temperatures on the horizon, staying hydrated with pure, refreshing water is more crucial than ever. Don't miss this golden opportunity to snag a premium water purifier at an incredible price. Hurry, stock is limited, and these deals won't last long. Quench your thirst for savings today! Unlock unbeatable savings on the best water purifiers at Amazon Summer Sale 2024!

1.

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage |Black

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive purification system with RO, UV, UF, and alkaline technologies. Featuring an elegant black design and an 8L tank, it delivers a rapid 20 LPH flow rate for instant hydration. Enjoy 4 years of complimentary service and zero water wastage. Upgrade to pure, refreshing water with this premium purifier today, and enjoy an extra 30% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024!

2.

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

Meet the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier in sleek black! Whether wall-mounted or countertop, this versatile purifier offers 10 litres of refreshing hydration. Its advanced RO+UV+MF technology ensures thorough purification, while the eco-friendly design saves water. Enjoy peace of mind with Pureit's trusted quality and reliability. Experience pure, safe drinking water at your fingertips with this efficient purifier. Grab it at 46% off on the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024!

3.

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black

Experience purity with the V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery Water Purifier featuring stainless steel storage and 9-stage purification. Enjoy 60% water recovery and 100% RO purified water in sleek black design. With an unbeatable 46% discount, upgrade your hydration game today and savour the taste of pure water.

4.

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier for Home | Needs no service for 2 Yrs | 9-stage filtration | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline with Taste Adjuster | 8L capacity | 2 year warranty (Filters included)

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier brings effortless purity to your home. With no service needed for 2 years and a 9-stage filtration process including RO, UV, UF, and Alkaline with Taste Adjuster, enjoy excellent taste. Featuring an 8L capacity and a 2-year warranty with filters included. Grab yours now with an exclusive 29% discount!

5.

Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+Copper+Mineralizer | In Tank UV Sterilisation |7 Ltr |

Livpure Allura Water Purifier ensures pure water with no service cost for 2.5 years, filters included. Experience advanced 8-stage purification, including RO, UV, Copper, and Mineraliser, with in-tank UV sterilisation for ultimate safety. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your water purification system and enjoy an exclusive 38% discount!

6.

Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹ 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier offers superior purification for clean water. With a free service plan worth ₹2000, it's a preferred choice, suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. Experience 30x impurity removal vs local purifiers. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade, with an amazing 47% discount available now!

7.

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

Meet the Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier! Enjoy 2.5 years of no service cost, and the filters come included. With advanced 10-stage purification, including RO, UV, UF, Copper, and Mineraliser, you'll have pure water at your fingertips. Plus, there's in-tank UV sterilisation for added safety. And the best part? You can get it now with an incredible 37% discount!

8.

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

Presenting the Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier! Experience revolutionary water-saving technology with up to 60% less wastage. Featuring RO, UV, UF, and MC Tech, along with a taste adjuster, it's ideal for all water sources. Join the ranks of those choosing India's premier water purifier. And the cherry on top? Secure yours now with an amazing 48% discount!

9.

Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+TA+Alkaline Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services

Step into a world of pure hydration with the Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+TA+Alkaline Water Purifier! Say goodbye to water wastage with up to 60% savings and hello to customised taste with the built-in adjuster. Whether it's borewell, tanker, or municipal water, this marvel has you covered. Enjoy the convenience of free installation and two complimentary services. Plus, seize the opportunity to make this innovative addition to your home at a whopping 45% off!

10.

HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings| Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black)

HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP Water Purifier is not just a purifier; it's a hydration revolution! Experience the magic of FiltraPower technology as it transforms water into a refreshing drink. With six stages of purification and a generous 7-litre capacity, this innovation ensures optimal hydration. And to sweeten the deal, grab yours now and enjoy a delightful 39% discount!

