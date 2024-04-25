Amazon Sale 2024: Save big and upgrade your kitchen with the best chimneys, enjoy a massive discount of up to 68%

Wish to grab amazing deals on the best chimneys? With discounts of up to 68%, the Amazon Sale 2024 presents a golden opportunity to upgrade your kitchen while saving big. By efficiently extracting smoke, grease, and odours from your kitchen, chimneys not only keep the air fresh but also prevent sticky residue from coating your walls and cabinets. Spruce up your kitchen with the best chimney during the Amazon Sale 2024

Now, with a multitude of chimney options available, how do you decide which one is right for your kitchen? The key is to consider factors such as the size of your kitchen, your cooking habits, and your budget. If you have a small kitchen, a compact chimney with lower suction power might suffice, while larger kitchens or those with heavy cooking demands may require a more powerful model. Additionally, factors such as filter type, control mechanism, and warranty duration should be taken into account to ensure you make an informed decision.

But what makes buying the best chimney during the Amazon Sale 2024 even more enticing? The answer lies in the substantial savings you can enjoy. With discounts of up to 68%, you have the opportunity to snag a high-quality chimney at a fraction of the regular price. Whether you're in the market for a sleek design, powerful suction capacity, or innovative features like auto-clean technology, this sale offers a wide array of options to cater to every need and preference. So, seize the opportunity to elevate your kitchen with a top-notch chimney while enjoying significant savings in the process.

1.

Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Check out the Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney that comes with a 15-year warranty. Say goodbye to smoky kitchens with its filterless technology, efficiently drawing in smoke and oily fumes. This sleek black chimney features motion-sensing technology for easy operation. All you need to do is just wave your hand to control it effortlessly. You can also operate with touch and motion sensor controls, ensuring a maximum noise level of 58 dB. Plus, with LED lighting, a built-in oil collector, and an auto-clean function, it's a kitchen essential. Enjoy peace of mind with Elica's impressive lifetime warranty on the motor and 2-year comprehensive coverage. Designed with curved glass, it's wall-mounted for convenience

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Product dimensions: 42.6D x 90W x 47.5H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special feature: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Finish type: Black

Control type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Max noise(dB): 58

Suction power: 1200 m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient filterless technology May be pricey for some budgets Easy operation with motion sensor Requires installation Impressive 15-year motor warranty

2. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Install the INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney which is selling at a discount of flat 66% during the Amazon Sale 2024. It features an elegant pyramid design in a sleek black finish adding a touch of sophistication to your cooking space. With a size of 60cm, it's ideal for 2-3 burner stoves. Experience powerful suction of 1050 m3/hr, making it suitable for medium to heavy frying and grilling. The double baffle filter ensures efficient filtration and is easy to clean and maintain. Control is made simple with user-friendly push-button operation. In addition, it offers the convenience of dual LED lamps for enhanced visibility while cooking. The chimney comes with a 5-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Brand: INALSA

Product dimensions: 47.5D x 60W x 52H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special feature: LED light

Finish type: Black Finish

Control type: Push Button

Suction power: 1050 m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish pyramid design Limited suction power for heavy cooking Suitable size for 2-3 burner stoves Push-button controls may require frequent cleaning Easy-to-clean double baffle filter

3. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is going to be your ultimate kitchen companion while you cook your favourite meals. Crafted with excellence in India, this chimney boasts a sleek black finish and a convenient size of 60cm. It has a powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen every time you cook. The baffle filter efficiently captures grease and oil, while the autoclean function ensures hassle-free maintenance. Be alerted with the autoclean alarm, and set the mood with the built-in moodlight feature. You can Control the chimney at your fingertips with touch and gesture controls, offering ease of use. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with Faber's 12-year warranty on the motor and 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 60H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black Finish

Noise: 59 dB

Suction power: 1500 m³/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr May require professional installation Convenient touch and gesture controls Noise level may be noticeable Long-lasting 12-year warranty on the motor Limited information on additional features

4. Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Looking for the perfect chimney to maintain and keep your kitchen environment cleaner? The Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney is one of the best chimneys for kitchen selling on discount during the Amazon Sale 2024. Designed with efficiency in mind, this chimney features two cassette filters for optimal filtration. With a size of 60 cm, it's suitable for 2-4 burner stoves and wall-mounted installation. Enjoy a suction capacity of 880 m3/hr, perfect for kitchen sizes over 200 sqft and heavy frying or grilling. Benefit from a 5-year warranty on the motor and 1-year warranty on the product from the date of purchase, ensuring long-lasting performance. Plus, with a maximum noise level of 58 dB, it keeps your kitchen quiet while in use.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Cassette Filter

Finish Type: Chrome

Material: Alloy Steel

Suction power: 880 m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cassette filter Limited suction capacity for heavy cooking Suitable size for 2-4 burner stoves Easy-to-use push-button controls

5. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney is meticulously crafted to enhance your culinary space. Designed to fit seamlessly with 2-4 burner stoves and wall-mounted installations, its compact dimensions of 39D x 60W x 37H centimetres ensure a perfect fit. Enjoy the robust suction power of 1000 m³/hr, ideal for larger kitchens and intense cooking sessions. The specialised baffle filter, tailored for Indian cooking, efficiently captures grease and odours, maintaining a pristine kitchen environment. With user-friendly push-button controls, operation is a breeze, while the noise levels are kept to a minimum at just 52 dB, ensuring a tranquil cooking experience.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Noise Reduction

Material: Powdered Metal Steel

Suction power: 1000 m³/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr May require professional installation Suitable size for 2-4 burner stoves Efficient baffle filter for Indian kitchens

6. Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

The Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney is a fusion of Italian design and Indian engineering excellence. Crafted with precision, this chimney features a sleek curved glass design in light grey, adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Experience powerful suction of 1200 m³/hr, ensuring effective smoke and odour extraction. The filterless design simplifies maintenance, while the autoclean feature keeps the chimney clean with minimal effort. Control is at your fingertips with touch and gesture controls, offering convenience and ease of use. Illuminate your cooking space with LED lighting, enhancing visibility.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 41D x 60W x 43H Centimetres

Colour: Light Grey

Special Feature: LED Lighting, Auto Clean, Filter colour- Light Grey

Finish Type: Black Finish

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Noise: 59 dB

Suction power: 1200 m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek curved glass design Filter colour may not match all kitchen aesthetics Powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr Autoclean feature may require periodic maintenance Convenient touch and gesture controls Noise level might be noticeable

7. Inalsa 60 cm 1250 m³/hr Auto Clean Filterless Chimney

The Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney, will give you the best and hassle-free cooking experience. With its sleek design featuring curved glass and a black powder-coated finish, it adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor. Measuring 59D x 45W x 51H centimetres, it's suitable for 2-4 burner stoves and wall-mounted installations. Enjoy powerful suction of 1250 m³/hr, catering to kitchen sizes up to 175 sqft and medium to heavy frying or grilling. Say goodbye to the hassle of filters with its filterless design, while the push-button control ensures easy operation. Experience convenience with the auto-clean function and adjustable LED lighting with 3-speed settings.

Specifications of Inalsa 60 cm 1250 m³/hr Auto Clean Filterless Chimney

Brand: Inalsa

Product Dimensions: 59D x 45W x 51H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto Clean

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Control Type: Push Button

Maximum Noise (dB): 65

Suction capacity: 1250 m³/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek curved glass design Higher noise level compared to others Powerful suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr Filterless design may require maintenance Convenient push-button control

