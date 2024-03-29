 Amazon Sale 2024: Get best deals on latest smart TVs, LED TVs, and more; Top 10 picks for you - Hindustan Times
Amazon Sale 2024: Get best deals on latest smart TVs, LED TVs, and more; Top 10 picks for you

Shweta Pandey
Mar 29, 2024 05:40 PM IST

Are you looking to upgrade your television viewing experience with the latest smart TV, then check out this Amazon Sale on television.

Television, often referred to simply as TV, is an iconic and ubiquitous medium of communication and entertainment that has revolutionized the way we consume information and enjoy content. From its humble beginnings as a boxy device with limited channels to today's sleek, high-definition screens packed with smart features, TV has evolved tremendously over the decades. It serves as a window to the world, bringing news, sports, movies, documentaries, and various forms of entertainment right into our living rooms.

Check out these top deals on TV during the Amazon Sale.(Pexels)
With advancements like 4K resolution, HDR technology, and smart functionality, modern TVs offer breathtaking picture quality and endless content options, blurring the lines between traditional broadcast and online streaming services.

So, whether it's a movie night with your partner or a game night with your friends, bring home a television set and modify your living room.

And if you are looking to upgrade your television viewing experience, then Amazon is giving you a chance to do so. Check out this best deal on a wide range of TV from brands like Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Redmi, Acer, Xiaomi, and more.

1.Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

B0BD7CX7GB


Elevate your entertainment experience with the Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and crisp details, thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering vivid colours and deep contrasts. With Android TV, you have access to a world of content, including streaming services, apps, and games, all easily navigated through the intuitive interface. The 125 cm screen size provides an expansive viewing area, perfect for enjoying movies, sports, and gaming with friends and family. Its sleek design adds a modern touch to any living space, while features like voice control and built-in Chromecast enhance convenience and connectivity.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm X Series:

Screen Size: 125 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: LED

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Processor: Quad-core CPU

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolutionLimited availability in certain regions
Android TV offers a wide range of contentMay require additional sound system for optimal audio
Expansive 125 cm screen sizeSome users may prefer other smart TV platforms
Sleek design complements any decorPotential for minor software glitches

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

B0CD1S96SM

Experience entertainment like never before with the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and crystal-clear sound quality, whether you're streaming your favourite shows or watching movies. This smart TV offers seamless connectivity options, allowing you to access a wide range of online content and apps with ease. Its sleek design and slim bezels enhance any living space, while its advanced features like webOS and AI ThinQ make navigating and controlling your TV a breeze. With vibrant colours, sharp images, and immersive audio, the LG Smart LED TV delivers an unparalleled viewing experience for your home entertainment needs.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

  • Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)
  • Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)
  • Display Type: LED
  • Smart Features: Yes
  • Operating System: webOS
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB
  • Audio Output: 20 Watts
  • Additional Features: AI ThinQ, Miracast, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stunning HD visualsLimited resolution compared to higher-end TVs
Smart TV features for connectivitySmaller screen size for larger rooms
Sleek design enhances aestheticsMay not support all streaming apps
Immersive audio experienceLimited sound customization options

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0C1GX5RVW

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its Crystal Display technology ensures vibrant colors and sharp contrast, while the iSmart feature enables seamless connectivity and smart functionality. With built-in streaming apps and voice control compatibility, accessing your favorite content is easier than ever. The sleek design and slim bezels enhance the aesthetic appeal, making it a stylish addition to any living space. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or browsing the web, this TV offers exceptional clarity and detail for an unmatched entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

  • Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
  • Display Technology: Crystal Display
  • Smart Features: iSmart technology
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
  • Audio: Dolby Digital Plus
  • Voice Assistant Compatibility: Yes
  • Slim Design: Yes
  • Streaming Apps: Built-in

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
1. Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution1. Relatively higher price point
2. Seamless connectivity with iSmart2. Limited screen size for larger rooms
3. Wide range of streaming apps3. May require additional accessories
4. Sleek and stylish design4. Complex setup for some users

Also Read: Best 85-inch TV: Top 5 picks to enjoy binge-watching on big screen

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C1HCJVT5

 

Experience stunning visuals and smart functionality with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Immerse yourself in lifelike detail and vibrant colours with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, while Google TV brings a world of entertainment at your fingertips. This smart TV integrates seamlessly with your Google ecosystem, allowing you to stream your favourite shows, movies, and music effortlessly. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV and compatible smart devices with just your voice. Its sleek design and narrow bezels complement any living space, enhancing both style and functionality. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or simply watching TV, the Sony Bravia delivers an unparalleled viewing experience.

 

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

  • Screen Size: 55 inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
  • Display Type: LED
  • Smart Features: Google TV
  • Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
  • HDR Support: Yes (HDR10, HLG)
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround
  • Design: Slim bezels, sleek design
  • Compatibility: Works with Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolutionMay be expensive for some budgets
Seamless integration with Google ecosystemAdvanced features may be overwhelming for some users
Sleek design complements any living space 

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

B0CG5STQFQ

Experience immersive entertainment with the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV. Boasting a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours and sharp contrast. With built-in Fire TV functionality, access a plethora of streaming apps, movies, and shows with ease. The 43-inch screen size offers the perfect balance between spacious viewing and space-saving design, fitting seamlessly into any living room or entertainment area. Equipped with multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, enjoy hassle-free connectivity to your favourite devices. Plus, with voice control support via Alexa, navigate through content, control smart home devices, and more, all with just your voice. Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Redmi 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV:

  • Display Size: 43 inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
  • Operating System: Fire TV OS
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X
  • Voice Control: Alexa built-in
  • Refresh Rate: 60Hz
  • Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolutionLimited availability of apps on Fire TV OS
Built-in Fire TV functionalityMay require additional subscriptions for content
Multiple connectivity optionsAverage refresh rate
Voice control support via AlexaLimited customization options
Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio support 

6. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV

B0C7VM696B



Elevate your viewing experience with the TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV. This cutting-edge television offers unparalleled picture quality with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology, delivering vivid colors, deep contrasts, and remarkable clarity. Its smart features allow seamless access to a variety of streaming services, apps, and online content, ensuring endless entertainment possibilities. With a sleek design and slim bezels, this TV enhances the aesthetics of any living space while providing an immersive cinematic experience. Whether you're gaming, watching movies, or streaming your favourite shows, the TOSHIBA 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV delivers stunning visuals and immersive audio for an unparalleled home entertainment experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV:

  • Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
  • Display Technology: Super QLED (Quantum Dot)
  • Smart Features: Yes
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, USB
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos, Built-in Speakers
  • HDR Support: HDR10, Dolby Vision
  • Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for clarityHigher price point compared to non-QLED options
Quantum Dot technology for vibrant coloursLimited availability of content in true 4K format
Smart features for easy access to streamingPotential for screen burn-in with prolonged use
Slim and stylish design enhances aestheticsRequires stable internet connection for streaming

7. iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0BCQ7Y162

The iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its vibrant 4K resolution and smart functionality. With a screen size of 55 inches, it delivers crystal-clear visuals, bringing your favorite movies, shows, and games to life. This smart TV is powered by Google TV, providing access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content with just a voice command through the Google Assistant. Its sleek design adds elegance to any living space, while its multiple connectivity options make it easy to integrate with other devices. Enjoy seamless entertainment and stay connected with friends and family with the iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV.

Specifications of the iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

  • Screen Size: 138.7 cm (55 inches)
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
  • Smart Features: Google TV
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
  • Audio Output: Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Crisp 4K Ultra HD resolutionHigher price point
Smart functionality with Google TVLimited availability of certain apps
Wide range of streaming servicesMay require additional subscriptions for some content
Sleek and elegant designRequires internet connection
Multiple connectivity options 

8. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

B0CLY7L2BM

Immerse yourself in the epitome of entertainment with the Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. Boasting stunning visuals and smart features, this TV revolutionizes your viewing experience. The 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers crisp, lifelike images, while Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant colors and deep contrasts. With its smart functionality, you can access a plethora of streaming services, apps, and content effortlessly. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any living space, while the advanced audio technologies enhance the audio experience, making you feel like you're in the heart of the action. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favorite shows, the Hisense QLED TV takes entertainment to new heights.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

  • Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
  • Display Type: QLED
  • Smart Features: Yes
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
  • Audio Output: 20 Watts
  • HDR Support: Yes
  • Quantum Dot Technology: Yes
  • Operating System: VIDAA OS

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolutionHigher price point
Vibrant colors and deep contrasts with Quantum Dot technologyMay require additional sound system for optimal audio experience
Smart functionality for easy access to streaming servicesLimited app selection compared to other platforms
Sleek design adds elegance to any room 

9. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

B0C2VCZD97

Immerse yourself in a world of stunning visuals and seamless connectivity with the TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. Featuring cutting-edge QLED technology, this TV delivers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional clarity, enhancing your viewing experience. With its 4K resolution, every detail is brought to life, making movies, games, and shows more captivating than ever. The integration of Google TV brings a world of entertainment at your fingertips, allowing you to easily access your favorite streaming services, apps, and more. Plus, with built-in Google Assistant, controlling your TV and smart home devices is effortless. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or browsing the web, the TCL QLED TV offers unmatched performance and convenience.

 

Specifications of TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

  • Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
  • Display Technology: QLED
  • Operating System: Google TV
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
  • Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant
  • HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Design: Slim bezels, sleek profile
  • Smart Features: Streaming apps, Google Play Store access

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stunning visual experience with QLED technologyMay be pricey for some budgets
Seamless integration with Google TVAdvanced features may require learning curve
Wide range of connectivity optionsLimited availability in some regions
Google Assistant for effortless control 

10.OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

B0BSH87T6X

The OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV elevates your viewing experience with stunning visuals and seamless connectivity. Immerse yourself in lifelike picture quality enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, delivering vibrant colors and deep contrasts. Powered by Google TV, you have access to a vast library of content, apps, and games, all easily navigable through the intuitive interface. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, enjoy cinematic audio-visual experiences from the comfort of your home. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any living space, while features like OnePlus Connect ensure effortless control and seamless integration with your smartphone. Elevate your entertainment with the OnePlus Q Series.

Specifications of the OnePlus Q Series:

  • Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches)
  • Display Type: QLED
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
  • Operating System: Google TV
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Ports: HDMI, USB
  • Smart Features: OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant
  • Design: Sleek and modern

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stunning picture quality with Quantum Dot technologyHigher price point
Seamless integration with Google TVLimited availability in some regions
Dolby Atmos support for immersive audioComplex setup for some users
Sleek design complements any living space 

Also Read: Discover best TV brands in India for a great television viewing experience

Top three features

Product NameScreen SizeSmart FeaturesAudio
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV125 cm (50 inches)Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-inDolby Audio, DTS-HD
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV80 cm (32 inches)webOS, AI ThinQ, Miracast, Screen MirroringAI Sound
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV108 cm (43 inches)iSmart technologyDolby Digital Plus
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV139 cm (55 inches)Google TV, Built-in Google AssistantDolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV108 cm (43 inches)Fire TV OS, Alexa built-inDolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV139 cm (55 inches)Super QLED (Quantum Dot)Dolby Atmos
iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV138.7 cm (55 inches)Google TVDolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV108 cm (43 inches)VIDAA OSDolby Atmos
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV108 cm (43 inches)Google TV, Built-in Google AssistantDolby Atmos
OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV163 cm (65 inches)Google TV, OnePlus Connect, Google AssistantDolby Atmos

Best value for money

Considering the features and affordability, the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV stands out as the best value for money option. It offers smart features, decent audio output, and a reputable brand name at an affordable price point.

Best overall product

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV stands as the best overall product. With its generous 50-inch screen size and 4K Ultra HD resolution, viewers can immerse themselves in stunning visuals with crisp detail and vibrant colors. Powered by Android TV, this smart TV provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content through its intuitive interface.

How to find the best split TV

Research Brands and Models: Look into reputable brands known for quality split TV systems. Research models within your budget range.

Consider Features: Consider features such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, noise levels, and additional functionalities like Wi-Fi connectivity or smart home integration.

Compare Prices: Compare prices from different retailers to ensure you're getting the best deal.

Check Warranty and Support: Ensure the product comes with a warranty and reliable customer support in case of any issues.

Installation: Consider whether professional installation is required and if it's included in the purchase or available at an extra cost.

