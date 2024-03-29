Amazon Sale 2024: Get best deals on latest smart TVs, LED TVs, and more; Top 10 picks for you

Television, often referred to simply as TV, is an iconic and ubiquitous medium of communication and entertainment that has revolutionized the way we consume information and enjoy content. From its humble beginnings as a boxy device with limited channels to today's sleek, high-definition screens packed with smart features, TV has evolved tremendously over the decades. It serves as a window to the world, bringing news, sports, movies, documentaries, and various forms of entertainment right into our living rooms. Check out these top deals on TV during the Amazon Sale.(Pexels)

With advancements like 4K resolution, HDR technology, and smart functionality, modern TVs offer breathtaking picture quality and endless content options, blurring the lines between traditional broadcast and online streaming services.

So, whether it's a movie night with your partner or a game night with your friends, bring home a television set and modify your living room.

And if you are looking to upgrade your television viewing experience, then Amazon is giving you a chance to do so. Check out this best deal on a wide range of TV from brands like Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Redmi, Acer, Xiaomi, and more.

1.Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Elevate your entertainment experience with the Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and crisp details, thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering vivid colours and deep contrasts. With Android TV, you have access to a world of content, including streaming services, apps, and games, all easily navigated through the intuitive interface. The 125 cm screen size provides an expansive viewing area, perfect for enjoying movies, sports, and gaming with friends and family. Its sleek design adds a modern touch to any living space, while features like voice control and built-in Chromecast enhance convenience and connectivity.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm X Series:

Screen Size: 125 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Technology: LED

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Processor: Quad-core CPU

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited availability in certain regions Android TV offers a wide range of content May require additional sound system for optimal audio Expansive 125 cm screen size Some users may prefer other smart TV platforms Sleek design complements any decor Potential for minor software glitches

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Experience entertainment like never before with the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and crystal-clear sound quality, whether you're streaming your favourite shows or watching movies. This smart TV offers seamless connectivity options, allowing you to access a wide range of online content and apps with ease. Its sleek design and slim bezels enhance any living space, while its advanced features like webOS and AI ThinQ make navigating and controlling your TV a breeze. With vibrant colours, sharp images, and immersive audio, the LG Smart LED TV delivers an unparalleled viewing experience for your home entertainment needs.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Display Type: LED

LED Smart Features: Yes

Yes Operating System: webOS

webOS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Additional Features: AI ThinQ, Miracast, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning HD visuals Limited resolution compared to higher-end TVs Smart TV features for connectivity Smaller screen size for larger rooms Sleek design enhances aesthetics May not support all streaming apps Immersive audio experience Limited sound customization options

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its Crystal Display technology ensures vibrant colors and sharp contrast, while the iSmart feature enables seamless connectivity and smart functionality. With built-in streaming apps and voice control compatibility, accessing your favorite content is easier than ever. The sleek design and slim bezels enhance the aesthetic appeal, making it a stylish addition to any living space. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or browsing the web, this TV offers exceptional clarity and detail for an unmatched entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology : Crystal Display

: Crystal Display Smart Features: iSmart technology

iSmart technology Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Digital Plus Voice Assistant Compatibility: Yes

Yes Slim Design: Yes

Yes Streaming Apps: Built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 1. Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution 1. Relatively higher price point 2. Seamless connectivity with iSmart 2. Limited screen size for larger rooms 3. Wide range of streaming apps 3. May require additional accessories 4. Sleek and stylish design 4. Complex setup for some users

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience stunning visuals and smart functionality with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Immerse yourself in lifelike detail and vibrant colours with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, while Google TV brings a world of entertainment at your fingertips. This smart TV integrates seamlessly with your Google ecosystem, allowing you to stream your favourite shows, movies, and music effortlessly. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV and compatible smart devices with just your voice. Its sleek design and narrow bezels complement any living space, enhancing both style and functionality. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or simply watching TV, the Sony Bravia delivers an unparalleled viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Google TV

Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

HDR Support: Yes (HDR10, HLG)

Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Compatibility: Works with Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution May be expensive for some budgets Seamless integration with Google ecosystem Advanced features may be overwhelming for some users Sleek design complements any living space

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Experience immersive entertainment with the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV. Boasting a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours and sharp contrast. With built-in Fire TV functionality, access a plethora of streaming apps, movies, and shows with ease. The 43-inch screen size offers the perfect balance between spacious viewing and space-saving design, fitting seamlessly into any living room or entertainment area. Equipped with multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, enjoy hassle-free connectivity to your favourite devices. Plus, with voice control support via Alexa, navigate through content, control smart home devices, and more, all with just your voice. Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Redmi 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV:

Display Size: 43 inches

43 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Operating System: Fire TV OS

Fire TV OS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X

Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X Voice Control: Alexa built-in

Alexa built-in Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited availability of apps on Fire TV OS Built-in Fire TV functionality May require additional subscriptions for content Multiple connectivity options Average refresh rate Voice control support via Alexa Limited customization options Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio support

6. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV

Elevate your viewing experience with the TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV. This cutting-edge television offers unparalleled picture quality with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology, delivering vivid colors, deep contrasts, and remarkable clarity. Its smart features allow seamless access to a variety of streaming services, apps, and online content, ensuring endless entertainment possibilities. With a sleek design and slim bezels, this TV enhances the aesthetics of any living space while providing an immersive cinematic experience. Whether you're gaming, watching movies, or streaming your favourite shows, the TOSHIBA 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV delivers stunning visuals and immersive audio for an unparalleled home entertainment experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV:

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

139 cm (55 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: Super QLED (Quantum Dot)

Super QLED (Quantum Dot) Smart Features: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, USB Audio: Dolby Atmos, Built-in Speakers

Dolby Atmos, Built-in Speakers HDR Support: HDR10, Dolby Vision

HDR10, Dolby Vision Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for clarity Higher price point compared to non-QLED options Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours Limited availability of content in true 4K format Smart features for easy access to streaming Potential for screen burn-in with prolonged use Slim and stylish design enhances aesthetics Requires stable internet connection for streaming

7. iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its vibrant 4K resolution and smart functionality. With a screen size of 55 inches, it delivers crystal-clear visuals, bringing your favorite movies, shows, and games to life. This smart TV is powered by Google TV, providing access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content with just a voice command through the Google Assistant. Its sleek design adds elegance to any living space, while its multiple connectivity options make it easy to integrate with other devices. Enjoy seamless entertainment and stay connected with friends and family with the iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV.

Specifications of the iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 138.7 cm (55 inches)

138.7 cm (55 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Smart Features: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Smart functionality with Google TV Limited availability of certain apps Wide range of streaming services May require additional subscriptions for some content Sleek and elegant design Requires internet connection Multiple connectivity options

8. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV



Immerse yourself in the epitome of entertainment with the Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. Boasting stunning visuals and smart features, this TV revolutionizes your viewing experience. The 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers crisp, lifelike images, while Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant colors and deep contrasts. With its smart functionality, you can access a plethora of streaming services, apps, and content effortlessly. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any living space, while the advanced audio technologies enhance the audio experience, making you feel like you're in the heart of the action. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favorite shows, the Hisense QLED TV takes entertainment to new heights.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Type: QLED

QLED Smart Features: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts HDR Support: Yes

Yes Quantum Dot Technology: Yes

Yes Operating System: VIDAA OS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Vibrant colors and deep contrasts with Quantum Dot technology May require additional sound system for optimal audio experience Smart functionality for easy access to streaming services Limited app selection compared to other platforms Sleek design adds elegance to any room

9. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Immerse yourself in a world of stunning visuals and seamless connectivity with the TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. Featuring cutting-edge QLED technology, this TV delivers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional clarity, enhancing your viewing experience. With its 4K resolution, every detail is brought to life, making movies, games, and shows more captivating than ever. The integration of Google TV brings a world of entertainment at your fingertips, allowing you to easily access your favorite streaming services, apps, and more. Plus, with built-in Google Assistant, controlling your TV and smart home devices is effortless. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or browsing the web, the TCL QLED TV offers unmatched performance and convenience.

Specifications of TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: QLED

QLED Operating System: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Built-in Google Assistant HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Design: Slim bezels, sleek profile

Slim bezels, sleek profile Smart Features: Streaming apps, Google Play Store access

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning visual experience with QLED technology May be pricey for some budgets Seamless integration with Google TV Advanced features may require learning curve Wide range of connectivity options Limited availability in some regions Google Assistant for effortless control

10.OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

The OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV elevates your viewing experience with stunning visuals and seamless connectivity. Immerse yourself in lifelike picture quality enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, delivering vibrant colors and deep contrasts. Powered by Google TV, you have access to a vast library of content, apps, and games, all easily navigable through the intuitive interface. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, enjoy cinematic audio-visual experiences from the comfort of your home. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any living space, while features like OnePlus Connect ensure effortless control and seamless integration with your smartphone. Elevate your entertainment with the OnePlus Q Series.

Specifications of the OnePlus Q Series:

Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches)

163 cm (65 inches) Display Type: QLED

QLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Operating System: Google TV

Google TV Audio: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Ports: HDMI, USB

HDMI, USB Smart Features: OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant

OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant Design: Sleek and modern

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning picture quality with Quantum Dot technology Higher price point Seamless integration with Google TV Limited availability in some regions Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio Complex setup for some users Sleek design complements any living space

Also Read: Discover best TV brands in India for a great television viewing experience

Top three features

Product Name Screen Size Smart Features Audio Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 125 cm (50 inches) Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in Dolby Audio, DTS-HD LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 80 cm (32 inches) webOS, AI ThinQ, Miracast, Screen Mirroring AI Sound Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 108 cm (43 inches) iSmart technology Dolby Digital Plus Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 139 cm (55 inches) Google TV, Built-in Google Assistant Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 108 cm (43 inches) Fire TV OS, Alexa built-in Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV 139 cm (55 inches) Super QLED (Quantum Dot) Dolby Atmos iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 138.7 cm (55 inches) Google TV Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 108 cm (43 inches) VIDAA OS Dolby Atmos TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 108 cm (43 inches) Google TV, Built-in Google Assistant Dolby Atmos OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 163 cm (65 inches) Google TV, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant Dolby Atmos

Best value for money

Considering the features and affordability, the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV stands out as the best value for money option. It offers smart features, decent audio output, and a reputable brand name at an affordable price point.

Best overall product

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV stands as the best overall product. With its generous 50-inch screen size and 4K Ultra HD resolution, viewers can immerse themselves in stunning visuals with crisp detail and vibrant colors. Powered by Android TV, this smart TV provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content through its intuitive interface.

How to find the best split TV

Research Brands and Models: Look into reputable brands known for quality split TV systems. Research models within your budget range.

Consider Features: Consider features such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, noise levels, and additional functionalities like Wi-Fi connectivity or smart home integration.

Compare Prices: Compare prices from different retailers to ensure you're getting the best deal.

Check Warranty and Support: Ensure the product comes with a warranty and reliable customer support in case of any issues.

Installation: Consider whether professional installation is required and if it's included in the purchase or available at an extra cost.

