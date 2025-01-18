Amazon Sale 2025: Best deals on washing machines from top 5 brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, up to 60% off
Jan 18, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, and IFB offer advanced washing machines at attractive discounts during this sale.
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT75B3200RR/TL, Light Grey & Red Base, Air turbo drying) View Details
|
₹11,490
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Dual Storm, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, centre jet pulsator, diamond drum and magic filter, Imperial Silver) View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY) View Details
|
₹9,690
|
|
|
Samsung 8.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT85C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray, 2023 Model) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray, 2023 Model) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1209Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details
|
₹11,490
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80SKMB1Z, Middle Black, TurboDrum | Punch + 3) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details
|
₹14,390
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹49,900
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 9kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Ace 9.0 Grey Dazzle, 10Yr -NH, 10 Min Quick Drying, Turbo dry Technology) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE DRY 8.5 Kg, GREY DAZZLE ,2x Drying Power) View Details
|
₹12,910
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.5 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology) View Details
|
₹14,790
|
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYM52E, MidNight Grey, Steam Technology, 100+ Tough Stains, 6th Sense Soft Move, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6 GENX, Grey, ZPF Technology) View Details
|
₹13,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F65LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F70CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater (NA-147MH2L01, Dark Silver, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (NA-147MF1L01, Silver) View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash) View Details
|
₹9,790
|
|
|
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Storm Force Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Translucent Lid) View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid) View Details
|
₹13,790
|
|
|
Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
