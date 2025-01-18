Menu Explore
Amazon Sale 2025: Best deals on washing machines from top 5 brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, up to 60% off

ByNivedita Mishra
Jan 18, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, and IFB offer advanced washing machines at attractive discounts during this sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox)

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT75B3200RR/TL, Light Grey & Red Base, Air turbo drying)

₹11,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Dual Storm, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, centre jet pulsator, diamond drum and magic filter, Imperial Silver)

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)

₹9,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT85C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray, 2023 Model)

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray, 2023 Model)

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1209Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)

₹11,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80SKMB1Z, Middle Black, TurboDrum | Punch + 3)

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)

₹14,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

₹49,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)

₹27,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 9kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Ace 9.0 Grey Dazzle, 10Yr -NH, 10 Min Quick Drying, Turbo dry Technology)

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)

₹8,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE DRY 8.5 Kg, GREY DAZZLE ,2x Drying Power)

₹12,910

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)

₹9,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.5 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

₹14,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYM52E, MidNight Grey, Steam Technology, 100+ Tough Stains, 6th Sense Soft Move, 2024 Model)

₹30,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6 GENX, Grey, ZPF Technology)

₹13,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet)

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F65LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet)

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 7 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F70CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin)

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2024 Model, Drynamic Spin)

₹19,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater (NA-147MH2L01, Dark Silver, 2024 Model)

₹27,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (NA-147MF1L01, Silver)

₹33,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey)

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid)

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream)

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)

₹9,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Storm Force Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Translucent Lid)

₹10,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)

₹13,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon's Republic Day Sale is in full swing, offering unbeatable deals on appliances like washing machines. Don’t miss out! Purchasing a washing machine online is a smart choice, with leading brands offering massive discounts on best-selling models. Enjoy convenience, variety, and savings during this limited-time sale opportunity.

Upgrade your laundry experience with amazing discounts on washing machines during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale 2025!
Upgrade your laundry experience with amazing discounts on washing machines during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale 2025!

Discover top-selling washing machine models from renowned brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, and IFB. Featuring innovative technology, energy efficiency, and sleek designs, these appliances combine style with performance. With exceptional features tailored for modern lifestyles, they ensure hassle-free laundry care. Now’s the perfect time to upgrade, as amazing discounts make these premium choices even more irresistible. Don’t wait!

Avail huge discounts on Samsung washing machines

Samsung, a trusted global leader in technology, offers washing machines known for their innovation, durability, and advanced features. Combining sleek designs with powerful performance, Samsung ensures effortless laundry care. Their EcoBubble and Digital Inverter technologies stand out for energy efficiency and fabric protection. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, explore exclusive discounts on Samsung’s top-rated models. Upgrade your home with cutting-edge convenience at unbeatable prices—don’t miss this opportunity!

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers advanced features like AI Control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Hygiene Steam for superior cleaning. Its inbuilt heater and 5-star energy rating ensure efficiency, while Digital Inverter technology guarantees durability. Ideal for modern households, it’s perfect during Amazon Republic Day Sale discounts!

Get up to 35% off on LG washing machines

LG, a globally trusted brand, is renowned for its innovative appliances and user-focused designs. LG washing machines deliver superior cleaning with cutting-edge features like TurboWash, Inverter Direct Drive, and smart connectivity. Known for durability and energy efficiency, they cater to modern lifestyles. During Amazon Sale 2025, explore incredible discounts on LG’s premium washing machines—perfect for upgrading your laundry experience!

The LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines Smart Inverter Technology with TurboDrum for powerful yet gentle cleaning. Featuring Auto Prewash, stainless steel drum, LED display, and Smart Diagnosis, it ensures efficiency and convenience. Grab this 2025 model at unbeatable prices during Amazon Sale 2025.

Grab as much as 30% off on Whirlpool washing machines

Whirlpool, a trusted household name, is renowned for its reliable and innovative appliances. Its washing machines feature advanced technologies like 6th Sense, IntelliSense, and PowerScrub, ensuring efficient cleaning and fabric care. Combining durability and energy efficiency, Whirlpool suits every home. Explore exciting discounts during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale and upgrade today!

The Whirlpool 9kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers impressive features like 10-Minute Quick Drying and Turbo Dry Technology for fast results. With a 5-Star energy rating, durable design, and 10-year warranty, it ensures long-lasting performance. Perfect for large households, grab it during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon!

Up to 40% off on Panasonic washing machines

Panasonic, a trusted global brand, is known for its cutting-edge technology and reliable home appliances. Their washing machines offer innovative features like EcoNavi, which optimises energy use, and advanced drum technology for superior fabric care. Renowned for their durability and efficiency, Panasonic washing machines provide excellent performance. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can enjoy attractive discounts on these premium models—perfect for upgrading your laundry routine!

The Panasonic 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers 12 wash programmes, Active Foam Wash Technology, and an antibacterial water inlet for superior hygiene. With a 5-star energy rating and sleek Charcoal Inox Grey design, this 2024 model ensures efficiency and convenience. Grab it during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Get up to 48% off on Godrej washing machines

Godrej, a trusted Indian brand with a legacy of over 120 years, is known for its reliable and eco-friendly appliances. Their washing machines combine advanced technology with energy efficiency, offering features like Smart Wash, Deep Clean, and Auto Balance for superior performance. With great value and durability, Godrej washing machines are perfect for modern homes. Take advantage of attractive deals during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale!

The Godrej 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine features Zero Pressure Technology for 60% faster tub filling. Its Auto Balance system ensures smooth operation, while the 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency. With a sleek Graphite Grey design, this 2024 model offers excellent value during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon.

FAQs on washing machines

  • What are the benefits of buying a washing machine during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025?

    During the sale, top brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool offer significant discounts, making it the perfect time to upgrade your washing machine. You can enjoy enhanced features at unbeatable prices.

  • Are there energy-efficient models available from brands like LG and Whirlpool?

    Yes, both LG and Whirlpool offer washing machines with high energy ratings, such as 5-star models. These energy-efficient options help reduce electricity consumption while delivering excellent performance.

  • What smart features do Samsung washing machines offer?

    Samsung washing machines come with advanced features like AI Control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Hygiene Steam, ensuring efficient cleaning, smart diagnostics, and enhanced convenience.

  • What is the difference between top load and front load washing machines?

    Top load washing machines, like those from Whirlpool, are easy to load and unload, while front load models, such as those by LG and Samsung, are more water-efficient and provide superior cleaning performance.

  • How can I ensure my washing machine lasts longer?

    Regular maintenance is key. Ensure proper loading, use the correct detergents, and clean the drum. Many models, like Samsung's and LG’s, offer features like self-diagnosis and auto-clean functions to extend their lifespan.

Similar articles for you

Best washing machine brands: Explore these trusted names for perfectly clean and sparkling laundry every time

Best front load washing machines in India: Top 10 high-performance and time-saving picks

Best Voltas 7 kg washing machine: Top 7 picks for you to consider for your home laundry solutions

AI washing machines buying guide: Know all the details and features before you pick one

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
