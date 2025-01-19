Menu Explore
Amazon Sale 2025 ENDS AT MIDNIGHT! Up to 75% off on air fryers, microwaves, mixer grinders and more!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 19, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale ends tonight! Grab up to 75% off on air fryers, microwaves, mixer grinders, vacuum cleaners, geysers, and water purifiers.

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹12,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹7,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber Instacook20_S Standalone 20L Microwave Oven |700W|6 Auto Cook Menu | Knob Control | Reheat & Defrost | Glass Turntable | Child Safety Lock | Easy Clean Coating|Power Level 5|2 Yrs Warranty|Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,175

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 725 SP1 TM Mirror, Multi distribution heat system), Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

dreame F9 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop 2-in-1, Mapping for Multiple Floors, LiDAR Navigation, 150-min Runtime, Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Robot, WiFi/App/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹14,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹29,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5 View Details checkDetails

₹3,030

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutricook Steami, Steam + Air Fryer Oven, 11-in-1 Functions, 24L Capacity, Steam + Convection, Real Steam Technology View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Military Series Glamore 4 Jar 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder | 3-Speed Control With Pulse Effect Mixie| 2 Years Warranty | Jet Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder with Unique Coarse Mode | Advanced Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper Jar with Hands Free Operation (Red Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹6,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips HL7703/00 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder Copper Motor, 4 Jar with 5 Year Warranty on Motor View Details checkDetails

₹6,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White View Details checkDetails

₹3,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA Instant 3 Litre Geyser 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 MM SS Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser come with 4 Years Warranty (Grey & Black),Wall View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VENUS Audra 10AV 10-Litre (Ivory) Water Heater, Porcelain Enamelled Glass Lined Tank | BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars:ISI | Free Flexible Hose | Guarantee -7 Years on Inner Tank. View Details checkDetails

₹6,408

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro | 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater | Stainless Steel Tank | Shockproof | 6.5 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for low & mid rise buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details checkDetails

₹12,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products

Amazon Sale 2025 is your last chance to upgrade your home appliances at unbeatable prices, but hurry; offers end at midnight! Take advantage of up to 75% off on top-quality air fryers, microwaves, mixer grinders, and more to enhance your kitchen’s efficiency. Beyond kitchen needs, this sale also includes discounts on essential appliances like vacuum cleaners, geysers, and water purifiers, ensuring your home stays clean, comfortable, and well-equipped. With limited-time deals and big savings, there’s no better opportunity to shop for premium products at affordable prices. Don’t miss out on these exclusive Amazon offers and start adding your favourite items to the cart now and make the most of this incredible Republic Day sale event.

Save big! Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 75% off on kitchen essentials, vacuum cleaners, geysers, and purifiers.
Save big! Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 75% off on kitchen essentials, vacuum cleaners, geysers, and purifiers.

Deal to watch out for!

Microwaves at up to 75% off at the Amazon Republic Day Sale


Upgrade your kitchen with top-quality microwaves available at up to 75% off during The Amazon Republic Day Sale. From reheating to baking, these advanced appliances offer convenience and efficiency. Don’t miss the chance to grab leading brands at unbeatable prices and transform your cooking experience effortlessly.

Vacuum Cleaners at up to 75% off at the Amazon Republic Day Sale


Keep your home spotless with powerful vacuum cleaners, now at up to 75% off in The Amazon Republic Day Sale. Choose from leading models offering deep cleaning, advanced filtration, and lightweight designs. Make cleaning easier and more effective with these deals before the sale ends!

Air Fryers at up to 75% off at the Amazon Republic Day Sale


Enjoy healthier meals with premium air fryers available at up to 75% off during The Amazon Republic Day Sale. Perfect for frying, roasting, and baking, these appliances help you prepare delicious dishes with minimal oil. Take advantage of these deals and upgrade your cooking game today!

Mixer Grinders at up to 75% off at the Amazon Republic Day Sale


Simplify your food prep with high-performance mixer grinders at up to 75% off in The Amazon Republic Day Sale. Blend, grind, and mix ingredients with ease using durable and efficient models. Shop now to bring home trusted brands at affordable prices and save big this festive season.

Water Heaters at up to 75% off at the Amazon Republic Day Sale


Stay warm and comfortable with water heaters available at up to 75% off during The Amazon Republic Day Sale. Explore energy-efficient options with advanced features to ensure hot water anytime you need it. Grab these amazing deals and make the winter more comfortable for your family.

Water Purifiers at up to 75% off at the Amazon Republic Day Sale


Ensure clean drinking water with advanced water purifiers at up to 75% off during The Amazon Republic Day Sale. With features like multi-stage filtration and sleek designs, these purifiers are perfect for every home. Don’t miss the chance to bring home reliable models at reduced prices!

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale - Bank discounts available*

HDFC Bank credit card: Up to Rs.5000/- instant discount on EMI transactions

IDFC First Bank credit card: Up to Rs.4500/- instant discount on EMI transactions

RBL Bank: Up to 7.5% instant discount on EMI transactions

BOB card: Up to 7.5% instant discount on EMI transactions

Federal Bank: 10% discount up to R.3500/- on EMI transactions

*These are subject to change and also vary from one cardholder to another.

products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

