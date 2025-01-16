Amazon Sale 2025: Price drop deals on front load washing machines; Save up to 42% on LG, Samsung, Bosch, IFB and more
Jan 16, 2025 07:41 PM IST
Get front load washing machines at top loader prices during the Amazon Sale. Price drop deals with savings up to 42% off on select models. Hurry, limited time!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor AI DBT Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Super Drum 525, PuriSteam, Black) View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹49,900
|
|
|
LG 15 Kg (Wash) / 8 Kg (Dry) Ai Direct Drive With Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (Fhd1508Stb, With Steam Remove Allergen & Turbowash, Black Vcm) View Details
|
₹83,990
|
|
|
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Direct Motion Motor AI DBT Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK, Super Drum 525, PuriSteam, Black) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZSIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Silver) View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star with 2X Power Steam, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, In-built Heater, Grey) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
IFB 5.5 kg Fully-automatic Dryer (TURBO DRY EX, Silver, Wall Mountable,Anti crease) View Details
|
₹21,390
|
|
|
IFB 8.5 Kg/6.5 Kg/2.5 Kg 5 Star, 3-in-1, AI Powered, fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresh (2023 Model, Laundrimagic, Executive ZXB, 9 Swirl Wash, Eco Inverter Technology, Black) View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (Executive Plus MXC 1014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details
|
₹48,590
|
|
|
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor AI DBT Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Super Drum 525, PuriSteam, Black) View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (2023 Model, WFL6012B7CUSKA/WXV, White, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹20,590
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
