Amazon Sale 2026: 7 smart ceiling fans you should buy before summer hits peak heat

When temperature rises, a standard ceiling may not be enough to keep you comfortable and your electricity bill in check. That's where smart ceiling fans step in. Beyond the design, which is radically different from the traditional ceiling fans in our homes, smart ceiling fans come with BLDC motors that consume up to 60 percent than the DC motors used in conventional ceiling fans. These BLDC motors also help in reducing electricity bills and offer silent operations. In addition to these features, smart ceiling fans offer remote control support along with high air delivery (CFM), inverter compatibility and support for voice assistants including Alexa and Google home. These smart ceiling fans are available at a discount of up to 65% on Amazon. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less So, if you are planning to replace the old ceiling fans in your home with smart ceiling fans, now would be the right time to do so as these appliances are available at a discount of up to 65 percent on Amazon. These discounts are a part of the Amazon Sale 2026. In addition to product discounts, the company is also offering more discounts on credit card payments, with some models being eligible for exchange bonuses. Top 7 smart ceiling fans to buy this summer

This smart ceiling fan by Atomberg blends premium design with smart performance. It features a sleek, modern look with an LED speed indicator ring that enhances room aesthetics. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor that delivers strong airflow while consuming significantly less power. This fan supports smart connectivity via app control, remote, and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It also supports features like timer, sleep mode, and boost mode and it offers noiseless operation and inverter compatibility. It's available at a 35% discount at the Amazon sale 2026.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Wattage 35W Motor Type BLDC motor Air Flow Capacity 235 CMM Connectivity App control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant support Special Features LED speed indicator, timer, sleep mode, boost mode, silent operation, inverter compatible Reasons to buy Good quality Excellent performance Stylish design Reason to avoid Average noise levels Average fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality and appreciate its performance, particularly noting it works well even during voltage fluctuations. The design receives positive feedback. However, its noise levels and fan speed have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design and performance.

2. KUHL Galaxis G8 1740mm Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Down Light |37W| BEE 5 Star | High Air Flow | Low Noise | IoT – Operate via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode | White | Free Installation Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This smart ceiling fan by KUHL is designed to make a bold statement with its large 1740 mm sweep that enhances both airflow and aesthetics. Its modern look suits spacious living rooms and halls, while the integrated under-light adds a subtle ambient glow. It is powered by a BLDC motor, which ensures energy-efficient performance with strong air delivery and quiet operation. This fan supports remote-based connectivity that lets users control speed, timer, and modes. This fan comes with inverter compatibility and it is available with a discount of 53% on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Size 1740 mm Wattage 37W Motor Type BLDC motor Air Flow Capacity 285 CMM Connectivity Remote control, Alexa, Wi-Fi Special Features Under-light LED, multi-blade design, silent operation, timer & sleep mode, inverter compatible Reasons to buy Good quality Excellent airflow Low noise levels Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality with beautiful design and zero noise operation. The airflow is positive, with one customer noting it effectively circulates air across the room. However, its performance has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its airflow and design.

This ceiling fan by Atomberg stands out with its sleek, premium design featuring a unique LED “moonbeam” light ring that doubles as a speed indicator and night light. It offers seamless smart connectivity via mobile app, remote, and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which delivers strong, evenly distributed airflow while consuming up to 65% less electricity. This fan includes smart features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode and it's compatible with inverters. It's available with a discount of 19% on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Wattage 35W Motor Type BLDC motor Air Flow Capacity 230 CMM Connectivity App control, Remote, Alexa and Google Assistant Special Features Moonbeam LED light, boost mode, sleep mode, timer, silent operation, inverter compatible Reasons to buy Good quality Excellent performance Low noise levels Good airflow Reason to avoid Average fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality with a premium look and excellent BLDC performance. The fan runs incredibly silently, and customers appreciate its boost mode for maximum air flow. However, its fan speed has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its airflow and performance.

This smart ceiling fan by Orient stands out with its ultra-slim cylindrical design and premium finish, making it a statement piece in modern Indian homes. It features integrated under-light with dimming options and it's powered by an energy-efficient inverter BLDC motor, which ensures strong airflow with silent operation even at low voltage. It supports app control, remote operation, and voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant and smart features like scheduling, timer, breeze mode, and reverse rotation that enhance everyday convenience. It is available with a discount of 24% on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Wattage 40W Motor Type BLDC Air Flow Capacity 260 CMM Connectivity IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant Special Features Under-light with dimming, reverse rotation, timer, sleep mode, breeze mode, silent operation, low-voltage performance Reasons to buy Premium design High energy efficiency Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the sleek design and smart features. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design and energy efficiency.

This smart ceiling fan by KUHL features a clean, minimal design with twisted sleek blades that complement modern interiors. It is powered by an advanced BLDC motor that delivers strong and consistent airflow while consuming significantly less electricity than conventional fans. It supports remote-based connectivity, allowing easy control of speed, timer, and modes without stepping away. The aerodynamic blade design enhances air delivery while maintaining low noise levels. It offers smart features like sleep mode, timer, and inverter compatibility and it is available with a 61% discount on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Size 1320 mm Wattage 30W Motor Type BLDC motor Air Flow Capacity 260 CMM Connectivity Remote control, Alexa, Wi-Fi Special Features Aerodynamic blades, timer, sleep mode, inverter compatibility, low-noise operation, Reasons to buy Premium design High energy efficiency Reason to avoid Average airflow

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the sleek design and smart features. They also appreciate its energy efficiency. However, its airflow has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design and energy efficiency.

This smart ceiling fan by Orient stands out with its ultra-slim cylindrical profile and premium finish. It combines style with functionality through an integrated dimmable under-light that adds ambient lighting. It is powered by a high-efficiency BLDC motor, which delivers powerful and uniform airflow while maintaining silent operation. On the connectivity front it supports app control, remote access, and voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. Its smart features include scheduling, breeze mode, sleep mode, and reverse rotation and it's available with a discount of 24% on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Wattage 40W Motor Type BLDC Air Flow Capacity 260 CMM Connectivity IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant Special Features Underlight with dimming, reverse rotation, timer, sleep mode, breeze mode, silent operation, low-voltage stability Reasons to buy Silent operations and low power consumption Good performance Even airflow Premium design Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the sleek and premium design and its silent operations. They also appreciate its energy efficiency. However, its connectivity has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design, performance and energy efficiency.

This smart ceiling fan by Orient fan combines futuristic design with advanced functionality. It features an ultra-slim cylindrical body with a premium finish and integrated under-light that add a sophisticated touch while doubling as ambient lighting. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor that delivers strong and consistent airflow with whisper-quiet performance. This fan supports IoT connectivity, enabling control via smartphone app, remote, and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a bunch of smart features such as scheduling, breeze mode, sleep mode, and reverse rotation for added comfort.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Wattage 40W Motor Type BLDC Air Flow Capacity 260 CMM Connectivity IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant Special Features Under-light with multiple brightness levels, reverse rotation, timer, sleep mode, breeze mode Reasons to buy Silent operations and low power consumption Good performance Premium design Reason to avoid Average connectivity Pricey

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the sleek and premium design and its silent operations. They also appreciate its overall performance. However, its connectivity has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design and performance. Top 3 features of smart ceiling fans for Indian kitchen

NAME WATTAGE MOTOR TYPE CONNECTIVITY atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling fan 35W BLDC Motor App control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant support KUHL Galaxis G8 1740mm Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan 37W BLDC Motor Remote control, Alexa, Wi-Fi atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 35W BLDC Motor App control, Remote, Alexa and Google Assistant Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan 40W BLDC Motor IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant KUHL Twist L3 1320 mm 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan 30W BLDC Motor Remote control, Alexa, Wi-Fi Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan 40W BLDC Motor IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight 40W BLDC Motor IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant

FAQs for buying the best smart ceiling fans in India Do smart ceiling fans consume less electricity? Most smart fans use BLDC motors, which can save up to 50–65% electricity compared to conventional fans. Which is better: BLDC fan or normal fan? BLDC fans are better due to lower power consumption, silent operation, and smart features, though they cost more upfront. Can smart ceiling fans work without Wi-Fi? Yes, most smart fans come with a remote control, so they can function even without Wi-Fi connectivity. What size ceiling fan should I buy for my room? For most Indian bedrooms, a 1200 mm fan is ideal. Do smart ceiling fans work during power cuts? Yes, they are inverter-compatible and can run longer on backup due to low power consumption.