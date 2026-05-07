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    Amazon Sale 2026: 7 smart ceiling fans you should buy before summer hits peak heat

    These top-rated models come with energy-saving motors, and sleek designs. Get them at a discount on the Amazon Sale 2026.

    Published on: May 07, 2026 8:00 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery | Low noise | LED Speed Indicator | Sleek Design | | 3 Year Warranty |SS Ivory & BlackView Details...

    ₹4,249

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    KUHL Galaxis G8 1740mm Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Down Light |37W| BEE 5 Star | High Air Flow | Low Noise | IoT – Operate via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode | White | Free InstallationView Details...

    ₹12,704

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery with Moonbeam LED Light | New Sleek Design | Newly Launched | 5 Year Warranty | Blaze BrownView Details...

    ₹4,599

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Dune GoldView Details...

    ₹12,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    KUHL Twist L3 1320 mm 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan | BEE 5 Star Rated & ISI Marked | High Air Flow|5Year Warranty on Motor By Brand | Free Installation | IoT – Operate via Mobile & Alexa | WhiteView Details...

    ₹9,799

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    When temperature rises, a standard ceiling may not be enough to keep you comfortable and your electricity bill in check. That's where smart ceiling fans step in. Beyond the design, which is radically different from the traditional ceiling fans in our homes, smart ceiling fans come with BLDC motors that consume up to 60 percent than the DC motors used in conventional ceiling fans. These BLDC motors also help in reducing electricity bills and offer silent operations. In addition to these features, smart ceiling fans offer remote control support along with high air delivery (CFM), inverter compatibility and support for voice assistants including Alexa and Google home.

    These smart ceiling fans are available at a discount of up to 65% on Amazon. (Amazon)
    These smart ceiling fans are available at a discount of up to 65% on Amazon. (Amazon)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    So, if you are planning to replace the old ceiling fans in your home with smart ceiling fans, now would be the right time to do so as these appliances are available at a discount of up to 65 percent on Amazon. These discounts are a part of the Amazon Sale 2026. In addition to product discounts, the company is also offering more discounts on credit card payments, with some models being eligible for exchange bonuses.

    Top 7 smart ceiling fans to buy this summer

    This smart ceiling fan by Atomberg blends premium design with smart performance. It features a sleek, modern look with an LED speed indicator ring that enhances room aesthetics. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor that delivers strong airflow while consuming significantly less power. This fan supports smart connectivity via app control, remote, and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It also supports features like timer, sleep mode, and boost mode and it offers noiseless operation and inverter compatibility. It's available at a 35% discount at the Amazon sale 2026.

    Specifications

    Blade Size
    1200 mm
    Wattage
    35W
    Motor Type
    BLDC motor
    Air Flow Capacity
    235 CMM
    Connectivity
    App control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant support
    Special Features
    LED speed indicator, timer, sleep mode, boost mode, silent operation, inverter compatible

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Excellent performance

    ...

    Stylish design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average noise levels

    ...

    Average fan speed

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality and appreciate its performance, particularly noting it works well even during voltage fluctuations. The design receives positive feedback. However, its noise levels and fan speed have received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design and performance.

    2. KUHL Galaxis G8 1740mm Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Down Light |37W| BEE 5 Star | High Air Flow | Low Noise | IoT – Operate via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode | White | Free Installation

    Loading Suggestions...
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    This smart ceiling fan by KUHL is designed to make a bold statement with its large 1740 mm sweep that enhances both airflow and aesthetics. Its modern look suits spacious living rooms and halls, while the integrated under-light adds a subtle ambient glow. It is powered by a BLDC motor, which ensures energy-efficient performance with strong air delivery and quiet operation. This fan supports remote-based connectivity that lets users control speed, timer, and modes. This fan comes with inverter compatibility and it is available with a discount of 53% on Amazon.

    Specifications

    Blade Size
    1740 mm
    Wattage
    37W
    Motor Type
    BLDC motor
    Air Flow Capacity
    285 CMM
    Connectivity
    Remote control, Alexa, Wi-Fi
    Special Features
    Under-light LED, multi-blade design, silent operation, timer & sleep mode, inverter compatible

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Excellent airflow

    ...

    Low noise levels

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality with beautiful design and zero noise operation. The airflow is positive, with one customer noting it effectively circulates air across the room. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its airflow and design.

    This ceiling fan by Atomberg stands out with its sleek, premium design featuring a unique LED “moonbeam” light ring that doubles as a speed indicator and night light. It offers seamless smart connectivity via mobile app, remote, and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which delivers strong, evenly distributed airflow while consuming up to 65% less electricity. This fan includes smart features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode and it's compatible with inverters. It's available with a discount of 19% on Amazon.

    Specifications

    Blade Size
    1200 mm
    Wattage
    35W
    Motor Type
    BLDC motor
    Air Flow Capacity
    230 CMM
    Connectivity
    App control, Remote, Alexa and Google Assistant
    Special Features
    Moonbeam LED light, boost mode, sleep mode, timer, silent operation, inverter compatible

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Excellent performance

    ...

    Low noise levels

    ...

    Good airflow

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average fan speed

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality with a premium look and excellent BLDC performance. The fan runs incredibly silently, and customers appreciate its boost mode for maximum air flow. However, its fan speed has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its airflow and performance.

    This smart ceiling fan by Orient stands out with its ultra-slim cylindrical design and premium finish, making it a statement piece in modern Indian homes. It features integrated under-light with dimming options and it's powered by an energy-efficient inverter BLDC motor, which ensures strong airflow with silent operation even at low voltage. It supports app control, remote operation, and voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant and smart features like scheduling, timer, breeze mode, and reverse rotation that enhance everyday convenience. It is available with a discount of 24% on Amazon.

    Specifications

    Blade Size
    1200 mm
    Wattage
    40W
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Air Flow Capacity
    260 CMM
    Connectivity
    IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant
    Special Features
    Under-light with dimming, reverse rotation, timer, sleep mode, breeze mode, silent operation, low-voltage performance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium design

    ...

    High energy efficiency

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the sleek design and smart features. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design and energy efficiency.

    This smart ceiling fan by KUHL features a clean, minimal design with twisted sleek blades that complement modern interiors. It is powered by an advanced BLDC motor that delivers strong and consistent airflow while consuming significantly less electricity than conventional fans. It supports remote-based connectivity, allowing easy control of speed, timer, and modes without stepping away. The aerodynamic blade design enhances air delivery while maintaining low noise levels. It offers smart features like sleep mode, timer, and inverter compatibility and it is available with a 61% discount on Amazon.

    Specifications

    Blade Size
    1320 mm
    Wattage
    30W
    Motor Type
    BLDC motor
    Air Flow Capacity
    260 CMM
    Connectivity
    Remote control, Alexa, Wi-Fi
    Special Features
    Aerodynamic blades, timer, sleep mode, inverter compatibility, low-noise operation,

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium design

    ...

    High energy efficiency

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average airflow

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the sleek design and smart features. They also appreciate its energy efficiency. However, its airflow has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design and energy efficiency.

    This smart ceiling fan by Orient stands out with its ultra-slim cylindrical profile and premium finish. It combines style with functionality through an integrated dimmable under-light that adds ambient lighting. It is powered by a high-efficiency BLDC motor, which delivers powerful and uniform airflow while maintaining silent operation. On the connectivity front it supports app control, remote access, and voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. Its smart features include scheduling, breeze mode, sleep mode, and reverse rotation and it's available with a discount of 24% on Amazon.

    Specifications

    Blade Size
    1200 mm
    Wattage
    40W
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Air Flow Capacity
    260 CMM
    Connectivity
    IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant
    Special Features
    Underlight with dimming, reverse rotation, timer, sleep mode, breeze mode, silent operation, low-voltage stability

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Silent operations and low power consumption

    ...

    Good performance

    ...

    Even airflow

    ...

    Premium design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average connectivity

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the sleek and premium design and its silent operations. They also appreciate its energy efficiency. However, its connectivity has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design, performance and energy efficiency.

    This smart ceiling fan by Orient fan combines futuristic design with advanced functionality. It features an ultra-slim cylindrical body with a premium finish and integrated under-light that add a sophisticated touch while doubling as ambient lighting. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor that delivers strong and consistent airflow with whisper-quiet performance. This fan supports IoT connectivity, enabling control via smartphone app, remote, and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a bunch of smart features such as scheduling, breeze mode, sleep mode, and reverse rotation for added comfort.

    Specifications

    Blade Size
    1200 mm
    Wattage
    40W
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Air Flow Capacity
    260 CMM
    Connectivity
    IoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant
    Special Features
    Under-light with multiple brightness levels, reverse rotation, timer, sleep mode, breeze mode

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Silent operations and low power consumption

    ...

    Good performance

    ...

    Premium design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average connectivity

    ...

    Pricey

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the sleek and premium design and its silent operations. They also appreciate its overall performance. However, its connectivity has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its design and performance.

    Top 3 features of smart ceiling fans for Indian kitchen

    NAMEWATTAGEMOTOR TYPECONNECTIVITY
    atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling fan35WBLDC MotorApp control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant support
    KUHL Galaxis G8 1740mm Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan37WBLDC MotorRemote control, Alexa, Wi-Fi
    atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan35WBLDC MotorApp control, Remote, Alexa and Google Assistant
    Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan40WBLDC MotorIoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant
    KUHL Twist L3 1320 mm 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan 30WBLDC MotorRemote control, Alexa, Wi-Fi
    Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan40WBLDC MotorIoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant
    Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight40WBLDC MotorIoT app control, Remote, Alexa & Google Assistant

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    FAQs for buying the best smart ceiling fans in India
    Most smart fans use BLDC motors, which can save up to 50–65% electricity compared to conventional fans.
    BLDC fans are better due to lower power consumption, silent operation, and smart features, though they cost more upfront.
    Yes, most smart fans come with a remote control, so they can function even without Wi-Fi connectivity.
    For most Indian bedrooms, a 1200 mm fan is ideal.
    Yes, they are inverter-compatible and can run longer on backup due to low power consumption.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

    News/Technology/Amazon Sale 2026: 7 Smart Ceiling Fans You Should Buy Before Summer Hits Peak Heat
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