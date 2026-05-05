Love samosas but hate oil? Top-rated digital air fryers with smart controls that make oil-free cooking effortless

If you are trying to cut down on oil without giving up on your favourite tikkas and samosas, a digital air fryer is the right appliance for you. These appliances use rapid hot air circulation to cook food evenly, delivering that crispy fried texture that you love with significantly less oil. What truly makes them a versatile device is that fact that they can be used for frying, roasting, baking, grilling, dehydrating and reheating food. These digital air fryers come with an LED display. (Gemini) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What's more? They come with a variety of preset menus that can be used for cooking various snacks and dishes quickly and easily and they cook food 20 to 50 percent faster than conventional ovens.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen by getting a digital air fryer, we have curated a list of the five top-rated models that you can get on Amazon right now. But before we take you through the products, let's take a look at the factors that you need to keep in mind while buying a digital air fryer.

Factors to consider while buying a digital air fryer Capacity: A digital air fryer with a capacity of up to 3L is good for individuals and couples, while a capacity ranging between 4L to 6L is ideal for families of four people. However, if you have a large family with five or more people, look for machines with 8L to 12L or more capacity.

Wattage: Standard digital air fryers come with wattage ranging between 1200W to 1400W. You can either opt for that or a machine with a wattage ranging between 1500W to 1800W for crispier snacks.

Airflow technology: Look for terms like 'Rapid Air' or '360 degree Air Circulation'. These technologies ensure that the food cooks evenly without the need to flip it.

Smart features: Also look for preset menus based on your cooking requirements, LED display, and temperature control option for getting that perfect texture.

Safety features: Look for safety features like auto shut off option, cool touch handles and overheat protection.

Now that we have all the information, let's take a look at the best top-rated digital air fryers for Indian kitchens.