Amazon Sale: Get best microwaves at up to 38% discount from top brands like Haier, Godrej and more

Amazon sale: Bring home a brand new microwave at the lowest price ever.

Looking for a new microwave? Well, you're in luck! Amazon is having a sale where you can get some of the best microwaves from top brands like Haier, Godrej, Voltas and many more at a whooping discount of up to 38%. This means you can save some money while upgrading your kitchen with a brand-new appliance. Microwaves are super handy in the kitchen. They help you cook food quickly and easily, reheat leftovers, and even make snacks in a jiffy. And when you can get them at a discount from big-name brands, it's even better.

In this Amazon sale, you'll find a range of microwaves to choose from. Whether you're looking for something basic or a more advanced model with lots of features, there's something for everyone. Plus, since it's all happening online, you can browse through the options from the comfort of your own home. Gone are the days of battling through crowded stores or waiting in long queues. Now, with just a few clicks, you can secure the appliance of your dreams and have it delivered straight to your doorstep. The best part about this sale is the savings. With discounts of up to 38%, you can get a high-quality microwave without spending as much money. It's a great opportunity to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank.

So, if you've been thinking about getting a new microwave or just want to take advantage of a good deal, now's the time to do it. Head over to Amazon and check out the microwaves on offer. You might just find the perfect one for your needs at a price you'll love. It's an opportunity you won't want to miss, as you navigate through a treasure trove of savings and culinary excellence, all at the click of a button. So, mark your calendars and get ready to elevate your kitchen game with the Amazon Clearance Sale

1. Faber 80 L Built in Oven with 8 Functions Light

The Faber 80 L Built-in Oven is a sleek addition to your kitchen in striking black. With 8 versatile cooking functions including light, grill, convection, fan with bottom heat, convection heating, top heat, defrost, and fan, it's designed to meet all your culinary needs. Its spacious 80-liter capacity makes it ideal for large gatherings and family meals. The microwave oven features a user-friendly push/pull knob control system for easy operation. Crafted with black glass and stainless steel finish, it exudes elegance while being energy efficient with an A Class energy rating. Enjoy precise cooking with Faber's commitment to quality.

Specifications of Faber 80 L Built in Oven with 8 Functions Light

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Heating Method: Convection

Finish Type: Glass

Capacity: 80 liters

Control: Push/Pull Knob

Installation type: Built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious 80-liter capacity May require professional installation Versatile cooking functions Limited warranty coverage Energy-efficient operation

2. Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven is designed to simplify your kitchen tasks. In sleek black, it boasts a compact design with dimensions of 28.1D x 48.3W x 41.4H centimeters, fitting seamlessly into your kitchen space. With a capacity of 25 litres, it's perfect for small to medium-sized families. The advanced feather touch digital display allows you to monitor your cooking effortlessly, even while attending to other chores. Featuring Active Defrost technology, it ensures your food stays frost-free, preserving freshness and nutrition. Equipped with 10 auto cook programs, this microwave offers versatile cooking options.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven

Brand: Voltas Beko

Colour: Black

Capacity: 25 litres

Special Features: Auto Cook, Turntable

Installation: Freestanding

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design ideal for small kitchens Limited capacity for larger families Advanced feather touch digital display for easy monitoring May lack advanced cooking features compared to higher-end models Active Defrost technology preserves food freshness

3. Godrej 28 L Inverter Convection Microwave Oven

Experience the convenience of cooking with the Godrej 28 L Inverter Convection Microwave Oven (GME 528 CIP1 QM) in sleek silver. With a generous 28-liter capacity, it suits medium-sized families perfectly. This multifunctional oven offers convection capabilities for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. Its user-friendly controls include jog dials and push buttons, ensuring ease of operation. Safety is paramount with its child lock feature. The appliance boasts a digital display, healthy fermentation options, oil-free and healthy fry recipes, and a deodorizer steam clean function. Included is the Instacook Recipe Book with 355 recipes for culinary inspiration.

Specifications of Godrej 28 L Inverter Convection Microwave Oven

Brand: Godrej

Godrej Colour : Silver

: Silver Capacity : 28 litres

: 28 litres Installation Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Features: Digital Display, Healthy Fermentation, Oil-free and Healthy Fry Recipes, Child Lock, Deodorizer Steam Clean, Instacook

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking options May be bulky for small kitchens Child lock for safety No starter kit included 355 Instacook recipes Requires some learning curve for optimal use

4. Haier 23 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Haier 23 L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile addition to your kitchen in stylish silver. With a capacity of 23 litres, it's perfect for small families. This amazing appliance offers convection capabilities, allowing you to bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and cook with ease. The user-friendly control system features a jog wheel plus buttons for effortless operation and longevity. Enjoy energy savings of up to 40% with its standby mode and convenient auto defrost function. The package includes a set comprising a glass turntable, roller ring, and coupler, along with a user manual and warranty card.

Specifications of Haier 23 L Convection Microwave Oven

Brand : Haier

: Haier Colour : Silver

: Silver Capacity : 23 litres

: 23 litres Installation Type: Countertop

Countertop Special Feature: Tact Button/Jog Dial

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size perfect for small kitchens Limited capacity may not suit larger families Versatile convection capabilities No starter kit provided Energy-saving standby mode and auto defrost feature Limited warranty coverage compared to other models

5. Amazon Basics 30 L Convection Microwave

The Renewed AmazonBasics 30 L Convection Microwave offers convenience and versatility to your kitchen. This Certified Refurbished product is rigorously tested to ensure it functions and appears like new, backed by a minimum six-month supplier warranty. With a 30-liter capacity and high-quality stainless steel cavity, it's suitable for daily cooking and heating needs of families with 4-6 members. Enjoy hassle-free warranty claims with a simple online process. The convection function allows baking, grilling, cooking, defrosting, and preheating at the touch of a button. The LED display panel features 65 auto-cook menu options and a child lock function for added safety and convenience.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 30 L Convection Microwave

Brand : Amazon Basics

: Amazon Basics Colour : Black

: Black Capacity : 30 litres

: 30 litres Installation Type : Countertop

: Countertop Special Feature: Defrost

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Certified Refurbished with warranty May have cosmetic imperfections due to refurbishment Convenient online warranty claim process Generic packaging may lack accessories Versatile convection function

6. Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven is designed to cater to the needs of a large family. With spacious dimensions, it offers ample cooking space for your culinary creations. This versatile appliance is equipped with a range of special features, including a deodorizer function, child lock, 4-step cooking, healthy breakfast & snacks options, India's best recipes, ghee and curd settings, dual grill technology, digital display, and a multi-distribution system. The Godrej Instachef app provides further assistance with 450 recipes and 32 instructional videos. With a durable stainless steel cavity, it ensures better heating and easy cleaning.

Specifications of Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven

Brand: Godrej

Godrej Colour: Silver

Silver Capacity : 33 litres

: 33 litres Special Feature: Dual grill technology, digital display, multi distribution system, godrej instachef app, interior light; programmable; turntable

Dual grill technology, digital display, multi distribution system, godrej instachef app, interior light; programmable; turntable Installation Type: Countertop

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious capacity suitable for large families No starter kit provided Versatile cooking options with special features Higher price point compared to smaller models Durable stainless steel cavity for better heating and easy cleaning

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Installation Type Special Feature Faber 80 L Built in Oven with 8 Functions Light 80 litres Built-in Light, Grill, Convection, Fan with Bottom Heat, Convection Heating, Top Heat, Defrost, Fan Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven 25 litres Freestanding Auto Cook, Turntable, Active Defrost, Large Turntable, Digital Display Godrej 28 L Inverter Convection Microwave Oven 28 litres Freestanding Digital Display, Healthy Fermentation, Oil-free and Healthy Fry Recipes, Child Lock, Deodorizer Steam Clean, Instacook, Dual-grill Technology, 355 Instacook Recipes, Stainless Steel Cavity Haier 23 L Convection Microwave Oven 23 litres Countertop Tact Button/Jog Dial, Active Defrost, Large Turntable, Digital Display Amazon Basics 30 L Convection Microwave 30 litres Countertop Defrost, LED Display Panel, 65 Auto-cook Menu Options, Child Lock, Certified Refurbished Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven 33 litres Countertop Deodoriser Function, Child Lock, 4 Step Cooking, Healthy Breakfast & Snacks, India's Best Recipes, Ghee and Curd, Dual Grill Technology, Digital Display, Multi Distribution System, Godrej Instachef App

Best value for money

Among the options available, the Amazon Basics 30 L Convection Microwave offers the best value for money. Despite being a renewed product, it provides a spacious 30-liter capacity and versatile convection function, suitable for daily cooking and heating needs of families. Additionally, its convenient online warranty claim process ensures a hassle-free experience for users, backed by a minimum six-month supplier warranty.

Best overall product

The Godrej 28 L Inverter Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product due to its comprehensive features, user-friendly design, and value for money. With a generous 28-liter capacity, it suits medium-sized families perfectly. The appliance offers versatile cooking options, including digital display, healthy fermentation, oil-free and healthy fry recipes, child lock, deodorizer steam clean, and Instacook functionality with 355 recipes. Its durable stainless steel cavity ensures better heating and easy cleaning, making it a reliable and efficient choice for modern kitchens.

How to find the best microwave on Amazon sale?

To find the best microwave from the Amazon sale, start by considering your specific needs and preferences. Assess the capacity required based on your household size and cooking habits. Look for essential features such as convection cooking, auto-cook programs, and child lock for safety. Consider the brand reputation and customer reviews to ensure reliability and quality. Evaluate additional features like energy efficiency and warranty coverage to make an informed decision. Compare prices and discounts offered during the sale to find the best value for your budget. Lastly, prioritize models that offer versatility, durability, and ease of use, ensuring you find the perfect microwave to elevate your kitchen experience.

