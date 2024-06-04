 Amazon Sale on juicers: 10 Juicers for fresh and healthy juice to kickstart your morning routine with - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Sale on juicers: 10 Juicers for fresh and healthy juice to kickstart your morning routine with

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 04, 2024 05:49 PM IST

Give your body the goodness of fresh fruit juice with these 10 worthy juicers that are available at a discount on Amazon.

If you are a fitness enthusiast, the goodness of drinking fresh juice every day cannot be denied or be unforeseen. And hence, a juicer must occupy some space in your kitchen. Juicers are versatile, capable of processing not only common fruits and vegetables but also leafy greens, nuts, and even wheatgrass, making them a valuable tool for health-conscious individuals. Not only this, being compact in nature, these juicers need very little storage space. During the Amazon Sale, you can choose a juicer from your personal favourite options and can easily get your daily dose of healthy drink with your breakfast.

Top 10 juicers for fresh juice and your healthy living
Top 10 juicers for fresh juice and your healthy living

So, while you might be wondering which juicers to choose from the plethora of options available in the market, we have curated a rundown of some of the best juicers from reckoned brands like Wonderchef, Philips, Morphy Richards, Kuvings, Agaro, and more at lucrative discounts on Amazon.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

 

1.Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

The topmost juicer in our list of the best juicers during Amazon sale is the Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer. It is a high-performance appliance designed to make juicing easy and efficient and features a wide feeding chute that can accommodate whole fruits and vegetables, reducing prep time and preserving more nutrients. Its powerful motor operates at a low speed, ensuring minimal heat build-up and oxidation, resulting in higher quality juice with rich flavours and vibrant colours. The juicer’s sleek dark silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Its compact design, coupled with easy-to-clean parts, makes it a practical choice for everyday use. This juicer is ideal for health enthusiasts, the Kuvings B1700 enables you to enjoy fresh, nutritious juice effortlessly.

Specifications of Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

  • Brand: Kuvings
  • Model: B1700
  • Colour: Dark Silver
  • Type: Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
  • Motor Power: 240 Watts
  • Speed: 50 RPM
  • Feeding Chute Size: 76mm (wide)
  • Juice Yield: High
  • Noise Level: Low
  • Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel
  • Dimensions: 23 x 20 x 45 cm
  • Weight: 6.7 kg
  • Warranty: 10 years on gear and motor, 1 year on product

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Wide feeding chute reduces prep timeHigher price point compared to other juicers
Low speed preserves nutrients and flavoursHeavier and bulkier than some alternatives
High juice yield with minimal wasteRequires more cleaning effort due to multiple parts
Durable with long warranty periodLimited availability of spare parts in some regions

2.

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black

The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is designed to provide you with fresh, nutrient-rich juice effortlessly. Its slow juicing technology operates at a low speed to minimize heat generation and oxidation, preserving the vitamins and enzymes in fruits and vegetables. This juicer features a sturdy build and a sleek design, fitting well in modern kitchens. It is equipped with a powerful yet quiet motor, making it ideal for use at any time of the day. The juicer's components are easy to assemble and clean, ensuring a hassle-free juicing experience. With the AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, you can enjoy healthy, homemade juice every day.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer

  • Brand: AGARO
  • Model: Imperial
  • Colour: Black/Silver
  • Type: Slow Juicer
  • Motor Power: 240 Watts
  • Speed: 60 RPM
  • Feeding Chute Size: 75mm (wide)
  • Juice Yield: High
  • Noise Level: Low
  • Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel
  • Dimensions: 21 x 19 x 46 cm
  • Weight: 7 kg
  • Warranty: 5 years on motor, 1 year on product

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Slow juicing preserves nutrientsBulky design takes up counter space
Quiet operation suitable for any timeCleaning can be time-consuming
High juice yield with minimal pulpHigher initial investment
Durable construction with good warrantySpare parts may be hard to find

3.

Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer (Black/Silver)

Next on our list of the best juicers during Amazon sale is the Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer, which is an efficient and stylish appliance designed to make juicing quick and easy. With its powerful motor and innovative QuickClean technology, this juicer can produce up to 2 litres of juice in one go, making it perfect for families and fitness enthusiasts. The large feeding tube allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting, saving time and effort. Its sleek design and compact size ensure it fits well in any kitchen. The juicer is easy to clean, with all parts being dishwasher safe. Enjoy fresh, homemade juice every day with the setting.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer

  • Feeding Chute Size: Medium
  • Juice Yield: Medium
  • Noise Level: Moderate
  • Material: Stainless steel and plastic
  • Dimensions: 28 x 20 x 30 cm
  • Weight: 3 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Quick and efficient juicingSingle speed setting limits versatility
Compact and stylish designModerate noise level
Easy to clean with detachable pulp collectorMedium juice yield
Affordable priceNot suitable for continuous, heavy-duty juicing

4.

Sujata Powermatic Juicer, 900 Watts, Without Jar, (White)

The Sujata Powermatic Juicer is a sturdy and high-powered appliance designed to meet the juicing needs of both home and commercial users. With its robust 900-watt motor and double ball bearings, this juicer ensures continuous operation without overheating, making it ideal for extended use. It features a unique honeycomb filter mesh that extracts maximum juice yield while retaining essential nutrients. The shock-proof body ensures durability, while its efficient design makes it easy to operate and clean. Whether you're juicing hard vegetables or soft fruits, the Sujata Powermatic Juicer delivers consistent performance, making it a reliable choice for anyone seeking a powerful and efficient juicing solution.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Juicer

  • Brand: Sujata
  • Model: Powermatic
  • Colour: White
  • Type: Centrifugal Juicer
  • Motor Power: 900 Watts
  • Speed: 22000 RPM
  • Feeding Chute Size: Medium
  • Juice Yield: High
  • Noise Level: Moderate
  • Material: ABS plastic
  • Dimensions: 50 x 27 x 36 cm
  • Weight: 6.5 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Powerful 900-watt motorModerate noise level
Continuous operation without overheatingBulkier design
High juice yield with honeycomb filter meshHigher electricity consumption
Durable and suitable for commercial useShorter warranty period

5.

Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 500 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.25 L Pulp Collector, 64 mm Feed Chute, Silver

The Borosil Primus Plus Juicer is a versatile and efficient appliance designed to meet all your juicing needs. With a powerful motor and stainless steel blades, it ensures quick and effective juice extraction. This juicer offers two-speed settings to handle both soft and hard fruits and vegetables. Its sleek and compact design makes it a great addition to any kitchen, while the dishwasher-safe parts ensure easy cleaning. Whether you're making a quick morning juice or preparing large batches for the family, the Borosil Primus Plus Juicer offers convenience and reliability.

Specifications of Borosil Primus Plus Juicer

  • Brand: Borosil
  • Model: Primus Plus
  • Type: Centrifugal Juicer
  • Motor Power: 500 Watts
  • Speed: 2-speed settings
  • Feeding Chute Size: Medium
  • Juice Yield: Medium
  • Noise Level: Moderate
  • Material: Stainless steel and plastic
  • Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Two-speed settings for different produce typesModerate noise level
Easy to assemble and cleanMedium juice yield
Compact and sleek designMay not handle very hard produce efficiently
Dishwasher-safe partsLimited capacity for large quantities

Also Read: Best juicer mixer grinder: Find your all-in-one kitchen appliance for juicing, grinding and blending needs, top 10 picks

6.

Prestige Pcj 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer - 500 Watts

The Prestige Pcj 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer offers a quick and efficient juicing experience. With its powerful 500-watt motor and stainless steel blades, it can easily handle a variety of fruits and vegetables. Its sleek and compact design ensures it fits well on any kitchen counter, while the large feeding chute reduces prep time. The detachable pulp collector makes cleaning easy, and the juicer is ideal for health-conscious individuals looking to enjoy fresh, homemade juice with minimal effort. Its efficient performance and user-friendly design make it a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Pcj 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer

  • Brand: Prestige
  • Model: Pcj 7.0
  • Type: Centrifugal Juicer
  • Motor Power: 500 Watts
  • Speed: 1-speed setting
  • Feeding Chute Size: Medium
  • Juice Yield: Medium
  • Noise Level: Moderate
  • Material: Stainless steel and plastic
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Quick and efficient juicingSingle-speed setting limits versatility
Compact and stylish designModerate noise level
Easy to clean with detachable pulp collectorMedium juice yield
Affordable price 

Also Read: Best juicer mixer grinder: Top 10 choices for effortless blending, grinding, and juicing excellence

7.

Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer with Long Warranty | 240 Watts Powerful Motor | Powerful Auger for Maximum Juice Extraction | Juicer Strainer+Smoothie Strainer+Sorbet Strainer

The Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer is designed for those who prioritize health and nutrition. Its cold press technology operates at a slow speed to minimize heat generation and oxidation, preserving the natural enzymes and nutrients in fruits and vegetables. This juicer features a powerful motor and a robust build, ensuring long-lasting performance. The wide feeding chute allows for minimal prep time, while the quiet operation makes it suitable for any time of the day. Easy to assemble, use, and clean, the Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy fresh, nutrient-rich juice every day.

Specifications of Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer

  • Brand: Hestia Appliances
  • Model: Nutri-Max
  • Colour: Red/Silver
  • Type: Cold Press Juicer
  • Motor Power: 240 Watts
  • Speed: 55 RPM
  • Feeding Chute Size: 75mm (wide)
  • Juice Yield: High
  • Noise Level: Low
  • Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel
  • Dimensions: 22 x 18 x 48 cm
  • Weight: 6 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on motor

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Cold press technology preserves nutrientsHigher price point
Wide feeding chute reduces prep timeBulky and heavy design
Quiet operationMore cleaning effort due to multiple parts
Durable with long warranty on motor 

8.

Balzano Cold Press Juicer, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables, Extract Coconut Milk & Nut Milk Easily, Fruit Juicer Machine, Compact Design, Orange Juice Maker, Vegetable Juicer, Black, 100W

The Balzano Cold Press Juicer is an advanced juicing machine designed to maximize nutrition and flavour in every glass. Utilizing slow juicing technology, it minimizes heat and oxidation to preserve the natural enzymes and nutrients of your ingredients. This juicer features a powerful motor and durable construction, ensuring consistent and reliable performance. The wide feeding chute reduces the need for pre-cutting, making the juicing process faster and more convenient. With its easy-to-clean design and compact size, the Balzano Cold Press Juicer is perfect for those who value both functionality and convenience in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications of Balzano Cold Press Juicer

  • Brand: Balzano
  • Model: Cold Press Juicer
  • Colour: Black/Silver
  • Type: Cold Press Juicer
  • Motor Power: 200 Watts
  • Speed: 60 RPM
  • Feeding Chute Size: 80mm (wide)
  • Juice Yield: High
  • Noise Level: Low
  • Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel
  • Dimensions: 24 x 18 x 45 cm
  • Weight: 5.8 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Slow juicing preserves nutrients and enzymesHigher initial investment
Wide feeding chute for reduced prep timeCan be bulky on the countertop
Quiet operationRequires thorough cleaning
Durable with extended warranty on motor

Limited spare parts availability

 

Also Read: Best juicer blenders for a healthy start to your morning routine with our top 10 picks for you to explore

 

9.Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer

The Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer offers a blend of efficiency and convenience for those who enjoy fresh juice. With its powerful motor and sharp stainless steel blades, this juicer quickly extracts juice from a variety of fruits and vegetables. Its compact design makes it a perfect fit for any kitchen, while the large feeding chute reduces preparation time. The juicer is easy to assemble, operate, and clean, making it ideal for everyday use. The Wonderchef Prato is an excellent choice for anyone looking to add fresher juice to their diet without the hassle.

Specifications of Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer

  • Brand: Wonderchef
  • Model: Prato
  • Colour: Silver/Black
  • Type: Centrifugal Juicer
  • Motor Power: 500 Watts
  • Speed: 1-speed setting
  • Feeding Chute Size: Medium
  • Juice Yield: Medium
  • Noise Level: Moderate
  • Material: Stainless steel and plastic
  • Dimensions: 30 x 20 x 35 cm
  • Weight: 3 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Compact and efficient designSingle speed setting limits control
Quick juicing processCan be noisy during operation
Easy to cleanModerate juice yield
Affordable priceNot ideal for hard or leafy vegetables

10.

Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer, 150 Watts Powerful Dc Motor, 60 Rpm Speed, With Stainless Steel Filter And Rev Button, Rose Gold, 150 Watts

The Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer is designed for those who appreciate the health benefits of fresh, homemade juice. This juicer uses cold press technology to extract juice at a slow speed, ensuring maximum retention of nutrients and enzymes. The powerful motor and durable construction guarantee consistent performance and longevity. With its sleek design and quiet operation, the Kenzo juicer fits seamlessly into any kitchen environment. The wide feeding chute allows for minimal prep work, and the easy-to-clean components make juicing a hassle-free experience. Enjoy nutrient-rich juice every day with the Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer

  • Brand: Morphy Richards
  • Model: Kenzo
  • Colour: Black/Silver
  • Type: Cold Press Slow Juicer
  • Motor Power: 200 Watts
  • Speed: 55 RPM
  • Feeding Chute Size: 75mm (wide)
  • Juice Yield: High
  • Noise Level: Low
  • Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel
  • Dimensions: 22 x 18 x 46 cm
  • Weight: 5.5 kg
  • Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Cold press technology for nutrient retentionHigher cost compared to centrifugal juicers
Quiet operation suitable for any time of dayHeavier and less portable
Wide feeding chute reduces prep timeMore parts to clean
Durable with extended warrantySpare parts may be less accessible

Top three features of Juicers:

Best JuicersMaterialMotor PowerFeeding Chute Size
Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow JuicerBPA-free Plastic240 wattsExtra-large
AGARO Imperial Slow JuicerBPA-free Plastic & Steel200 wattsLarge
Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre JuicerAluminum700 wattsExtra-large
Sujata Powermatic JuicerSteel900 wattsLarge
Borosil Primus Plus JuicerStainless Steel500 wattsExtra-large
Prestige Pcj 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal JuicerPlastic & Stainless Steel500 wattsLarge
Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press JuicerBPA-free Plastic & Steel240 wattsLarge
Balzano Cold Press JuicerStainless Steel150 wattsExtra-large
Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric JuicerPlastic & Stainless Steel500 wattsLarge
Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow JuicerBPA-free Plastic & Steel150 wattsExtra-large

Best value for money Juicer on Amazon (Amazon offers):

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer

The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer stands out as the best value for money juicer on Amazon. Offering a sturdy build with a combination of BPA-free plastic and steel, it features a 200-watt motor power and a large feeding chute size, ensuring efficient juicing of various fruits and vegetables. Its performance, durability, and affordable price make it a popular choice among users seeking quality juicing without breaking the bank.

Best overall Juicer on Amazon (Amazon offers):

Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer stands as the best overall juicer on Amazon. With its premium BPA-free plastic construction, powerful 240-watt motor, and extra-large feeding chute size, it excels in extracting maximum juice while preserving nutrients. Its superior performance, durability, and user-friendly design make it the top choice for those prioritizing quality and efficiency in their juicing experience.

How to find the best Juicers:

When searching for the best juicer, consider several key factors. Firstly, assess the type of juicer (centrifugal, masticating, or triturating) based on your preferences and juicing needs. Next, evaluate the material and build quality to ensure durability and safety, prioritizing BPA-free materials and sturdy construction. Motor power and feeding chute size are crucial for efficiency, so choose accordingly based on the quantity and types of produce you plan to juice. Additionally, look for features like ease of cleaning, noise levels, and warranty coverage to enhance your overall juicing experience. Reading user reviews and expert recommendations can also provide valuable insights before making a purchase.

FAQ for best Juicers on Amazon:

 

Q1.How noisy are juicers during operation?

Centrifugal juicers tend to be louder due to their high-speed operation, while masticating and cold press juicers are generally quieter. Consider noise levels if you prefer a quieter juicing experience.

 

Q2.Can juicers handle frozen fruits and vegetables?

Not all juicers are designed to handle frozen produce. Check the product specifications to see if a juicer is capable of processing frozen fruits and vegetables.

 

Q3.What is the difference between centrifugal and masticating juicers?

Centrifugal juicers operate at high speeds, using blades to shred produce and centrifugal force to extract juice, while masticating juicers crush and press produce at slower speeds, resulting in higher juice yield and nutrient retention.

 

Q4.Are juicers easy to clean?

The ease of cleaning juicers varies depending on the model. Some juicers have dishwasher-safe parts, while others require handwashing. Consider ease of cleaning when choosing a juicer, as it can affect your overall juicing experience.

 

Q5.Can juicers make nut milk and soy milk?

Some juicers are capable of making nut milk and soy milk by grinding nuts or soybeans and extracting the liquid. Look for juicers with this capability if you're interested in making alternative milks at home.

 

Similar Articles for you

 

Best cold press juicer: Top 9 picks that extract healthier and nutrient-rich juices bursting with flavour

 

Best juicer machines: Top 10 picks that are a must for every health enthusiast

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Technology / Amazon Sale on juicers: 10 Juicers for fresh and healthy juice to kickstart your morning routine with
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement