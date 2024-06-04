Amazon Sale on juicers: 10 Juicers for fresh and healthy juice to kickstart your morning routine with

If you are a fitness enthusiast, the goodness of drinking fresh juice every day cannot be denied or be unforeseen. And hence, a juicer must occupy some space in your kitchen. Juicers are versatile, capable of processing not only common fruits and vegetables but also leafy greens, nuts, and even wheatgrass, making them a valuable tool for health-conscious individuals. Not only this, being compact in nature, these juicers need very little storage space. During the Amazon Sale, you can choose a juicer from your personal favourite options and can easily get your daily dose of healthy drink with your breakfast. Top 10 juicers for fresh juice and your healthy living

So, while you might be wondering which juicers to choose from the plethora of options available in the market, we have curated a rundown of some of the best juicers from reckoned brands like Wonderchef, Philips, Morphy Richards, Kuvings, Agaro, and more at lucrative discounts on Amazon.

1.Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

The topmost juicer in our list of the best juicers during Amazon sale is the Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer. It is a high-performance appliance designed to make juicing easy and efficient and features a wide feeding chute that can accommodate whole fruits and vegetables, reducing prep time and preserving more nutrients. Its powerful motor operates at a low speed, ensuring minimal heat build-up and oxidation, resulting in higher quality juice with rich flavours and vibrant colours. The juicer’s sleek dark silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Its compact design, coupled with easy-to-clean parts, makes it a practical choice for everyday use. This juicer is ideal for health enthusiasts, the Kuvings B1700 enables you to enjoy fresh, nutritious juice effortlessly.

Specifications of Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Brand: Kuvings

Model: B1700

Colour: Dark Silver

Type: Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Motor Power: 240 Watts

Speed: 50 RPM

Feeding Chute Size: 76mm (wide)

Juice Yield: High

Noise Level: Low

Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel

Dimensions: 23 x 20 x 45 cm

Weight: 6.7 kg

Warranty: 10 years on gear and motor, 1 year on product

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wide feeding chute reduces prep time Higher price point compared to other juicers Low speed preserves nutrients and flavours Heavier and bulkier than some alternatives High juice yield with minimal waste Requires more cleaning effort due to multiple parts Durable with long warranty period Limited availability of spare parts in some regions

2.

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black

The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is designed to provide you with fresh, nutrient-rich juice effortlessly. Its slow juicing technology operates at a low speed to minimize heat generation and oxidation, preserving the vitamins and enzymes in fruits and vegetables. This juicer features a sturdy build and a sleek design, fitting well in modern kitchens. It is equipped with a powerful yet quiet motor, making it ideal for use at any time of the day. The juicer's components are easy to assemble and clean, ensuring a hassle-free juicing experience. With the AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, you can enjoy healthy, homemade juice every day.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer

Brand: AGARO

Model: Imperial

Colour: Black/Silver

Type: Slow Juicer

Motor Power: 240 Watts

Speed: 60 RPM

Feeding Chute Size: 75mm (wide)

Juice Yield: High

Noise Level: Low

Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel

Dimensions: 21 x 19 x 46 cm

Weight: 7 kg

Warranty: 5 years on motor, 1 year on product

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Slow juicing preserves nutrients Bulky design takes up counter space Quiet operation suitable for any time Cleaning can be time-consuming High juice yield with minimal pulp Higher initial investment Durable construction with good warranty Spare parts may be hard to find

3.

Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer (Black/Silver)

Next on our list of the best juicers during Amazon sale is the Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer, which is an efficient and stylish appliance designed to make juicing quick and easy. With its powerful motor and innovative QuickClean technology, this juicer can produce up to 2 litres of juice in one go, making it perfect for families and fitness enthusiasts. The large feeding tube allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting, saving time and effort. Its sleek design and compact size ensure it fits well in any kitchen. The juicer is easy to clean, with all parts being dishwasher safe. Enjoy fresh, homemade juice every day with the setting.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer

Feeding Chute Size: Medium

Juice Yield: Medium

Noise Level: Moderate

Material: Stainless steel and plastic

Dimensions: 28 x 20 x 30 cm

Weight: 3 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick and efficient juicing Single speed setting limits versatility Compact and stylish design Moderate noise level Easy to clean with detachable pulp collector Medium juice yield Affordable price Not suitable for continuous, heavy-duty juicing

4.

Sujata Powermatic Juicer, 900 Watts, Without Jar, (White)

The Sujata Powermatic Juicer is a sturdy and high-powered appliance designed to meet the juicing needs of both home and commercial users. With its robust 900-watt motor and double ball bearings, this juicer ensures continuous operation without overheating, making it ideal for extended use. It features a unique honeycomb filter mesh that extracts maximum juice yield while retaining essential nutrients. The shock-proof body ensures durability, while its efficient design makes it easy to operate and clean. Whether you're juicing hard vegetables or soft fruits, the Sujata Powermatic Juicer delivers consistent performance, making it a reliable choice for anyone seeking a powerful and efficient juicing solution.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Juicer

Brand: Sujata

Model: Powermatic

Colour: White

Type: Centrifugal Juicer

Motor Power: 900 Watts

Speed: 22000 RPM

Feeding Chute Size: Medium

Juice Yield: High

Noise Level: Moderate

Material: ABS plastic

Dimensions: 50 x 27 x 36 cm

Weight: 6.5 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 900-watt motor Moderate noise level Continuous operation without overheating Bulkier design High juice yield with honeycomb filter mesh Higher electricity consumption Durable and suitable for commercial use Shorter warranty period

5.

Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 500 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.25 L Pulp Collector, 64 mm Feed Chute, Silver

The Borosil Primus Plus Juicer is a versatile and efficient appliance designed to meet all your juicing needs. With a powerful motor and stainless steel blades, it ensures quick and effective juice extraction. This juicer offers two-speed settings to handle both soft and hard fruits and vegetables. Its sleek and compact design makes it a great addition to any kitchen, while the dishwasher-safe parts ensure easy cleaning. Whether you're making a quick morning juice or preparing large batches for the family, the Borosil Primus Plus Juicer offers convenience and reliability.

Specifications of Borosil Primus Plus Juicer

Brand: Borosil

Model: Primus Plus

Type: Centrifugal Juicer

Motor Power: 500 Watts

Speed: 2-speed settings

Feeding Chute Size: Medium

Juice Yield: Medium

Noise Level: Moderate

Material: Stainless steel and plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Two-speed settings for different produce types Moderate noise level Easy to assemble and clean Medium juice yield Compact and sleek design May not handle very hard produce efficiently Dishwasher-safe parts Limited capacity for large quantities

6.

Prestige Pcj 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer - 500 Watts

The Prestige Pcj 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer offers a quick and efficient juicing experience. With its powerful 500-watt motor and stainless steel blades, it can easily handle a variety of fruits and vegetables. Its sleek and compact design ensures it fits well on any kitchen counter, while the large feeding chute reduces prep time. The detachable pulp collector makes cleaning easy, and the juicer is ideal for health-conscious individuals looking to enjoy fresh, homemade juice with minimal effort. Its efficient performance and user-friendly design make it a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Pcj 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer

Brand: Prestige

Model: Pcj 7.0

Type: Centrifugal Juicer

Motor Power: 500 Watts

Speed: 1-speed setting

Feeding Chute Size: Medium

Juice Yield: Medium

Noise Level: Moderate

Material: Stainless steel and plastic

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick and efficient juicing Single-speed setting limits versatility Compact and stylish design Moderate noise level Easy to clean with detachable pulp collector Medium juice yield Affordable price

7.

Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer with Long Warranty | 240 Watts Powerful Motor | Powerful Auger for Maximum Juice Extraction | Juicer Strainer+Smoothie Strainer+Sorbet Strainer

The Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer is designed for those who prioritize health and nutrition. Its cold press technology operates at a slow speed to minimize heat generation and oxidation, preserving the natural enzymes and nutrients in fruits and vegetables. This juicer features a powerful motor and a robust build, ensuring long-lasting performance. The wide feeding chute allows for minimal prep time, while the quiet operation makes it suitable for any time of the day. Easy to assemble, use, and clean, the Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy fresh, nutrient-rich juice every day.

Specifications of Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer

Brand: Hestia Appliances

Model: Nutri-Max

Colour: Red/Silver

Type: Cold Press Juicer

Motor Power: 240 Watts

Speed: 55 RPM

Feeding Chute Size: 75mm (wide)

Juice Yield: High

Noise Level: Low

Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel

Dimensions: 22 x 18 x 48 cm

Weight: 6 kg

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cold press technology preserves nutrients Higher price point Wide feeding chute reduces prep time Bulky and heavy design Quiet operation More cleaning effort due to multiple parts Durable with long warranty on motor

8.

Balzano Cold Press Juicer, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables, Extract Coconut Milk & Nut Milk Easily, Fruit Juicer Machine, Compact Design, Orange Juice Maker, Vegetable Juicer, Black, 100W

The Balzano Cold Press Juicer is an advanced juicing machine designed to maximize nutrition and flavour in every glass. Utilizing slow juicing technology, it minimizes heat and oxidation to preserve the natural enzymes and nutrients of your ingredients. This juicer features a powerful motor and durable construction, ensuring consistent and reliable performance. The wide feeding chute reduces the need for pre-cutting, making the juicing process faster and more convenient. With its easy-to-clean design and compact size, the Balzano Cold Press Juicer is perfect for those who value both functionality and convenience in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications of Balzano Cold Press Juicer

Brand: Balzano

Model: Cold Press Juicer

Colour: Black/Silver

Type: Cold Press Juicer

Motor Power: 200 Watts

Speed: 60 RPM

Feeding Chute Size: 80mm (wide)

Juice Yield: High

Noise Level: Low

Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel

Dimensions: 24 x 18 x 45 cm

Weight: 5.8 kg

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Slow juicing preserves nutrients and enzymes Higher initial investment Wide feeding chute for reduced prep time Can be bulky on the countertop Quiet operation Requires thorough cleaning Durable with extended warranty on motor Limited spare parts availability

9.Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer

The Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer offers a blend of efficiency and convenience for those who enjoy fresh juice. With its powerful motor and sharp stainless steel blades, this juicer quickly extracts juice from a variety of fruits and vegetables. Its compact design makes it a perfect fit for any kitchen, while the large feeding chute reduces preparation time. The juicer is easy to assemble, operate, and clean, making it ideal for everyday use. The Wonderchef Prato is an excellent choice for anyone looking to add fresher juice to their diet without the hassle.

Specifications of Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer

Brand: Wonderchef

Model: Prato

Colour: Silver/Black

Type: Centrifugal Juicer

Motor Power: 500 Watts

Speed: 1-speed setting

Feeding Chute Size: Medium

Juice Yield: Medium

Noise Level: Moderate

Material: Stainless steel and plastic

Dimensions: 30 x 20 x 35 cm

Weight: 3 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and efficient design Single speed setting limits control Quick juicing process Can be noisy during operation Easy to clean Moderate juice yield Affordable price Not ideal for hard or leafy vegetables

10.

Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer, 150 Watts Powerful Dc Motor, 60 Rpm Speed, With Stainless Steel Filter And Rev Button, Rose Gold, 150 Watts

The Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer is designed for those who appreciate the health benefits of fresh, homemade juice. This juicer uses cold press technology to extract juice at a slow speed, ensuring maximum retention of nutrients and enzymes. The powerful motor and durable construction guarantee consistent performance and longevity. With its sleek design and quiet operation, the Kenzo juicer fits seamlessly into any kitchen environment. The wide feeding chute allows for minimal prep work, and the easy-to-clean components make juicing a hassle-free experience. Enjoy nutrient-rich juice every day with the Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer

Brand: Morphy Richards

Model: Kenzo

Colour: Black/Silver

Type: Cold Press Slow Juicer

Motor Power: 200 Watts

Speed: 55 RPM

Feeding Chute Size: 75mm (wide)

Juice Yield: High

Noise Level: Low

Material: BPA-free plastic and stainless steel

Dimensions: 22 x 18 x 46 cm

Weight: 5.5 kg

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cold press technology for nutrient retention Higher cost compared to centrifugal juicers Quiet operation suitable for any time of day Heavier and less portable Wide feeding chute reduces prep time More parts to clean Durable with extended warranty Spare parts may be less accessible

Top three features of Juicers:

Best Juicers Material Motor Power Feeding Chute Size Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer BPA-free Plastic 240 watts Extra-large AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer BPA-free Plastic & Steel 200 watts Large Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer Aluminum 700 watts Extra-large Sujata Powermatic Juicer Steel 900 watts Large Borosil Primus Plus Juicer Stainless Steel 500 watts Extra-large Prestige Pcj 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer Plastic & Stainless Steel 500 watts Large Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer BPA-free Plastic & Steel 240 watts Large Balzano Cold Press Juicer Stainless Steel 150 watts Extra-large Wonderchef Prato Compact Centrifugal Electric Juicer Plastic & Stainless Steel 500 watts Large Morphy Richards Kenzo Cold Press Slow Juicer BPA-free Plastic & Steel 150 watts Extra-large

Best value for money Juicer on Amazon (Amazon offers):

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer

The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer stands out as the best value for money juicer on Amazon. Offering a sturdy build with a combination of BPA-free plastic and steel, it features a 200-watt motor power and a large feeding chute size, ensuring efficient juicing of various fruits and vegetables. Its performance, durability, and affordable price make it a popular choice among users seeking quality juicing without breaking the bank.

Best overall Juicer on Amazon (Amazon offers):

Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer stands as the best overall juicer on Amazon. With its premium BPA-free plastic construction, powerful 240-watt motor, and extra-large feeding chute size, it excels in extracting maximum juice while preserving nutrients. Its superior performance, durability, and user-friendly design make it the top choice for those prioritizing quality and efficiency in their juicing experience.

How to find the best Juicers:

When searching for the best juicer, consider several key factors. Firstly, assess the type of juicer (centrifugal, masticating, or triturating) based on your preferences and juicing needs. Next, evaluate the material and build quality to ensure durability and safety, prioritizing BPA-free materials and sturdy construction. Motor power and feeding chute size are crucial for efficiency, so choose accordingly based on the quantity and types of produce you plan to juice. Additionally, look for features like ease of cleaning, noise levels, and warranty coverage to enhance your overall juicing experience. Reading user reviews and expert recommendations can also provide valuable insights before making a purchase.

FAQ for best Juicers on Amazon:

Q1.How noisy are juicers during operation?

Centrifugal juicers tend to be louder due to their high-speed operation, while masticating and cold press juicers are generally quieter. Consider noise levels if you prefer a quieter juicing experience.

Q2.Can juicers handle frozen fruits and vegetables?

Not all juicers are designed to handle frozen produce. Check the product specifications to see if a juicer is capable of processing frozen fruits and vegetables.

Q3.What is the difference between centrifugal and masticating juicers?

Centrifugal juicers operate at high speeds, using blades to shred produce and centrifugal force to extract juice, while masticating juicers crush and press produce at slower speeds, resulting in higher juice yield and nutrient retention.

Q4.Are juicers easy to clean?

The ease of cleaning juicers varies depending on the model. Some juicers have dishwasher-safe parts, while others require handwashing. Consider ease of cleaning when choosing a juicer, as it can affect your overall juicing experience.

Q5.Can juicers make nut milk and soy milk?

Some juicers are capable of making nut milk and soy milk by grinding nuts or soybeans and extracting the liquid. Look for juicers with this capability if you're interested in making alternative milks at home.

