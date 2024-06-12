Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Revamp your laundry routine today with up to 42% off on the best washing machines

Is your laundry routine feeling a bit outdated? It’s time for an upgrade that enhances your home’s efficiency and brings much-needed innovation. With Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest, there's no better moment to revamp your laundry setup. This limited-time event offers incredible discounts of up to 42% on top-rated washing machines, making high-quality, reliable appliances more affordable than ever. Enhance your laundry experience with incredible deals on the best washing machines at Amazon Summer Appliances Fest!

From advanced features like smart connectivity and energy efficiency to robust build quality and stylish designs, the washing machines on offer are diverse, catering to all your needs. Whether you're dealing with a large family’s laundry or simply seeking to reduce your environmental footprint, there's a perfect match waiting for you.

If you are looking for a good washing machine, then here is the right time for you, as Amazon has its Summer Appliances Fest. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to upgrade to a high-performance washing machine at a fraction of the cost. Start browsing now!

We have curated the top 8 deals to help you find the ideal washing machine effortlessly. These options cater to all needs, from compact models for small spaces to heavy-duty machines for large households. Discover the perfect washing machine to transform your laundry routine.

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is designed to make your laundry tasks efficient and hassle-free. With its 5-star energy rating, this washing machine ensures maximum savings on your electricity bills while providing superior washing performance. The in-built heater helps in removing stubborn stains and ensures hygiene. Its advanced features, such as the 6th Sense Stainwash Deep Clean technology, offer a comprehensive cleaning experience. The machine’s sleek grey design complements any modern home decor, making it both a functional and aesthetic addition to your household. Ideal for medium to large families, this washing machine balances power and efficiency, making it a reliable choice for daily laundry needs.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully Automatic Top Load

Model: SW Royal Plus 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW

Heater: In-Built

Technology: 6th Sense Stainwash Deep Clean

Colour: Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with 5-star rating Slightly higher initial cost In-built heater for effective stain removal and hygiene Top load design may be less preferred by some users

The IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is designed to deliver exceptional washing performance while ensuring energy efficiency. This washing machine features advanced AI technology that adapts the wash cycle according to the fabric type and load, providing optimal care for your clothes. The 2X Power Steam function effectively removes tough stains and allergens, making it perfect for households with kids or allergy sufferers. With its 5-star energy rating, you can enjoy significant savings on electricity bills. The in-built heater ensures thorough cleaning even with cold water. Its sleek grey design adds a modern touch to your laundry area. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, this washing machine offers reliability and convenience with a 4-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully Automatic Front Load

Model: Diva Aqua GBS 6010 (2023)

Heater: In-Built

Technology: AI Powered, 2X Power Steam

Colour: Grey

Warranty: 4 years comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI technology for optimised washing Higher price point compared to basic models 2X Power Steam for effective stain and allergen removal Smaller capacity may not suit large families

Also Read: Best IFB 7 kg front load washing machine: Top 6 picks for your laundry needs at home

3. 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech Top Load Washing Machine

Looking for a high-capacity washing machine that combines efficiency and advanced technology? The Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine might be the perfect fit for you. This machine is designed to handle large laundry loads with ease, making it ideal for bigger families. The Eco Bubble technology ensures thorough cleaning by creating bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly, removing dirt effectively even at lower temperatures. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures long-lasting performance with minimal noise and energy consumption. Its soft closing door adds a touch of convenience and safety, preventing sudden slams. With a sleek light grey design, this washing machine not only performs exceptionally but also enhances the aesthetics of your laundry space.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully Automatic Top Load

Model: WA80BG4441BGTL

Technology: Eco Bubble Tech

Motor: Digital Inverter

Door: Soft Closing

Colour: Light Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity suitable for large families Higher initial cost Eco Bubble technology for effective low-temperature wash Top load design may not appeal to all

Also Read: Best Samsung washing machines: Top 9 picks for superior laundry care, performance, and innovation

4. Samsung 7 kg Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater Front Load Washing Machine

Are you in search of a reliable washing machine that offers both efficiency and advanced features? The Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Hygiene Steam Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a top contender. Designed for modern households, this washing machine features Hygiene Steam technology, which ensures a deep and thorough clean by releasing steam from the bottom of the drum, removing dirt and up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and allergens. The inbuilt heater enhances washing performance, especially for tough stains. Its Digital Inverter Motor provides quiet, energy-efficient operation and long-lasting durability.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully Automatic Front Load

Model: WW70R20GLSS/TL

Technology: Hygiene Steam

Heater: Inbuilt

Motor: Digital Inverter

Colour: DA Silver

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hygiene Steam for deep cleaning and allergen removal Higher initial cost compared to basic models Inbuilt heater for better stain removal Front load design requires bending to load/unload

5. Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Are you searching for a compact yet powerful washing machine that ensures top-notch performance? The Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine might be your ideal choice. This modern washing machine is designed with a 5-star energy rating, ensuring both efficiency and significant savings on your electricity bills. The Steam Wash feature provides deep cleaning by penetrating fabrics, effectively removing stains and allergens. With a 1000 RPM spin speed, your clothes come out cleaner and drier in less time. The Digi-inverter motor ensures quiet and durable operation, making it perfect for small to medium-sized families. Its sleek Flint Grey design adds a touch of elegance to your laundry space, blending seamlessly with any decor.

Specifications of Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully Automatic Front Load

Model: WFEON HYS 6010 5 IJBT FLGR (2024)

Technology: Steam Wash

Spin Speed: 1000 RPM

Motor: Digi-inverter

Colour: Flint Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Steam Wash for deep cleaning and allergen removal Smaller capacity may not suit large families High energy efficiency with 5-star rating Front load design requires bending to load/unload

The LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry) AI Direct Drive With Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washer Dryer is an innovative solution for busy households needing both washing and drying capabilities in one unit. The AI Direct Drive technology intelligently detects fabric types and adjusts wash motions accordingly, ensuring optimal care for your clothes. This washer dryer features built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to control and monitor your laundry from your smartphone, adding convenience to your daily routine. The Steam Remove Allergen function ensures a hygienic wash by eliminating allergens and bacteria, making it ideal for families with sensitive skin. With its sleek Middle Black design, this appliance not only performs exceptionally but also adds a modern touch to your laundry space.

Specifications of LG Ai Direct Drive With Wi-Fi Front-Loading Washer Dryer:

Wash Capacity: 9 Kg

Dry Capacity: 5 Kg

Type: Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washer Dryer

Model: Fhd0905Swm

Technology: AI Direct Drive

Wi-Fi: Built-in

Steam Feature: Remove Allergen

Colour: Middle Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity for washing (9 Kg) and drying (5 Kg) Higher initial cost AI Direct Drive technology for optimised washing Front load design requires bending to load/unload

Also Read: Best washing machines under ₹10000: Top 9 options for budget-conscious buyers

7. Haier 8 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a top choice for households seeking efficiency and advanced features. This 2024 model, in a sleek Ice White finish, offers a spacious 8 Kg capacity, making it ideal for medium to large families. The Super Drum 525 design ensures thorough cleaning and gentle care for your clothes. Equipped with an inverter motor that runs at 1200 RPM, this washing machine provides powerful performance with reduced noise and energy consumption. The Puri Steam feature delivers deep cleaning and allergen removal, promoting a healthier laundry experience. With a 5-star energy rating, this washing machine combines high performance with cost savings, making it an excellent addition to any home.

Specifications of Haier 8 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully Automatic Front Load

Model: HW80-IM12929C (2024)

Colour: Ice White

Drum Design: Super Drum 525

Motor: Inverter Motor

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Steam Feature: Puri Steam

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 8 Kg capacity suitable for medium to large families Higher initial cost Inverter motor for energy efficiency and reduced noise Front load design requires bending to load/unload Puri Steam feature for deep cleaning and allergen removal Requires more installation space

Also Read: Best washing machine under ₹15000: Top 10 high-performing and affordable picks

8. Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Top Load Washing Machine

The Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers a perfect blend of advanced features and efficiency. With a spacious 7 Kg capacity, this machine is ideal for small to medium-sized families. The I-Wash technology ensures optimal wash cycles by sensing the laundry load and fabric type, providing a thorough and gentle clean every time. Its 5-star energy rating guarantees significant savings on electricity bills. The toughened glass lid adds durability and a touch of elegance to the Graphite Grey design. This washing machine is designed for convenience, with user-friendly controls and a variety of wash programs to cater to different fabric types and soil levels. Enjoy a seamless laundry experience with this reliable and stylish appliance.

Specifications of Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully Automatic Top Load

Model: WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR

Colour: Graphite Grey

Technology: I-Wash

Lid: Toughened Glass

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid I-Wash technology for optimal wash cycles Smaller capacity may not suit large families 5-star energy rating for cost savings Top load design may be less preferred by some Toughened glass lid for added durability and style Fewer advanced features compared to high-end models

Top 3 features of the best washing machines during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Best Washing Machines during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest Capacity Technology Special Features Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Top Load 7.5 Kg StainWash Technology Hard Water Wash, 12 Wash Programs IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load 6 Kg AI Powered 3D Wash System, Cradle Wash for Delicates Samsung 8 Kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech Top Load 8 Kg Eco Bubble Technology Digital Inverter Motor, Quick Wash Program Samsung 7 kg Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater Front Load 7 Kg Hygiene Steam Inbuilt Heater, Diamond Drum, Smart Check Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load 6 Kg Digi-inverter Technology Eco Bubble Wash, Allergy Protect, Digital Display LG Ai Direct Drive With Wi-Fi Front-Loading Washer Dryer 7 Kg Ai Direct Drive Wi-Fi Connectivity, Steam Wash, Smart Diagnosis Haier 8 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Front Load 8 Kg Inverter Motor Technology Anti-Bacterial Technology, Dual Spray, 16 Wash Programs Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Top Load 7 Kg I-Wash Technology Active Soak, Turbo 6 Pulsator, Digital Display

Best value for money washing machine during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

The Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Top Load Washing Machine stands out as the best value for money during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. With its generous 8 kg capacity, it accommodates large loads, making it perfect for families. The innovative Eco Bubble Technology ensures effective cleaning even at low temperatures, saving energy. Additionally, the digital inverter motor offers durability and quiet operation, while the Quick Wash program caters to busy lifestyles. This combination of advanced technology, efficiency, and special features like the Digital Inverter Motor makes it a smart, cost-effective choice for any household.

Best overall washing machine during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Top Load Washing Machine is an excellent choice during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. With a spacious 7.5 kg capacity, it easily handles large laundry loads. The advanced StainWash Technology effectively removes tough stains, ensuring pristine clothes every wash. The machine is also designed to work efficiently with hard water, making it versatile for various water conditions. Additionally, its 12 wash programs cater to different fabric types and washing needs. Combining innovative features, energy efficiency, and robust performance, this washing machine offers outstanding value for money.

How to find the best washing machine during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest?

Finding the best washing machine during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest can be simplified by following these pointers:

Identify your needs: Determine your laundry requirements based on family size, frequency of washing, and types of fabrics.

Determine your laundry requirements based on family size, frequency of washing, and types of fabrics. Set a budget: Establish a budget range to narrow down your options and avoid overspending.

Establish a budget range to narrow down your options and avoid overspending. Check capacity: Choose a washing machine with an appropriate capacity. For families, a 7-8 kg machine is ideal, while singles or couples might prefer 5-6 kg.

Choose a washing machine with an appropriate capacity. For families, a 7-8 kg machine is ideal, while singles or couples might prefer 5-6 kg. Consider energy efficiency: Look for a 5-star rated machine to ensure lower electricity consumption and cost savings.

Look for a 5-star rated machine to ensure lower electricity consumption and cost savings. Evaluate technology: Select models with advanced technologies like Eco Bubble, Inverter Motor, or AI-Powered features for better performance and efficiency.

Select models with advanced technologies like Eco Bubble, Inverter Motor, or AI-Powered features for better performance and efficiency. Review special features: Identify special features such as quick wash, steam cleaning, hard water compatibility, and Wi-Fi connectivity that suit your lifestyle.

Identify special features such as quick wash, steam cleaning, hard water compatibility, and Wi-Fi connectivity that suit your lifestyle. Read customer reviews: Go through user reviews and ratings to get insights into real-world performance and reliability.

Go through user reviews and ratings to get insights into real-world performance and reliability. Compare brands and models: Use comparison tools to evaluate different brands and models based on features, price, and customer feedback.

Use comparison tools to evaluate different brands and models based on features, price, and customer feedback. Look for deals and discounts: Take advantage of the fest's exclusive deals, discounts, and exchange offers to get the best price.

Take advantage of the fest's exclusive deals, discounts, and exchange offers to get the best price. Check warranty and after-sales service: Ensure the washing machine comes with a good warranty and reliable after-sales service for peace of mind.

Following these pointers will help you make an informed decision and find the best washing machine during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest.

FAQs on the best washing machines during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

What features should I look for in a washing machine?

Look for load capacity, energy efficiency, multiple wash programs, high spin speed, and smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity.

Are there any special deals on washing machines?

Yes, enjoy discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals on a variety of washing machines during the fest.

How do I choose between a front-load and a top-load washing machine?

Front-load machines are more energy-efficient and gentler on clothes, while top-load machines are more affordable and easier to load.

What warranty and after-sales services are available?

Most washing machines come with a 1-5 year warranty. Additional extended warranties and protection plans are available through Amazon.

Can I get assistance with installation and setup for my new washing machine?

Yes, many washing machines purchased during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest come with free installation and setup services. Check the product listing for details, and Amazon will arrange for a technician to help you with the installation and provide a demo.

