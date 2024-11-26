Amazon Television Days: Get up to 70% off on best TVs from Redmi, Samsung, Sony, LG, and more

Amazon is celebrating Amazon Television Days that began on November 22, 2024 is scheduled to end today, that is on November 26, 2024. This is a special sale event offering substantial discounts on a wide range of TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, Redmi, and Xiaomi. Customers can find deals starting as low as ₹6,999, with steep discounts of up to 70% on high-end 4K Smart TVs, OLEDs, and more. The Television Days t is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their entertainment setup, with additional bank offers and exchange discounts enhancing the value. Check out Amazon India for the latest deals. Amazon Television Days: Get TVs starting at ₹ 6,999

So, just in case, you wish to exchange your old TV model with a new one or are planning to buy a brand-new model, today is your last chance to avail up to 70% off on the best TV models. Here, in this listicle, we have listed the TVs as per their size below for you to be able to choose the perfect model for your home.

Up to 70% off on top 50 inches TV:





Upgrade your entertainment setup with incredible discounts of up to 70% on top-rated 50-inch TVs! Perfect for immersive movie nights and gaming, these TVs offer exceptional picture quality, advanced features, and sleek designs. Choose from popular brands equipped with 4K resolution, smart TV capabilities, and superior sound performance. Whether you're a cinephile or a casual viewer, this deal combines premium technology and value, making it the perfect time to enhance your viewing experience. Don't miss out on this unbeatable offer to own a high-quality TV at a fraction of the price!

Up to 60% off on top 32 inches TV:



Enjoy compact entertainment with up to 60% off on premium 32-inch TVs! Ideal for bedrooms, kitchens, or smaller spaces, these TVs deliver stunning visuals and advanced features in a compact package. Choose from leading brands offering smart connectivity, HD resolution, and energy efficiency. Whether streaming your favourite shows, gaming, or catching live sports, these affordable options ensure superior quality and convenience. Upgrade your secondary TV or grab one for a first-time setup while saving big on top-notch models. Take advantage of this limited-time deal today!

Also Read: Best 32-inch smart TV

Up to 55% off on top 43 inches TV:

Enhance your home entertainment system with up to 55% off on popular 43-inch TVs! Striking the perfect balance between size and performance, these TVs fit seamlessly into most living spaces while delivering immersive visuals. Enjoy crystal-clear 4K or HD resolutions, smart features for easy streaming, and vivid colours from trusted brands. Perfect for family movie nights or solo binge-watching sessions, this deal offers top-tier technology at a competitive price. Don't miss your chance to upgrade to a high-performance TV at a significantly reduced cost!

Up to 65% off on top 55 inches TV:

Transform your home into a theatre with up to 65% off on the latest 55-inch TVs! Known for their immersive screen size and advanced features, these TVs are perfect for large rooms. Get lifelike 4K displays, smart TV functionality, HDR support, and superior audio, all at incredible savings. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, gamer, or film lover, this offer lets you enjoy cutting-edge entertainment without breaking the bank. Grab this opportunity to elevate your viewing experience with one of the best TV sizes in the market.

Also Read: best smart tv under 15000

Up to 55% off on top 65 inches TV:



Experience true cinematic brilliance with up to 55% off on premium 65-inch TVs! Perfect for large living rooms or dedicated home theatres, these TVs combine massive screen real estate with exceptional features. Enjoy stunning 4K or 8K resolution, dynamic HDR, and smooth smart TV performance from leading brands. Whether you're hosting a movie marathon or watching the big game, these TVs deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. Take advantage of this incredible deal and bring the ultimate entertainment upgrade to your home today!

Also Read: Best 65 inch TV

FAQ for TVs on sale during Amazon Television Days: 1. Which TV size is best for my room? 32 inches: Suitable for small rooms, like bedrooms or kitchens. 43 inches: Best for mid-sized rooms. 50-55 inches: Ideal for large living rooms. 65 inches and above: Suitable for home theatre setups.

2.What types of TVs are available? LED/LCD: Most common; affordable and energy-efficient. OLED: Offers deeper blacks and better contrast; premium price. QLED: Enhanced colour and brightness; uses quantum dots. Plasma (rare): Known for better colour accuracy; now largely obsolete. Mini-LED: A newer tech offering better contrast and brightness control. Smart TVs: TVs with built-in apps for streaming services. Non-Smart TVs: Require external devices for streaming, like a Roku or Fire Stick.

What is the difference between 4K and 8K? 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) is the current standard. 8K (7680 x 4320 pixels) offers higher resolution but is costly with limited content available.

What is HDR? HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances colour, brightness, and contrast for more lifelike images. Types include: HDR10: Common standard. Dolby Vision: Premium HDR format with dynamic metadata. HDR10+: Competitor to Dolby Vision.

What is a refresh rate, and is it important? Measured in Hertz (Hz), it indicates how often the screen refreshes per second. 60Hz: Standard for TVs. 120Hz: Better for smoother motion in sports and gaming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.