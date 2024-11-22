Amazon Winter Appliances Sale: Chimney, Microwave, ACs at lowest prices; Up to 65% off

Winter is the perfect time to cosy up your home, and Amazon's winter appliance sale that is starting today offers a fantastic opportunity to save on essential products. The Amazon Winter Appliance sale would last until November 28, 2024, giving you much time to shop for your favourite appliance. As winter has already gripped parts of North India, it is advisable to stock up your home with the perfect winter appliances. With Amazon offering up to 65% off on all appliances including geysers, refrigerators, chimneys, dishwashers, and more, it is the perfect time to bring home all necessary winter appliances. Up to 65% off on winter appliances

From energy-efficient space heaters and electric blankets to microwave ovens and humidifiers that combat dry indoor air, there's something for every household. So, check out this amazing Amazon deal with up to 65% off on appliances and cosy up your home.

Up to 60% off on geysers

Enjoy warm and soothing showers without worrying about the cost with up to 50% off on geysers. These energy-efficient appliances are designed for quick heating and long-lasting performance, making them an essential addition to your home. Choose from a variety of trusted brands and models, and take advantage of this deal to prepare for the colder months ahead.

Up to 60% off on room heaters:

Stay cosy this winter with our incredible offer of up to 60% off on room heaters! Whether you're looking for compact personal heaters, sleek convection models, or powerful fan-forced options, we've got the perfect solution to keep you warm. Don’t let the chill catch you unprepared; grab your room heater now and enjoy the warmth and comfort you deserve, all while saving big. Shop today and heat up your home without burning through your budget

Up to 50% off on washing machines:

Upgrade your laundry experience with top-notch washing machines now available at up to 50% off. Whether you're looking for a compact model for smaller spaces or a high-capacity machine for your family's needs, this deal covers a wide range of trusted brands. Enjoy efficient cleaning, advanced features like smart controls, and energy-saving performance—all at half the price. Don’t miss this opportunity to make your chores easier while saving big.

Also Read: Best front load washing machines in India: Top 10 high-performance and time-saving picks

Up to 65% off on microwaves:

Cooking just got faster and more affordable with up to 65% off on microwaves. Choose from sleek designs with versatile cooking modes, from basic reheating to grilling and baking. These high-performance appliances bring convenience and style to your kitchen, with options from top brands that fit every budget. Grab one now and revolutionize the way you prepare meals while enjoying incredible savings.

Also Read: Best LG ovens: Top 8 innovative cooking solutions with advanced features for effortless meals at home

Up to 60% off on chimneys:

Transform your kitchen into a smoke-free zone with up to 60% off on chimneys. This is the perfect time to invest in a stylish and powerful chimney that keeps your kitchen air fresh and odour-free. With advanced suction technology, easy maintenance, and noise-free operation, these discounted models are a must-have for modern homes. Don’t wait—give your kitchen a sleek upgrade at unbeatable prices.

Also Read: Kitchen chimney versus exhaust fan: A comparison guide to help you decide better

Up to 40% off on dishwasher:

Say goodbye to the hassle of manual dishwashing with up to 40% off on dishwashers. These high-performance machines save you time and effort, delivering spotless results with minimal water consumption. Whether you’re looking for compact models for smaller households or large-capacity options, there’s something for everyone in this deal. Make your kitchen more efficient and grab this amazing offer while it lasts.

Also Read: Dishwasher buying guide: What are its benefits and which ones should you buy?

Up to 50% off on refrigerators:

Upgrade your kitchen essentials with up to 50% off on refrigerators. Whether you need a compact single-door fridge or a spacious side-by-side model, this deal has it all. Explore options with energy-efficient cooling, smart technology, and stylish designs from top brands. Don’t miss this chance to keep your food fresh while saving big on your next refrigerator purchase.

Also Read: LG versus Samsung: Comparison guide for two side by side refrigerators from these well-known brands

Up to 55% off on air conditioners

Stay cool and comfortable year-round with up to 55% off on air conditioners. From energy-efficient split ACs to powerful window units, this offer includes a variety of options to suit every space and climate. With advanced cooling technology, quiet operation, and sleek designs, these ACs ensure your home stays pleasant without breaking the bank. Hurry, before this hot deal cools down!

Similar articles for you:



Amazon Deals on home appliances: Up to 40% off on refrigerators, washing machines

Amazon offers: Get up to 63% off on kitchen appliances such as mixer grinders, juicers, and induction cooktops today

Amazon deals on big kitchen appliances: Save up to 52% off on dishwashers, microwave ovens, chimneys and more

Best home repair appliances: Manage minor electrical and plumbing like a pro, top 10 must-have repair tools for homes

FAQs on winter appliances What types of winter appliances are included in the sale? Amazon's winter appliance sales often include space heaters, humidifiers, electric blankets, snow blowers, air purifiers, and kitchen appliances like coffee makers and slow cookers designed for cosy winter meals.

Do these appliances come with warranties? Most appliances come with manufacturer warranties. Check product listings for warranty details, and consider purchasing Amazon's extended warranty options if available.

Can I return items purchased during the sale? Yes, Amazon's standard return policy typically applies. For most products, you have 30 days to return unused items, but holiday return policies may extend that period.

Are refurbished winter appliances part of the sale? Yes, Amazon often offers deals on refurbished items through its Amazon Renewed program, which provides quality-checked products at discounted prices.

What’s the best space heater for energy efficiency? Ceramic heaters, oil-filled radiators, and models with programmable thermostats are typically more energy-efficient.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.