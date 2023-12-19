Amazon year-end sale: From iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy, check offers on these phones

Amazon is currently running year-end offers on some popular smartphones, offering discounts on brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, among others. Representational Image

Here are some smartphones on which discounts are being offered:

Apple iPhone 13: It is available at a reduced cost of ₹52,999. It has features such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina, XDR display, an advanced dual camera, system, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, A15 Bionic chip, etc.

OnePlus 11R 5G: It comes for a discounted price of ₹39,999. Its features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, a 16MP front camera, a 5000mAh battery, etc.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: For this, customers must spend ₹35,999. On the features front, it gets Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 120W FlashCharge, and more.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: By availing the offers, this can be purchased for ₹24,999. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, liquid-cooling system, motion control, 66W FlashCharge, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: This too can be purchased for ₹24,999. With it, buyers get a Dual view video, 50MP main camera, 8MP Ultrawide camera, 6.7-inch display, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: It is available for ₹16,499. On the features front, it is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, 6-5inch AMOLED display, triple camera setup, etc.

Other phones in the offer and prices after discount are: Realme Narzo 60X 5G ( ₹14,499), Redmi 12 5G ( ₹13,499). Samsung Galaxy M14 5G ( ₹11,990), Realme Narzo N55 ( ₹9999), and Samsung Galaxy M3 ( ₹8199).