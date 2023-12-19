close_game
Amazon year-end sale: From iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy, check offers on these phones

Amazon year-end sale: From iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy, check offers on these phones

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 19, 2023 03:36 PM IST

The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, iQOO, among others.

Amazon is currently running year-end offers on some popular smartphones, offering discounts on brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, among others.

Representational Image

Also Read | Flipkart sale: Check discounts on iPhones, Samsung flagships; best deals

Here are some smartphones on which discounts are being offered:

Apple iPhone 13: It is available at a reduced cost of 52,999. It has features such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina, XDR display, an advanced dual camera, system, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, A15 Bionic chip, etc.

OnePlus 11R 5G: It comes for a discounted price of 39,999. Its features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, a 16MP front camera, a 5000mAh battery, etc.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: For this, customers must spend 35,999. On the features front, it gets Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 120W FlashCharge, and more.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: By availing the offers, this can be purchased for 24,999. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, liquid-cooling system, motion control, 66W FlashCharge, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: This too can be purchased for 24,999. With it, buyers get a Dual view video, 50MP main camera, 8MP Ultrawide camera, 6.7-inch display, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: It is available for 16,499. On the features front, it is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, 6-5inch AMOLED display, triple camera setup, etc.

Other phones in the offer and prices after discount are: Realme Narzo 60X 5G ( 14,499), Redmi 12 5G ( 13,499). Samsung Galaxy M14 5G ( 11,990), Realme Narzo N55 ( 9999), and Samsung Galaxy M3 ( 8199).

