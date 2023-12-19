Amazon year-end sale: From iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy, check offers on these phones
The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, iQOO, among others.
Here are some smartphones on which discounts are being offered:
Apple iPhone 13: It is available at a reduced cost of ₹52,999. It has features such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina, XDR display, an advanced dual camera, system, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, A15 Bionic chip, etc.
OnePlus 11R 5G: It comes for a discounted price of ₹39,999. Its features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, a 16MP front camera, a 5000mAh battery, etc.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: For this, customers must spend ₹35,999. On the features front, it gets Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 120W FlashCharge, and more.
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: By availing the offers, this can be purchased for ₹24,999. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, liquid-cooling system, motion control, 66W FlashCharge, and more.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: This too can be purchased for ₹24,999. With it, buyers get a Dual view video, 50MP main camera, 8MP Ultrawide camera, 6.7-inch display, etc.
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: It is available for ₹16,499. On the features front, it is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, 6-5inch AMOLED display, triple camera setup, etc.
Other phones in the offer and prices after discount are: Realme Narzo 60X 5G ( ₹14,499), Redmi 12 5G ( ₹13,499). Samsung Galaxy M14 5G ( ₹11,990), Realme Narzo N55 ( ₹9999), and Samsung Galaxy M3 ( ₹8199).