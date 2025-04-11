Android Auto update to bring new navigation, music feature to cars - Know what’s coming

Google recently rolled out the beta version for Android Auto 14.2, which includes some new features and upgrades, such as changing the word “Car” to “Vehicle,” bringing a new music provider, and more. However, some background codes hint towards a new navigation feature which has something to do with integrating glasses. This new feature is expected to solve problems which drivers face while navigating routes from the screen placed at the centre of the car. Not much about the feature has been known yet, but there are speculations surrounding the usage of smart glasses which analyse the driver’s front for providing direction. Therefore, here’s what we know about the upcoming Android Auto 14.2 feature. Upcoming Android Auto features to include smart glasses integration. Here’s what we know.(Google)

Android Auto 14.2 to integrate smart glasses

According to a 9To5Google APK teardown report, Android Auto 14.2 beta was seen with a new code highlighting some kind of new navigation features. One of the code strings highlighted the word “Glasses” along with the word “navigation,” suggesting a new unknown feature. Additionally, the report also spotted a Hindi version of the beta, which said, “To view navigation on smart glasses, start navigation,” which confirms that the tech giant is building a new navigation feature that could be integrated with smart glasses.

Now, navigation with smart glasses makes much more sense for drivers who struggle to move their eyes from the road to check on the car screen. With the glasses, it will be easier for them to get directions, and the glasses will also stay in the driver's field of view. Therefore, the feature will bring additional safety to drivers as they will not have to look away. However, the feature is in its early stages of development, therefore, the official functionality is yet to be revealed.

Earlier, Google unveiled the Android XR, which is an AI-powered operating system designed for upcoming headsets and smart glasses. As we wait for these products to launch in the market soon, this new Android Auto revelation gives hope for products and features to be introduced soon in the upcoming months. Now, we simply have to wait for the official Android Auto 14.2 rollout to know how the new navigation features work and if they actually require smart glasses.