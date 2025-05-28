Anthropic joins Google and OpenAI in launching voice mode for its chatbot: Here’s what it can do

Anthropic, following in the footsteps of Google and OpenAI, is rolling out a dedicated voice mode for its own AI chatbot, which it calls Claude. olling out in beta on mobile, the voice mode lets users simply speak to Claude to perform a wide range of tasks. This is coming to the Claude mobile app and is available in English. Claude now has a dedicated voice mode.(Anthropic)

Claude Voice Mode: Details

In a post for the company on X (formerly known as Twitter), the company revealed the kind of functionality this mode would bring. In the teaser, we can see the Claude AI helping users schedule and fetching information from places like Gmail, Google Documents, and Google Calendar.

“This feature enables you to speak to Claude and hear responses through voice, making it easier to use Claude when your hands are busy but your mind isn't,” Anthropic said.

Alex Albert, the head of the company's Claude relations, said, "Early implementation of voice but something that I've already found very fun and useful.”

Anthropic says that voice mode can also display key points on-screen as Claude speaks, as well as switch between text and voice within the same conversation.

Claude joins Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT in launching a voice experience. ChatGPT has had a voice-based assistant for a while now, wherein you could converse with the chatbot and accomplish a wide range of use cases, right from asking it to teach you a particular language to asking it to pretend to be an interviewer.

The same goes for Google Gemini Live, which has gained more abilities over the past few months or so, including being able to see though the camera and give you responses based on what is on your screen.

Paid Vs Free: Feature Differences

There are going to be fundamental differences in how Anthropic segregates the functionality between paid and free users, with paid users being allowed to access Google Workspace features, including being able to connect Google Calendar and Gmail so that the chatbot can fetch details from them. This will reportedly not be available for the free version.

For free users, Anthopic notes claims approximately 20-30 voice messages before reaching session limits. For paid users, this number is “significantly higher.”

