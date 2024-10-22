Apple Intelligence launch for iPhone 16 is just days away, but it may not include the features you expected

Apple Intelligence features, with the iOS 18.1 update for supported iPhones, including the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro, could launch on 28 October, later this month. This is set to be a significant upgrade for all iPhone owners, especially iPhone 16 users, who have been waiting for AI features since launch. This update is also the backbone of Apple’s marketing campaign and branding for the iPhone 16 series, highlighting its importance. Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1 is expected later this month.(Apple)

However, you may be slightly disappointed to learn that not all Apple Intelligence features, which were first showcased at WWDC 2024, will be available with iOS 18.1. Instead, Apple is expected to roll them out gradually, with iOS 18.4 likely to be the final major update, anticipated around March, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Now, let’s dive into the features coming with iOS 18.1 and those that will arrive later.

Features Coming with iOS 18.1

Writing Tools

You might have used ChatGPT to proofread your writings or relied on Google Gemini for drafting emails. Similarly, Apple now includes a built-in feature that checks for grammar errors, provides text summaries, and even rewrites content for you. This will be particularly helpful for many working professionals, streamlining repetitive tasks. Clean Up

Much like Google’s Magic Eraser, Apple’s Clean Up tool, integrated into the Photos app, will allow users to swiftly remove unwanted background elements such as people, objects, and more. This long-awaited feature is finally going live with iOS 18.1. Summaries for Notifications, Emails, and More

With the iOS 18.1 update, you will be able to access AI-generated summaries of phone call transcripts, notifications, and more. Siri Upgrade

While the full upgraded Siri experience won’t be available at launch, you will get reworked Siri animations, and other improvements.

Features Not Coming with iOS 18.1 for iPhone 16 Series and iPhone 15 Pro

Siri with On-Screen Awareness

As mentioned earlier, many of the Siri features that suggest a total overhaul will be released in stages. Users are expected to gain the on-screen awareness feature with Siri in iOS 18.4. Some aspects of this may also be released in January 2025, with iOS 18.3, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Priority Notifications

In the near future, iOS 18 will be able to identify which notifications are most important, allowing the most critical ones to appear at the top of the list. Image Wand

iOS 18.1 will not include the Image Wand feature, which will eventually be integrated into apps like Notes. It will work similarly to Samsung's Sketch-to-Image feature, allowing users to create basic sketches that Apple Intelligence will transform into detailed images. Genmoji

Genmoji enables users to create custom emojis with AI, perfect for when an existing emoji doesn’t quite fit the situation. It could also be useful for scenarios where no emoji currently exists. Image Playground

This feature will introduce generative AI-powered images to iPhones, allowing users to input a prompt to create an image, much like Google’s Pixel Studio app and other tools such as Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

