Apple iPhone 18 Pro launching tomorrow: What to expect, where to watch and more
Apple’s September 9 ‘Surprise and Shine’ event is expected to bring the iPhone 18 Pro series, a first foldable iPhone and new Apple Watch and AirPods models.
Apple is now prepping up for its September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to take centre stage. This year's keynote is going to be pretty big for the Cupertino-based tech giant, with the first foldable iPhone also likely to make its long-awaited debut. The event could also bring new Apple Watch and AirPods models, although several details remain based on the latest leaks and reports. Just keep on reading to get to know about Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine’ event, including when it starts, where to watch it and what could be announced.
Apple Event September 9: When And Where To Watch
The ‘Surprise and Shine’ event is scheduled for September 9 at 10 am PT, which translates to 10:30 pm IST in India. The keynote will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
The iPhone maker will stream the event through multiple platforms. Interested viewers can tune in via Apple.com, the Apple TV app or Apple's official YouTube channel. So, whether you're watching from a laptop, television or phone, there should be no shortage of ways to follow the launch.
iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone And More: What To Expect
The US-based tech giant is most likely to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with handsets reportedly powered by the new A20 Pro chipset.
The bigger surprise could be Apple's first foldable iPhone, potentially branded iPhone Ultra. The device has been rumoured for years and could easily steal all the attention from the conventional models.
Interestingly, the standard iPhone 18 is not expected to launch tomorrow. Multiple reports suggest Apple could instead introduce it alongside the iPhone 18e in March 2028.
The tech giant may also launch the Apple Watch Ultra 4, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5. The watches could bring faster chips and health-tracking improvements, while the new AirPods are expected to include standard and ANC variants.
Pricing could also be higher this year amid rising memory costs. The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to start at ₹1,39,900, the Pro Max at ₹1,59,900, while the foldable iPhone Ultra could reportedly begin at ₹1,89,999. These prices remain unconfirmed until Apple takes the stage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
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