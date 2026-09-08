Apple iPhone 18 Pro launching tomorrow: What to expect, where to watch and more

Apple is now prepping up for its September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to take centre stage. This year's keynote is going to be pretty big for the Cupertino-based tech giant, with the first foldable iPhone also likely to make its long-awaited debut. The event could also bring new Apple Watch and AirPods models, although several details remain based on the latest leaks and reports. Just keep on reading to get to know about Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine’ event, including when it starts, where to watch it and what could be announced. Apple’s rumoured iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra could headline the company’s September 2026 launch event. (AI Generated)

Apple Event September 9: When And Where To Watch The ‘Surprise and Shine’ event is scheduled for September 9 at 10 am PT, which translates to 10:30 pm IST in India. The keynote will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone maker will stream the event through multiple platforms. Interested viewers can tune in via Apple.com, the Apple TV app or Apple's official YouTube channel. So, whether you're watching from a laptop, television or phone, there should be no shortage of ways to follow the launch.

iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone And More: What To Expect The US-based tech giant is most likely to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with handsets reportedly powered by the new A20 Pro chipset.

The bigger surprise could be Apple's first foldable iPhone, potentially branded iPhone Ultra. The device has been rumoured for years and could easily steal all the attention from the conventional models.

Interestingly, the standard iPhone 18 is not expected to launch tomorrow. Multiple reports suggest Apple could instead introduce it alongside the iPhone 18e in March 2028.

The tech giant may also launch the Apple Watch Ultra 4, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5. The watches could bring faster chips and health-tracking improvements, while the new AirPods are expected to include standard and ANC variants.

Pricing could also be higher this year amid rising memory costs. The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to start at ₹1,39,900, the Pro Max at ₹1,59,900, while the foldable iPhone Ultra could reportedly begin at ₹1,89,999. These prices remain unconfirmed until Apple takes the stage.