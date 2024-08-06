Apple iPhone Flip under works: Know when first Apple foldables may break cover

In the past few years, rumours about Apple developing foldable devices started to surface rapidly with possible iPad “Fold” and iPhone “Flip” devices. Later the rumours were put to rest as the foldable devices were not expected until 2027. However, in recent reports, it has been revealed that Apple is working with partners to develop a crease-free foldable display for iPads. Additionally, it was speculated that Apple’s first foldable iPad will be launched in 2025. Now, fast forward to July 2024, The Information reported that the iPhone Flip has already crossed the ideation stage. Additionally, it was also revealed that Apple is planning to launch its foldable devices as soon as 2026. Apple iPhone Flip is expected to debut in 2026, know what the report says about Apple foldables. (AP)

While the iPad Fold is reportedly experiencing some delay, the iPhone Flip is imminent to debut in 2026 as Apple is fast-forwarding its efforts to introduce Apple foldables. Know what the 2026 iPhone Flip will look like

Apple iPhone Flip to launch in 2026

If we examine the recent trends, several global smartphone companies including Oppo, Motorola, Vivo, and others have entered their way to introduce top-notch foldable devices. While the market is highly dominated by Samsung, other brands are also catching up with improved versions of foldable smartphones. If we look at Apple’s development for foldable devices, then it is running quite behind the course. Now, rumours about the iPhone Flip and iPad Fold have started to surface again with a speculated launch in 2026.

Earlier, in July, it was reported that the iPhone Flip had surpassed the ideation stage which means all the elements and parts of the smartphone will be developed by partners and suppliers. The smartphone is also code-named V68, therefore, we will soon be hearing more details about the iPhone Flip. A tipster named Jon Prosser earlier highlighted that Apple has been considering two types of iPhone Flip, one could be a book-style fold and the other could be the clamshell fold similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip models.

Later it was reported that Apple had settled for the clamshell-style fold iPhone and a book-style fold iPad. Additionally, Apple is also exploring ideas for the hinge design, cover display and main screen notch which may also be the Dynamic Island. From a software perspective, Apple needs to make several changes to the user interface and experience to make multitasking efficient on a foldable smartphone.

While we still have two years to experience the first-generation Apple foldable, it's quite exciting to discuss how the company is planning to make its debut in the highly competitive foldable market.