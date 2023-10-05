News / Technology / Apple MacBook Air to be sold with 47000 discount on Amazon; full details

Apple MacBook Air to be sold with 47000 discount on Amazon; full details

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2023 03:57 PM IST

Apple MacBook Air comes with a 13.3 inch Retina Display, 256 GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID etc.

Amazon is already running the best ever offer on M1-powered Apple MacBook Air. The company is offering the 99,900 laptop for a discounted price of 69900 ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale. During the annual sale, the price of the Apple product is expected to go down further.

Apple MacBook Air
Apple MacBook Air

The M1-powered Apple MacBook Air comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Ahead of the sale, Amazon teased the future offer on its website.

The teaser showed the effective price of the product to be 52999.

According to a report, M1 MacBook Air will be listed for 62990. After a bank discount of 3750 (SBI cards) and an exchange bonus of 6241, the laptop's price will come down to 52,999.

The sale will begin on October 8. The new prices will be effective from October 7 midnight.

During the sale, other Apple products will retail at discounted prices. For instance, the price of Apple iPhone 12 will be 32999.

The laptop sports a massive battery with a battery life of 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Features

Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine8GB unified memory

256GB SSD storage

33.74 cm (13.3-inch) Retina display with True Tone

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

30W USB-C Power Adapter

Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Apple's MacBook AIR M2 is selling at a discounted price of 94990 on Flipkart. The original price of the Apple product was 1,14,900.

