Apple may reveal M3-powered Macs in October: Report

At the recently concluded Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June, Apple had launched a set of products powered by M2 chips. The lineup included a new 15-inch MacBook Air model, a Mac Studio and Mac Pro. Although, the company didn’t address rumours surrounding the highly-anticipated M3 chips - reported to be in production by the tech giant. MacBooks laptops during the first Apple Premium Reseller grand opening in Phnom Penh on July 15.(AFP)

The company is expected to introduce iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and new Apple Watch Ultra in September. However, according to tech analyst Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, the company is looking to debut the M3 iMac, M3 13-inch MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro in the month after the September launch.

The rumoured launch of M3 Apple Silicon Macs in October has not been officially confirmed by Apple. A specific timeline of the October event has also not been released.

The M3 chip is expected to have core counts similar to the M2 along with enhanced performance and efficiency owing to the 3-nanometer silicon fabrication process. It was earlier reported that Apple was building a 14.1-inch iPad Pro model. The M3 Pro processor may be used in the tablet, if launched next year.

F Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also reported that M3 and A17 Bionic chips will be powering the upcoming Mac computers and that the M3 Pro or M3 Max processors are expected to go into production in the first half of 2024.

Products like the M2 Ultra Mac Studio and 15-inch MacBook Air debuted last month but it was speculated that the latter parts of the M2 product faced delays due to supply chain issues.

New iPad Pro models, featuring OLED displays, are scheduled to release next year while an iPad Air with updated chip may be ready this fall; as the current-generation Air model is still powered by an M1 chip.

In the same newsletter, Gurman also asserted that a new 30-inch iMac is in the offing which could be introduced next year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk