Apple Pencil 3 launch ‘imminent’, say reports. What to expect?

Apple could launch the third-generation of its Pencil line of wireless stylus pen accessories ‘imminently,’ with multiple reports stating that the device could debut on Wednesday itself. The likely design of Apple's Pencil 3 (Image courtesy: twitter.com/MajinBuOfficial)

Apple Pencil 3: What to expect?

Magnetic tips: This was leaked in September by tipster Majin Bu, who said that Pencil 3 will feature ‘interchangeable’ magnetic tips. These tips, according to Majin Bu, will be for activities such as drawing, technical drawing, and painting.

Design changes: In 2021, images of a device, said to be Pencil 3, were leaked on social media. The model shown in the pictures was shorter in length, and with glossy, rounded finish. Also, it was shown to have a larger tip component, which, in turn, could actually make sense with the expected magnetic tips.

Colour: In 2020, there were rumours that the third-generation Apple stylus will be available in white and black. The rumours, however, are nearly three years old now, and, therefore, unlikely to be accurate.

USB-C support: While the original Pencil is compatible with budget iPads, the one from the following generation works with all iPads. Also, though the original model has a Lightning connector, the standardisation of USB-C across Apple products means the trend could pass on to Pencil as well, beginning with its newest iteration.

Currently, Pencil 2 is priced in India at ₹11,900.

