Apple Vision Pro underlines a world with virtual overlays, and flagship phones are changing

This past week, the Apple Vision Pro headset has gone on sale in some countries, including the US. If you’ve taken a walk through X posts in this time, there seems to be a certain level of enthusiasm towards spending $3499 (that would be around ₹2,90,000; direct conversion). Everyone seems to be buying one (or is it just algorithm magic; I’d suspect that) If memory serves me well, someone posted a photo of themselves walking out of an Apple Store with four, perhaps five, Vision Pro headset boxes. That’s since been followed up with posts of people wearing the Vision Pro as they walk in public places, sit at a coffee shop or take public transit to work. Even navigating the streets on a skateboard. Some working, others probably enjoying an immersive movie. There’s a reason why this headset is being used in active environments. The ability to be ‘spatial’. A customer uses Apple's Vision Pro headset at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

Here’s the template for the future. Unlike other headsets, this doesn’t create a cocoon. As the wearer’s eyes reside behind the display once the headset is worn, they can see the world (controls too, for transparency) and you can see their eyes too (as you’d like to, in a conversation) when speaking with the wearer. The apps built for visionOS are essentially overlays on the real world. The technology in play here is different from headsets we’ve tried out thus far (I have not had the chance to wear an Apple Vision Pro just yet). It seems to have worked.

What stood out for me was none of those posting their experiences on social media, complained about what typically is a fallout of mixed reality headsets – headaches, nausea, dizziness and neck pain due to the weight of the hardware that’s being worn. While I haven’t tried the Apple Vision Pro yet, my trysts over the years with various mixed reality headsets has always resulted in an unpleasant medley of headache, nausea, eye strain and a general sense of discomfort. Wonder if things have changed enough on the technology front, to make these health fallouts, disappear altogether.

I wouldn’t place my bets just yet though – it is human tendency to be captivated with a new tech for a while (social media show-off, often a reason), before diminishing returns give more space for other (often more uncomfortable) factors to show up. I’d agree there’s hardware which potentially provides a strong foundation for this spatial approach. There’s a stereoscopic 3D main camera system, two high‑resolution main cameras, six world‑facing tracking cameras, four eye‑tracking cameras, a TrueDepth camera and a LiDAR Scanner that not only manage how you interface with visionOS apps, but also the wearer a view to their surroundings as they are, through the headset’s 23-million pixel 3D display. But has our body’s reaction to the virtual overlays, changed enough?

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks at the Apple Fifth Avenue store as customers queue to buy Apple's Vision Pro headset, in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

Notice how Apple makes it a point to stay away from referencing mixed reality, virtual reality or augmented reality. Their terminology instead prefers “spatial computing”. In fact, the exact pitch is, “Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with your physical space”. Navigate using eye movements, hand gestures and voice commands. App screens are virtual, so is that keyboard you type on (as your fingers thrash the ambient air instead of physical keys; can connect with a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse too). The dream of a computing experience not hemmed in by a physical screen’s dimensions, may be coming true. Not just computing, entertainment too. Apps are getting on-board. Microsoft365, Adobe Lightroom, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Webex, Zoom, just some examples of popular apps we may interface with regularly. Apple says visionOS now has more than 600 compatible apps and games.

As I write this, Adobe’s press statement about the availability of Firefly generative AI and Lightroom on the Apple Vision Pro landed in my mailbox. And must share a line that stood out, at least for me. “The visionOS Lightroom experience is similar to that of the iPad version, with a cleaner, simplified interface that should be easier to navigate with hand gestures than the more feature-laden desktop software,” it reads. Adobe has found synergy. Makes perfect sense to build the spatial computing experience with some familiarity to an already available platform. It’ll help users. It’ll be easier to build the app.

Remember, the Apple Vision Pro is a first generation device. It will have shortcomings, and there will be learnings that’ll improve the experience not just for this device, but for the generations to follow too. For now, Apple wants this to be your computer, gaming device and your entertainment hub. At some point, a more focused approach may be necessary, to draw the most from the headset’s capabilities. Binge watching a TV series, for example, has traditionally been a shared experience. Would you change that, because of a shiny new tech? The Apple Vision Pro may just be another iPhone moment. Or it may not. Father time will let us know.

Chips: At the turn of the month, Qualcomm revealed their Q1 2024 earnings. Impressive results, with revenue of $9.9 billion and net income of $2.77 billion, better than the same period last year. More comforting for the chipmaker is what the future holds. Apple’s deal for Qualcomm Snapdragon chips now runs through till at 2027. After all, there have been consistent murmurs their 5G modem still isn’t ready for primetime inside the next two or three generations of iPhones. Samsung’s also very much relying on Qualcomm (those specific flagship chip customisations indicate a growing fondness too), for the next several years. No specific timelines mentioned.

FLAGSHIPS

We are now a bit less than 11 months away from 2025. Consider that expanse of time, and contemplate what flagship Android phones will look like by then. Difficult? I’d agree. To be fair, we are at a juncture with top-tier smartphones, that two distinct approaches are more than apparent. You have the choice. But this gap of differentiation will close to an extent. Market forces and consumer demand will force some level of parity with approach. Take the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (and indeed the entire Galaxy S24 line) and the OnePlus 12 – things couldn’t have been more different, if you wanted choice.

For some, the OnePlus 12 may not be a big enough generational change. But, does it need to be? It distinctly stayed away from any conversation about AI, but that may change soon enough as some of the smarts that have everyone in awe of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, are rolling out to users in China. That may be the first hint of global relevance. Forget AI for a moment, and the OnePlus 12 is even more powerful, has better cameras, and still holds a pricing advantage over most of the competition.

I’ve written about a new-found spirit of collaboration that’s pushed the case for AI phones. Think about it. Samsung and Google, who’re otherwise competitors in a tough smartphone market, are instead curating AI experiences in sync. The ecosystem is aligning. Chipmakers (Also note my take on Qualcomm earlier in this newsletter), app developers and AI companies, ready to collaborate. So much so, they’re willing for Samsung to take some limelight away from their own Google Pixel 8 Pro flagship, which in my book, was the first true AI phone.

Even though approach varies, basics don’t change. Generational improvements are led by hardware swaps. A faster chip, in some cases, a brighter and richer display. Cameras really cannot be ignored. First port of call usually is a new cluster of sensors, paired with image processing algorithms that’re hopefully better than before. Now there is AI available, to remove unwanted objects from a photo, or even to move the subject around. OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad, for instance, continues to pay off. For some reason, the out-of-the-box camera performance continues to be perplexingly deficient (at least, when weighed against expectation), but all it takes is an update or two to set it right. Xiaomi with Leica and Vivo with Zeiss, will continue to rely on photography experts to make their camera a strong selling point.

In this moment in time, no one’s done it better than the Vivo X100 Pro. I am sure those who would vote for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would disagree, but here are my two cents – First, the Vivo X100 Pro’s camera is unmatched across lighting conditions and secondly, I cannot suggest using the Galaxy S24 Ultra as the default camera till the focus and detailing issues I’ve noted aren’t fixed. Mind you, it’s been on sale for a while now, but Samsung hasn’t released a day one update yet. Confusing.

PLAY

We do not know how this will pan out, for there is no official communication available. But the word on the street is, Microsoft is likely to adopt a more inclusive approach with exclusive game titles. That means Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush, till now exclusives for the company’s Xbox platform, will be made available for Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles. Likely too, Microsoft will make Bethesda's Starfield available for the PlayStation later this year (could that be timed around the release of the Shattered Space expansion?). Even Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is in consideration. If this does happen, it’ll be nothing short of a seismic shift in the gaming landscape. But why is Microsoft considering this path? The company faced significant regulatory resistance as it went about finally completing the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Reducing that strain, will only help in the future. I expect an announcement within the next couple of weeks.

