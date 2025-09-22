Apple Watch, AirPods price cut in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Check best deals

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 has just kicked off for Plus members, and there are some great accessory deals worth checking out, especially if you own an iPhone. But if you are not sure which earbuds or accessories to go for? Don’t worry, we have curated a list for you. Here’s a quick look at the best Apple picks that pair perfectly with your iPhone, from Apple Watch to AirPods. Apple Watch Series 10 now available at its lowest price ever.(Apple)

Apple Watch Series 10 on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Apple Watch Series 10 is currently listed at ₹33,999 for the 46mm GPS-only variant, down from its MRP of ₹49,900. The 42mm variant is listed at ₹31,999, which you can get for ₹29,999 after card offers. This is a good deal if you are looking for a new Apple Watch, and with the Series 11 not offering many changes, especially considering Apple increased the size of the Series 10 last year, this makes sense.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) on Flipkart

Yes, the AirPods (3rd Generation) are out, but that does not mean the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are outdated. In fact, they still pack a lot of advanced features, including high-end Active Noise Cancellation, and more. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C are currently listed at ₹15,999, which you can bring down further to ₹14,499 by combining bank offers.

Apple Watch SE 2

This is another good deal if you are looking for a first Apple Watch that gets the job done. This is the Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm). Yes, the SE 3 is now out, which does offer much better specifications, but it costs considerably more. So, if you are looking for an Apple Watch under ₹20,000, the SE 2 could be a great option, coming in at around ₹18,500 after card offers. You get workout tracking, health insights like sleep stages, and it comes in various colourways including Midnight, Blue Cloud, and more.

AirPods 4 with ANC

AirPods Pro are not everyone’s preference because of their in-ear fit. If you are looking for something that does not enter your ear canal, the AirPods 4 with ANC could be a great option at ₹16,490, down 8% from its usual price of ₹17,900. You can combine offers to get it for about ₹14,990. These 4th generation Apple AirPods come with spatial audio, a comfortable fit, active noise cancellation, and a much smaller case size than before.

